Repassez-moi l'standard... "The Days of Wine and Roses" musique Henry Mancini & paroles Johnny Mercer (1962)
"Musique signée Henry Mancini : "The Days of Wine and Roses" pour le film du même nom, réalisé par Blake Edwards, en 1962, qui valut à ses auteurs l’Oscar de la meilleure chanson originale. Mancini et Edwards auront collaboré ensemble de 1957 à 1993 à de très nombreux films..." Laurent Valero
Par le compositeur Henry Mancini : "The Days of Wine and Roses" thème principal du film éponyme de Blake Edwards, 1962...
Succès international, prestigieuses récompenses dont l'Oscar de la meilleure chanson originale & Grammy Award de la chanson de l'année ! Repris par de très nombreux jazzmen qui adoptèrent ce thème, entré au répertoire des Standards de Jazz !
1962, Frank Sinatra presents the Oscar to Henry Mancini & Johnny Mercer for "Days of Wine and Roses" at the 34th Academy Awards...
Recorded Live 7/2/1966 - Newport Jazz Festival at Fort Adams State Park (Rhode Island) USA...
The days of wine and roses laugh and run away like a child at play
Through a meadow land toward a closing door
A door marked "nevermore" that wasn't there before...
♪B.O. film de Blake Edwards (1962) :"The Days of Wine and Roses" (Main Title) (Henry Mancini / Johnny Mercer) – Label Soundtrack Factory 606375
Recorded at Plaza Sound Studios, New York City, April 22, 1963...
♪Wes Montgomery, guitare. Melvin Rhyne, orgue. Jimmy Cobb, batterie : "The Days of Wine and Roses" (Henry Mancini / Johnny Mercer) – De l’album "Wes Montgomery – Boss Guitar (1963)" – LP label Riverside Records RM 459
Recorded at Group IV Recording Studios Los Angeles, California. February 25 & 28, 1986...
♪Duo Ella Fitzgerald, voix & Joe Pass, guitare :"The Days of Wine and Roses" (Henry Mancini / Johnny Mercer) – De l'album "Ella Fitzgerald And Joe Pass – Easy Living (1986)" – LP label Pablo Records 2310-921
♪Dizzy Gillespie, trompette. James Moody, sax ténor. Kenny Barron, piano, Chris White, basse. Rudy Collins, batterie : "The Days of Wine and Roses" (Henry Mancini / Johnny Mercer) – De l’album "Dizzy Gillespie – Dizzy Goes Hollywood (1964)" – LP label Philips 652 055
The Academy Award Winners are : "Days Of Wine And Roses" 1962...
♪Frank Sinatra, chant. Orchestre direction Nelson Riddle : "The Days of Wine and Roses" (Henry Mancini / Johnny Mercer) – De l’album "Frank Sinatra – Sings Days Of Wine And Roses, Moon River, And Other Academy Award Winners (1964)" – LP label Reprise Records F-1011
Recorded : March 18, 1963 & August 5, 1963 - New York City...
♪Milt Jackson, vibraphone. Orchestre direction Melba Liston : "The Days of Wine and Roses" (Henry Mancini / Johnny Mercer) – De l’album "Milt Jackson And Big Brass – For Someone I Love (1963)" – LP label Riverside Records RS 9478
1966, recorded in Copenhagen...
♪Pedro Biker, chant. Kenny Drew, piano. Sahib Shihab, flûte. Niels-Henning Ørsted Pedersen, basse. Bjarne Rostvold, bongos. Alex Riel, batterie : "The Days of Wine and Roses" (Henry Mancini / Johnny Mercer) – De l’album "Pedro Biker – The Song Is You (2006) – Label Universal Music Denmark 170418
Recorded : June 13, 1963 at Capitol Studios, New York City, USA...
♪Nancy Wilson, chant. Orchestre direction Jimmy Jones : "The Days of Wine and Roses" (Henry Mancini / Johnny Mercer) – De l’album "Nancy Wilson – Guess Who I Saw Today : Nancy Wilson Sings Songs Of Lost Love (2005) – Label Capitol Jazz 7243 4 7755729
♪Bobby Scott, chant. Orchestre direction Torrie Zito : "The Days of Wine and Roses" (Henry Mancini / Johnny Mercer) – De l’album "Bobby Scott – My Heart In My Hands (1967)" – LP label Columbia CS 9563
♪Charles Lloyd, sax ténor. Don Friedman, piano. Eddie Khan, basse. Roy Haynes, batterie : "The Days of Wine and Roses" (Henry Mancini / Johnny Mercer) – De l’album "Charles Lloyd – Discovery ! (1964)" – LP label Columbia CL 2267
...The lonely night discloses just a passing breeze filled with memories
Of the golden smile that introduced me to
The days of wine and roses and you...
♪Duo Tony Bennett, chant & Bill Evans, piano :"The Days of Wine and Roses" (Henry Mancini / Johnny Mercer) – De l’album "Tony Bennett / Bill Evans – The Tony Bennett Bill Evans Album (1975)" – LP label Fantasy F-9489
Recorded at Columbia Studios, New York City, October 30 & 31 and November 1 & 2, 1978...
♪Toots Thielemans, harmonica. Bill Evans, piano. Larry Schneider, sax ténor. Marc Johnson, basse. Eliot Zigmund, batterie :"The Days of Wine and Roses" (Henry Mancini / Johnny Mercer) – De l’album "Bill Evans / Toots Thielemans – Affinity (1979)" – LP label Warner Bros. Records BSK 3293
♪Curtis Stigers, chant. Larry Goldings, piano. John Clayton, basse. Jeff Hamilton, batterie :"The Days of Wine and Roses" (Henry Mancini / Johnny Mercer) – De l’album "Curtis Stigers – Secret Heart (2002)" – Label Concord Jazz CCD-2124-2
♪Michel Petrucciani, piano. Jean-François Jenny-Clark, basse. Aldo Romano, batterie :"The Days of Wine and Roses" (Henry Mancini / Johnny Mercer) – De l'album "Michel Petrucciani – Days Of Wine And Roses (2000)" – Label EmArcy 548 288-2
...just a passing breeze filled with memories
Of the golden smile that introduced me to
The days of wine and roses and you-oo-oo.
