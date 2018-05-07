Repassez-moi l'standard
Dimanche 3 juin 2018
Repassez-moi l'standard... "The Shadow of Your Smile" de Johnny Mandel & Paul-Francis Webster. Oscar de la chanson 1966

"The Shadow of Your Smile" d'après le texte original du grand poète noir américain Paul-Francis Webster sur une musique du compositeur Johnny Mandel. Oscar de la meilleure chanson originale, elle éclipsera le film de Vincente Minnelli dont elle est issue "The Sandpiper-Le Chevalier des sables"

Repassez-moi l'standard... "The Shadow of Your Smile" de Johnny Mandel & Paul-Francis Webster. Oscar de la chanson 1966
Affiche du film de Vincente Minnelli "The Sandpiper" (1965) , © Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Inc. M-G-M

Aujourd'hui... Du film de Vincente Minnelli "The Sandpiper" en 1965, "The Shadow of Your Smile" de Johnny Mandel et Paul-Francis Webster...  

♪Stefano Bollani, piano solo : Bar biturico - De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2002)" - Label Bleu ‎LBLC 6635 

♪Tony Bennett, chant. Orchestre direction Johnny Mandel : "The Shadow of Your Smile" (Johnny Mandel / Paul-Francis Webster) - De l'album "Tony Bennett ‎– The Movie Song (1966) - Label Columbia Records ‎CS 9272

♪Wes Montgomery, guitare. Orchestre direction Don Sebesky : "The Shadow Of Your Smile" (Johnny Mandel / Paul-Francis Webster) de l'album "Wes Montgomery – Bumpin' (1984) - Label Verve Records 821 985-2

♪Nancy Wilson, chant. Orchestre direction Oliver Nelson : "The Shadow Of Your Smile" (Johnny Mandel / Paul-Francis Webster) - De l'album "Nancy Wilson –  A Touch Of Today (1966) - Label Capitol Records ‎ST-2495

♪Chico Hamilton, batterie. Charlie Mariano, saxophone soprano. Gabor Szabo guitare. Ron Carter, contrebasse. Willie Bobo, Victor Pantoja, percussions : "The Shadow Of Your Smile" (Johnny Mandel / Paul-Francis Webster) - De l'album "Chico Hamilton – The Further Adventures Of El Chico (1998) - Label Impulse ! ‎MVCJ-19161

♪Lou Rawls, chant. Tommy Strode, piano. Herb Ellis, guitare. James Bond, contrebasse. Earl Palmer, batterie : "The Shadow Of Your Smile" (Johnny Mandel / Paul-Francis Webster) - De l'album "Lou Rawls ‎– Live ! (2005) - Label Capitol Jazz ‎7243 4 77554 2 2

♪Brother Jack McDuff, orgue. Calvin Green, guitare. Dany Turner, flûte. Joe Dukes, batterie : "The Shadow Of Your Smile" (Johnny Mandel / Paul-Francis Webster) - De l'album "Brother Jack McDuff ‎– Tobacco Road (2002) - Label Atlantic ‎81227 3583-2

♪The Singers Unlimited : Oscar Peterson, piano. George Mraz, contrebasse.  Louis Hayes, batterie : "The Shadow Of Your Smile" (Johnny Mandel / Paul-Francis Webster) - De l'album "The Oscar Peterson Trio + The Singers Unlimited ‎– In Tune (2005) - Label MPS Records ‎06024 9827014

♪Oliver Nelson, saxophone soprano. Steve Khun, piano. Ron Carter, contrebasse. Grady Tate, batterie : "The Shadow Of Your Smile" (Johnny Mandel / Paul-Francis Webster) de l'album "Oliver Nelson ‎– Sound Pieces (1991) - Label Impulse ! AS-9129

♪Morgana King, chant. Orchestre direction Torrie Zito : "The Shadow Of Your Smile" (Johnny Mandel / Paul-Francis Webster) - De l'album "Morgana King – Wild Is Love (2006) - Label Collectors' Choice Music ‎CDM-704 

♪Baden Powell, guitare solo : "The Shadow Of Your Smile" (Johnny Mandel / Paul-Francis Webster) - De l'album "Baden Powell ‎– Solitude On Guitar (2014) - Label CBS ‎88843091292

♪Sammy Davis Jr, chant. Laurindo Almeida, guitare : "The Shadow Of Your Smile" (Johnny Mandel / Paul-Francis Webster) - De l'album "Sammy Davis Jr. Sings And Laurindo Almeida Plays (1991) - Label DCC Compact Classics ‎DZS-055

♪Joey Baron, batterie. Ellery Eskelin, saxophone ténor. Steve Swell, trombone : "The Shadow Of Your Smile" (Johnny Mandel / Paul-Francis Webster) - De l'album "Joey Baron ‎– Tongue In Groove (1992) - Label JMT Productions ‎JMT 849 158-2

♪OUAM Trio : Aaron Goldberg, piano. Omer Avital, contrebasse. Marc Miralta, batterie : "The Shadow Of Your Smile" (Johnny Mandel / Paul-Francis Webster) - De l'album "OAM Trio -Aaron Goldberg (p), Omer Avital (b), Marc Miralta (d, cajón, tablas) - flow (2000)" - Label Fresh Sounds Records FSNT-136

♪Dexter Gordon, saxophone ténor. Lars Sjösten, piano. Torbjorn Hultcranz contrebasse. Jual Curtis, batterie : "The Shadow Of Your Smile" (Johnny Mandel / Paul-Francis Webster) - De l'album "Dexter Gordon Quintet ‎– Revelation (1995) - Label Steeple Chase ‎SCCD 31373

