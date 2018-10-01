Repassez-moi l'standard
Repassez-moi l'standard
Repassez-moi l'standard
Par Laurent Valero
le dimanche de 19h à 20h
Dimanche 28 octobre 2018
58 min

Repassez-moi l'standard... "Con Alma" written by Dizzy Gillespie (1954)

"One of the greatest jazz trumpeters of all time. His beret and horn-rimmed spectacles, his scat singing, his bent horn, pouched cheeks and his light-hearted personality were essential in popularizing bebop" Alyn Shipton, Gillespie's biographer

Dizzy's accompagné de José Manguel (bongos) Gilberto Valdez (flûte) Rafael Miranda (percussion) René Hernandez (piano) Ubaldo Nieto (timbales). Le 3 juin 1954 à Fine Sound, New York...

"Gillespie's trumpet featured a bell which bent upward at a 45-degree. This was the result of accidental damage caused by the dancers Stump and Stumpy falling onto it while it was on a trumpet stand on stage at Snookie's in Manhattan, on January 6, 1953, during a birthday party for Gillespie's wife Lorraine Willis" Alyn Shipton, biographer

Label Bleu
Label Bleu

♪Stefano Bollani, piano solo : Bar biturico - De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2002)" - Label Bleu ‎LBLC 6635 

♪Dizzy Gillespie, trompette. Alejandro Hernandez, piano, Robert Rodriguez contrebasse, Candido Carnero, Rafael Miranda congas, Jose Mangual bongos, Ubaldo Nieto timbales : Con Alma (Dizzy Gillespie) - De l'album "Dizzy Gillespie And His Orchestra ‎– Afro (1954)" - Label Norgran Records ‎MG N-1003

New York; september 16 and 19, 1960...

Label Norgran Records
Label Norgran Records

♪Art Farmer, trompette. Benny Golson, saxophone ténor. Cedar Walton, piano. Tommy Williams; contrebasse. Albert "Tootie" Heath, batterie : Con Alma (Dizzy Gillespie) - De l'album 3Art FarmerBenny Golson, Jazztet ‎– Blues On Down (1961) - Label Chess ‎GRD-802

Recorded at Rolandseck train station, Germany, september 25th, 1965. 600 guests were invited to Marcel Marceau´s party near old river rhine !

Label CBS
Label CBS

♪Francy Boland, piano. Sahib Sihab, flûte. Jimmy Woode, contrebasse. Joe Harris, percussions. Kenny Clarke, batterie : Con Alma (Dizzy Gillespie) - De l'album "Clarke-Boland-Sextett ‎– Marcel Marceau Präsentiert Swing Im Bahnhof (1965) - Label CBS S 62681

Label Polydor
Label Polydor

♪Randy Weston, piano. Niles Weston & Reebop Kwaku Baah, congas : Con alma (Dizzy Gillespie) - De l'album "Randy Weston's African Rhythms ‎– African Cookbook (1969) - Label Polydor 658 152 

Label CTI Records
Label CTI Records

♪Lalo Schifrin, piano électrique Fender Rhodes. Eric Gale & John Tropea, guitares. Anthony Jackson, basse. Don Alias, percussions. Andy Newmark, batterie : Con alma (Dizzy Gillespie / arrgts Lalo Schifrin) - De l'album "Lalo Schifrin ‎– Black Widow (2001)" - Label CTI Records 506029

Label Mercury
Label Mercury

30 avril 1979, Claude Nougaro chante Hymne reprise d'un thème de Dizzy Gillespie, Con Alma...

Créateur majeurde la chanson française, Claude Nougaro aura laissé derrière lui une œuvre riche...

Label Mercury
Label Mercury

♪Claude Nougaro, chant. Maurice Vander, piano. Tony Russo, trompette. Bob Garcia, saxophone. Francis Cournet, flûte. Richard Galliano & Marc Steckar, trombones. Luigi Trussardi, basse. Gilles Perrin, percussions. Charles Bellonzi, batterie : Hymne (Con Alma) (Claude Nougaro / Dizzy Gillespie) Direction musicale Maurice Vander - Du coffret 29 CD "Claude Nougaro – L'amour Sorcier (2014) - Label Mercury 375 356-6

Label Musica Records
Label Musica Records

♪Marc Hemmeler, piano. Ray Brown, contrebasse. Daniel Humair, batterie : Con alma (Dizzy Gillespie) - De l'album "Marc Hemmeler – Easy does it (1981) - Label Musica Records ‎MUS. 3043

Label M 5701
Label M 5701

♪Ray Bryant, piano : Con alma (Dizzy Gillespie) - De l'album "Ray Bryant ‎– Somewhere In France (2000) - Label M 5701

Label Telarc Jazz ‎
Label Telarc Jazz ‎

♪Tierney Sutton, chant. Christian Jacob, piano, Trey Henry contrebasse et Ray Brinker batterie "Con alma" (Dizzy Gillespie) - De l'album "Tierney Sutton ‎– Unsung Heroes (2000) - Label Telarc Jazz ‎CD-83477

Proposé par Pascal Carroy...

Autumn in New York
Why does it seem so inviting
Autumn in New York
It spells the thrill of first-nighting...

♪Francy Boland and The Orchestra :Autumn in New-York (Vernon Duke) - De l’album "Francy Boland The Orchestra ‎– Blue Flame (1976) - Label MPS Records ‎68.111 

♪Helen Merrill, chant :Autumn in New-York (Vernon Duke) - De l'album "Helen Merrill ‎–  Autumn Love (1977)" - Label Catalyst Records CAT-7912

L'équipe de l'émission :
