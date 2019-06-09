Programmation musicale
Dimanche 9 juin 2019
Repassez-moi l'standard... "Born to Be Blue" written by Mel Tormé & Robert Wells (1946)
Born to Be Blue is a jazz standard, written by Mel Tormé & Robert Wells, was first released by Mel Tormé with Sonny Burke and His Orchestra in 1946...
It got widely popular by the famous trumpeter and vocalist, Chet Baker, he included it in his album Baby Breeze, released in 1965...
♪Stefano Bollani, piano solo : Bar biturico - De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2002)" -Label Bleu LBLC 6635 S
- 19h01Mel Tormé
Born to be blueAlbum My Kind Of Music Année 2010
- 19h05Bobby TimmonsPiano
Born to be blueSam Jones : Contrebasse, Ron Carter : Contrebasse, Connie Kay : BatterieAlbum Born To Be Blue ! Label Riverside (OJCCD 873-2)
- 19h09Ray Charles
Born to be blueAlbum Greatest Hits Label London (278 529/30) Année 1975
- 19h13Nancy Wilson
Born to be blueShearing Quintet, George Shearing : PianoAlbum Swingin's Mutual Label Capitol (7243 5 93093 2 3) Année 2004
- 19h15Chet BakerBugle
Born to be blueAlbum Baby Breeze Label Verve (538328-2) Année 1999
- 19h20Wynton Kelly Trio
Born to be blueAlbum Full View Label Fantasy Records Année 1967
- 19h24Kenny ClarkeBatterie
Born to be blueFrancy Boland : Piano, DiversAlbum Calypso Blues Label Rearward (RW 101) Année 1997
- 19h29Jack Bruce
Born to be blueAlbum Things We Like Label Polydor Année 1970
- 19h34The Singers Unlimited
Born to be blueClare Fischer : chef d'orchestre, Len Dresslar, Don Shelton : Clarinette, Gene Puerling, Bonnie Herman, Jim Hughart : Contrebasse, Gary Foster : Saxophone alto, John Guerin : Batterie, Pete Christlieb : Saxophone ténor, Chuck Findley : Trompette, Clare Fischer : Piano électrique, Dennis Budimir : GuitareAlbum A Special Blend Label Mps (DC 227 936) Année 1976
- 19h38Philippe MilantaPiano
Born to be blueRobert Wells : compositeur, Mel Tormé : compositeurAlbum Wash Label Camille Productions (MS012018CD) Année 2018
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Laurent ValeroProduction
- Patrick LérissetRéalisation
- Annick HaumierCollaboration