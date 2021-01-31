Repassez-moi l'standard... "Chelsea Bridge" composé par le pianiste Billy Strayhorn (1941)
"Billy Strayhorn compose ce thème en 1941, en référence à l’atmosphère brumeuse et mélancolique du Chelsea Bridge, célèbre pont qui surplombe la tamise à Londres. On dit volontiers que Ravel et Debussy ont influencé la composition de ce morceau à la tonalité impressionniste." Laurent Valero
"Chelsea Bridge, une des première grandes compostions deBilly Strayhorn,pianiste compositeur et arrangeur, recruté parDuke Ellingtonen 1939 et qui restera à ses côtés jusqu’à sa mort en 1967." Laurent Valero
1964, Ben Webster, sax. Stan Tracey, piano. Ricky Laird, basse & Jackie Doogan, batterie...
The Billy Strayhorn Collection,composée de 18 000 partitions, manuscrits, photographies, correspondances, notes personnelles, est désormais disponible...
I was a stranger in the city
Out of town were the people I knew
I had that feeling of self-pity
What to do, what to do, what to do?
The outlook was decidedly blue...
♪Stefano Bollani, piano solo : “Bar Biturico” – De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2001)" – Label Bleu LBLC 6635
♫Repassez-moi l'standard – Programme
Recordings from March 6, 1940 to July 28, 1942...
♪Duke Ellington & His Orchestra : Billy Strayhorn, piano, arrgts & direction. Ben Webster, sax ténor. Juan Tizol, trombone : "Chelsea Bridge" (Billy Strayhorn) – De l'album "Duke Ellington – The Blanton-Webster Band(1941)" – Label Bluebird 74321 13181
Mai 1961, enregistré aux Studios Barclay, Paris - Produit par Alan Douglas...
♪Billy Strayhorn piano solo:"Chelsea Bridge" (Billy Strayhorn) – De l’album "Billy Strayhorn – The Peaceful Side (1996)" – Label Capitol Jazz 7243 8 52563 2 5
♪The Four Freshmen : Ken Albers, Bob Flanagan, Ross & Don Barbour. Pete Rugolo and His Orchestra : "Chelsea Bridge" (Billy Strayhorn / Bill Comstock) – De l’album "The Four Freshmen – Voices In Latin (2017)" – Label Calle Mayor VM1113
Recorded in New York City - August 7, 1963...
♪Milt Jackson, vibraphone. Melba Liston and His Orchestra : "Chelsea Bridge"(Billy Strayhorn) – De l’album "Milt Jackson And Big Brass – For Someone I Love (1989)" – Label Riverside Records RLP-9478
Théâtre des Champs Elysées, Paris - les 29 & 30 Janvier 1965...
♪Duke Ellington & His Orchestra. Paul Gonsalves, sax ténor : "Chelsea Bridge" (Billy Strayhorn) – De l'album "Duke Ellington - Laserlight" – Label Laserlight 36161
♪Sarah Vaughan, voix. Mike Wofford, piano. Andy Simpkins, basse. Grady Tate, batterie : "Chelsea Bridge" (Billy Strayhorn) – De l'album "Sarah Vaughan – Duke Ellington Song Book Two (1979) – Label Pablo Today 2312-116-2
♪Duo André Previn, piano & David Finck, basse:"Chelsea Bridge" (Billy Strayhorn) – De l’album We got it good and that Ain’t bad / An Ellington Songbook (1999) – Label DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON 463456-2
♪Joe Lovano, sax ténor solo:"Chelsea Bridge" (Billy Strayhorn) – De l’album Rush Hour (1994) – Label BLUE NOTE 8292692
♪Oranj Symphonette : Joe Gore, guitare. Ralph Carney, sax. Matthew Brubeck, basse. Scott Amendola, batterie : "Chelsea Bridge" (Billy Strayhorn) – De l’album The Oranj Album (1998) – Label RYKODISC 10455
♪Joe Henderson Big Band. Joe Henderson, sax ténor : "Chelsea Bridge" (Billy Strayhorn) – De l’album "Joe Henderson – Big Band (1996)" – Label Verve Records 314 533 451-2
Recorded at Studio A, Clinton Studios, New York 2-3 June 1994...
♪Ahmad Jamal, piano. Ephriam Woolfolk, basse. Arti Dixon, batterie : "Chelsea Bridge" (Billy Strayhorn) – De l’album "I Remember Duke, Hoagy & Strayhorn (1995)" – Label Telarc 83339
Recorded June 23, 24 & 28, 1999 at Nola Recording Studios, New York City (USA)...
♪Don Sebesky Big band & arrgts:"Chelsea Bridge" (Billy Strayhorn) – De l’album "Don Sebesky – Joyful Noise - A Tribute To Duke Ellington (1999)" – Label BMG Classics 09026 63552 2
