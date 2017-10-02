Repassez-moi l'standard... "Round Midnight" de Thelonious Monk
"Round Midnight" composé et enregistré pour la première fois par Thelonious Monk en 1944, pianiste et compositeur de jazz américain célèbre pour son style d'improvisation...
Aujourd'hui ... "Round Midnight" de Thelonious Monk...
The official website for the iconic jazz legend Thelonious Monk (10 octobre 1917–17 février 1982)
Générique
♪Stefano Bollani, piano solo : Bar biturico - De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2002)" - Label Bleu LBLC 6635
Programmation musicale
♪Thelonious Monk, piano solo "Round midnight" (Thelonious Monk / Cootie Williams) De l'album "Monk Alone : The Complete Columbia Solo Studio Recordings 1962-1968" - Label Columbia C2K 65495
♪Mel Tormé, chant. Donn Trenner Orchestra. "Round midnight" (Thelonious Monk / Cootie Williams / Bernie Hanighen) - Album "Mel Tormé–Round Midnight" - Label Laser Light Digital 12 223
Betty Carter recorded only two albums during the 1961-1968 period. This is an interesting historic release...
♪Betty Carter, chant. Orchestre direction Oliver Nelson "Round midnight"(Thelonious Monk / Cootie Williams / Bernie Hanighen) - De l'album "Round midnight, New-York 1962" - Label Rhino 8122-71784-2
♪Gil Evans Orchestra"Round midnight" (Thelonious Monk / Cootie Williams) Album "BD Music et Cabu présentent Gil Evans" - Label BD MUSIC 73149
♪Helen Merrill, chant"Round midnight"(Thelonious Monk / Cootie Williams / Bernie Hanighen) De l'album "Autumn Love - Japon 1977" - Label Catalyst Records CAT-7912
♪Ignasi Terzza, piano solo"Round midnight" (Thelonious Monk / Cootie Williams) - De l'album " Ignasi Terraza - Sol-IT · Solo Piano 2013" - Label Swit Records SWIT12-2
♪Frank Minion, chant. Bill Evans; piano. Paul Chambers, contrebasse. Jimmy Cobb, batterie. "Round midnight"(Thelonious Monk / Cootie Williams / Bernie Hanighen) - De l'album " Frank Minion – The Soft Land Of Make Believe (1978)" - Label Bethlehem Records BCP 6052
French jazz pianist Martial Solal American recording debut took place at the 1963 Newport Jazz Festival, with his set recorded and released by RCA Victor...
♪Martial Solal, piano. Teddy Kotick, contrebasse. Paul Motian, batterie. "Round midnight" (Thelonious Monk / Cootie Williams) - De l'album "Martial Solal - At Newport' 63" - Label RCA 743212257682
♪H.B Barnum, chant et direction de l'orchestre"Round midnight"(Thelonious Monk / Cootie Williams / Bernie Hanighen) - De l'album "Everybody Loves The Voice of H. B. Barnum (1962)" - Label Jasmine Records JASCD 967
♪June Tabor, chant. Huw Warren, piano. Mark Lockheart, saxophone soprano "Round midnight"(Thelonious Monk / Cootie Williams / Bernie Hanighen) - De l'album "June Tabor – Some Other Time (1989)" - Label Hannibal Records HNCD 1347
♪Jeanne Lee, chant. Mal Waldron, piano"Round midnight" (Thelonious Monk / Cootie Williams / Bernie Hanighen) " De l'album "Jeanne LEE et Mal WALDRON – After Hours 1994" - Label AMY 1812
- Laurent ValeroProduction
- Patrick LérissetRéalisation
- Annick HaumierCollaboration