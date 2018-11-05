Repassez-moi l'standard... "On Green Dolphin Street" music by Bronislau Kaper & lyrics by Ned Washington, 1947
It seems like a dream, yet I know it happened – A man, a maid, a kiss, and then goodbye – Romance was the theme – And we were the players – I never think of this without a sigh – Lover, one lovely day – Love came, planning to stay – Green Dolphin Street supplied the setting...
♫Repassez-moi l'standard : Générique
♪Stefano Bollani, piano solo : Bar biturico - De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2002)" - Label Bleu LBLC 6635
♫Programme
...The setting for nights beyond forgetting
And through these moments apart memories live in my heart
When I recall the love I found on
I could kiss the ground on Green Dolphin Street...
♪Johnny Hodges, saxophone alto. Wild Bill Davis, orgue. George Duvivier, contrebasse. Osie Johnson, batterie : On Green Dolphin Street(Bronislaw Kaper / Ned Washington) - De l'album "Wild Bill Davis & Johnny Hodges – Con Soul And Sax (1972) - Label RCA Victor 741047
Recorded may 10 and 11, 1977 at the Hoche studio, Paris...
♪Rhoda Scott, orgue. Kenny Clarke, batterie : On Green Dolphin Street (Bronislaw Kaper / Ned Washington) - De l'album "Rhoda Scott + Kenny Clarke – Jazz In Paris (2000) - Label Gitanes Jazz Productions 549 287-2
Recorded september 23, 1977, in Paris at Grande Armée Studio...
♪Al Haig, piano. Pierre Michelot, contrebasse : On Green Dolphin Street (Bronislaw Kaper/ Ned Washington) - De l'album "Al Haig & Pierre Michelot – Al In Paris (1977) - Label Musica Records mus 3030
♪Pedro Biker, chant. Kenny Drew, piano. Sahib Sihab, saxophone. Allan Botschinsky, buggle. Niels Henning Orsted Pedersen, contrebasse. Alex Riel, batterie : Green Dolphin Street (Bronislaw Kaper / Ned Washington) - De l'album "Pedro Biker – Evergreens In Danish Design (2006) - Label Fontana 170 419 3
♪Roy Budd, piano and His orchestra :On Green Dolphin Street (Bronislaw Kaper / Ned Washington) - De l'album "L'Orchestre De Roy Budd – Tête A Tête" - Label LP MODE 9887
♪Billy Eckstine, chant. Orchestre du pianiste Bobby Tucker, arrangements Billy Byers : On Green Dolphin Street (Bronislaw Kaper / Ned Washington) - De l'album "Billy Eckstine – Now Singing In 10 Great Movies (1963) - Label Mercury WC 16334
...Lover, one lovely day
Love came, planning to stay
Green Dolphin Street supplied the setting...
♪Gene Harris, piano. Andrew Simpkins, contrebasse. Bill Dowdy, batterie : On Green Dolphin Street (Bronislaw Kaper / Ned Washington) - De l'album "Gene Harris And The Three Sounds – Live At The 'It Club' (1996) - Label Blue Note CDP 7243 8 35338
Recorded at Sound Ideas Studios, New York City, november, 28, 1977...
♪Archie Sheep, saxophone ténor. Walter Bishop Jr, piano. Sam Jones, contrebasse. Joe Chambers, batterie : On Green Dolphin Street (Bronislaw Kaper / Ned Washington) - De l'album "Archie Shepp – On Green Dolphin Street (1977) - Label Denon MJ-7262
♪Manuel Rocheman, piano. Christophe Wallemme, contrebasse. Simon Goubert, batterie : Tropic City (feat. Christophe Wallemme & Simon Goubert) (Bronislaw Kaper / Ned Washington) - De l'album "Manuel Rocheman Trio - Tropic City (1995)" - Label A RECORDS 73033
♫Séquence "le standard est ouvert … aux auditrices
Proposé par Linda Ladurner...
♪Paul Bley, piano solo : Laura (David Raksin) de l'anthologie Jazz'n émotions (1998) RCA 74321559392
- Laurent ValeroProduction
- Antoine CourtinRéalisation
- Annick HaumierCollaboration