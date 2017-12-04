Repassez-moi l'standard
Dimanche 31 décembre 2017
Repassez-moi l'standard... "What a Wonderful World" de Bob Thiele & George-David Weiss (1967)

A song written by Bob Thiele as "George Douglas" & George-David Weiss. It was first recorded by Louis Armstrong and released as a single in 1967. Thiele and Weiss were prominent in the music world, Thiele as a producer and Weiss as a composer/performer.

Bob Thiele & George David Weiss, les créateurs de "What a Wonderful World" en 1967 (de g.à d.)

Aujourd'hui... "What a wonderful world (1967)" de Bob Thiele (George Douglas) (1922-1996) et George-David Weiss (1921-2010)

♪Stefano Bollani, piano solo : Bar biturico - De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2002)" - Label Bleu ‎LBLC 6635

I see trees of green, red roses too...

♪Programme

We play joyful jazz music that feels good. It is a style that entertains, enriches, but most of all uplifts. " Sammy Miller and The Congregation

♪Sammy Miller and the Congregation : Sammy Miller, batterie. David Linard, piano, Ben Flocks, saxophone. Alphonso Horne, trompette, Sam Crittenden, trombone. John Snow, batterie : " What A Wonderful World" (Bob Thiele / George David Weiss) - De l'album et label "© 2017 Sammy Miller and The Congregation"

I see them bloom for me and you...

♪Louis Armstrong, chant. Orchestre direction Oliver Nelson : " What A Wonderful World" (Bob Thiele/George David Weiss) - De l'album "Louis Armstrong ‎– What A Wonderful World (1970)" - Label Bluebird ND88310

And I think to myself what a wonderful world...

♪Esther Marrow, chant. Orchestre direction Artie Butler : " What A Wonderful World" (Bob Thiele / George David Weiss) - De l'album "Esther Marrow ‎– Newport News, Virginia (1971) - Label Polydor ‎ 543.119

I see skies of blue and clouds of white...

♪Randi Tytingvåg, chant. Dag S. Vagle, guitare. Erlend Aasland, banjo : " What A Wonderful World" (Bob Thiele / George David Weiss) - De l'album "Randi Tytingvåg ‎– Three (2015)" - Label Emotion EMO 4002-2

The bright blessed day, the dark sacred night...

♪Iiro Rantala, piano duo avec Ulf Wakenius, guitare : " What A Wonderful World" (Bob Thiele / George David Weiss) - De l'album "Iiro Rantala and Ulf Wakenius ‎– Good Stuff (2017)" - Label ACT 9851-1

And I think to myself what a wonderful world...

♪Eva Cassidy, chant. Lennie Williams, piano. Keith Grime, guitare. Chris Biondo, basse. Raice McLeod, batterie : " What A Wonderful World" (Bob Thiele / George David Weiss) - De l'abum "Eva Cassidy ‎– The Best Of Eva Cassidy (2012) - Label Blix Street Records ‎ G2-10206

The colors of the rainbow so pretty in the sky...

♪Joey Ramone, chant : "What A Wonderful World" (Bob Thiele /George David Weiss) - De l'album "Don't worry about me" - Label SANCTUARY RECORDS 108

Are also on the faces of people going by...

The soundtrack of the season premiere of Sons of Anarchy...

♪Alison Mosshart and The Forest Rangers : " What A Wonderful World" (Bob Thiele / George David Weiss) - De la B.O. Songs of Anarchy (2011) - Label 2011 20th Century Fox TV Records

I see friends shaking hands saying how do you do...

♪Robert Wyatt, chant avec Sigamos String Quartet : Gilad Atzmon, saxophone soprano. Richard Price, contrebasse : " What A Wonderful World" (Bob Thiele / George David Weiss) - De l'album "Wyatt / Atzmon / Stephen – For The Ghosts Within (2010) - Label Domino ‎ WIGCD263X

They're really saying I love you...

♪Jean-Paul Céléa, contrebasse. Wolfgang Reisinger, batterie : " What A Wonderful World" (Bob Thiele / George David Weiss) - De l'album " Celea / Liebman / Reisinger - Ghosts (2001)" - Label Night Bird Music 1006 2

I hear babies crying, I watch them grow...

♪Alice Day, chant. Andy Sherer, piano. Stephan Kurmann, contrebasse. Peter Schmidlin, batterie : " What A Wonderful World" (Bob Thiele / George David Weiss) - De l'album "Cojazz Plus Featuring Ms. Alice Day / Bird's Eye Jazz Club, Basle (1995)" - Label TCOB Records LC5370

They'll learn much more than I'll never know...

♪Susanne Abbuehl duo avec Stephan Oliva, piano : " What A Wonderful World" (Bob Thiele / George David Weiss) - De l'album "Stephan Oliva, Susanne Abbuehl, Øyvind Hegg-Lunde ‎– Princess (2017)" - Label Vision Fugitive ‎ VF313013

And I think to myself what a wonderful world...

♪Stéphane Grappelli, piano solo : " What A Wonderful World" (Bob Thiele / George David Weiss) - De l'album "Stéphane Grappelli ‎– My Other Love (1990) - Label CBS ‎ Mk 46257

Yes I think to myself what a wonderful world.

