Dimanche 31 janvier 2021
57 min

Repassez-moi l'standard... "Chelsea Bridge" composé par le pianiste Billy Strayhorn (1941)

"Billy Strayhorn compose ce thème en 1941, en référence à l’atmosphère brumeuse et mélancolique du Chelsea Bridge, célèbre pont qui surplombe la tamise à Londres. On dit volontiers que Ravel et Debussy ont influencé la composition de ce morceau à la tonalité impressionniste." Laurent Valero

Billy Strayhorn (1915-1967) from the Billy Strayhorn Collection , © Library of Congress Washington, D.C.

"Chelsea Bridge, une des première grandes compostions deBilly Strayhorn,pianiste compositeur et arrangeur, recruté parDuke Ellingtonen 1939 et qui restera à ses côtés jusqu’à sa mort en 1967." Laurent Valero

1964, Ben Webster, sax. Stan Tracey, piano. Ricky Laird, basse & Jackie Doogan, batterie...

The Billy Strayhorn Collection,composée de 18 000 partitions, manuscrits, photographies, correspondances, notes personnelles, est désormais disponible...

I was a stranger in the city
Out of town were the people I knew
I had that feeling of self-pity
What to do, what to do, what to do?
The outlook was decidedly blue...

♫Repassez-moi l'standard – Générique 

Label Bleu
Label Bleu

♪Stefano Bollani, piano solo :Bar Biturico” – De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2001)" – Label Bleu ‎LBLC 6635 

♫Repassez-moi l'standard – Programme

Recordings from March 6, 1940 to July 28, 1942...

♪Duke Ellington & His Orchestra : Billy Strayhorn, piano, arrgts & direction. Ben Webster, sax ténor. Juan Tizol, trombone : "Chelsea Bridge" (Billy Strayhorn) – De l'album "Duke Ellington – The Blanton-Webster Band(1941)" ‎– Label Bluebird 74321 13181 

Mai 1961, enregistré aux Studios Barclay, Paris - Produit par Alan Douglas...

♪Billy Strayhorn piano solo:"Chelsea Bridge" (Billy Strayhorn) – De l’album "Billy Strayhorn – The Peaceful Side (1996)" ‎– Label Capitol Jazz ‎7243 8 52563 2 5

♪The Four Freshmen : Ken Albers, Bob Flanagan, Ross & Don Barbour. Pete Rugolo and His Orchestra : "Chelsea Bridge" (Billy Strayhorn / Bill Comstock) ‎– De l’album "The Four Freshmen – Voices In Latin (2017)" ‎– Label Calle Mayor VM1113

Recorded in New York City - August 7, 1963...

Label Riverside Records
Label Riverside Records

♪Milt Jackson, vibraphone. Melba Liston and His Orchestra : "Chelsea Bridge"(Billy Strayhorn) ‎– De l’album "Milt Jackson And Big Brass ‎– For Someone I Love (1989)" ‎– Label Riverside Records RLP-9478

Théâtre des Champs Elysées, Paris - les 29 & 30 Janvier 1965...

♪Duke Ellington & His Orchestra. Paul Gonsalves, sax ténor : "Chelsea Bridge" (Billy Strayhorn) – De l'album "Duke Ellington - Laserlight" – Label Laserlight 36161

♪Sarah Vaughan, voix. Mike Wofford, piano. Andy Simpkins, basse.  Grady Tate, batterie : "Chelsea Bridge" (Billy Strayhorn) ‎– De l'album "Sarah Vaughan ‎– Duke Ellington Song Book Two (1979) ‎– Label Pablo Today 2312-116-2

♪Duo André Previn, piano & David Finck, basse:"Chelsea Bridge" (Billy Strayhorn) ‎– De l’album We got it  good and that Ain’t bad / An Ellington Songbook (1999) ‎– Label DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON 463456-2

♪Joe Lovano, sax ténor solo:"Chelsea Bridge" (Billy Strayhorn) ‎– De l’album Rush Hour (1994) ‎– Label BLUE NOTE 8292692

♪Oranj Symphonette : Joe Gore, guitare. Ralph Carney, sax. Matthew Brubeck, basse. Scott Amendola, batterie : "Chelsea Bridge" (Billy Strayhorn) ‎– De l’album The Oranj Album (1998) ‎– Label RYKODISC 10455

Label Verve Records
Label Verve Records

♪Joe Henderson Big Band. Joe Henderson, sax ténor : "Chelsea Bridge" (Billy Strayhorn) ‎– De l’album "Joe Henderson – Big Band (1996)" ‎– Label Verve Records 314 533 451-2

Recorded at Studio A, Clinton Studios, New York 2-3 June 1994...

