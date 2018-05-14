Repassez-moi l'standard... "Night and Day" de Cole Porter pour la comédie musicale de Broadway "The Gay Divorce" (1932)

Aujourd'hui... "Night and Day" écrit par Cole Porter pour la comédie musicale de Broadway en 1932. Puis le film "The Gay Divorcee" avec Fred Astaire et Ginger Rogers en 1934.

Le résumé : lors d’un voyage en Europe, un danseur fait la connaissance d’une jeune femme qu’il cherche à revoir. Par le plus grand des hasards, cette jeune femme s’adresse à l’un de ses amis, fils d’un avocat renommé, pour tenter de divorcer…

Générique

♪Stefano Bollani, piano solo : Bar biturico - De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2002)" - Label Bleu ‎LBLC 6635

♫PROGRAMME

Hutch recalled that he"played double piano with Cole Porter and he taught me how to play his songs as he wanted them sung"...

♪Leslie "Hutch" Hutchinson, chant-piano : "Night And Day" (Cole Porter) - De l'album "Hutch Sings Gershwin & Porter - Let's Do It !" - Label Past Perfect Vintage Music 2002

♪Fred Astaire, chant. Oscar Peterson, piano. Barney Kessel, guitare. Charlie Shavers, trompette. Ray Brown, contrebasse. Alvin Stoller, batterie : "Night And Day" (Cole Porter) - De l'album "Fred Astaire ‎– The Astaire Story (1952) - Label Verve Records ‎2610 056

♪Ginger Rogers, chant. Orchestre direction Harry South : "Night And Day" (Cole Porter) - De l'album "Ginger Rogers ‎– Miss Ginger Rogers (1978) - Label Odéon ‎ODN 1002

Introduction by Charles Aznavour - Live in Paris 1962...

♪Frank Sinatra, chant. Al Viola, guitare : "Night And Day (Live In Paris/1962)" (Cole Porter) - De l'album "Frank Sinatra ‎– Live in Paris (1962)" - Label Warner Off Roster 1994

♪Esther Ofarim, chant. Orchestre direction Bobby Scott : "Night And Day" (Cole Porter) - De l'album "Esther Ofarim ‎– Is It Really Me (1965) - Label Philips ‎PHM 200185

♪Bill Evans, piano. Stan Getz, saxophone ténor. Ron Carter, contrebasse. Elvin Jones, batterie : "Night And Day" (Cole Porter) - De l'album "Stan Getz – The Chick Corea/Bill Evans Sessions (1976) - Label Verve Records ‎2610 036

♪Frances Faye, chant. Orchestre Eddy Grady. Jack Costanzo, bongos : "Night And Day" (Cole Porter) - De l'album "Frances Faye ‎– Caught In The Act (1959) - Label GNP 41S

♪Esquivel and his Orchestra : "Night And Day" (Cole Porter) - De l'album "Esquivel And His Orchestra (1958)- Label RCA Victor ‎61-7361

♪Freddy, chant. Orchestre direction Humberto Suarez : "Noche Y Dia" (Cole Porter) - De l'album "Freddy ‎– La Voz Del Sentimiento ( Puchito 1960) - Label Antilla ‎50

Le Voyage de Django, album qui au-delà de rendre hommage à l’oeuvre du guitariste, se penche sur le génie poétique et le langage universel de sa musique...

♪Claire Elzière, chant. Dominique Cravic & Hervé Legeay, guitares. Gregory Veux, piano. Mathilde Febrer, violon. Jean-Philippe Viret, contrebasse : "Tout Le Jour; Tout La Nuit (Night And Day)" (L. Hennevé / Cole Porter) - De l'album "Dominique Cravic And Friends ‎– Le Voyage de Django (2014) - Label Frémeaux & Associés ‎FA 8506

♪Randy Weston, piano. Sam Gill contrebasse : "Night And Day" (Cole Porter) - De l'album "Cole Porter in a modern mood - The Randy Weston Trio (1955) - Label Riverside 2508

Recorded at Borgarskolan Studioin Stockholm, Sweden, on November 8, 1966...

♪Jeanne Lee, chant. Ran Blake, piano : "Night And Day" (Cole Porter) - De l'album "Ran Blake & Jeanne Lee ‎– Free Standards Stockholm 1966" - Label Fresh Sound Records ‎FSR-CD 791

♪Peter Skellern, piano chant & The Grimethorpe Colliery Band : "Night And Day" (Cole Porter) - De l'album "Skellern ‎– Astaire (1987) - Label Ariola ‎260 341

♪André Previn piano solo : "Night And Day" (Cole Porter) - De l'album "Alone - Ballads for Solo Piano (2007) - Label Emarcy 0602511