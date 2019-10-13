Repassez-moi l'standard... "(They Long to Be) Close to You" Burt Bacharach (music) & Hal David (lyrics) 1963

Why do birds suddenly appear

Every time you are near?

Just like me, they long to be

Close to you...

1970, released by Karen & Richard Carpenter on their album Close to You, and it became their breakthrough hit. The song stayed at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 for four weeks !

With "(They Long to Be) Close to You", The Carpenters earned a Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Performance by a Duo, Group or Chorus in 1971.

Why do stars fall down from the sky

Every time you walk by?

Just like me, they long to be

Close to you...

♫Repassez-moi l'standard - Générique

♪Stefano Bollani, piano solo : Bar biturico - De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2002)" -Label Bleu ‎LBLC 6635

♫Repassez-moi l'standard - Programme

It became the first of three Grammy Awards they would win during their careers !

♪The Carpenters, Richard & Karen Carpenter :(They Long to Be) Close to You (Burt Bacharach / Hal David / arrgts Richard Carpenter) - De l'album "Carpenters ‎– Close To You (1970)" - Label A&M Records SP 4271

♪Dionne Warwick, chant. Orchestre direction Bob James : (They Long to Be) Close to You (Burt Bacharach / Hal David) - De "4 albums on 2CD (1970-1973) / Vol. 3" - Label Edsel Records EDSK 7053

♪Claudine Longet, chant. Orchestre direction Nick De Caro : (They Long to Be) Close to You (Burt Bacharach / Hal David) - De l'album "Cuddle up with... The almost complete Barnaby Records sessions 1970/74" - Label Vampisoul Records VAMPI 002

On the day that you were born the angels got together

And decided to create a dream come true

So they sprinkled moon dust in your hair of gold and starlight in your eyes of blue...

♪Herb Alpert & The Tijuana Brass :(They Long to Be) Close to You (Burt Bacharach / Hal David) - De l'album "Herb Alpert & The Tijuana Brass - Lost Treasures" - Label Almo Properties SABRECD 2018

♪The Soul Searchers : (They Long to Be) Close to You (Burt Bacharach / Hal David) - De l’album "Salt of the earth (1974) - LP label Sussex Records SRA 2013

♪Jimmy Smith, orgue Hammond B3. Orchestre direction Johnny Pate : (They Long to Be) Close to You (Burt Bacharach / Hal David) - De l’album "The other side of Jimmy Smith (1970)" - LP label Metro Goldwyn Mayer MGM 2 315 018

That is why all the girls in town

Follow you all around

Just like me, they long to be

Close to you...

♪Erroll Garner, piano. Bob Cranshaw, basse. José Mangual, congas. Jackie Williams, tambourin. Grady Tate, batterie : (They Long to Be) Close to You (Burt Bacharach) - De l'album "Erroll Garner -Magician (1974)" - LP label MPS 0068055

♪Sarah Vaughan, chant. John Veith, piano. Chris Mancuso, contrebasse. Ed Pucci, batterie : (They Long to Be) Close to You (Burt Bacharach / Hal David) (1975) - De l'album "Sarah Vaughan ‎– I've got it good (1991) - Label Chant du Monde LDJ 274918

Recorded live at the Montreux Jazz Festival, 2nd July 1974...

♪Earl Hines, piano solo :(They Long to Be) Close to You (Burt Bacharach) - De l'album "Earl Hines ‎– West Side Story (1975)" - Label Black Lion Records BLP 30170

On the day that you were born the angels got together

And decided to create a dream come true

So they sprinkled moon dust in your hair of gold and starlight in your eyes of blue...

♪Carmen McRae, chant. Jimmy Rowles, piano. Joe Pass, guitare. Chuck Domanico, contrebasse. Chuck Flores, batterie : (They Long to Be) Close to You (Burt Bacharach / Hal David) - De l’album "Carmen McRae - The great American songbook (1972)" - Label Atlantic 7567-81323-2

♪Serena Fisseau, chant. Vincent Peirani, accordéon : (They Long to Be) Close to You (Burt Bacharach / Hal David) - De l'album "Serena Fisseau, Vincent Peirani ‎– So Quiet (2019)" - Label ACT Music 9884-2

♪Julie Wolf & Robin Holcomb, chant. Wayne Horwitz piano préparé, Timothy Young, guitares : (They Long to Be) Close to You (Burt Bacharach / Hal David) - De l'album "Great Jewish Music: Burt Bacharach (1997) - Label Tzadik TZ 7114-2

That is why all the girls in town

Follow you all around

Just like me, they long to be

Close to you...

♪Jim O'Rourke, chant et arrgts :(They Long to Be) Close to You (Burt Bacharach / Hal David) - De l'album "Jim O'Rourke – All Kinds Of People ~ Love Burt Bacharach (2015) - Label AWDR/LR2 ‎DDCB-13010

♪Kate Mc Garry, chant. Orchestre direction John Hollenbeck : (They Long to Be) Close to You (Burt Bacharach / Hal David) - De l'album "John Hollenbeck - Songs we like a lot (2015)" - Label Sunnyside Communications SSC1412

Just like me, they long to be

Close to you

Wa, close to you

Wa, close to you

Ha, close to you

La, close to you.