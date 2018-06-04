Repassez-moi l'standard... Édition exceptionnelle avec les versions non diffusées parmi les plus belles !

Générique

♪Stefano Bollani, piano solo : Bar biturico - De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2002)" - Label Bleu ‎LBLC 6635

♫PROGRAMME

♫André Previn, piano. Orchestre direction John Williams : "There Will Never Be Another You” (Harry Waren / Mack Gordon) - De l’album "André Previn – Sound Stage ! (1964)" - Label CBS SBPG 62394

♫Bobby Scottt, chant. Orchestre direction Torrie Zitto : “Smile” (Chaplin / Turner / Parsons) - De l’album "Bobby Scott ‎– My Heart In My Hands (1967) - Label Columbia ‎CS 9563

♫Little Milton, chant : “Fever” (davenport / Cooley) De l’album "Little Milton – Sings Big Blues (1966) - Label Chess ‎CH-9265

♫Andy Bey, chant piano and the Bey Sisters : “Round Midnight” (Monk) - De l’album "Andy Bey And The Bey Sisters (1964)" - Label Prestige PRCD-24245-2

♫Stan Getz, saxophone. Orchestre direction Richard Evans : "Walk on By" (Bacharach / David) - De l’album "Stan Getz ‎– What The World Needs Now - Stan Getz Plays Bacharach And David (1998) - Label Verve Records V6-8752

♫Ethel Ennis, chant. Hank Jones, piano. Eddie Biggs, contrebasse. Kenny Clarke, batterie : "Love For Sale" (Cole Porter) - De l’album "Ethel Ennis ‎– Lullabies For Losers (1956) - Label Jubilee ‎LP-1021

♫Jimmy Smith, orgue. Orchestre direction Johnny Pate : "Sunny" (Bobby Hebb) - De l’album "Jimmy Smith ‎– Groove Drops (1969) - Label Verve Records ‎V6-8794

♫The Hi-Lo’s. Orchestre direction Rob Mc Cornell : "When sunny gets blue" De l’album Back again (1979) MPS

♫Aldemaro Romero y su Onda Nueva : "Bluesette" (Toots Thielemans / Norman Gimbel) - De l'album Aldemaro Romero y su Onda Nueva (1972) LP CBS 65125

♫Sarah Mc Kenzie, chant. Hugh Stuckey, guitare : "Moon River" (Henry Mancini / Johnny Mercer) - De l'album "Sarah McKenzie - We Could Be Lovers (2015) - Label Impulse ! 0602547421173

♫Carol Sloane, chant. Stefan Scaggiari, piano. Frank Wess, saxophone ténor. John Lockwood, contrebasse. Colin Bailey, batterie : "I Got It Bad (And That Ain't Good" (Duke Ellington / Paul Francis Webster) - De l'album "Carol Sloane – Sweet & Slow (1993) - Label Concord Jazz 4564

♫Phil Woods, saxophone alto. Georges Gruntz, piano. Henri Texier, contrebasse. Daniel Humair, batterie : "Stolen Moments" (Oliver Nelson) - De l'album "Phil Woods And His European Rhythm Machine ‎– Alive And Well In Paris (1983) - Label Pathé 1727321