♪Ahmad Jamal, piano. Ephriam Woolfolk, basse. Arti Dixon, batterie : "Chelsea Bridge" (Billy Strayhorn) ‎– De l’album "I Remember Duke, Hoagy & Strayhorn (1995)" ‎– Label Telarc ‎83339

Recorded June 23, 24 & 28, 1999 at Nola Recording Studios, New York City (USA)...

Label BMG Classics
Label BMG Classics

♪Don Sebesky Big band & arrgts:"Chelsea Bridge" (Billy Strayhorn) – De l’album "Don Sebesky – Joyful Noise - A Tribute To Duke Ellington (1999)" ‎– Label BMG Classics 09026 63552 2

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h01
    Chelsea bridge - ELLINGTON DUKE
    Ellington DukePiano

    Chelsea bridge

    Blanton-Webster Band
    Album The Blanton-Webster band Label Blue Bird (5659-2-RB 1) Année 1986
  • 19h05
    Chelsea bridge - BILLY STRAYHORN
    Billy StrayhornPiano

    Chelsea bridge

    Album Piano passion Label Storyville (1018404) Année 2005
  • 19h09
    Chelsea bridge - THE FOUR FRESHMEN
    The Four Freshmen

    Chelsea bridge

    Billy Strayhorn : compositeur
    Album Five saxes / Voices in latin / Voices in love / In person Vol. 1 Label Jasmine Records (159348) Année 2017
  • 19h13
    Chelsea Bridge - MILT JACKSON

    Chelsea bridge

    Milt Jackson And Big Brass, Milt Jackson : Vibraphone, Jimmy Jones : Piano, Hank Jones : Piano, Richard Davis : Contrebasse, Connie Kay : Batterie, Charlie Persip : Batterie
    Album For Someone I Love Label Riverside / Reborn Année 1963
  • 19h18
    Chelsea bridge - DIVERS
    Duke Ellingtonchef d'orchestre

    Chelsea bridge

    Divers
    Album The Champ-Elysées theater Jan. 29-30th, 1965 Label Laser Light (36131) Année 1965
  • 19h23
    Chelsea bridge - SARAH VAUGHAN
    Sarah VaughanVoix

    Chelsea bridge

    Album Sophisticated lady: the Duke Ellington songbook collection Label Concord Music Group (00 8880 723 460-8 6) Année 2013
  • 19h26
    Chelsea bridge - ANDRE PREVIN
    André PrevinPiano

    Chelsea bridge

    David Finck : Contrebasse
    Album We got it good and that ain't bad : An Ellington songbook Label Deutsche Grammophon (463456-2) Année 1999
  • 19h33
    Chelsea bridge - JOE LOVANO
    Joe LovanoSaxophone ténor

    Chelsea bridge

    Divers
    Album Rush Hour Label Blue Note (8292692) Année 1994
  • 19h37
    Chelsea bridge - ORANJ SYMPHONETTE
    Oranj Symphonette

    Chelsea bridge

    Album The oranj album Label Rykodisc (RCD 10455) Année 1998
  • 19h42
    Chelsea bridge - JOE HENDERSON BIG BAND
    Joe Henderson Big Band

    Chelsea bridge

    Joe Henderson : Saxophone ténor, Freddie Hubbard : Trompette, Chick Corea : Piano
    Album Without a song Label Verve (533451-2) Année 1996
  • 19h47
    Chelsea bridge - AHMAD JAMAL
    Ahmad JamalPiano

    Chelsea bridge

    Ephriam Wolfolk : Contrebasse, Arti Dixson : Percussions
    Album I remember Duke, Hoagy & Strayhorn Label Telarc (CD-83339) Année 1995
L'équipe de l'émission :
