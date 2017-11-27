"My favorite things" Richard Rodgers & Oscar Hammerstein II. De la comédie musicale "The sound of music"

Aujourd'hui... "My favorite things" de Richard Rodgers et Oscar Hammerstein II de la comédie musicale "The sound of music"

Générique

♪Stefano Bollani, piano solo : Bar biturico - De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2002)" - Label Bleu ‎LBLC 6635

♪Programme

♪André Kostelanetz et son orchestre : "My favorite things" (Richard Rodgers / Oscar Hammerstein II) - De l'album "Wonderland of sound Broadway's greatest hits (1962)" Compilation 16 most request songs - Label CBS 57058

♪Mary Martin (Maria) en duo avec Patricia Neway (La mère Abbesse) chant : "My favorite things" (Richard Rodgers /Oscar Hammerstein II) Extrait de l'album de la version originale à Broadway en 1959. Orchestration Robert Russell Bennett / direction Frederick Dvonch - Label CBS 70212

♪Dionne Warwick avec un orchestre arrangé et dirigé par Burt Bacharach "My favorite things" (Richard Rodgers / Oscar Hammerstein II) Extrait de l'album On stage and in movies (1967) - Label EDSEL RECORDS 7052

♪Herb Alpert and The Tijuana brass : "My favorite things" (Richard Rodgers / Oscar Hammerstein II) The Christmas Album (1968) A and M RECORDS 393113-2

♪The New Swing Sextet / George Rodriguez vibraphone. Aurelio Salgado, piano. Eddie Muniz, timbales. Pete Ortiz, percussions. Angel Rivera congas et Luis Quinones basse "My favorite things" (Richard Rodgers / Oscar Hammerstein II) - De l'album Swingin' along (1969) - Label VAMPISOUL 49

♪Al Jarreau chant avec Cal Bezemer piano, Gary Allen, contrebasse. Joe Abodeely, batterie : "My favorite things" (Richard Rodgers / Oscar Hammerstein II) - De l'album "Al Jarreau 1965 / Anthologie Jazz crooners" - Label WAGRAM 3129632

♪Kenny Burrel, guitare. Orchestre Richard Evans : "My favorite things" (Richard Rodgers /Oscar Hammerstein II) - De l'album "Have yourself a soulful little christmas (1966) Anthologie Guitares Jazz" - Label WAGRAM 3121762

♪The Tony Rice Unit / Tony Rice Guitare lead et rythmique avec Wyatt Rice guitare rythmique, Jhon Reichman mandoline et Todd Phillips basse "My favorite things" (Richard Rodgers /Oscar Hammerstein II) - De l'album "Backwaters (1982)" - Label ROUNDER 0167

♪Johnny Hartman, chant. Masahiro Kikuchi, piano. Yoshio Susuki, contrebasse. Hiroshi Murakami, batterie : "My favorite things" (Richard Rodgers / Oscar Hammerstein II) - De l'album "Hartman sings Trane's favorites (1973)" - Label BLUE NOTE

♪Lilith duo / Arnaud Becaus piano et Isabelle Calvo, chant : "My favorite things" (Richard Rodgers / Oscar Hammerstein II) - De l'album "My favorite songs (2012)" - Label WILD CAT 002

♪Youn Sun Nah, chant et kalimba : "My favorite things" (Richard Rodgers / Oscar Hammerstein II) - De l'album "Same girl (2010)" - Label ACT 9094-2

♪Betty Carter, chant. John Hicks, piano. Curtis Lundy, contrebasse. Kenneth Washington, batterie : "My favorite things" (Richard Rodgers / Oscar Hammerstein II) - De l'album "The audience with Betty Carter (1988)" - Label VERVE 835 684-2

♪Alain Jean-Marie, piano solo : "My favorite things" (Richard Rodgers / Oscar Hammerstein II) - De l'anthologie "Jazz'n emotion (1998)" - Label RCA 74321559392