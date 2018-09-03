Repassez-moi l'standard..."Sweet Georgia Brown" de Ben Bernie, Maceo Pinkard & Kenneth Casey (1925)
Dr. Brown member of the State House of Representatives for Georgia, told Bernie about Dr. Brown’s daughter Georgia Brown and how subsequent to the baby girl’s birth on August 11, 1911 the Georgia General Assembly had issued a declaration that she was to be named, Georgia...
The tune was first recorded on March 19, 1925 by bandleader Ben Bernie, resulting in a five-week n°1 for Ben Bernie and his Hotel Roosevelt Orchestra !
♪Stefano Bollani, piano solo : Bar biturico - De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2002)" - Label Bleu LBLC 6635
composed by Ben Bernie & Maceo Pinkard, lyrics by Kenneth Casey
♪Bing Crosby, chant. Orchestre du saxophoniste Isham Jones : Sweet Georgia Brown (Bernie / Pinkard / Casey) (1933) - De l'album "Bing Crosby With Isham Jones Orchestra – Black Moonlight / Sweet Georgia Brown (1933) - Label Vocalion 2867
♪The Mills Brothers :Sweet Georgia Brown (Bernie / Pinkard / Casey) - De l'album "The Mills Brothers – Sweeter Than Sugar (1985) - Label ASV Living Era AJA 5032
♪Oscar Alemán & Johnny Quaglia, guitares. Guillermo Oliva, violon. Andrés Alvarez, contrebasse. Ramon Caravaca, batterie : Sweet Georgia Brown (Bernie / Pinkard / Casey) - De l'album "Oscar Alemán – Swing Guitar Masterpieces (1938-1957)" - Label Acoustic Disc ACD-29
♪Gus Viseur et son orchestre Accordéon Jazz :Sweet Georgia Brown (Bernie / Pinkard / Casey) - De l'album "Gus Viseur : Les Archives De L'Accordéon" - Label Marianne Melodie 2010
♪Rose Murphy, chant-piano : Sweet Georgia Brown (Bernie / Pinkard / Casey) - De l'album "Rose Murphy : I Wanna Be Loved By You" - Label Body & Soul 3038352
♪Bill Henderson, chant. Trio du pianiste Eddie Higgins : Sweet Georgia Brown (Bernie / Pinkard /Casey) (1961) - De l'album "Bill Henderson - His Complete Vee-Jay Recordings, Vol. 2 (1993)" - Label Vee Jay 88438564212
♪Ella Fitzgerald chant. Orchestre direction Marty Paich : _Sweet Georgia Brown (_Berrnie / Pinkard / Casey) - De l'album "Ella Fitzgerald : Whisper not (1966)" - Label Verve Music 5894782
♪Michelle Hendricks, chant. Tommy Flanagan, piano. Brian Lynch, trompette. David Fathead Newman, saxophone. Robin Eubanks, trombone. Peter Washington, contrebasse. Lewis Nash, batterie : Sweet Georgia Brown (Bernie / Pinkard / Casey) - De l'album "A Little Bit of Ella (Now & Then) (1998) - Label Cristal Records CR 237
♪Mel Brooks & Ann Bancroft :Sweet Georgia Brown & The Bronskis Backstage (Bernie / Pinkard / Casey) - Album "Mel Brooks & Anne Bancroft – To Be Or Not To Be – Original Dialogue & Music From The Motion Picture (1984) - Label Island Records ISTA 6
♪The Singers Unlimited. Orchestre direction Pat Williams : Sweet Georgia Brown (Bernie / Pinkard / Casey) - De l'album "The Singers Unlimited – Friends (1977) - Label Pausa Records PR 7039
♪Groupe vocal Take 6 :Sweet Georgia Brown (Bernie / Pinkard / Casey) - De l'album "Take 6 – The Standard (2008)" - Label Heads Up International HUCD 3142
♪Michel Godard, Dave Bargeron, tubas. Luciano Biondini, accordéon. Kenwood Dennard, batterie : Sweet Georgia Brown (Bernie / Pinkard / Casey) - De l'album "Michel Godard, Dave Bargeron – TubaTubaTu (2003) - Label Enja Records CD 9148-2
♪The Ray Brown Trio : Ray Brown, contrebasse. Gene Harris, piano. Gerryck King, batterie : Sweet Georgia Brown (Bernie / Pinkard / Casey) - De l'album "The Ray Brown Trio Featuring Gene Harris – Soular Energy (1985) - Label Concord Jazz CCD-4268
