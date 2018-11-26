Repassez-moi l'standard... "The Christmas song" written by Robert Wells & Mel Tormé (1945)
"J'ai vu un cahier spiralé sur son piano avec quatre lignes écrites au crayon" se souvient Mel Tormé. Ils commencèrent "Chestnuts roasting... Jack Frost nipping... Yuletide carols... Folks dressed up like Eskimos" Et Bob Wells, coauteur ne pensait pas qu'il était en train d'écrire une chanson !
All through the year we waited
Waited through Spring and Fall
To hear silver bells ringing
See Winter time bringing
The happiest season of all
Chestnuts roasting on an open fire
Jack Frost nipping at your nose
Yuletide carols being sung by a choir
And folks dressed up like Eskimos
Everybody knows a turkey and some mistletoe
Help to make the season bright
Tiny little tots with their eyes all aglow
Will find it hard to sleep tonight
They know that Santa's on his way
He's loaded lots of toys and goodies on his sleigh
And ev'ry mother's child is gonna spy
To see if reindeer really know how to fly
So I'm offering this simple phrase
To kids from one to ninety-two
Although' it's been said many times, many ways
"Merry Christmas to you"
Love and joy come to you
And to you, your Christams too
And God bless you and send you
A happy New Year
And God send you
A happy New Year !
© Warner/Chappell Music, Inc
♫Repassez-moi l'standard : Générique
♪Stefano Bollani, piano solo : Bar biturico - De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2002)" - Label Bleu LBLC 6635
♫Programme
Le trio Nat King Cole fut le premier à enregistrer la chanson en 1946. À la demande de Cole, et sans égard aux objections de son label Capitol Records...
♪Nat King Cole, piano-chant. Oscar Moore, guitare. Johnny Miller, contrebasse : The Christmas song (Robert Wells / Mel Tormé) (1946) Anthologie Nat King Cole / His Musical Autobiography - Label
UNIVERSAL MUSIC 56114439
♪Jack Teagarden, chant-trombone. Kenny Kersey, celesta. Milt Hinton, contrebasse. Denzil Best, batterie : The Christmas song" (Robert Wells / Mel Tormé) - De l'album "Jack Teagarden Plays and Sings Vol 2 (Rania records /1954) Anthologie Christmas Jazz - Label BD MUSIC
♪Judy Garland, Mel Tormé, chant : The Christmas song" (Robert Wells / Mel Tormé) - De l'émission TV The Judy Garland Christmas Show (1963) The Judy Garland Christmas album LASER LIGHT 12467
♪James Brown and the Famous Flames : The Christmas song (Robert Wells / Mel Tormé) 45T (1966) KING / POLYDOR LP 27 794
♪Bobby Timmons, piano. Butch Warren, contrebasse. Walter Perkins, batterie : The Christmas song (Robert Wells / Mel Tormé) - De l'album Bobby Timmons / Holyday Soul (1965) - Label PRESTIGE 7 414
♪Jimmy Smith orgue avec un orchestre arrangé et dirigé
par Billy Byers "The Christmas song" (Robert Wells / Mel Tormé)
Extrait de l'album Christmas '64
VERVE 513711
♪Dexter Gordon saxophone ténor avec Tommy Flanagan
piano, Larry Ridley contrebasse et Alan Dawson batterie "The
Christmas song" (Robert Wells / Mel Tormé) Extrait de l'album
The Panther ! (Prestige / 1970) Anthologie JazzXmas Vol 2
CLASSIC HITS 01602 2
♪David Grisman mandoline avec Martin Taylor guitare,
Darol Anger violectra et Rob Wasserman contrebasse "The
Christmas song" (Robert Wells / Mel Tormé) Extrait de l'album
Acoustic Christmas (1983)
ROUNDER RECORDS LP 0190
♪Aloe Blacc chant Extrait de l'album Christmas "The Christmas
song" (Robert Wells / Mel Tormé) (2015)
EP / POLYDOR
♪Spyro Gira / Jay Beckenstein saxophone, Tom Shuman
piano, Julio Fernadez guitare, Scott Ambush basse et Bonny B
batterie et chant "The Christmas song" (Robert Wells / Mel
Tormé) Extrait de l'album A night before Christmas (2008)
HEADS UP INTERNATIONAL
♪Helen Merrill en duo avec Mel Tormé et un orchestre
arrangé par Torrie Zito "The Christmas song" (Robert Wells /
Mel Tormé) Extrait de l'album Christmas songbook (1991)
HELEN MERRILL MUSIC
♪Carla Bley / Steve Swallow / The Partika Brass Quintet
Axel Schlosser, Tobias Weidinger trompettes avec Christine
Chapman cor, Adrian Mears trombone et Ed Partika tuba "The
Christmas song" (Robert Wells / Mel Tormé) Extrait de l'album
Carla's Christmas Carols (2008)
WATT WORKS 35
♪Séquence "le standard est ouvert …aux auditeurs"
Proposé par Jean-Jacques Vandecasteele...
♪Isabel Sörling chant avec Paul Lay piano et Simon Tailleu, contrebasse « The man I love » (George & Ira Gershwin) - de l'album Alcazar memories (2017)
LABORIE JAZZ 40
- Laurent ValeroProduction
- Annick HaumierCollaboration