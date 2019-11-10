Repassez-moi l'standard
Dimanche 10 novembre 2019
58 min

Repassez-moi l'standard... "But Beautiful" music by Jimmy Van Heusen & lyrics by Johnny Burke (1947)

"But Beautiful" une des plus belles ballades du répertoire jazz, on l'entend pour la première fois dans le film "Road to Rio" en 1947. La chanson apparait dès le générique sur un rythme brésilien, crée par Crosby et chanté à la belle Dorothy Lamour vedette féminine du film" Laurent Valero

Jimmy Van Heusen and Johnny Burke, © footlight.com

"Manquant de peu l’Oscar de la meilleure chanson de film de l’année 48, But Beautiful, prendra son envol dès les années 50 en standard chanté par les plus grandes voix et les meilleurs musiciens..." Laurent Valero

Love is funny or it's sad,
Or it's quiet or it's mad,
It's a good thing or it's bad,
But beautiful !...

♫Repassez-moi l'standard - Générique

Label Bleu
Label Bleu

♪Stefano Bollani, piano solo : Bar biturico - De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2001)" -Label Bleu ‎LBLC 6635 

♫Repassez-moi l'standard - Programme

♪Doris Day, chant. Orchestre direction Paul Weston : But Beautiful (Jimmy Van Heusen / Johnny Burke) - De l’album "de l'album "Doris Day With Paul Weston And His Music From Hollywood ‎– Day By Day (1956)" - LP label Columbia CL 942 

Beautiful to take a chance
And if you fall, you fall,
And I'm thinking I wouldn't mind at all...

Label Capitol Records
Label Capitol Records

♪The King Sisters : Alyce, Marylin, Luise, Donna King, chant. Choeur masculin. Orchestre du guitariste Alvino Rey : But Beautiful (Jimmy Van Heusen / Johnny Burke) - De l’album "The King Sisters ‎– Warm and Wonderful (1959)" - LP label Capitol Records T-1205

Label Fresh Sounds Records
Label Fresh Sounds Records

♪Johnny Hartman, chant. Orchestre direction Rudy Taylor : But Beautiful (Jimmy Van Heusen / Johnny Burke) - De l’album "Johnny Hartman - And I Thought About You (1959)" - Label Fresh Sounds Records FSR-CD 35

label Capitol Records
label Capitol Records

♪Junior Mance, piano. Joe Comfort, contrebasse. Shelly Manne, batterie. Orchestre à vents direction Bob Brain : But Beautiful (Jimmy Van Heusen / Johnny Burke) - De l’album "Junior Mance  ‎– Get Ready, Set, Jump !!! (1964)" - LP label Capitol Records T 2092

♪Tony Perkins, chant. Orchestre direction Marty Paich : But Beautiful (Jimmy Van Heusen / Johnny Burke) - De l’album "Tony Perkins ‎– Orchestra Under The Direction Of Martin Paich (1962)" - LP label Epic LN 3394    

"My life is music, and in some vague, mysterious and subconscious way, I have always been driven by a taut inner spring which has propelled me to almost compulsively reach for perfection in music !" Stan Getz

Label Verve
Label Verve

♪Stan Getz, sax ténor. Lou Lev, piano. Leroy Vinnegar, contrebasse. Stan Levey, batterie : But Beautiful (Jimmy Van Heusen / Johnny Burke) (1957)" - De l'album Best Of The West Coast Sessions (1997) - Label Verve 31935-2

Lp label King Records
Lp label King Records

♪Lorez Alexandria, chant. Russ Garcia & His Four Trombone Band : Maynard Ferguson, trombone à piston. Herbie Harper, Frank Rosolino & Tommy Pederson, trombones. Dick Houlgate, sax baryton. Marty Paich, piano. Red Mitchell, contrebasse. Stan Levey, batterie : But Beautiful (Jimmy Van Heusen / Johnny Burke) - De l'album "Lorez Alexandria – Standards With A Slight Touch Of Jazz (1960) - LP label King Records 676

Love is tearful or it's gay.
It's a problem or it's play,
It's a heartache either way,
But beautiful !

