Dimanche 21 avril 2019
58 min

Repassez-moi l'standard... "Exodus" d'Ernest Gold - Thème du film d'Otto Preminger (1960) Oscar musique (1961)

Unique collaboration d’Ernest Gold pour Otto Preminger ! Le travail d’Ernest Gold pour la musique du film a été récompensé par un Oscar en 1961. Le film eut un énorme succès à sa sortie, il est considéré comme le chef-d’œuvre du cinéaste.

Exodus de Otto Preminger (1960) avec Eva Marie Saint & Paul Newman , © Otto Preminger Films / Carlyle Productions

Exodus d'Otto Preminger, le film évoque l'histoire du bateau l'Exodus, qui amène des immigrants juifs en terre d'Israël après la guerre. Le thème principal est composé par Ernest Gold...

Premier film réalisé en Israël, en décors naturels, extérieurs et intérieurs, plus particulièrement à Haïfa sur les lieux mêmes où les Israéliens luttèrent pour leur indépendance. Il n’y a pas eu un seul jour de studio.

Avant-première à New York : 15 décembre 1960
Sortie aux Etats-Unis : 21 décembre 1960
Présentation au Festival de Cannes : 3 mai 1961
Sortie en France : 17 mai 1961

♫Repassez-moi l'standard - Générique 

Label Bleu
Label Bleu

♪Stefano Bollani, piano solo : Bar biturico - De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2002)" - Label Bleu ‎LBLC 6635 

♫Programme

♪Duke Pearsons, piano. Thomas Howard, contrebasse. Lex Humphries, batterie : Exodus (Ernest Gold) - De l'album "Duke Pearson ‎–  Angel Eye (1968)" - Label Polydor ‎583723                  

Recorded at Contemporary's Studio, Los Angeles, December 17-20, 1962...

Label Recorded Contemporary Records
Label Recorded Contemporary Records

♪Shelly Manne, batterie. Al Viola, guitare. Victor Feldman, piano. Shorty Rogers, trompette. Monty Budwig, contrebasse : Exodus (Ernest Gold) - De l'album "Shelly Manne ‎– Steps To The Desert (2004) - Label Recorded Contemporary Records ‎CCD-7609-2                  

Label Verve Records ‎
Label Verve Records ‎

♪Count Basie Orchestra :Main Theme from Exodus (Ernest Gold) - De l'album "Count Basie Orchestra – Basie Picks The Winners (1965)" - Label Verve Records ‎V-8616

Label Liberty
Label Liberty

♪Martin Denny, piano :Exodus (Ernest Gold) - De l'album "Martin Denny – A Taste Of Honey (1962) - Label Liberty ‎LT-7237                  

♪Tito Rodriguez et son Orchestre :Exodus (Ernest Gold) - De l'album "Tito Rodriguez ‎– Motion Picture Themes Cha Cha Cha (1961)" - Label His Master's Voice ‎CSD 1382

Label Columbia ‎
Label Columbia ‎

♪Ray Bryant; piano. Orchestre direction Richard Wess : Exodus Main Theme (Ernest Gold) - De l'album "Ray Bryant ‎– Hollywood Jazz Beat (1962) - Label Columbia ‎CL 1867 

Recorded: December, 1966, at Ter Mar Studios, Chicago...

Label Chess
Label Chess

♪Billy Stewart, chant. Orchestre direction Phil Wright : Exodus (Ernest Gold) - De l'album "Billy Stewart ‎– Billy Stewart Teaches Old Standards New Tricks (1967)" - Label Chess LP-1513                  

♪Booker T & The MG's :  Booker T Jones, orgue. Steve Crooper, guitare. Donald Dunn, basse. Al Jackson Jr, batterie : The Exodus Song(Ernest Gold) - De l'album "Booker T. & The MG's ‎– Doin' Our Thing (1968)" - label Stax ‎S 724                  

♪The Jazz Crusaders : Wayne Henderson, trombone. Wilton Felder, saxophone ténor, Joe Sample, piano. Jimmy Bond, contrebasse. Stix Hooper, batterie :Theme From Exodus (Ernest Gold) - De l'album "The Jazz Crusaders – Freedom Sound (1961)" - Label Pacific Jazz ‎ST-27

