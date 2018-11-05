Repassez-moi l'standard... "On Green Dolphin Street" music by Bronislau Kaper & lyrics by Ned Washington, 1947

♫Repassez-moi l'standard : Générique

♪Stefano Bollani, piano solo : Bar biturico - De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2002)" - Label Bleu ‎LBLC 6635

♫Programme

...The setting for nights beyond forgetting

And through these moments apart memories live in my heart

When I recall the love I found on

I could kiss the ground on Green Dolphin Street...

♪Johnny Hodges, saxophone alto. Wild Bill Davis, orgue. George Duvivier, contrebasse. Osie Johnson, batterie : On Green Dolphin Street(Bronislaw Kaper / Ned Washington) - De l'album "Wild Bill Davis & Johnny Hodges ‎– Con Soul And Sax (1972) - Label RCA Victor 741047

Recorded may 10 and 11, 1977 at the Hoche studio, Paris...

♪Rhoda Scott, orgue. Kenny Clarke, batterie : On Green Dolphin Street (Bronislaw Kaper / Ned Washington) - De l'album "Rhoda Scott + Kenny Clarke ‎– Jazz In Paris (2000) - Label Gitanes Jazz Productions 549 287-2

Recorded september 23, 1977, in Paris at Grande Armée Studio...

♪Al Haig, piano. Pierre Michelot, contrebasse : On Green Dolphin Street (Bronislaw Kaper/ Ned Washington) - De l'album "Al Haig & Pierre Michelot ‎– Al In Paris (1977) - Label Musica Records mus 3030

♪Pedro Biker, chant. Kenny Drew, piano. Sahib Sihab, saxophone. Allan Botschinsky, buggle. Niels Henning Orsted Pedersen, contrebasse. Alex Riel, batterie : Green Dolphin Street (Bronislaw Kaper / Ned Washington) - De l'album "Pedro Biker – Evergreens In Danish Design (2006) - Label Fontana ‎170 419 3

♪Roy Budd, piano and His orchestra :On Green Dolphin Street (Bronislaw Kaper / Ned Washington) - De l'album "L'Orchestre De Roy Budd ‎– Tête A Tête" - Label LP MODE 9887

♪Billy Eckstine, chant. Orchestre du pianiste Bobby Tucker, arrangements Billy Byers : On Green Dolphin Street (Bronislaw Kaper / Ned Washington) - De l'album "Billy Eckstine ‎– Now Singing In 10 Great Movies (1963) - Label Mercury ‎WC 16334

...Lover, one lovely day

Love came, planning to stay

Green Dolphin Street supplied the setting...

♪Gene Harris, piano. Andrew Simpkins, contrebasse. Bill Dowdy, batterie : On Green Dolphin Street (Bronislaw Kaper / Ned Washington) - De l'album "Gene Harris And The Three Sounds – Live At The 'It Club' (1996) - Label Blue Note CDP 7243 8 35338

Recorded at Sound Ideas Studios, New York City, november, 28, 1977...

♪Archie Sheep, saxophone ténor. Walter Bishop Jr, piano. Sam Jones, contrebasse. Joe Chambers, batterie : On Green Dolphin Street (Bronislaw Kaper / Ned Washington) - De l'album "Archie Shepp – On Green Dolphin Street (1977) - Label Denon ‎MJ-7262

♪Manuel Rocheman, piano. Christophe Wallemme, contrebasse. Simon Goubert, batterie : Tropic City (feat. Christophe Wallemme & Simon Goubert) (Bronislaw Kaper / Ned Washington) - De l'album "Manuel Rocheman Trio - Tropic City (1995)" - Label A RECORDS 73033

♫Séquence "le standard est ouvert … aux auditrices

Proposé par Linda Ladurner...

♪Paul Bley, piano solo : Laura (David Raksin) de l'anthologie Jazz'n émotions (1998) RCA 74321559392