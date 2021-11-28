Repassez-moi l'standard
Repassez-moi l'standard
Par Laurent Valero
le dimanche à 19hJazz
Dimanche 28 novembre 2021
58 min

Repassez-moi l'standard ... "Send In The Clowns" music & lyrics by Stephen Sondheim (1973)

"Compositeur et librettiste, Stephen Sondheim un Dieu du Théâtre Vivant, s’est éteint vendredi dernier à 91 ans. Immense artiste qui a marqué le très riche univers de la comédie musicale. Hommage à Stephen Sondheim, avec "Send In The Clowns" le plus connu des thèmes du compositeur." Laurent Valero

Repassez-moi l'standard ... "Send In The Clowns" music & lyrics by Stephen Sondheim (1973)
Stephen Sondheim & cast during A Musical Tribute to Stephen Sondheim at Shubert Theater, New York City, USA, © Getty / Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

"Pour le spectacle A Little Night Music, écrit en 1973, Send In The Clowns, est interprété par le personnage de Désiré Armfeld, une femme d’âge mûr, qui pose un regard introspectif sur son passé amoureux."

"Et lorsque que ça ne va pas, on envoie les clowns, titre de cette chanson au caractère amer et nostalgique, qui colle si bien à l’atmosphère du film de Bergman : Sourires d'une nuit d'été, dont s’est  inspiré Sondheim, pour ce spectacle." Laurent Valero

Isn't it rich, aren't we a pair
Me here at last on the ground - and you in mid-air
Send in the clowns

Isn't it bliss, don't you approve
One who keeps tearing around - and one who can't move
But where are the clowns - send in the clowns ...

... Just when I stopped opening doors
Finally finding the one that I wanted - was yours
Making my entrance again with my usual flair
Sure of my lines - nobody there ...

♫ Repassez-moi l'standard – Générique

Label Bleu
Label Bleu

♪ Stefano Bollani, piano solo :Bar Biturico – Album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2001)" – Label Bleu ‎LBLC 6635 

♫ Repassez-moi l'standard – Programme

1996, enregistrement de la production du Royal National Theatre ...

Label Tring
Label Tring

♪ Dame Judi Dench, vocals. Orchestre Jonathan Tunick, direction Jo Stewart : Send In The Clowns (Stephen Sondheim) - Album "A Little Night Music - 1996 Royal National Theatre Cast (1996) - Label Tring TRING001

♪ Frank Sinatra, vocals. Orchestre Don Costa & Gordon Jenkins, direction Gordon Jenkins : Send In The Clowns (Stephen Sondheim) - Album "Ol' Blue Eyes Is Back (1973)" - Label Reprise Records 2155-2

1974, enregistrement à Villingen, Allemagne par Hans-Georg Brunner-Schwer dans son studio ...

Label MPS Records
Label MPS Records

♪ George Shearing, vocals & piano solo :Send In The Clowns (Stephen Sondheim) - Album "My Ship (1975)" - Label MPS Records 821664-2

♪ Lorez Alexandria, vocals & Orchestre Gildo Mahones : Send In The Clowns (Stephen Sondheim) - Album "From Broadway To Hollywood (2011)" - Label Art Union ARTD-5564

1977, studios d'enregistrement TTG Sunset-Highland, Hollywood, Californie, USA ...

♪ Cleo Laine, vocals & Orchestre direction John Dankworth : Send In The Clowns (Stephen Sondheim) - Album Cleo Laine Live !!! At Carnegie Hall (Rca Victor / 1974) Anthologie Send in The Clowns / The ballads of Stephen Sondheim BMG

♪ Pat Martino, guitare & Gil Goldstein, piano électrique :Send In The Clowns (Stephen Sondheim) - Album We’ll be together again (1976) - Label SAVOY JAZZ 17226

♪ Mel Tormé, vocals. Orchestre Chris Gunning & Phil Woods, sax alto : Send In The Clowns (Stephen Sondheim) - Album Mel Tormé The London Sessions (1977) - Label DCC 608.

1985, enregistrement par Radio France au Théatre Du Châtelet, Paris ...

Label INA, Mémoire Vive
Label INA, Mémoire Vive

♪ Sarah Vaughan, vocals. Frank Collett, piano. Bob Maize, basse. Harold Jones, batterie : Send In The Clowns (Stephen Sondheim) - Album "Sarah Vaughan – Récital À Paris, 1985 (1999)" - Label INA, Mémoire Vive 591622.

