Repassez-moi l'standard... "Body and soul" de Edward Heyman, Robert Sour, Frank Eyton & Johnny Green (1930)

Aujourd'hui... "Body and soul" music by Johnny Green; lyrics by Robert Sour, Edward Heyman and Frank Eyton

Générique

♪Stefano Bollani, piano solo : Bar biturico - De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2002)" - Label Bleu ‎LBLC 6635

My heart is sad and lonely. For you I sigh, for you dear only...

Programmation musicale

♪Coleman Hawkins, saxophone ténor. Gene Rodgers, piano. Tommy Lindsay, Joe Guy trompettes, Jackie Fields, Eustis Moore saxophones alto, Earl Hardy, trombone, William O. Smith, contrebasse. Arthur Herbert, batterie : "Body and soul" (Heyman / Sour / Eyton / Green) (1939) - De l'Album "Coleman Hawkins–Body And Soul" - Label Dreyfus Jazz ‎ FDM 36721-2

Why haven't you seen it. I'm all for you body and soul...

♪Eddie Jefferson, chant. Johnny Acea, piano. Frank Galbraith, John Mc Garland, trompettes. Bill Graham, Musa Kaleem, Sahib Sihab saxophones, John Morrison contrebasse. Osie Johnson, batterie : "Body and soul" (Green / Jefferson) (1959) - De l'Album "Eddie Jefferson–The Main Man" - Label Inner City Records ‎ IC 1033

I spend my days in longin. And wondering why it's me you're (ogling)...

♪Serge Chaloff saxophone baryton. Boots Mussulli, saxophone alto. Herb Pomeroy, trompette. Ray Santisi, piano. Everett Evans contrebasse. Jimmy Zitano, batterie : "Body and soul" (Heyman / Sour / Eyton / Green) - De l'album "The Serge Chaloff Sextet–Boston Blow-Up ! New-York 1955" - Label Affinity ‎ AFF 63

I tell you I mean it. I'm all for you body and soul...

♪André Previn, piano solo : "Body and soul" (Heyman /Sour / Eyton / Green) De l'album "Monach All Star Jazz Vol.3 (Los Angeles 1947)" - Label Monarch USA MO-LP 203

I can't believe it. It's hard to conceive it...

♪Thelonious Monk, piano solo : "Body and soul" (Heyman /Sour / Eyton / Green) - De l'album "The Thelonious Monk Quartet ‎– Monk's Dream (1962)" - Label CBS ‎ 231009

That you turn away romance. Are you pretending...

♪Mark Murphy, chant. Don Grolnick, claviers. Joe Puma, guitare. Randy Brecker, trompette. Harvie Swartz, contrebasse. Jimmy Madison, batterie. Arrgts Dave Matthews : "Body and soul" (Heyman / Sour / Eyton / Green) - De l'album "Mark Murphy ‎– Sings (1975)" - Label Muse Records MR 5078

It looks like the ending. And less I could have one more chance to prove, dear...

♪Chet Baker, chant et trompette. Michel Graillier, piano. Riccardo Del Fra, contrebasse. John Engels, batterie : "Body and soul" (Heyman / Sour / Eyton / Green) - De ll'album "Chet Baker ‎– Sings Again (1986) - Label Timeless Records SJP 238

My life a wreck you're making. You know I'm yours for just the taking...

♪Sue Raney, chant en duo avec Bob Florence, piano : "Body and soul" (Heyman / Sour / Eyton / Green) - De l'album "Sue Raney With The Bob Florence Group ‎– Ridin' High (1984)" - Label Discovery Records DS-913

I'd gladly surrender myself to you body and soul. My life a wreck you're making...

♪José James, chant en duo avec Jef Neve, piano : "Body and soul" (Heyman / Sour / Eyton / Green) - De l'album "José James and Jef Neve - For All We Know (2010)" - Label Impulse 00602527321493

You know I'm yours for just the taking. I would gladly surrender myself to you body and soul...

♪Sinne Eeg, chant en duo avec Thomas Fonnesbaek, guitare basse : "Body and soul" (Heyman / Sour / Eyton / Green) - De l'album "Eeg - Fonnesbaek (2015)" - Label Stunt Records 15082

♪Freddie Hubbard, trompette. Wayne Shorter, saxophone ténor. Cedar Walton, piano. Reginald Workman, contrebasse. Philly Joe Jones, batterie : "Body and soul" (Heyman / Sour / Eyton / Green) - De l'album "Freddie Hubbard ‎– Here To Stay" - Label Blue Note ‎ BN 4135