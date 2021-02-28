Repassez-moi l'standard
Programmation musicale
Repassez-moi l'standard
Par Laurent Valero
le dimanche à 19hJazz
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Dimanche 28 février 2021
57 min

Repassez-moi l'standard... "Cherokee" écrit par le compositeur & chef d'orchestre Ray Noble (1938)

Ray Noble (1903-1978) chef d'orchestre anglais, compositeur, arrangeur, comédien radio et acteur, a écrit à la fois les paroles et la musique de nombreuses chansons populaires à l'époque des orchestres de danse britanniques des années 30.

Repassez-moi l'standard... "Cherokee" écrit par le compositeur & chef d'orchestre Ray Noble (1938)
Ray Noble & His Orchestra with Buddy Clark (1946) , © Al Bowlly

1938, Ray Noble (1903-1978) est sur la côte ouest des États-Unis pour reprendre ses rôles de comédien à la radio. Le 11 octobre 1938, dans un studio de Los Angeles, Ray Noble enregistre son titre : Cherokee !

Harry James & Buddy Rich - Cherokee - Tour of Japan (1964)...

Brave indian warrior - Since first I met you
I can't forget you - Cherokee sweetheart
Child of the prairie - Your love keeps calling
Your arms enthralling - Cherokee...

Dakota Staton (1965)...

Dreams of summertime - Of lover time, gone by
Haunts my memory - So tenderly inside
My brave indian warrior - Since first I met you
I can't forget you - Cherokee...

♫Repassez-moi l'standard – Générique 

Label Bleu
Label Bleu

♪Stefano Bollani, piano solo :Bar Biturico” – De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2001)" – Label Bleu ‎LBLC 6635 

♫Repassez-moi l'standard – Programme

Label Nostalgia Arts
Label Nostalgia Arts

♪Tex Beneke and His Orchestra & Bobby Nichols, trompette : _Cherokee (_Ray Noble) – De l'album "Tex Beneke and His Orchestra (1946 / 1949) – Label Nostalgia Arts 3013026

Enregistré à Buenos Aires, le 30 août 1944...

Label Acoustic
Label Acoustic

♪Oscar Alemán, guitare Y Su Quinteto De Swing : Guillermo Barbieri, guitare. Manuel Gavinovich, violon. Caferino Albuquerque, piano. Ramon M. Caravaca, batterie : Cherokee (Ray Noble) – De l'album "Oscar Alemán – Swing Guitar Masterpieces 1938-1957 (1998)" – Label Acoustic Disc ACD-29

Recorded At NBC Studios, Los Angeles, March-April 1946...

Label RLR Records
Label RLR Records

♪Charlie Parker 'Bird" sax alto. Nat King Cole, piano. Oscar Moore, guitare. Johnny Miller, basse. Buddy Rich, batterie : Cherokee (Ray Noble) – De l'album "Charlie Parker – At The Finale Club & More (2008)" – Label RLR Records 88634

Recorded at Plaza Sound Studios, New York City, October-November, 1966...

Label Original Jazz Classics
Label Original Jazz Classics

♪James Moody Orchestra :Cherokee (Ray Noble) – De l'album "James Moody – Moody And The Brass Figures (2004)" – Label Original Jazz Classics OJCCD 1099-2

♪Phineas Newborn, piano solo :Cherokee (Ray Noble) – De l’album Fabulous Phineas (1958) – Label RCA 74321 25766 2

♪Dakota Staton, voix. Orchestre arrangé et dirigé par Sid Feller « Cherokee » (Ray Noble) – De l’album "Dakota Staton – Dynamic ! (1958)" – Label Capitol Records T1054

Label Philips
Label Philips

♪Errol Parker, piano. Charles Saudrais, basse. Georges Luca, batterie : Cherokee (Ray Noble) – De l’album "Erroll Parker Trio (1962)" – LP label Philips 77.153 

Recorded from The Tivoli Restaurant & Ballroom, Morecambe, Lancashire on Wednesday March 25th, 1959...

♪Big Band Tubby Hayes, sax ténor :Cherokee (Ray Noble) – De l’album "Tippin' - The Jazz Couriers Live In Morecambe (1959)" – LP label Gearbox Records GB1510

♪Martin Denny And His Orchestra :Cherokee (Ray Noble) – De l’album Exotic Percussion / The Exotics Sounds of Martin Denny (1961) – LP LIBERTY 7 168

♪Preston Epps, bongos :Cherokee (Ray Noble) – De l’album Bongola (1961) Anthologie Bongos-a-Go-Go : The complete Preston Epps (1958-1962) – Label JASMINE RECORDS 488119

♪Coleman Hawkins, sax ténor. Hank Jones, piano. George Duvivier, basse. Shelly Manne, batterie : Cherokee (Ray Noble) – De l’album 2,3,4 (1962) – Label IMPULSE

♪Johnny Guarnieri, piano solo :Cherokee (Ray Noble) – De l’album Walla Walla (1975) – Label BLACK & BLUE 942-2