♪ Manuel Rocheman, piano. Mathias Allamane, basse. Mathieu Chazarenc, batterie : Send In The Clowns (Stephen Sondheim) - Album The Touch of your Lips / Tribute to Bill Evans (2010) - Label Naïve 620911

♪ Caecily Norby, vocals & Danish Radio Big Band, direction Michael Bojesen : Send In The Clowns (Stephen Sondheim) - Album Jazz Divas of Scandinavia (2009) - Label RED DOT

♪ Nils Landgren, trombone & vocals. Michael Wollny : Send In The Clowns (Stephen Sondheim) - Album The Jubilee concerts / Art 25 - Label ACT MUSIC & VISION 98602

♪ Stephen Sondheim, piano & vocals :Send In The Clowns (Stephen Sondheim) - Album Sondheim Sings Vol 1 1962-72PS CLASSICS,

Et pour le Plaisir !

... Don't you love a farce; my fault I fear
I thought that you'd want what I want - sorry my dear
But where are the clowns - send in the clowns
Don't bother they're here

Isn't it rich, isn't it queer
Losing my timing this late in my career
But where are the clowns - send in the clowns
Well maybe next year.

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h02
    A little night music : Send in the clowns - JUDI DENCH
    Stephen Sondheimcompositeur, Stephen Sondheimauteur

    A little night music : Send in the clowns

    Jo Stewart : chef d'orchestre, Judi Dench : Desirée Armfeldt, Jonathan Tunick : auteur
    Album A little night music (Royal national theatre) Label Tring (TRING001)
  • 19h07
    Send In The Clowns - FRANK SINATRA
    Frank Sinatra

    Send in the Clowns

    Album Ol' Blue Eyes Is Back Label Frank Sinatra Enterprises Année 2013
  • 19h12
    Send in the clowns - GEORGE SHEARING
    George ShearingPiano

    Send in the Clowns

    Album My ship Label Basf (20 22 369) Année 1975
  • 19h17
    Send in the clowns - LOREZ ALEXANDRIA
    Lorez Alexandria

    Send in the Clowns

    Album Whatiswrongwithgroovin' Label Jazzman Records (JMANCD 004) Année 2001
  • 19h21
    Send in the clowns - PAT MARTINO
    Pat MartinoGuitare

    Send in the Clowns

    S. Sondheim : compositeur, Gil Goldstein : Piano électrique
    Album We'll Be Together Again Label Savoy Jazz (SVY17226) Année 2003
  • 19h21
    Send in the clowns - CLEO LAINE
    Cleo LaineVoix

    Send in the Clowns

    Album Send in the clowns: the ballads of Stephen Sondheim Label Aal - Bmg Heritage Année 2002
  • 19h29
    Send in the clowns - MEL TORME
    Mel Tormé

    Send in the Clowns

    Album The London sessions Label Dcc Jazz (DJZ-608) Année 1977
  • 19h33
    Send in the clowns - SARAH VAUGHAN
    Sarah Vaughan

    Send in the Clowns

    Album Sarah Vaughan : Récital à Paris 1985 Label Ina (591622)
  • 19h40
    Send in the clowns - MANUEL ROCHEMAN
    Manuel RochemanPiano

    Send in the Clowns

    Mathias Allamane : Contrebasse, Matthieu Chazarenc : Batterie
    Album The touch of your lips - Tribute to Bill Evans Label Naïve (NJ 620911) Année 2010
  • 19h43
    Send in the clowns (Feat. Cæcilie Norby) - DR BIG BAND
    Dr Big Band

    Send in the clowns (Feat. Cæcilie Norby)

    Caecilie Norby
    Album Jazz divas of Scandinavia Label Red Dot Année 2011
  • 19h48
    Send in the clowns - NILS LANDGREN AND MICHAEL WOLLNY
    Nils Landgren And Michael Wollny

    Send in the Clowns

    Stephen Sondheim : compositeur, Nils Landgren : Chant, Trombone, Michael Wollny : Piano, Stephen Sondheim : auteur
    Album The jubilee concerts/Act 25 Label Act Music & Vision (98602) Année 2017
  • 19h54
    Send in the Clowns (A Little Night Music) - STEPHEN SONDHEIM
    Stephen Sondheimcompositeur, Stephen SondheimChant, Piano

    Send in the Clowns (A Little Night Music)

    Album Sondheim sings / Vol. 1 : 1962-72 Label Ps Classics
L'équipe de l'émission :
