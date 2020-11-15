Repassez-moi l'standard... "Ballad of the Sad Young Men" music by Tommy Wolf & words by Fran Landesman (1958)

"Archétype de la chanson triste que l’on adore écouter elle évoque la désillusion propre aux beatniks. Des gens brillants mais assez nihilistes qui s’autodétruisent le soir dans les bars en refaisant le monde. Le titre fait référence à un recueil de nouvelles de Scott Fitzgerald..." Laurent Valero

"Le thème que j’ai choisi ce soir a été écrit pour la pièce de théâtre musicale "Nervous set", qui fut crée à Broadway sans grand succès en 1958. Ses auteurs Jay Landesman & Theodore Flicker y parlent de la Beat Generation à laquelle ils appartiennent. L’argument a pour toile de fond le quartier de Greenwich Village à New-York." Laurent Valero

Performed by Shirley Bassey on her 1979 TV Variety Show...

1995, Roberta Flack : Ballad of the Sad Young Men...

♪Stefano Bollani, piano solo :Bar Biturico – De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2001)" – Label Bleu ‎LBLC 6635

Reissue of the 1961 Columbia Original Cast Album...

♪Tani Seitz, voix. Tommy Wolf, piano. Kenny Burrell, guitare. Joe Benjamin, basse. William Schneider, batterie : "Ballad Of The Sad Young Men" (Tommy Wolf / Frances Landesman) ‎– De l’album "Various ‎– The Nervous Set (2002)" ‎– Label DRG Theater ‎19020

Recorded in New York City on February 5, 1959...

♪Gil Evans Orchestra :"Ballad Of The Sad Young Men" (Tommy Wolf / Frances Landesman) ‎– De l’album "Gil Evans Orchestra - Great Jazz Standards (1959)" ‎– Label Pacific Jazz ‎CDP 746856 2

Released on 2012-05-01...

♪Anita O’Day, voix. Orchestre direction Gary Mc Farland : "Ballad Of The Sad Young Men" (Tommy Wolf / Frances Landesman) ‎– De l’album Al The Sad Young Men (1961) ‎– Label VERVE

♪Davy Graham, voix-guitare :"Ballad Of The Sad Young Men" (Tommy Wolf / Frances Landesman) ‎– De l'album "Davy Graham – Folk, Blues & Beyond (1965)" ‎– LP label Decca ‎LK 4649

♪Miriam Makeba, voix. Orchestre direction Luchi De Jesus : "Ballad Of The Sad Young Men" (Tommy Wolf / Frances Landesman) ‎– De l’album "Miriam Makeba – Pata Pata / The Ballad Of The Sad Young Men (1967)" ‎– EP label Reprise Records ‎RS.20606

Originally released as Atlantic, June 1969...

♪Roberta Flack, chant-piano. Bucky Pizzarelli, guitare. Ron Carter, basse. Ray Lucas, batterie : "Ballad Of The Sad Young Men" (Tommy Wolf / Frances Landesman) ‎– De l’album "Roberta Flack ‎– First Take (1995)" ‎– Label Atlantic 82792-2

Originally released on CTI Records at Van Gelder Recording Studio, Englewood Cliffs (New Jersey, USA) April-November 1971...

♪Kenny Burrell guitare solo :"Ballad Of The Sad Young Men" (Tommy Wolf / Frances Landesman) ‎– De l’album "God Bless the Child - CTI Records 40th Anniversary Edition - Original Recording Remastered (2010)" ‎– Label CTI Records 88697 77681

♪Rickie Lee Jones, voix. Robben Ford, guitare. Dino Saluzzi, bandonéon. Charlie Haden, basse : "Ballad Of The Sad Young Men" (Tommy Wolf / Frances Landesman) ‎– De l’album "Rickie Lee Jones – Pop Pop (1991)" ‎– Label Geffen Records ‎GEFD 24426

"Freddy Cole singing the Blues" dernier album du Grand Jazzman, released on 2014-09-23...

♪Freddy Cole, voix. John Di Martino, piano. Harry Allen, sax ténor : "Ballad Of The Sad Young Men" (Tommy Wolf / Frances Landesman) ‎– De l’album "Freddy Cole ‎– Singing The Blues (2014)" ‎– Label HighNote Records, Inc. HCD 7267

Hugh Coltman en concert mardi 23 mai 2017, Les3 Pierrots, Saint Cloud, Haut-de-Seine...

♪Hugh Coltman, voix. Gaël Rakotondrabe, piano. Aurélien Calvel, basse : "Ballad Of The Sad Young Men" (Tommy Wolf / Frances Landesman) ‎– De l’album "Hugh Coltman – Stories From The Safe House (2008)" ‎– Label Universal Licensing Music (ULM) ‎531 253

Recorded August 2010, Auditorio Radiotelevisione Svizzera, Lugano...

♪Marcin Wasilewski, piano. Slawomir Kukiewicz, basse. Michal Miskiewicz, batterie : "Ballad Of The Sad Young Men" (Tommy Wolf / Frances Landesman) ‎– De l’album "Marcin Wasilewski Trio ‎– Faithful (2011)" ‎– Label ECM Records 275 9105

