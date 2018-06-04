Repassez-moi l'standard... Édition exceptionnelle avec les versions non diffusées parmi les plus belles !
"Pour la dernière de la saison, une édition exceptionnelle de "Repassez-moi l'standard" dans laquelle je vous propose de revenir sur les thèmes de l'année avec un choix de versions non diffusées parmi les plus belles !" Laurent Valero
Générique
♪Stefano Bollani, piano solo : Bar biturico - De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2002)" - Label Bleu LBLC 6635
♫PROGRAMME
♫André Previn, piano. Orchestre direction John Williams : "There Will Never Be Another You” (Harry Waren / Mack Gordon) - De l’album "André Previn – Sound Stage ! (1964)" - Label CBS SBPG 62394
♫Bobby Scottt, chant. Orchestre direction Torrie Zitto : “Smile” (Chaplin / Turner / Parsons) - De l’album "Bobby Scott – My Heart In My Hands (1967) - Label Columbia CS 9563
♫Little Milton, chant : “Fever” (davenport / Cooley) De l’album "Little Milton – Sings Big Blues (1966) - Label Chess CH-9265
♫Andy Bey, chant piano and the Bey Sisters : “Round Midnight” (Monk) - De l’album "Andy Bey And The Bey Sisters (1964)" - Label Prestige PRCD-24245-2
♫Stan Getz, saxophone. Orchestre direction Richard Evans : "Walk on By" (Bacharach / David) - De l’album "Stan Getz – What The World Needs Now - Stan Getz Plays Bacharach And David (1998) - Label Verve Records V6-8752
♫Ethel Ennis, chant. Hank Jones, piano. Eddie Biggs, contrebasse. Kenny Clarke, batterie : "Love For Sale" (Cole Porter) - De l’album "Ethel Ennis – Lullabies For Losers (1956) - Label Jubilee LP-1021
♫Jimmy Smith, orgue. Orchestre direction Johnny Pate : "Sunny" (Bobby Hebb) - De l’album "Jimmy Smith – Groove Drops (1969) - Label Verve Records V6-8794
♫The Hi-Lo’s. Orchestre direction Rob Mc Cornell : "When sunny gets blue" De l’album Back again (1979) MPS
♫Aldemaro Romero y su Onda Nueva : "Bluesette" (Toots Thielemans / Norman Gimbel) - De l'album Aldemaro Romero y su Onda Nueva (1972) LP CBS 65125
♫Sarah Mc Kenzie, chant. Hugh Stuckey, guitare : "Moon River" (Henry Mancini / Johnny Mercer) - De l'album "Sarah McKenzie - We Could Be Lovers (2015) - Label Impulse ! 0602547421173
♫Carol Sloane, chant. Stefan Scaggiari, piano. Frank Wess, saxophone ténor. John Lockwood, contrebasse. Colin Bailey, batterie : "I Got It Bad (And That Ain't Good" (Duke Ellington / Paul Francis Webster) - De l'album "Carol Sloane – Sweet & Slow (1993) - Label Concord Jazz 4564
♫Phil Woods, saxophone alto. Georges Gruntz, piano. Henri Texier, contrebasse. Daniel Humair, batterie : "Stolen Moments" (Oliver Nelson) - De l'album "Phil Woods And His European Rhythm Machine – Alive And Well In Paris (1983) - Label Pathé 1727321
- Laurent ValeroProduction
- Gilles BlanchardRéalisation
- Annick HaumierCollaboration