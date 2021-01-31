Repassez-moi l'standard... "Chelsea Bridge" composé par le pianiste Billy Strayhorn (1941)

"Billy Strayhorn compose ce thème en 1941, en référence à l’atmosphère brumeuse et mélancolique du Chelsea Bridge, célèbre pont qui surplombe la tamise à Londres. On dit volontiers que Ravel et Debussy ont influencé la composition de ce morceau à la tonalité impressionniste." Laurent Valero

"Chelsea Bridge, une des première grandes compostions deBilly Strayhorn,pianiste compositeur et arrangeur, recruté parDuke Ellingtonen 1939 et qui restera à ses côtés jusqu’à sa mort en 1967." Laurent Valero

1964, Ben Webster, sax. Stan Tracey, piano. Ricky Laird, basse & Jackie Doogan, batterie...

The Billy Strayhorn Collection,composée de 18 000 partitions, manuscrits, photographies, correspondances, notes personnelles, est désormais disponible...

I was a stranger in the city

Out of town were the people I knew

I had that feeling of self-pity

What to do, what to do, what to do?

The outlook was decidedly blue...

♪Stefano Bollani, piano solo : “Bar Biturico” – De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2001)" – Label Bleu ‎LBLC 6635

Recordings from March 6, 1940 to July 28, 1942...

♪Duke Ellington & His Orchestra : Billy Strayhorn, piano, arrgts & direction. Ben Webster, sax ténor. Juan Tizol, trombone : "Chelsea Bridge" (Billy Strayhorn) – De l'album "Duke Ellington – The Blanton-Webster Band(1941)" ‎– Label Bluebird 74321 13181

Mai 1961, enregistré aux Studios Barclay, Paris - Produit par Alan Douglas...

♪Billy Strayhorn piano solo:"Chelsea Bridge" (Billy Strayhorn) – De l’album "Billy Strayhorn – The Peaceful Side (1996)" ‎– Label Capitol Jazz ‎7243 8 52563 2 5

♪The Four Freshmen : Ken Albers, Bob Flanagan, Ross & Don Barbour. Pete Rugolo and His Orchestra : "Chelsea Bridge" (Billy Strayhorn / Bill Comstock) ‎– De l’album "The Four Freshmen – Voices In Latin (2017)" ‎– Label Calle Mayor VM1113

Recorded in New York City - August 7, 1963...

♪Milt Jackson, vibraphone. Melba Liston and His Orchestra : "Chelsea Bridge"(Billy Strayhorn) ‎– De l’album "Milt Jackson And Big Brass ‎– For Someone I Love (1989)" ‎– Label Riverside Records RLP-9478

Théâtre des Champs Elysées, Paris - les 29 & 30 Janvier 1965...

♪Duke Ellington & His Orchestra. Paul Gonsalves, sax ténor : "Chelsea Bridge" (Billy Strayhorn) – De l'album "Duke Ellington - Laserlight" – Label Laserlight 36161

♪Sarah Vaughan, voix. Mike Wofford, piano. Andy Simpkins, basse. Grady Tate, batterie : "Chelsea Bridge" (Billy Strayhorn) ‎– De l'album "Sarah Vaughan ‎– Duke Ellington Song Book Two (1979) ‎– Label Pablo Today 2312-116-2

♪Duo André Previn, piano & David Finck, basse:"Chelsea Bridge" (Billy Strayhorn) ‎– De l’album We got it good and that Ain’t bad / An Ellington Songbook (1999) ‎– Label DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON 463456-2

♪Joe Lovano, sax ténor solo:"Chelsea Bridge" (Billy Strayhorn) ‎– De l’album Rush Hour (1994) ‎– Label BLUE NOTE 8292692

♪Oranj Symphonette : Joe Gore, guitare. Ralph Carney, sax. Matthew Brubeck, basse. Scott Amendola, batterie : "Chelsea Bridge" (Billy Strayhorn) ‎– De l’album The Oranj Album (1998) ‎– Label RYKODISC 10455

♪Joe Henderson Big Band. Joe Henderson, sax ténor : "Chelsea Bridge" (Billy Strayhorn) ‎– De l’album "Joe Henderson – Big Band (1996)" ‎– Label Verve Records 314 533 451-2

Recorded at Studio A, Clinton Studios, New York 2-3 June 1994...

♪Ahmad Jamal, piano. Ephriam Woolfolk, basse. Arti Dixon, batterie : "Chelsea Bridge" (Billy Strayhorn) ‎– De l’album "I Remember Duke, Hoagy & Strayhorn (1995)" ‎– Label Telarc ‎83339

Recorded June 23, 24 & 28, 1999 at Nola Recording Studios, New York City (USA)...

♪Don Sebesky Big band & arrgts:"Chelsea Bridge" (Billy Strayhorn) – De l’album "Don Sebesky – Joyful Noise - A Tribute To Duke Ellington (1999)" ‎– Label BMG Classics 09026 63552 2