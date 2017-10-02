Repassez-moi l'standard... "Round Midnight" de Thelonious Monk

Aujourd'hui ... "Round Midnight" de Thelonious Monk...

Générique

♪Stefano Bollani, piano solo : Bar biturico - De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2002)" - Label Bleu ‎LBLC 6635

Programmation musicale

♪Thelonious Monk, piano solo "Round midnight" (Thelonious Monk / Cootie Williams) De l'album "Monk Alone : The Complete Columbia Solo Studio Recordings 1962-1968" - Label Columbia ‎ C2K 65495





♪Mel Tormé, chant. Donn Trenner Orchestra. "Round midnight" (Thelonious Monk / Cootie Williams / Bernie Hanighen) - Album "Mel Tormé–Round Midnight" - Label Laser Light Digital ‎ 12 223

♪Betty Carter, chant. Orchestre direction Oliver Nelson "Round midnight"(Thelonious Monk / Cootie Williams / Bernie Hanighen) - De l'album "Round midnight, New-York 1962" - Label Rhino 8122-71784-2

♪Gil Evans Orchestra"Round midnight" (Thelonious Monk / Cootie Williams) Album "BD Music et Cabu présentent Gil Evans" - Label BD MUSIC 73149





♪Helen Merrill, chant"Round midnight"(Thelonious Monk / Cootie Williams / Bernie Hanighen) De l'album "Autumn Love - Japon 1977" - Label Catalyst Records CAT-7912

♪Ignasi Terzza, piano solo"Round midnight" (Thelonious Monk / Cootie Williams) - De l'album " Ignasi Terraza - Sol-IT · Solo Piano 2013" - Label Swit Records SWIT12-2

♪Frank Minion, chant. Bill Evans; piano. Paul Chambers, contrebasse. Jimmy Cobb, batterie. "Round midnight"(Thelonious Monk / Cootie Williams / Bernie Hanighen) - De l'album " Frank Minion ‎– The Soft Land Of Make Believe (1978)" - Label Bethlehem Records BCP 6052

French jazz pianist Martial Solal American recording debut took place at the 1963 Newport Jazz Festival, with his set recorded and released by RCA Victor...

♪Martial Solal, piano. Teddy Kotick, contrebasse. Paul Motian, batterie. "Round midnight" (Thelonious Monk / Cootie Williams) - De l'album "Martial Solal - At Newport' 63" - Label RCA 743212257682

♪H.B Barnum, chant et direction de l'orchestre"Round midnight"(Thelonious Monk / Cootie Williams / Bernie Hanighen) - De l'album "Everybody Loves The Voice of H. B. Barnum (1962)" - Label Jasmine Records JASCD 967

♪June Tabor, chant. Huw Warren, piano. Mark Lockheart, saxophone soprano "Round midnight"(Thelonious Monk / Cootie Williams / Bernie Hanighen) - De l'album "June Tabor ‎– Some Other Time (1989)" - Label Hannibal Records ‎ HNCD 1347

♪Jeanne Lee, chant. Mal Waldron, piano"Round midnight" (Thelonious Monk / Cootie Williams / Bernie Hanighen) " De l'album "Jeanne LEE et Mal WALDRON – After Hours 1994" - Label AMY 1812