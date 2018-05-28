Repassez-moi l'standard... "A Taste of Honey" par Bobby Scott & Ric Marlow, chanson aux quatre Grammy Awards

Aujourd'hui... "A Taste of Honey" lyrics by Ric Marlow & Bobby Scott, recorded 11 february 1963

♪Stefano Bollani, piano solo : Bar biturico - De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2002)" - Label Bleu ‎LBLC 6635

1962 was a particularly stellar year for Lenny Welchduring which he released "A Taste Of Honey" which was the first ever vocal version of this classic song...

♪Lenny Welch, chant : "A Taste of Honey" (Bobby Scott / Ric Marlow) (1962) - De l'album "Lenny Welch - The Complete Cadence Recordings 1959-1964 (2016) - Label Ace Records CHD 1139

♪Lloyd G. Mayers, orgue & the Oliver Nelson Orchestra : "A Taste of Honey" (Bobby Scott) - De l'album A Taste of honey / Lloyd G. Mayers with the Oliver Nelson Orchestra (1962) - Label "Douglas on Blue Note" - Label Douglas Music 16

♪The Temptations : "A Taste of Honey" (Bobby Scott / Ric Marlow) Arrgts Oliver Nelson - De l'album "The Temptations ‎– In A Mellow Mood (1967) - Label Gordy GS 924

♪Lena Horne, chant. Orchestre direction Ray Ellis : "A Taste of Honey" (Bobby Scott / Ric Marlow) - De l'album "Lena ‎– Soul (1966) -Label United Artists Records‎669 135

♪Jeanne Lee, chant & Ran Blake, piano : "A Taste of Honey" (Bobby Scott / Ric Marlow) - De l'album "Ran Blake & Jeanne Lee ‎– In Stockholm 1966 (1995)" - Label Columbia ‎COL 481383 2

♪Eddie Cano, piano. Leon Cardenas, contrebasse. Carlos Mejia, congas. Fred Aguirre, batterie : "A Taste of Honey" (Bobby Scott) - De l'album "Eddie Cano ‎At P.J.'s (1961) - Label Reprise Records ‎R9-6030

♪Chet Baker, trompette & Bobby Scott, piano : "A Taste of Honey" (Bobby Scott / Ric Marlow) - De l'album "Chet Baker ‎– Baby Breeze (1999) - Label Verve Records ‎538 328-2

♪Esther Ofarim, chant. Orchestre direction Bobby Scott : "A Taste of Honey" (Bobby Scott / Ric Marlow) - De l'album "Esther Ofarim ‎– Is It Really Me (1965) - Label Philips ‎PHM-200-185

♪Paul Desmond, saxophone alto. Jim Hall, guitare. Gene Wright, contrebasse. Connie Kaye, batterie : "A Taste of Honey" (Bobby Scott) - De l'album Glad to be unhappy (1964) RCA 74321 31311 2

♪Andy Bey, chant & piano. The Bey Sisters : Geraldine & Salome. Kenny Burrell, guitare. Richard Davis, contrebasse. Osie Johnson, batterie : "A Taste of Honey" (Bobby Scott / Ric Marlow) - De l'album "Andy Bey And The Bey Sisters (2000)" - Label Prestige ‎PRCD-24245-2

♪Roland Kirk & Quincy Jones Orchestra : "A Taste of Honey" (Bobby Scott/arrgts Quincy Jones) - De l'album "Quincy Jones Plays The Hip Hits (1963) - Label Mercury MCY ‎135 311

♪Chris Connor, chant. Orchestre direction Pat Williams : "A Taste of Honey" (Bobby Scott / Ric Marlow) - De l'album "Chris Connor ‎– Sings Gentle Bossa Nova (1965) - Label ABC-Paramount ABCS-529

♪Bobby Scott, chant-piano-arrgts & direction : "A Taste of Honey" (Bobby Scott / Ric Marlow) - De l'album "Robert William Scott (1970)" - Label Warner Bros. Records ‎1886

Listen in 720p or 1080p quality !Turn up your speakers & headphones if required ! the album "Cafe Blue" is often used by hi-fi enthusiasts to test out their sound systems...

♪Patricia Barber, chant-piano. John Mc Lean, guitare. Michael Arnopol, contrebasse. Mark Walker, percussions : "A Taste of Honey" (Bobby Scott / Ric Marlow) - De l'album Café Blue (1994)" - Label Blue Note ‎7243 5 21810 2 5

♪Fabrizio Bosso, trompette. Natalio Mangalavite, piano. Javier Girotto, saxophone baryton. Luca Bulgarelli, basse. Bruno Marcozzi, percussions. Lorenzo Tucci, batterie : "A Taste of Honey" Bobby Scott) - De l'album "Vamos by Fabrizio Bosso & Javier Girotto Latin Mood (2012)" - Label Schema Records 143