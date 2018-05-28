Repassez-moi l'standard... "A Taste of Honey" par Bobby Scott & Ric Marlow, chanson aux quatre Grammy Awards
"Repassez-moi l'standard" le dimanche à 19h, une variation sur un thème célèbre, une ballade musicale pour se laisser surprendre par les innombrables reprises et interprétations de Body and soul, Moon River, Giant Steps, Round midnight…
Aujourd'hui... "A Taste of Honey" lyrics by Ric Marlow & Bobby Scott, recorded 11 february 1963
Générique
♪Stefano Bollani, piano solo : Bar biturico - De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2002)" - Label Bleu LBLC 6635
♫PROGRAMME
1962 was a particularly stellar year for Lenny Welchduring which he released "A Taste Of Honey" which was the first ever vocal version of this classic song...
♪Lenny Welch, chant : "A Taste of Honey" (Bobby Scott / Ric Marlow) (1962) - De l'album "Lenny Welch - The Complete Cadence Recordings 1959-1964 (2016) - Label Ace Records CHD 1139
♪Lloyd G. Mayers, orgue & the Oliver Nelson Orchestra : "A Taste of Honey" (Bobby Scott) - De l'album A Taste of honey / Lloyd G. Mayers with the Oliver Nelson Orchestra (1962) - Label "Douglas on Blue Note" - Label Douglas Music 16
♪The Temptations : "A Taste of Honey" (Bobby Scott / Ric Marlow) Arrgts Oliver Nelson - De l'album "The Temptations – In A Mellow Mood (1967) - Label Gordy GS 924
♪Lena Horne, chant. Orchestre direction Ray Ellis : "A Taste of Honey" (Bobby Scott / Ric Marlow) - De l'album "Lena – Soul (1966) -Label United Artists Records669 135
♪Jeanne Lee, chant & Ran Blake, piano : "A Taste of Honey" (Bobby Scott / Ric Marlow) - De l'album "Ran Blake & Jeanne Lee – In Stockholm 1966 (1995)" - Label Columbia COL 481383 2
♪Eddie Cano, piano. Leon Cardenas, contrebasse. Carlos Mejia, congas. Fred Aguirre, batterie : "A Taste of Honey" (Bobby Scott) - De l'album "Eddie Cano At P.J.'s (1961) - Label Reprise Records R9-6030
♪Chet Baker, trompette & Bobby Scott, piano : "A Taste of Honey" (Bobby Scott / Ric Marlow) - De l'album "Chet Baker – Baby Breeze (1999) - Label Verve Records 538 328-2
♪Esther Ofarim, chant. Orchestre direction Bobby Scott : "A Taste of Honey" (Bobby Scott / Ric Marlow) - De l'album "Esther Ofarim – Is It Really Me (1965) - Label Philips PHM-200-185
♪Paul Desmond, saxophone alto. Jim Hall, guitare. Gene Wright, contrebasse. Connie Kaye, batterie : "A Taste of Honey" (Bobby Scott) - De l'album Glad to be unhappy (1964) RCA 74321 31311 2
♪Andy Bey, chant & piano. The Bey Sisters : Geraldine & Salome. Kenny Burrell, guitare. Richard Davis, contrebasse. Osie Johnson, batterie : "A Taste of Honey" (Bobby Scott / Ric Marlow) - De l'album "Andy Bey And The Bey Sisters (2000)" - Label Prestige PRCD-24245-2
♪Roland Kirk & Quincy Jones Orchestra : "A Taste of Honey" (Bobby Scott/arrgts Quincy Jones) - De l'album "Quincy Jones Plays The Hip Hits (1963) - Label Mercury MCY 135 311
♪Chris Connor, chant. Orchestre direction Pat Williams : "A Taste of Honey" (Bobby Scott / Ric Marlow) - De l'album "Chris Connor – Sings Gentle Bossa Nova (1965) - Label ABC-Paramount ABCS-529
♪Bobby Scott, chant-piano-arrgts & direction : "A Taste of Honey" (Bobby Scott / Ric Marlow) - De l'album "Robert William Scott (1970)" - Label Warner Bros. Records 1886
Listen in 720p or 1080p quality !Turn up your speakers & headphones if required ! the album "Cafe Blue" is often used by hi-fi enthusiasts to test out their sound systems...
♪Patricia Barber, chant-piano. John Mc Lean, guitare. Michael Arnopol, contrebasse. Mark Walker, percussions : "A Taste of Honey" (Bobby Scott / Ric Marlow) - De l'album Café Blue (1994)" - Label Blue Note 7243 5 21810 2 5
♪Fabrizio Bosso, trompette. Natalio Mangalavite, piano. Javier Girotto, saxophone baryton. Luca Bulgarelli, basse. Bruno Marcozzi, percussions. Lorenzo Tucci, batterie : "A Taste of Honey" Bobby Scott) - De l'album "Vamos by Fabrizio Bosso & Javier Girotto Latin Mood (2012)" - Label Schema Records 143
- Laurent ValeroProduction
- Régine BarjouRéalisation
- Annick HaumierCollaboration