Repassez-moi l'standard... "The Days of Wine and Roses" musique Henry Mancini & paroles Johnny Mercer (1962)

"Musique signée Henry Mancini : "The Days of Wine and Roses" pour le film du même nom, réalisé par Blake Edwards, en 1962, qui valut à ses auteurs l’Oscar de la meilleure chanson originale. Mancini et Edwards auront collaboré ensemble de 1957 à 1993 à de très nombreux films..." Laurent Valero

Par le compositeur Henry Mancini : "The Days of Wine and Roses" thème principal du film éponyme de Blake Edwards, 1962...

Succès international, prestigieuses récompenses dont l'Oscar de la meilleure chanson originale & Grammy Award de la chanson de l'année ! Repris par de très nombreux jazzmen qui adoptèrent ce thème, entré au répertoire des Standards de Jazz !

1962, Frank Sinatra presents the Oscar to Henry Mancini & Johnny Mercer for "Days of Wine and Roses" at the 34th Academy Awards...

Recorded Live 7/2/1966 - Newport Jazz Festival at Fort Adams State Park (Rhode Island) USA...

The days of wine and roses laugh and run away like a child at play

Through a meadow land toward a closing door

A door marked "nevermore" that wasn't there before...

♫Repassez-moi l'standard - Générique

♪Stefano Bollani, piano solo :Bar Biturico - De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2001)" -Label Bleu ‎LBLC 6635

♫Repassez-moi l'standard - Programme

♪B.O. film de Blake Edwards (1962) :"The Days of Wine and Roses" (Main Title) (Henry Mancini / Johnny Mercer) ‎– Label Soundtrack Factory 606375

Recorded at Plaza Sound Studios, New York City, April 22, 1963...

♪Wes Montgomery, guitare. Melvin Rhyne, orgue. Jimmy Cobb, batterie : "The Days of Wine and Roses" (Henry Mancini / Johnny Mercer) ‎– De l’album "Wes Montgomery ‎– Boss Guitar (1963)" ‎– LP label Riverside Records RM 459

Recorded at Group IV Recording Studios Los Angeles, California. February 25 & 28, 1986...

♪Duo Ella Fitzgerald, voix & Joe Pass, guitare :"The Days of Wine and Roses" (Henry Mancini / Johnny Mercer) ‎– De l'album "Ella Fitzgerald And Joe Pass ‎– Easy Living (1986)" ‎– LP label Pablo Records ‎2310-921

♪Dizzy Gillespie, trompette. James Moody, sax ténor. Kenny Barron, piano, Chris White, basse. Rudy Collins, batterie : "The Days of Wine and Roses" (Henry Mancini / Johnny Mercer) ‎– De l’album "Dizzy Gillespie ‎– Dizzy Goes Hollywood (1964)" ‎– LP label Philips 652 055

The Academy Award Winners are : "Days Of Wine And Roses" 1962...

♪Frank Sinatra, chant. Orchestre direction Nelson Riddle : "The Days of Wine and Roses" (Henry Mancini / Johnny Mercer) ‎– De l’album "Frank Sinatra – Sings Days Of Wine And Roses, Moon River, And Other Academy Award Winners (1964)‎" – LP label Reprise Records F-1011

Recorded : March 18, 1963 & August 5, 1963 - New York City...

♪Milt Jackson, vibraphone. Orchestre direction Melba Liston : "The Days of Wine and Roses" (Henry Mancini / Johnny Mercer) ‎– De l’album "Milt Jackson And Big Brass ‎– For Someone I Love (1963)" ‎– LP label Riverside Records RS 9478

1966, recorded in Copenhagen...

♪Pedro Biker, chant. Kenny Drew, piano. Sahib Shihab, flûte. Niels-Henning Ørsted Pedersen, basse. Bjarne Rostvold, bongos. Alex Riel, batterie : "The Days of Wine and Roses" (Henry Mancini / Johnny Mercer) ‎– De l’album "Pedro Biker ‎– The Song Is You (2006) ‎– Label Universal Music Denmark 170418

Recorded : June 13, 1963 at Capitol Studios, New York City, USA...

♪Nancy Wilson, chant. Orchestre direction Jimmy Jones : "The Days of Wine and Roses" (Henry Mancini / Johnny Mercer) ‎– De l’album "Nancy Wilson – Guess Who I Saw Today : Nancy Wilson Sings Songs Of Lost Love (2005) ‎– Label Capitol Jazz ‎7243 4 7755729

♪Bobby Scott, chant. Orchestre direction Torrie Zito : "The Days of Wine and Roses" (Henry Mancini / Johnny Mercer) ‎– De l’album "Bobby Scott ‎– My Heart In My Hands (1967)" ‎– LP label Columbia CS 9563

♪Charles Lloyd, sax ténor. Don Friedman, piano. Eddie Khan, basse. Roy Haynes, batterie : "The Days of Wine and Roses" (Henry Mancini / Johnny Mercer) ‎– De l’album "Charles Lloyd ‎– Discovery ! (1964)" ‎– LP label Columbia CL 2267

...The lonely night discloses just a passing breeze filled with memories

Of the golden smile that introduced me to

The days of wine and roses and you...

♪Duo Tony Bennett, chant & Bill Evans, piano :"The Days of Wine and Roses" (Henry Mancini / Johnny Mercer) ‎– De l’album "Tony Bennett / Bill Evans – The Tony Bennett Bill Evans Album (1975)" ‎– LP label Fantasy F-9489

Recorded at Columbia Studios, New York City, October 30 & 31 and November 1 & 2, 1978...

♪Toots Thielemans, harmonica. Bill Evans, piano. Larry Schneider, sax ténor. Marc Johnson, basse. Eliot Zigmund, batterie :"The Days of Wine and Roses" (Henry Mancini / Johnny Mercer) ‎– De l’album "Bill Evans / Toots Thielemans – Affinity (1979)" ‎– LP label Warner Bros. Records ‎BSK 3293

♪Curtis Stigers, chant. Larry Goldings, piano. John Clayton, basse. Jeff Hamilton, batterie :"The Days of Wine and Roses" (Henry Mancini / Johnny Mercer) ‎– De l’album "Curtis Stigers ‎– Secret Heart (2002)" ‎– Label Concord Jazz CCD-2124-2

♪Michel Petrucciani, piano. Jean-François Jenny-Clark, basse. Aldo Romano, batterie :"The Days of Wine and Roses" (Henry Mancini / Johnny Mercer) ‎– De l'album "Michel Petrucciani ‎– Days Of Wine And Roses (2000)" ‎– Label EmArcy 548 288-2

...just a passing breeze filled with memories

Of the golden smile that introduced me to

The days of wine and roses and you-oo-oo.

