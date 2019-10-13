Repassez-moi l'standard
Programmation musicale
Par Laurent Valero
le dimanche à 19hJazz
Dimanche 13 octobre 2019
58 min

Repassez-moi l'standard... "(They Long to Be) Close to You" Burt Bacharach (music) & Hal David (lyrics) 1963
Burt Bacharach, Hal David & Dionne Warwick , © oosehandlebars.wordpress.com

Why do birds suddenly appear
Every time you are near?
Just like me, they long to be
Close to you...

1970, released by Karen & Richard Carpenter on their album Close to You, and it became their breakthrough hit. The song stayed at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 for four weeks !

With "(They Long to Be) Close to You", The Carpenters earned a Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Performance by a Duo, Group or Chorus in 1971.

Why do stars fall down from the sky
Every time you walk by?
Just like me, they long to be
Close to you...

♫Repassez-moi l'standard - Générique 

Label Bleu

♪Stefano Bollani, piano solo : Bar biturico - De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2002)" -Label Bleu ‎LBLC 6635 

♫Repassez-moi l'standard - Programme

It became the first of three Grammy Awards they would win during their careers !

Label A&M Records

♪The Carpenters, Richard & Karen Carpenter :(They Long to Be) Close to You (Burt Bacharach / Hal David / arrgts Richard Carpenter) - De l'album "Carpenters ‎– Close To You (1970)" - Label A&M Records SP 4271

Label Edsel Records

♪Dionne Warwick, chant. Orchestre direction Bob James : (They Long to Be) Close to You (Burt Bacharach / Hal David) - De "4 albums on 2CD (1970-1973) / Vol. 3"  - Label Edsel Records EDSK 7053

Label Vampisoul Records

♪Claudine Longet, chant. Orchestre direction Nick De Caro : (They Long to Be) Close to You (Burt Bacharach / Hal David) - De l'album "Cuddle up with... The almost complete Barnaby Records sessions 1970/74" - Label Vampisoul Records VAMPI 002

On the day that you were born the angels got together
And decided to create a dream come true
So they sprinkled moon dust in your hair of gold and starlight in your eyes of blue...

Label Almo Properties

♪Herb Alpert & The Tijuana Brass :(They Long to Be) Close to You (Burt Bacharach / Hal David) - De l'album "Herb Alpert & The Tijuana Brass - Lost Treasures" - Label Almo Properties SABRECD 2018

label Sussex Records

♪The Soul Searchers : (They Long to Be) Close to You (Burt Bacharach / Hal David) - De l’album "Salt of the earth (1974) - LP label Sussex Records SRA 2013

Label Metro Goldwyn Mayer

♪Jimmy Smith, orgue Hammond B3. Orchestre direction Johnny Pate : (They Long to Be) Close to You (Burt Bacharach / Hal David) - De l’album "The other side of Jimmy Smith  (1970)" - LP label Metro Goldwyn Mayer MGM 2 315 018

That is why all the girls in town
Follow you all around
Just like me, they long to be
Close to you...

Label MPS

♪Erroll Garner, piano. Bob Cranshaw, basse. José Mangual, congas. Jackie Williams, tambourin. Grady Tate, batterie : (They Long to Be) Close to You (Burt Bacharach) - De l'album "Erroll Garner -Magician (1974)" - LP label MPS 0068055

Label Chant du Monde

♪Sarah Vaughan, chant. John Veith, piano. Chris Mancuso, contrebasse. Ed Pucci, batterie : (They Long to Be) Close to You (Burt Bacharach / Hal David) (1975) - De l'album "Sarah Vaughan ‎– I've got it good (1991) - Label Chant du Monde LDJ 274918

Recorded live at the Montreux Jazz Festival, 2nd July 1974...

Label Black Lion Records

♪Earl Hines, piano solo :(They Long to Be) Close to You (Burt Bacharach) - De l'album "Earl Hines ‎– West Side Story (1975)" - Label Black Lion Records BLP 30170 

On the day that you were born the angels got together
And decided to create a dream come true
So they sprinkled moon dust in your hair of gold and starlight in your eyes of blue...

Label Atlantic

♪Carmen McRae, chant. Jimmy Rowles, piano. Joe Pass, guitare. Chuck Domanico, contrebasse. Chuck Flores, batterie : (They Long to Be) Close to You (Burt Bacharach / Hal David) - De l’album "Carmen McRae - The great American songbook (1972)" - Label Atlantic 7567-81323-2

Label ACT Music

♪Serena Fisseau, chant. Vincent Peirani, accordéon  : (They Long to Be) Close to You (Burt Bacharach / Hal David) - De l'album "Serena Fisseau,                                           Vincent Peirani ‎– So Quiet (2019)" - Label ACT Music 9884-2

Label Tzadik

♪Julie Wolf & Robin Holcomb, chant. Wayne Horwitz piano préparé, Timothy Young, guitares : (They Long to Be) Close to You (Burt Bacharach / Hal David) - De l'album "Great Jewish Music: Burt Bacharach (1997) - Label Tzadik TZ 7114-2

That is why all the girls in town
Follow you all around
Just like me, they long to be
Close to you...

Label AWDR

♪Jim O'Rourke, chant et arrgts :(They Long to Be) Close to You (Burt Bacharach / Hal David) - De l'album "Jim O'Rourke  – All Kinds Of People ~ Love Burt Bacharach (2015) - Label AWDR/LR2 ‎DDCB-13010

Label Sunnyside Communications

♪Kate Mc Garry, chant. Orchestre direction John Hollenbeck : (They Long to Be) Close to You (Burt Bacharach / Hal David) - De l'album "John Hollenbeck - Songs we like a lot (2015)" - Label Sunnyside Communications SSC1412

Just like me, they long to be
Close to you

Wa, close to you
Wa, close to you
Ha, close to you
La, close to you.

L'équipe de l'émission :
