Repassez-moi l'standard
Programmation musicale
Repassez-moi l'standard
Par Laurent Valero
le dimanche de 19h à 20hJazz
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Dimanche 30 septembre 2018
58 min

Repassez-moi l'standard..."Sweet Georgia Brown" de Ben Bernie, Maceo Pinkard & Kenneth Casey (1925)

Dr. Brown member of the State House of Representatives for Georgia, told Bernie about Dr. Brown’s daughter Georgia Brown and how subsequent to the baby girl’s birth on August 11, 1911 the Georgia General Assembly had issued a declaration that she was to be named, Georgia...

Repassez-moi l'standard..."Sweet Georgia Brown" de Ben Bernie, Maceo Pinkard & Kenneth Casey (1925)
"Sweet Georgia Brown" paperback by Ben Bernie, Maceo Pinkard & Kenneth Casey (1925) , © Publisher : REMICK - First Edition (1925)

The tune was first recorded on March 19, 1925 by bandleader Ben Bernie, resulting in a five-week n°1 for Ben Bernie and his Hotel Roosevelt Orchestra !

♫Repassez-moi l'standard : Générique 

Label Bleu
Label Bleu

♪Stefano Bollani, piano solo : Bar biturico - De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2002)" - Label Bleu ‎LBLC 6635 

composed by Ben Bernie & Maceo Pinkard, lyrics by Kenneth Casey

♫Programme

Label Vocalion
Label Vocalion

♪Bing Crosby, chant. Orchestre du saxophoniste Isham Jones : Sweet Georgia Brown (Bernie / Pinkard / Casey) (1933) - De l'album "Bing Crosby With                                           Isham Jones Orchestra – Black Moonlight / Sweet Georgia Brown (1933) - Label   Vocalion 2867

Label ASV Living Era
Label ASV Living Era

♪The Mills Brothers :Sweet Georgia Brown (Bernie / Pinkard / Casey) - De l'album "The Mills Brothers ‎– Sweeter Than Sugar (1985) - Label ASV Living Era AJA 5032 

Buenos Aires, november 21, 1941...

Label Acoustic Disc
Label Acoustic Disc

♪Oscar Alemán & Johnny Quaglia, guitares. Guillermo Oliva, violon. Andrés Alvarez, contrebasse. Ramon Caravaca, batterie : Sweet Georgia Brown (Bernie / Pinkard / Casey) - De l'album "Oscar Alemán ‎– Swing Guitar Masterpieces (1938-1957)" - Label Acoustic Disc ‎ACD-29

♪Gus Viseur et son orchestre Accordéon Jazz :Sweet Georgia Brown (Bernie / Pinkard / Casey) - De l'album "Gus Viseur : Les Archives De L'Accordéon" - Label Marianne Melodie 2010

Label Body & Soul
Label Body & Soul

♪Rose Murphy, chant-piano : Sweet Georgia Brown (Bernie / Pinkard / Casey)  - De l'album "Rose Murphy : I Wanna Be Loved By You" - Label Body & Soul 3038352

Label Vee Jay
Label Vee Jay

♪Bill Henderson, chant. Trio du pianiste Eddie Higgins : Sweet Georgia Brown (Bernie / Pinkard /Casey) (1961) - De l'album "Bill Henderson - His Complete Vee-Jay Recordings, Vol. 2 (1993)" - Label Vee Jay 88438564212

♪Ella Fitzgerald chant. Orchestre direction Marty Paich : _Sweet Georgia Brown (_Berrnie / Pinkard / Casey) - De l'album "Ella Fitzgerald : Whisper not (1966)" - Label Verve Music 5894782

♪Michelle Hendricks, chant. Tommy Flanagan, piano. Brian Lynch, trompette. David Fathead Newman, saxophone. Robin Eubanks, trombone. Peter Washington, contrebasse. Lewis Nash, batterie : Sweet Georgia Brown (Bernie / Pinkard / Casey) - De l'album "A Little Bit of Ella (Now & Then) (1998) - Label Cristal Records CR 237

Label Island Records
Label Island Records

♪Mel Brooks & Ann Bancroft :Sweet Georgia Brown & The Bronskis Backstage (Bernie / Pinkard / Casey) - Album "Mel Brooks & Anne Bancroft ‎– To Be Or Not To Be – Original Dialogue & Music From The Motion Picture (1984) - Label Island Records ‎ISTA 6 

Label Pausa Records
Label Pausa Records

♪The Singers Unlimited. Orchestre direction Pat Williams : Sweet Georgia Brown (Bernie / Pinkard / Casey) - De l'album "The Singers Unlimited – Friends (1977) - Label Pausa Records ‎PR 7039

Official Website of Take 6...

Label Heads Up International
Label Heads Up International

♪Groupe vocal Take 6 :Sweet Georgia Brown (Bernie / Pinkard / Casey) - De l'album "Take 6 ‎– The Standard (2008)" - Label Heads Up International HUCD 3142

Label Enja Records
Label Enja Records

♪Michel Godard, Dave Bargeron, tubas. Luciano Biondini, accordéon. Kenwood Dennard, batterie : Sweet Georgia Brown (Bernie / Pinkard / Casey) - De l'album "Michel Godard, Dave Bargeron ‎– TubaTubaTu (2003) - Label Enja Records ‎CD 9148-2

Label Concord Jazz
Label Concord Jazz

♪The Ray Brown Trio : Ray Brown, contrebasse. Gene Harris, piano. Gerryck King, batterie : Sweet Georgia Brown (Bernie / Pinkard / Casey) - De l'album "The Ray Brown Trio Featuring Gene Harris ‎– Soular Energy (1985) - Label Concord Jazz CCD-4268

♪Séquence "Le standard est ouvert … aux auditeurs "

... souhaite écouter...

L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
dimanche 23 septembre 2018
58 min
Repassez-moi l'standard... "Lush Life" composé par le pianiste Billy Strayhorn, entre 1933-1938
émission suivante
dimanche 7 octobre 2018
58 min
Repassez-moi l'standard... "You Must Believe in Spring" Michel Legrand & Jacques Demy, Alan & Marylin Bergman