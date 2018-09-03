Repassez-moi l'standard..."Sweet Georgia Brown" de Ben Bernie, Maceo Pinkard & Kenneth Casey (1925)

The tune was first recorded on March 19, 1925 by bandleader Ben Bernie, resulting in a five-week n°1 for Ben Bernie and his Hotel Roosevelt Orchestra !

composed by Ben Bernie & Maceo Pinkard, lyrics by Kenneth Casey

♫Programme

♪Bing Crosby, chant. Orchestre du saxophoniste Isham Jones : Sweet Georgia Brown (Bernie / Pinkard / Casey) (1933) - De l'album "Bing Crosby With Isham Jones Orchestra – Black Moonlight / Sweet Georgia Brown (1933) - Label Vocalion 2867

♪The Mills Brothers :Sweet Georgia Brown (Bernie / Pinkard / Casey) - De l'album "The Mills Brothers ‎– Sweeter Than Sugar (1985) - Label ASV Living Era AJA 5032

♪Oscar Alemán & Johnny Quaglia, guitares. Guillermo Oliva, violon. Andrés Alvarez, contrebasse. Ramon Caravaca, batterie : Sweet Georgia Brown (Bernie / Pinkard / Casey) - De l'album "Oscar Alemán ‎– Swing Guitar Masterpieces (1938-1957)" - Label Acoustic Disc ‎ACD-29

♪Gus Viseur et son orchestre Accordéon Jazz :Sweet Georgia Brown (Bernie / Pinkard / Casey) - De l'album "Gus Viseur : Les Archives De L'Accordéon" - Label Marianne Melodie 2010

♪Rose Murphy, chant-piano : Sweet Georgia Brown (Bernie / Pinkard / Casey) - De l'album "Rose Murphy : I Wanna Be Loved By You" - Label Body & Soul 3038352

♪Bill Henderson, chant. Trio du pianiste Eddie Higgins : Sweet Georgia Brown (Bernie / Pinkard /Casey) (1961) - De l'album "Bill Henderson - His Complete Vee-Jay Recordings, Vol. 2 (1993)" - Label Vee Jay 88438564212

♪Ella Fitzgerald chant. Orchestre direction Marty Paich : _Sweet Georgia Brown (_Berrnie / Pinkard / Casey) - De l'album "Ella Fitzgerald : Whisper not (1966)" - Label Verve Music 5894782

♪Michelle Hendricks, chant. Tommy Flanagan, piano. Brian Lynch, trompette. David Fathead Newman, saxophone. Robin Eubanks, trombone. Peter Washington, contrebasse. Lewis Nash, batterie : Sweet Georgia Brown (Bernie / Pinkard / Casey) - De l'album "A Little Bit of Ella (Now & Then) (1998) - Label Cristal Records CR 237

♪Mel Brooks & Ann Bancroft :Sweet Georgia Brown & The Bronskis Backstage (Bernie / Pinkard / Casey) - Album "Mel Brooks & Anne Bancroft ‎– To Be Or Not To Be – Original Dialogue & Music From The Motion Picture (1984) - Label Island Records ‎ISTA 6

♪The Singers Unlimited. Orchestre direction Pat Williams : Sweet Georgia Brown (Bernie / Pinkard / Casey) - De l'album "The Singers Unlimited – Friends (1977) - Label Pausa Records ‎PR 7039

♪Groupe vocal Take 6 :Sweet Georgia Brown (Bernie / Pinkard / Casey) - De l'album "Take 6 ‎– The Standard (2008)" - Label Heads Up International HUCD 3142

♪Michel Godard, Dave Bargeron, tubas. Luciano Biondini, accordéon. Kenwood Dennard, batterie : Sweet Georgia Brown (Bernie / Pinkard / Casey) - De l'album "Michel Godard, Dave Bargeron ‎– TubaTubaTu (2003) - Label Enja Records ‎CD 9148-2

♪The Ray Brown Trio : Ray Brown, contrebasse. Gene Harris, piano. Gerryck King, batterie : Sweet Georgia Brown (Bernie / Pinkard / Casey) - De l'album "The Ray Brown Trio Featuring Gene Harris ‎– Soular Energy (1985) - Label Concord Jazz CCD-4268

