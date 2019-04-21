Repassez-moi l'standard... "Exodus" d'Ernest Gold - Thème du film d'Otto Preminger (1960) Oscar musique (1961)
Unique collaboration d’Ernest Gold pour Otto Preminger ! Le travail d’Ernest Gold pour la musique du film a été récompensé par un Oscar en 1961. Le film eut un énorme succès à sa sortie, il est considéré comme le chef-d’œuvre du cinéaste.
Exodus d'Otto Preminger, le film évoque l'histoire du bateau l'Exodus, qui amène des immigrants juifs en terre d'Israël après la guerre. Le thème principal est composé par Ernest Gold...
Premier film réalisé en Israël, en décors naturels, extérieurs et intérieurs, plus particulièrement à Haïfa sur les lieux mêmes où les Israéliens luttèrent pour leur indépendance. Il n’y a pas eu un seul jour de studio.
Avant-première à New York : 15 décembre 1960
Sortie aux Etats-Unis : 21 décembre 1960
Présentation au Festival de Cannes : 3 mai 1961
Sortie en France : 17 mai 1961
♪Stefano Bollani, piano solo : Bar biturico - De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2002)" - Label Bleu LBLC 6635
♪Duke Pearsons, piano. Thomas Howard, contrebasse. Lex Humphries, batterie : Exodus (Ernest Gold) - De l'album "Duke Pearson – Angel Eye (1968)" - Label Polydor 583723
Recorded at Contemporary's Studio, Los Angeles, December 17-20, 1962...
♪Shelly Manne, batterie. Al Viola, guitare. Victor Feldman, piano. Shorty Rogers, trompette. Monty Budwig, contrebasse : Exodus (Ernest Gold) - De l'album "Shelly Manne – Steps To The Desert (2004) - Label Recorded Contemporary Records CCD-7609-2
♪Count Basie Orchestra :Main Theme from Exodus (Ernest Gold) - De l'album "Count Basie Orchestra – Basie Picks The Winners (1965)" - Label Verve Records V-8616
♪Martin Denny, piano :Exodus (Ernest Gold) - De l'album "Martin Denny – A Taste Of Honey (1962) - Label Liberty LT-7237
♪Tito Rodriguez et son Orchestre :Exodus (Ernest Gold) - De l'album "Tito Rodriguez – Motion Picture Themes Cha Cha Cha (1961)" - Label His Master's Voice CSD 1382
♪Ray Bryant; piano. Orchestre direction Richard Wess : Exodus Main Theme (Ernest Gold) - De l'album "Ray Bryant – Hollywood Jazz Beat (1962) - Label Columbia CL 1867
Recorded: December, 1966, at Ter Mar Studios, Chicago...
♪Billy Stewart, chant. Orchestre direction Phil Wright : Exodus (Ernest Gold) - De l'album "Billy Stewart – Billy Stewart Teaches Old Standards New Tricks (1967)" - Label Chess LP-1513
♪Booker T & The MG's : Booker T Jones, orgue. Steve Crooper, guitare. Donald Dunn, basse. Al Jackson Jr, batterie : The Exodus Song(Ernest Gold) - De l'album "Booker T. & The MG's – Doin' Our Thing (1968)" - label Stax S 724
♪The Jazz Crusaders : Wayne Henderson, trombone. Wilton Felder, saxophone ténor, Joe Sample, piano. Jimmy Bond, contrebasse. Stix Hooper, batterie :Theme From Exodus (Ernest Gold) - De l'album "The Jazz Crusaders – Freedom Sound (1961)" - Label Pacific Jazz ST-27
♪The Delta Rhythm Boys :Exodus (Ernest Gold / Pat Boone) - De l'album "Delta Rhythm Boys – Raunchy Ropey (1997) - Label Fazer Records 3984-20704
♪Manny Albam And His Orchestra. Solistes Eddie Costa, vibraphone. Phil Woods, sax alto : Exodus (Ernest Gold) - De l’album "Manny Alban - Jazz Goes to the Movies (1962)" - Label Fresh Sound Records 855
♪Jimmy Scott, chant. Orchestre direction Arif Mardin : Exodus (Ernest Gold) - De l'album "Jimmy Scott – The Source (1970)" - Label Atlantic 8122-73526-2
♪Edouard Bineau, piano. Olivier Rivaux, contrebasse. Arnaud Lechantre, batterie : Exodus (Ernest Gold) - De l’album "Edouard Bineau - Exodus (2002)" - Label Night Bird Music 1008 2
Proposé par Daniel Roche à Montpellier...
♪The Poll Winners : Barney Kessel, guitare. Ray Brown, contrebasse. Shelly Manne, batterie : Volare (Nel Blu, Dipinto Di Blu) (Domenico Modugno) - De l'album "The Poll Winners – Ride Again ! (1958)" - Label Contemporary Records S-7556
