Repassez-moi l'standard... "Cherokee" écrit par le compositeur & chef d'orchestre Ray Noble (1938)

Ray Noble (1903-1978) chef d'orchestre anglais, compositeur, arrangeur, comédien radio et acteur, a écrit à la fois les paroles et la musique de nombreuses chansons populaires à l'époque des orchestres de danse britanniques des années 30.

1938, Ray Noble (1903-1978) est sur la côte ouest des États-Unis pour reprendre ses rôles de comédien à la radio. Le 11 octobre 1938, dans un studio de Los Angeles, Ray Noble enregistre son titre : Cherokee !

Harry James & Buddy Rich - Cherokee - Tour of Japan (1964)...

Brave indian warrior - Since first I met you

I can't forget you - Cherokee sweetheart

Child of the prairie - Your love keeps calling

Your arms enthralling - Cherokee...

Dakota Staton (1965)...

♪Stefano Bollani, piano solo : “Bar Biturico” – De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2001)" – Label Bleu ‎LBLC 6635

♪Tex Beneke and His Orchestra & Bobby Nichols, trompette : _Cherokee (_Ray Noble) – De l'album "Tex Beneke and His Orchestra (1946 / 1949) – Label Nostalgia Arts 3013026

Enregistré à Buenos Aires, le 30 août 1944...

♪Oscar Alemán, guitare Y Su Quinteto De Swing : Guillermo Barbieri, guitare. Manuel Gavinovich, violon. Caferino Albuquerque, piano. Ramon M. Caravaca, batterie : Cherokee (Ray Noble) – De l'album "Oscar Alemán – Swing Guitar Masterpieces 1938-1957 (1998)" – Label Acoustic Disc ACD-29

Recorded At NBC Studios, Los Angeles, March-April 1946...

♪Charlie Parker 'Bird" sax alto. Nat King Cole, piano. Oscar Moore, guitare. Johnny Miller, basse. Buddy Rich, batterie : Cherokee (Ray Noble) – De l'album "Charlie Parker – At The Finale Club & More (2008)" – Label RLR Records 88634

Recorded at Plaza Sound Studios, New York City, October-November, 1966...

♪James Moody Orchestra :Cherokee (Ray Noble) – De l'album "James Moody – Moody And The Brass Figures (2004)" – Label Original Jazz Classics OJCCD 1099-2

♪Phineas Newborn, piano solo :Cherokee (Ray Noble) – De l’album Fabulous Phineas (1958) – Label RCA 74321 25766 2

♪Dakota Staton, voix. Orchestre arrangé et dirigé par Sid Feller « Cherokee » (Ray Noble) – De l’album "Dakota Staton – Dynamic ! (1958)" – Label Capitol Records T1054

♪Errol Parker, piano. Charles Saudrais, basse. Georges Luca, batterie : Cherokee (Ray Noble) – De l’album "Erroll Parker Trio (1962)" – LP label Philips 77.153

Recorded from The Tivoli Restaurant & Ballroom, Morecambe, Lancashire on Wednesday March 25th, 1959...

♪Big Band Tubby Hayes, sax ténor :Cherokee (Ray Noble) – De l’album "Tippin' - The Jazz Couriers Live In Morecambe (1959)" – LP label Gearbox Records GB1510

♪Martin Denny And His Orchestra :Cherokee (Ray Noble) – De l’album Exotic Percussion / The Exotics Sounds of Martin Denny (1961) – LP LIBERTY 7 168

♪Preston Epps, bongos :Cherokee (Ray Noble) – De l’album Bongola (1961) Anthologie Bongos-a-Go-Go : The complete Preston Epps (1958-1962) – Label JASMINE RECORDS 488119

♪Coleman Hawkins, sax ténor. Hank Jones, piano. George Duvivier, basse. Shelly Manne, batterie : Cherokee (Ray Noble) – De l’album 2,3,4 (1962) – Label IMPULSE

♪Johnny Guarnieri, piano solo :Cherokee (Ray Noble) – De l’album Walla Walla (1975) – Label BLACK & BLUE 942-2

♪Dee Dee Bridgewater, voix. Thierry Elliez, orgue. Thomas Bramerie, basse. Ali Jackson, batterie : Cherokee (Ray Noble) Extrait de l’album Sex Machine / Live at Yoshi’s (Oakland California / avril 1998) VERVE 543354-2

♪Chet Baker. trompette. Philip Catherine, guitare. Jean-Louis Rassinfosse, basse : Cherokee (Ray Noble) – De l’album "Chet Baker Trio – Estate (2008)" – Label Gambit Records 69285

♪Chihiro Yamanaka, piano. Ben Williams, basse. Hendricks Scott, batterie : Cherokee (Ray Noble) – De l’album "Chihiro Yamanaka – Forever Begins (2010)" – Label EmArcy 044002151193

