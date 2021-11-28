Repassez-moi l'standard ... "Send In The Clowns" music & lyrics by Stephen Sondheim (1973)

"Compositeur et librettiste, Stephen Sondheim un Dieu du Théâtre Vivant, s’est éteint vendredi dernier à 91 ans. Immense artiste qui a marqué le très riche univers de la comédie musicale. Hommage à Stephen Sondheim, avec "Send In The Clowns" le plus connu des thèmes du compositeur." Laurent Valero

"Pour le spectacle A Little Night Music, écrit en 1973, Send In The Clowns, est interprété par le personnage de Désiré Armfeld, une femme d’âge mûr, qui pose un regard introspectif sur son passé amoureux."

"Et lorsque que ça ne va pas, on envoie les clowns, titre de cette chanson au caractère amer et nostalgique, qui colle si bien à l’atmosphère du film de Bergman : Sourires d'une nuit d'été, dont s’est inspiré Sondheim, pour ce spectacle." Laurent Valero

Isn't it rich, aren't we a pair

Me here at last on the ground - and you in mid-air

Send in the clowns

Isn't it bliss, don't you approve

One who keeps tearing around - and one who can't move

But where are the clowns - send in the clowns ...

... Just when I stopped opening doors

Finally finding the one that I wanted - was yours

Making my entrance again with my usual flair

Sure of my lines - nobody there ...

♫ Repassez-moi l'standard – Générique

♪ Stefano Bollani, piano solo :Bar Biturico – Album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2001)" – Label Bleu ‎LBLC 6635

♫ Repassez-moi l'standard – Programme

1996, enregistrement de la production du Royal National Theatre ...

♪ Dame Judi Dench, vocals. Orchestre Jonathan Tunick, direction Jo Stewart : Send In The Clowns (Stephen Sondheim) - Album "A Little Night Music - 1996 Royal National Theatre Cast (1996) - Label Tring TRING001

♪ Frank Sinatra, vocals. Orchestre Don Costa & Gordon Jenkins, direction Gordon Jenkins : Send In The Clowns (Stephen Sondheim) - Album "Ol' Blue Eyes Is Back (1973)" - Label Reprise Records 2155-2

1974, enregistrement à Villingen, Allemagne par Hans-Georg Brunner-Schwer dans son studio ...

♪ George Shearing, vocals & piano solo :Send In The Clowns (Stephen Sondheim) - Album "My Ship (1975)" - Label MPS Records 821664-2

♪ Lorez Alexandria, vocals & Orchestre Gildo Mahones : Send In The Clowns (Stephen Sondheim) - Album "From Broadway To Hollywood (2011)" - Label Art Union ARTD-5564

1977, studios d'enregistrement TTG Sunset-Highland, Hollywood, Californie, USA ...

♪ Cleo Laine, vocals & Orchestre direction John Dankworth : Send In The Clowns (Stephen Sondheim) - Album Cleo Laine Live !!! At Carnegie Hall (Rca Victor / 1974) Anthologie Send in The Clowns / The ballads of Stephen Sondheim BMG

♪ Pat Martino, guitare & Gil Goldstein, piano électrique :Send In The Clowns (Stephen Sondheim) - Album We’ll be together again (1976) - Label SAVOY JAZZ 17226

♪ Mel Tormé, vocals. Orchestre Chris Gunning & Phil Woods, sax alto : Send In The Clowns (Stephen Sondheim) - Album Mel Tormé The London Sessions (1977) - Label DCC 608.

1985, enregistrement par Radio France au Théatre Du Châtelet, Paris ...

♪ Sarah Vaughan, vocals. Frank Collett, piano. Bob Maize, basse. Harold Jones, batterie : Send In The Clowns (Stephen Sondheim) - Album "Sarah Vaughan – Récital À Paris, 1985 (1999)" - Label INA, Mémoire Vive 591622.

♪ Manuel Rocheman, piano. Mathias Allamane, basse. Mathieu Chazarenc, batterie : Send In The Clowns (Stephen Sondheim) - Album The Touch of your Lips / Tribute to Bill Evans (2010) - Label Naïve 620911

♪ Caecily Norby, vocals & Danish Radio Big Band, direction Michael Bojesen : Send In The Clowns (Stephen Sondheim) - Album Jazz Divas of Scandinavia (2009) - Label RED DOT

♪ Nils Landgren, trombone & vocals. Michael Wollny : Send In The Clowns (Stephen Sondheim) - Album The Jubilee concerts / Art 25 - Label ACT MUSIC & VISION 98602

♪ Stephen Sondheim, piano & vocals :Send In The Clowns (Stephen Sondheim) - Album Sondheim Sings Vol 1 1962-72PS CLASSICS,

Et pour le Plaisir !

... Don't you love a farce; my fault I fear

I thought that you'd want what I want - sorry my dear

But where are the clowns - send in the clowns

Don't bother they're here

Isn't it rich, isn't it queer

Losing my timing this late in my career

But where are the clowns - send in the clowns

Well maybe next year.