Label Warwick
Label Warwick

♪Curtis Fuller, trombone. Yussef Lateef, saxophone. Freddie Hubbard, trompette. Walter Bishop, piano. Buddy Catlett, contrebasse. Stu Martin, batterie : But Beautiful (Jimmy Van Heusen / Johnny Burke) - De l'album "Curtis Fuller ‎– Boss Of The Soul-Stream Trombone (1961)" - Label Warwick ‎W 2038 

♪Nancy Wilson, chant. Hank Jones, piano. Gino Bertoncini, guitare. Ron Carter, contrebasse. Grady Tate, batterie : But Beautiful (Jimmy Van Heusen / Johnny Burke) - De l’album "Nancy Wilson - But Beautiful (1969)" - Label Capitol Jazz ‎CDP 7 92868 2

"Née en 1934, Shirley Horn est l'une des dernières grandes chanteuses de  jazz en activité. Les années ont bonifié une voix plus grave, plus rauque. Son  piano a toujours été son complice..." Pierre de Chocqueuse

Label Verve Records ‎
Label Verve Records ‎

♪Shirley Horn, chant & piano. Charles Ables, basse. Steve Williams, batterie : But Beautiful (Jimmy Van Heusen / Johnny Burke) - De l’album "Shirley Horn – Close Enough For Love (1989)" - Label Verve Records ‎837 933-2

Recorded on April 24th and 25th, 1995...

Label JVC
Label JVC

♪The Bill Holman Band & Pete Christlieb, sax ténor :But Beautiful (Jimmy Van Heusen / Johnny Burke) - De l’album "The Bill Holman Band ‎– A View From The Side (1995)" - Label JVC-2050-2

Self-produced solo piano recording by Franck Amsallem who also sings...

Label Fram Music Production
Label Fram Music Production

♪Franck Amsallem, piano & chant :But Beautiful (Jimmy Van Heusen / Johnny Burke) - De l’album "Franck Amsallem ‎– Amsallem Sings (2009)" - Label Fram Music Production FRAM 001

And I'm thinking if you were mine
I'd never let you go,
And that would be but beautiful I know.

Michel Godard (serpentiste) & Linda Bsiri (voix)
Michel Godard (serpentiste) & Linda Bsiri (voix) , © Linda Bsiri@lindabsiriartiste

Hommage à Linda Bsiri... 

Linda Bsiri-Godard entre à Radio France à 20 ans comme présentatrice sur les ondes de Fip puis de France Musique. Elle suit en parallèle des études musicales, donne son premier concert en 1983 sous l’égide de France Culture puis de l’IRCAM, en résidence à Royaumont, à 27ans.

2013, Linda Bsiri-Godard crée Hildegarde de Bingen, plantes et oiseaux à Milly la Forêt, à Vézelay, en compagnie de Michel Godard, compositeur, tubiste et serpent. Elle s’accompagne d’une trompette marine, monocorde à archet Nonnengeige ou violon des nonnes...Linda Bsiri, on Facebook...

Recorded April18-21, 2001 at Castel del Monte, Andria, Italy...

♪Linda Bsiri, chant. Michel Godard, tuba. Gabriele Mirabassi, clarinette. Vincent Courtois, violoncelle : Tourne ton esprit (Linda Bsiri) / Cantigua de Santa Maria (Trad) / Stupor Mundi (Gabriele Mirabassi) - De l’album "Michel Godard ‎– Castel Del Monte II - Pietre Di Luce (2002)" - Label Enja 9431 2

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h01
    But beautiful - DORIS DAY
    Doris Day

    But beautiful

    PAUL WESTON : chef d'orchestre
    Album Day By Day Label Philips Année 1956
  • 19h06
    But beautiful - THE KING SISTERS
    The King Sisters

    But beautiful

    Alvino Rey : chef d'orchestre, Marilyn King, Alyce King, Luise King, Donna King, Paul Fredricks, Yvonne King
    Album Warm And Wonderful Label Capitol (1599351) Année 1959
  • 19h08
    But beautiful - JOHNNY HARTMAN
    Johnny Hartman

    But beautiful

    Album And I Thought About You Label Roost Records (FSR-CD 35) Année 1989
  • 19h12
    But beautiful - JUNIOR MANCE

    But beautiful

    The Junior Mance Trio, The Bob Bain Brass Ensemble, Junior Mance : Piano, Shelly Manne : Batterie, Joe Comfort : Contrebasse, Kenny Shroyer : Trombone basse, George Roberts : Timbales, Al Porcino : Trompette, Don Fagerquist : Trompette, John Audino : Trompette, Ray Triscari : Trompette
    Album Get Ready, Set, Jump Label Capitol (T 2 092) Année 1964
  • 19h14
    But beautiful - ANTHONY PERKINS
    Anthony Perkins

    But beautiful

    Album Chante En Anglais Label Columbia
  • 19h17
    But beautiful - STAN GETZ
    Stan GetzSaxophone ténor

    But beautiful

    Divers
    Album East Of The Sun : Best Of The West Coast Sessions Label Verve (531935-2)
  • 19h23
    But beautiful - LOREZ ALEXANDRIA
    Lorez AlexandriaChant

    But beautiful

    Album Standards With A Slight Touch Of Jazz Label Sing (676)
  • 19h27
    But beautiful - BILL EVANS

    But beautiful

    Album Complete Fantasy Recordings Vol.2 Cd2 Label Fantasy Année 1989
L'équipe de l'émission :