♪Dee Dee Bridgewater, voix. Thierry Elliez, orgue. Thomas Bramerie, basse. Ali Jackson, batterie : Cherokee (Ray Noble) Extrait de l’album Sex Machine / Live at Yoshi’s (Oakland California / avril 1998) VERVE 543354-2

♪Chet Baker. trompette. Philip Catherine, guitare. Jean-Louis Rassinfosse, basse : Cherokee (Ray Noble) – De l’album "Chet Baker Trio – Estate (2008)" – Label Gambit Records 69285

Label EmArcy
Label EmArcy

♪Chihiro Yamanaka, piano. Ben Williams, basse. Hendricks Scott, batterie : Cherokee (Ray Noble) – De l’album "Chihiro Yamanaka – Forever Begins (2010)" – Label EmArcy 044002151193

Dreams of summertime - Of lover time, gone by
Haunts my memory - So tenderly inside
My brave indian warrior - Since first I met you
I can't forget you - Cherokee !

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h00
    Cherokee - BENEKE TEX & HIS ORCHESTRA
    Beneke Tex & His Orchestra

    Cherokee

    Tex Beneke : Saxophone ténor, Sal Libero : Saxophone alto, Bobby Nichols : Trompette, Jimmy Priddy : Cor anglais, Rolly Bundock : Contrebasse
    Album Succés 1946 à 1949 Label Nostalgia Arts (301 3026) Année 2001
  • 19h03
    Cherokee - OSCAR ALEMAN
    Oscar AlemanGuitare

    Cherokee

    Album Swing guitar masterpieces / 1938 à 1951 Label Acoustic Disc (ACD-29) Année 1998
  • 19h07
    Cherokee - CHARLIE PARKER
    Charlie Parker

    Cherokee

    Album At the Finale club & more Label Rlr Records (RLR 88634) Année 2008
  • 19h10
    Cherokee - JAMES MOODY
    James MoodySaxophone ténor

    Cherokee

    Divers
    Album Classics 1951 Label Classics Records (CLASSICS 1388) Année 2005
  • 19h13
    Cherokee - PHINEAS JUNIOR NEWBORN
    Phineas Junior NewbornPiano

    Cherokee

    Album Fabulous Phineas Label Rca (74321 25766 2) Année 1958
  • 19h18
    Cherokee - DAKOTA STATON
    Dakota Staton

    Cherokee

    Divers
    Album Dynamic! Label Capitol Music (3698042) Année 2006
  • 19h21
    Cherokee - TUBBY HAYES
    Tubby HayesSaxophone

    Cherokee

    Album Tubbs Label Universal Classics & Jazz (9831887) Année 1961
  • 19h25
    Cherokee - ERROL PARKER

    Cherokee

    Errol Parker Trio, Errol Parker : Piano, Charles Saudrais : Batterie, Georges Luca : Contrebasse
    Album Errol Parker trio Label Philips (77 153) Année 1962
  • 19h28
    Cherokee (Indian love song) - MARTIN DENNY
    Martin DennyPiano, Célesta

    Cherokee (Indian love song)

    Frank Kim : Percussions, Harvey Ragsdale : Marimbula (lamellophone), Julius Wechter : Vibraphone, August Colon : Conga (tambour)
    Album Exotic percussion - The exotic sounds of Martin Denny Label Liberty (LST 7 168) Année 1961
  • 19h30
    Cherokee - PRESTON EPPS
    Preston Epps

    Cherokee

    Ray Noble : compositeur
    Album Bongos-a-Go-Go: The complete Preston Epps (1958-1962) Label Jasmine Records (488119) Année 2020
  • 19h32
    Cherokee - SHELLY MANNE
    Shelly ManneBatterie

    Cherokee

    Ray Noble : compositeur, Coleman Hawkins : Saxophone ténor, Hank Jones : Piano, George Duvivier : Contrebasse
    Album 2-3-4 Label Impulse Année 1962
  • 19h36
    Cherokee - JOHNNY GUARNIERI
    Johnny GuarnieriPiano

    Cherokee

    Jimmy Shirley : Guitare électrique, Slam Stewart : Contrebasse, Jackie Williams : Percussions
    Album Walla walla Label Black And Blue (BB 942.2) Année 2001
  • 19h39
    Cherokee - DEE DEE BRIDGEWATER
    Dee Dee Bridgewater

    Cherokee

    Album Live at Yoshi's Label Verve (543354-2) Année 2000
  • 19h45
    Cheerokee - CHET BAKER
    Chet BakerTrompette

    Cheerokee

    Philip Catherine : Guitare, Jean-Louis Rassifosse : Basse
    Album Crystal bells Label Iglo Productions (IGL 034) Année 1985
  • 19h51
    Cherokee - CHIHIRO YAMANAKA
    Chihiro YamanakaPiano

    Cherokee

    Ben Williams : Basse, Kendrick Scott : Batterie
    Album Forever begins (cd promo) Label Verve Année 2011
L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
dimanche 21 février 2021
57 min
Repassez-moi l'standard... "Samba de Verão - So Nice" des frères Paulo Sérgio & Marcos Valle (1964)
émission suivante
dimanche 7 mars 2021
57 min
Repassez-moi l'standard... "La bicyclette" de Francis Lai / Pierre Barouh (1968)