Label Fazer Records
Label Fazer Records

♪The Delta Rhythm Boys :Exodus (Ernest Gold / Pat Boone) - De l'album "Delta Rhythm Boys ‎– Raunchy Ropey (1997) - Label Fazer Records ‎3984-20704

♪Manny Albam And His Orchestra. Solistes Eddie Costa, vibraphone. Phil Woods, sax alto : Exodus (Ernest Gold) - De l’album "Manny Alban - Jazz Goes to the Movies (1962)" - Label Fresh Sound Records 855

♪Jimmy Scott, chant. Orchestre direction Arif Mardin : Exodus (Ernest Gold) - De l'album "Jimmy Scott ‎– The Source (1970)" - Label Atlantic ‎8122-73526-2

Night Bird Music
Night Bird Music

♪Edouard Bineau, piano. Olivier Rivaux, contrebasse. Arnaud Lechantre, batterie : Exodus (Ernest Gold) - De l’album "Edouard Bineau - Exodus (2002)" - Label Night Bird Music 1008 2

Séquence le standard est ouvert… aux auditeurs" 

Proposé par Daniel Roche à Montpellier...   

♪The Poll Winners : Barney Kessel, guitare. Ray Brown, contrebasse. Shelly Manne, batterie : Volare (Nel Blu, Dipinto Di Blu) (Domenico Modugno) - De l'album "The Poll Winners – Ride Again ! (1958)" - Label Contemporary Records ‎S-7556                  

    19:02

    Exodus (take 1)

    Duke Pearson, Thomas Howard, Lex HumphriesLABEL : BLACK LION RECORDANNÉE : 1990
    Exodus (take 1)
    19:08

    Exodus

    Shelly Manne, Shorty Rogers, Teddy Edwards, Victor Feldman, Al Viola, Monty BudwigALBUM : Steps to the desertLABEL : ContemporaryANNÉE : 2004
    Exodus
    19:13
    Ernest Gold

    Main theme from ""Exodus""

    Count Basie & His Orchestra, Count Basie, Sonny Cohen, Sam Noto, Wallace Davenport, Al Aarons, Grover Mitchell, Al Grey, Henderson Chambers, Billy Hugues, Marshall Royal, Bobby Plater, Eddie ""lockjaw"" Davis, Charlie Fowlkes, Freddie Green, Wyatt Ruther, Irv Cotler, Jc HeardLABEL : VerveANNÉE : 1965
    Main theme from ""Exodus""
    19:17

    Exodus

    Martin DennyLABEL : LIBERTYANNÉE : 1962
    Exodus
    19:19

    Exodus

    Tito Rodriguez Et Son OrchestreLABEL : United ArtistsANNÉE : 1962
    Exodus
    19:22

    Exodus (Main theme)

    Richard Wess, Ray BryantLABEL : CBSANNÉE : 1962
    Exodus (Main theme)
    19:25

    Exodus

    Billy StewartLABEL : CHESS@ANNÉE : 1967
    Exodus
    19:28

    The Exodus song

    Booker T & The Mg's, Booker T. Jones, Donald Dunn, Steve Cropper, Al Jackson Jr.LABEL : StaxANNÉE : 1968
    The Exodus song
    19:32

    Theme from Exodus

    The Jazz Crusaders, Jimmy Bond, Stix Hooper, Roy Gaines, Joe Sample, Wilton Felder, Wayne HendersonLABEL : LIBERTYANNÉE : 1975
    Theme from Exodus
    19:36

    Exodus

    The Delta Rhythm BoysLABEL : RCA
    Exodus
    19:39

    Exodus

    Manny Alban &, Jim Hall, Gene Quill, Johnny Coles, Phil Woods, Eddie Costa, Gene Allen, Bob BrookmeyerLABEL : FRESH SOUND RECORDSANNÉE : 2015
    Exodus
    19:45

    Exodus

    Jimmy ScottLABEL : Atlantic
    Exodus
    19:49

    Exodus

    Edouard Bineau Trio, Edouard Bineau, Olivier Rivaux, Arnaud LechantreLABEL : NIGHT BIRD MUSICANNÉE : 2002
    Exodus
    19:54
    Domenico Modugno

    Volare (Nel blu, dipinto di blu)

    The Poll Winners, Barney Kessel, Ray Brown, Shelly ManneLABEL : CONTEMPORARY RECORDSANNÉE : 1958
    Volare (Nel blu, dipinto di blu)
