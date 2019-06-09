Repassez-moi l'standard
Programmation musicale
Repassez-moi l'standard
le dimanche de 19h à 20hJazz
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Dimanche 9 juin 2019
58 min

Repassez-moi l'standard... "Born to Be Blue" written by Mel Tormé & Robert Wells (1946)

Repassez-moi l'standard... "Born to Be Blue" written by Mel Tormé & Robert Wells (1946)
Mel Tormé (1925-1999) chanteur, batteur, acteur, compositeur et producteur américain , © performingsongwriter.com

Born to Be Blue is a jazz standard, written by Mel Tormé & Robert  Wells, was first released by Mel Tormé with Sonny Burke and His Orchestra in 1946... 

It got widely popular by the famous trumpeter and vocalist, Chet Baker, he included it in his album Baby Breeze, released in 1965...

♫Repassez-moi l'standard - Générique 

Label Bleu
Label Bleu

♪Stefano Bollani, piano solo : Bar biturico - De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2002)" -Label Bleu ‎LBLC 6635 S

♫Repassez-moi l'standard - Programme

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h01
    Born to be blue - MEL TORME
    Mel Tormé

    Born to be blue

    Album My Kind Of Music Année 2010
  • 19h05
    Born to be blue - BOBBY TIMMONS
    Bobby TimmonsPiano

    Born to be blue

    Sam Jones : Contrebasse, Ron Carter : Contrebasse, Connie Kay : Batterie
    Album Born To Be Blue ! Label Riverside (OJCCD 873-2)
  • 19h09
    Born to be blue - RAY CHARLES
    Ray Charles

    Born to be blue

    Album Greatest Hits Label London (278 529/30) Année 1975
  • 19h13
    Born to be blue - NANCY WILSON
    Nancy Wilson

    Born to be blue

    Shearing Quintet, George Shearing : Piano
    Album Swingin's Mutual Label Capitol (7243 5 93093 2 3) Année 2004
  • 19h15
    Born to be blue - CHET BAKER
    Chet BakerBugle

    Born to be blue

    Album Baby Breeze Label Verve (538328-2) Année 1999
  • 19h20
    Born to be blue - WYNTON KELLY TRIO
    Wynton Kelly Trio

    Born to be blue

    Album Full View Label Fantasy Records Année 1967
  • 19h24
    Born to be blue - KENNY CLARKE
    Kenny ClarkeBatterie

    Born to be blue

    Francy Boland : Piano, Divers
    Album Calypso Blues Label Rearward (RW 101) Année 1997
  • 19h29
    Born to be blue - JACK BRUCE
    Jack Bruce

    Born to be blue

    Album Things We Like Label Polydor Année 1970
  • 19h34
    Born to be blue - THE SINGERS UNLIMITED
    The Singers Unlimited

    Born to be blue

    Clare Fischer : chef d'orchestre, Len Dresslar, Don Shelton : Clarinette, Gene Puerling, Bonnie Herman, Jim Hughart : Contrebasse, Gary Foster : Saxophone alto, John Guerin : Batterie, Pete Christlieb : Saxophone ténor, Chuck Findley : Trompette, Clare Fischer : Piano électrique, Dennis Budimir : Guitare
    Album A Special Blend Label Mps (DC 227 936) Année 1976
  • 19h38
    Born to be blue - THE SINGERS UNLIMITED
    The Singers Unlimited

    Born to be blue

    Clare Fischer : chef d'orchestre, Len Dresslar, Don Shelton : Clarinette, Gene Puerling, Bonnie Herman, Jim Hughart : Contrebasse, Gary Foster : Saxophone alto, John Guerin : Batterie, Pete Christlieb : Saxophone ténor, Chuck Findley : Trompette, Clare Fischer : Piano électrique, Dennis Budimir : Guitare
    Album A Special Blend Label Mps (DC 227 936) Année 1976
  • 19h38
    Born to be blue - PHILIPPE MILANTA
    Philippe MilantaPiano

    Born to be blue

    Robert Wells : compositeur, Mel Tormé : compositeur
    Album Wash Label Camille Productions (MS012018CD) Année 2018
L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
dimanche 2 juin 2019
58 min
Repassez-moi l'standard... "On the Sunny Side of the Street" music Jimmy McHugh & lyrics Dorothy Fields (1930)
émission suivante
dimanche 16 juin 2019
58 min
Repassez-moi l'standard... "Speak Low" composed by Kurt Weill, lyrics by Ogden Nash (1943)