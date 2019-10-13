Repassez-moi l'standard... "(They Long to Be) Close to You" Burt Bacharach (music) & Hal David (lyrics) 1963
Why do birds suddenly appear
Every time you are near?
Just like me, they long to be
Close to you...
1970, released by Karen & Richard Carpenter on their album Close to You, and it became their breakthrough hit. The song stayed at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 for four weeks !
With "(They Long to Be) Close to You", The Carpenters earned a Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Performance by a Duo, Group or Chorus in 1971.
Why do stars fall down from the sky
Every time you walk by?
Just like me, they long to be
Close to you...
♫Repassez-moi l'standard - Générique
♪Stefano Bollani, piano solo : Bar biturico - De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2002)" -Label Bleu LBLC 6635
♫Repassez-moi l'standard - Programme
It became the first of three Grammy Awards they would win during their careers !
♪The Carpenters, Richard & Karen Carpenter :(They Long to Be) Close to You (Burt Bacharach / Hal David / arrgts Richard Carpenter) - De l'album "Carpenters – Close To You (1970)" - Label A&M Records SP 4271
♪Dionne Warwick, chant. Orchestre direction Bob James : (They Long to Be) Close to You (Burt Bacharach / Hal David) - De "4 albums on 2CD (1970-1973) / Vol. 3" - Label Edsel Records EDSK 7053
♪Claudine Longet, chant. Orchestre direction Nick De Caro : (They Long to Be) Close to You (Burt Bacharach / Hal David) - De l'album "Cuddle up with... The almost complete Barnaby Records sessions 1970/74" - Label Vampisoul Records VAMPI 002
On the day that you were born the angels got together
And decided to create a dream come true
So they sprinkled moon dust in your hair of gold and starlight in your eyes of blue...
♪Herb Alpert & The Tijuana Brass :(They Long to Be) Close to You (Burt Bacharach / Hal David) - De l'album "Herb Alpert & The Tijuana Brass - Lost Treasures" - Label Almo Properties SABRECD 2018
♪The Soul Searchers : (They Long to Be) Close to You (Burt Bacharach / Hal David) - De l’album "Salt of the earth (1974) - LP label Sussex Records SRA 2013
♪Jimmy Smith, orgue Hammond B3. Orchestre direction Johnny Pate : (They Long to Be) Close to You (Burt Bacharach / Hal David) - De l’album "The other side of Jimmy Smith (1970)" - LP label Metro Goldwyn Mayer MGM 2 315 018
That is why all the girls in town
Follow you all around
Just like me, they long to be
Close to you...
♪Erroll Garner, piano. Bob Cranshaw, basse. José Mangual, congas. Jackie Williams, tambourin. Grady Tate, batterie : (They Long to Be) Close to You (Burt Bacharach) - De l'album "Erroll Garner -Magician (1974)" - LP label MPS 0068055
♪Sarah Vaughan, chant. John Veith, piano. Chris Mancuso, contrebasse. Ed Pucci, batterie : (They Long to Be) Close to You (Burt Bacharach / Hal David) (1975) - De l'album "Sarah Vaughan – I've got it good (1991) - Label Chant du Monde LDJ 274918
Recorded live at the Montreux Jazz Festival, 2nd July 1974...
♪Earl Hines, piano solo :(They Long to Be) Close to You (Burt Bacharach) - De l'album "Earl Hines – West Side Story (1975)" - Label Black Lion Records BLP 30170
On the day that you were born the angels got together
And decided to create a dream come true
So they sprinkled moon dust in your hair of gold and starlight in your eyes of blue...
♪Carmen McRae, chant. Jimmy Rowles, piano. Joe Pass, guitare. Chuck Domanico, contrebasse. Chuck Flores, batterie : (They Long to Be) Close to You (Burt Bacharach / Hal David) - De l’album "Carmen McRae - The great American songbook (1972)" - Label Atlantic 7567-81323-2
♪Serena Fisseau, chant. Vincent Peirani, accordéon : (They Long to Be) Close to You (Burt Bacharach / Hal David) - De l'album "Serena Fisseau, Vincent Peirani – So Quiet (2019)" - Label ACT Music 9884-2
♪Julie Wolf & Robin Holcomb, chant. Wayne Horwitz piano préparé, Timothy Young, guitares : (They Long to Be) Close to You (Burt Bacharach / Hal David) - De l'album "Great Jewish Music: Burt Bacharach (1997) - Label Tzadik TZ 7114-2
That is why all the girls in town
Follow you all around
Just like me, they long to be
Close to you...
♪Jim O'Rourke, chant et arrgts :(They Long to Be) Close to You (Burt Bacharach / Hal David) - De l'album "Jim O'Rourke – All Kinds Of People ~ Love Burt Bacharach (2015) - Label AWDR/LR2 DDCB-13010
♪Kate Mc Garry, chant. Orchestre direction John Hollenbeck : (They Long to Be) Close to You (Burt Bacharach / Hal David) - De l'album "John Hollenbeck - Songs we like a lot (2015)" - Label Sunnyside Communications SSC1412
Just like me, they long to be
Close to you
Wa, close to you
Wa, close to you
Ha, close to you
La, close to you.
- 19h02The Carpenters
(they long to be) close to youBurt Bacharach : auteur, Hal David : auteurAlbum Carpenters : The Singles 1969-1973 Label Am Records (AM CDA 63 601) Année 1999
- 19h05Dionne Warwick
(they long to be) close to youAlbum 4 Albums (1970-1973) / Vol. 3 Label Edsel Records (EDSK 7053) Année 1970
- 19h09Claudine Longet
They long to be close to youAlbum Cuddle Up With...the Almost Complete Barnaby Records Sessions 1970/74 Label Vampisoul (VAMPI CD 002) Année 2003
- 19h12Herb Alpert & The Tijuana Brass
(they long to be) close to youAlbum Lost Treasures Label Almo Properties (SABRECD 2018) Année 2005
- Laurent ValeroProduction
- Antoine CourtinRéalisation
- Patrick LérissetRéalisation
- Annick HaumierCollaboration