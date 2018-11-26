Repassez-moi l'standard... "The Christmas song" written by Robert Wells & Mel Tormé (1945)

All through the year we waited

Waited through Spring and Fall

To hear silver bells ringing

See Winter time bringing

The happiest season of all

Chestnuts roasting on an open fire

Jack Frost nipping at your nose

Yuletide carols being sung by a choir

And folks dressed up like Eskimos

Everybody knows a turkey and some mistletoe

Help to make the season bright

Tiny little tots with their eyes all aglow

Will find it hard to sleep tonight

They know that Santa's on his way

He's loaded lots of toys and goodies on his sleigh

And ev'ry mother's child is gonna spy

To see if reindeer really know how to fly

So I'm offering this simple phrase

To kids from one to ninety-two

Although' it's been said many times, many ways

"Merry Christmas to you"

Love and joy come to you

And to you, your Christams too

And God bless you and send you

A happy New Year

And God send you

A happy New Year !

♫Repassez-moi l'standard : Générique

♪Stefano Bollani, piano solo : Bar biturico - De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2002)" - Label Bleu ‎LBLC 6635

♫Programme

Le trio Nat King Cole fut le premier à enregistrer la chanson en 1946. À la demande de Cole, et sans égard aux objections de son label Capitol Records...

♪Nat King Cole, piano-chant. Oscar Moore, guitare. Johnny Miller, contrebasse : The Christmas song (Robert Wells / Mel Tormé) (1946) Anthologie Nat King Cole / His Musical Autobiography - Label

UNIVERSAL MUSIC 56114439

♪Jack Teagarden, chant-trombone. Kenny Kersey, celesta. Milt Hinton, contrebasse. Denzil Best, batterie : The Christmas song" (Robert Wells / Mel Tormé) - De l'album "Jack Teagarden Plays and Sings Vol 2 (Rania records /1954) Anthologie Christmas Jazz - Label BD MUSIC

♪Judy Garland, Mel Tormé, chant : The Christmas song" (Robert Wells / Mel Tormé) - De l'émission TV The Judy Garland Christmas Show (1963) The Judy Garland Christmas album LASER LIGHT 12467

♪James Brown and the Famous Flames : The Christmas song (Robert Wells / Mel Tormé) 45T (1966) KING / POLYDOR LP 27 794

♪Bobby Timmons, piano. Butch Warren, contrebasse. Walter Perkins, batterie : The Christmas song (Robert Wells / Mel Tormé) - De l'album Bobby Timmons / Holyday Soul (1965) - Label PRESTIGE 7 414

♪Jimmy Smith orgue avec un orchestre arrangé et dirigé

par Billy Byers "The Christmas song" (Robert Wells / Mel Tormé)

Extrait de l'album Christmas '64

VERVE 513711

♪Dexter Gordon saxophone ténor avec Tommy Flanagan

piano, Larry Ridley contrebasse et Alan Dawson batterie "The

Christmas song" (Robert Wells / Mel Tormé) Extrait de l'album

The Panther ! (Prestige / 1970) Anthologie JazzXmas Vol 2

CLASSIC HITS 01602 2

♪David Grisman mandoline avec Martin Taylor guitare,

Darol Anger violectra et Rob Wasserman contrebasse "The

Christmas song" (Robert Wells / Mel Tormé) Extrait de l'album

Acoustic Christmas (1983)

ROUNDER RECORDS LP 0190

♪Aloe Blacc chant Extrait de l'album Christmas "The Christmas

song" (Robert Wells / Mel Tormé) (2015)

EP / POLYDOR

♪Spyro Gira / Jay Beckenstein saxophone, Tom Shuman

piano, Julio Fernadez guitare, Scott Ambush basse et Bonny B

batterie et chant "The Christmas song" (Robert Wells / Mel

Tormé) Extrait de l'album A night before Christmas (2008)

HEADS UP INTERNATIONAL

♪Helen Merrill en duo avec Mel Tormé et un orchestre

arrangé par Torrie Zito "The Christmas song" (Robert Wells /

Mel Tormé) Extrait de l'album Christmas songbook (1991)

HELEN MERRILL MUSIC

♪Carla Bley / Steve Swallow / The Partika Brass Quintet

Axel Schlosser, Tobias Weidinger trompettes avec Christine

Chapman cor, Adrian Mears trombone et Ed Partika tuba "The

Christmas song" (Robert Wells / Mel Tormé) Extrait de l'album

Carla's Christmas Carols (2008)

WATT WORKS 35

♪Séquence "le standard est ouvert …aux auditeurs"

Proposé par Jean-Jacques Vandecasteele...

♪Isabel Sörling chant avec Paul Lay piano et Simon Tailleu, contrebasse « The man I love » (George & Ira Gershwin) - de l'album Alcazar memories (2017)

LABORIE JAZZ 40