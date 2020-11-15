Repassez-moi l'standard
Programmation musicale
Repassez-moi l'standard
Par Laurent Valero
le dimanche à 19h
Dimanche 15 novembre 2020
57 min

Repassez-moi l'standard... "Ballad of the Sad Young Men" music by Tommy Wolf & words by Fran Landesman (1958)

"Archétype de la chanson triste que l’on adore écouter elle évoque la désillusion propre aux beatniks. Des gens brillants mais assez nihilistes qui s’autodétruisent le soir dans les bars en refaisant le monde. Le titre fait référence à un recueil de nouvelles de Scott Fitzgerald..." Laurent Valero

Tommy Wolf, composer and pianist & Fran Landesman, lyricist and poet , © Courtesy of franlandesman.com

"Le thème que j’ai choisi ce soir a été écrit pour la pièce de théâtre musicale "Nervous set", qui fut crée à Broadway sans grand succès en 1958. 

Ses auteurs Jay Landesman & Theodore Flicker y parlent de la Beat Generation à laquelle ils appartiennent. L’argument a pour toile de fond le quartier de Greenwich Village à New-York." Laurent Valero

Performed by Shirley Bassey on her 1979 TV Variety Show...

1995, Roberta Flack : Ballad of the Sad Young Men...

♫Repassez-moi l'standard – Générique 

Label Bleu
Label Bleu

♪Stefano Bollani, piano solo :Bar Biturico – De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2001)" – Label Bleu ‎LBLC 6635 

♫Repassez-moi l'standard – Programme

Reissue of the 1961 Columbia Original Cast Album...

Label DRG Theater ‎
Label DRG Theater ‎

♪Tani Seitz, voix. Tommy Wolf, piano. Kenny Burrell, guitare. Joe Benjamin, basse. William Schneider, batterie : "Ballad Of The Sad Young Men" (Tommy Wolf / Frances Landesman) ‎– De l’album "Various ‎– The Nervous Set (2002)" ‎– Label DRG Theater ‎19020

Recorded in New York City on February 5, 1959...

♪Gil Evans Orchestra :"Ballad Of The Sad Young Men" (Tommy Wolf / Frances Landesman) ‎– De l’album "Gil Evans Orchestra  - Great Jazz Standards (1959)" ‎– Label Pacific Jazz ‎CDP 746856 2

Released on 2012-05-01...

♪Anita O’Day, voix. Orchestre direction Gary Mc Farland : "Ballad Of The Sad Young Men" (Tommy Wolf / Frances Landesman) ‎– De l’album Al The Sad Young Men (1961) ‎– Label VERVE

Label Decca
Label Decca

♪Davy Graham, voix-guitare :"Ballad Of The Sad Young Men" (Tommy Wolf / Frances Landesman) ‎– De l'album "Davy Graham – Folk, Blues & Beyond (1965)" ‎– LP label Decca ‎LK 4649

♪Miriam Makeba, voix. Orchestre direction Luchi De Jesus : "Ballad Of The Sad Young Men" (Tommy Wolf / Frances Landesman) ‎– De l’album "Miriam Makeba – Pata Pata / The Ballad Of The Sad Young Men (1967)" – EP label Reprise Records ‎RS.20606

Originally released as Atlantic, June 1969...

♪Roberta Flack, chant-piano. Bucky Pizzarelli, guitare. Ron Carter, basse. Ray Lucas, batterie : "Ballad Of The Sad Young Men" (Tommy Wolf / Frances Landesman) ‎– De l’album "Roberta Flack ‎– First Take (1995)" ‎– Label Atlantic 82792-2

Originally released on CTI Records at Van Gelder Recording Studio, Englewood Cliffs (New Jersey, USA) April-November 1971...

♪Kenny Burrell guitare solo :"Ballad Of The Sad Young Men" (Tommy Wolf / Frances Landesman) ‎– De l’album "God Bless the Child - CTI Records 40th Anniversary Edition - Original Recording Remastered (2010)" ‎– Label CTI Records 88697 77681 

♪Rickie Lee Jones, voix. Robben Ford, guitare. Dino Saluzzi, bandonéon. Charlie Haden, basse : "Ballad Of The Sad Young Men" (Tommy Wolf / Frances Landesman) ‎– De l’album "Rickie Lee Jones – Pop Pop (1991)" ‎– Label Geffen Records ‎GEFD 24426

"Freddy Cole singing the Blues" dernier album du Grand Jazzman, released on 2014-09-23...

♪Freddy Cole, voix. John Di Martino, piano. Harry Allen, sax ténor : "Ballad Of The Sad Young Men" (Tommy Wolf / Frances Landesman) ‎– De l’album "Freddy Cole ‎– Singing The Blues (2014)" ‎– Label HighNote Records, Inc. HCD 7267

Hugh Coltman en concert mardi 23 mai 2017, Les3 Pierrots, Saint Cloud, Haut-de-Seine...

Label Universal
Label Universal

♪Hugh Coltman, voix. Gaël Rakotondrabe, piano. Aurélien Calvel, basse : "Ballad Of The Sad Young Men" (Tommy Wolf / Frances Landesman) ‎– De l’album "Hugh Coltman – Stories From The Safe House (2008)" ‎– Label Universal Licensing Music (ULM) ‎531 253 

Recorded August 2010, Auditorio Radiotelevisione Svizzera, Lugano...

Label ECM Records
Label ECM Records

♪Marcin Wasilewski, piano. Slawomir Kukiewicz, basse. Michal Miskiewicz, batterie : "Ballad Of The Sad Young Men" (Tommy Wolf / Frances Landesman) ‎– De l’album "Marcin Wasilewski Trio ‎– Faithful (2011)" ‎– Label ECM Records 275 9105

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h01
    The Ballad of the Sad Young Men

    The Ballad of the Sad Young Men

  • 19h07
    Ballad of the sad young men

    Ballad of the sad young men

    Evans Gil Orchestra
    Album Gil Evans orchestra : Great jazz standards Label Pacific Jazz (PAJA 748562) Année 1959
  • 19h11
    The ballad of all the sad young men - ANITA O' DAY
    Anita O' Day

    The ballad of all the sad young men

    Album All the sad young men Label Verve (517 065-2) Année 1961
  • 19h16
    Ballad of the sad young men - DAVY GRAHAM
    Davy Graham

    Ballad of the sad young men

    Album Folk, blues & beyond... Label Mosaic Music Distribution (TROPICAL MUSIC) Année 2007
  • 19h20
    The ballad of the sad young men - MIRIAM MAKEBA
    Miriam Makeba

    The ballad of the sad young men

    Album All about Miriam Label Mercury (SR 61095/MG 21095) Année 1966
L'équipe de l'émission :
