Repassez-moi l'standard... "Autumn in New York" composed by Vernon Duke, in Westport-Connecticut, 1934

Autumn in New York, is a jazz standard composed by Vernon Duke in 1934 - for the Broadway musical Thumbs Up ! - which opened on December 27, 1934, performed by J. Harold Murray

Autumn in New York

Why does it seem so inviting

Autumn in New York

It spells the thrill of first-knighting

Glittering crowds and shimmering clouds

In canyons of steel

They're making me feel, I'm home...

♫Repassez-moi l'standard : Générique

♪Stefano Bollani, piano solo : Bar biturico - De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2002)" - Label Bleu ‎LBLC 6635

♫Programme

Recorded Jan. 7th, 1964 at Studio Pahé-Marconi, Boulogne (92), France...

♪Guy Lafitte, saxophone ténor. Jacques Cnudde, piano. Roland Lobligeois, contrebasse. Charles Saudrais, batterie : Autumn In New York (Vernon Duke) - De l'album "Guy Lafitte Quintet – 3M / Autumn In New York / Le Chat Qui Dort (1964)" - Label Columbia ‎ESRF 1400

♪Phineas Newborn, piano : Autumn In New York (Vernon Duke) - De l'album "Phineas Newborn Jr. ‎– Phineas' Rainbow (1995)" - Label BMG France ‎74321 31870

♪Mel Tormé, chant. Orchestre direction Dick Hazard : Autumn In New York (Vernon Duke) - De l'album "Mel Tormé ‎– Songs Of New York (1983) - Label Atlantic Jazz ‎780 078-2

♪Felix Slatkin et son Orchestre : Autumn In New York (Vernon Duke) - De l'album "Felix Slatkin – Fantastic Percussion (1960) - Label Liberty ‎LST 7150

♪Enoch Light, violon. Terry Snyder, percussions. The Command All Stars : Autumn In New York (Vernon Duke) - De l'album "Enoch Light - Terry Snyder & The All Stars - The Command All-Stars – Persuasive Percussion 1, 2 & 3 (2013) - Label Vinyl Passion ‎VP 80137

♪Frank Sinatra, chant. Orchestre direction Billy May : Autumn In New York (Vernon Duke) - De l'album "Frank Sinatra ‎– Come Fly With Me (1987) - Label Capitol Records CDP 7 48469 2

It's autumn in New York

That brings the promise of new love

Autumn in New York

Is often mingled with pain

Dreamers with empty hands

They sigh for exotic lands

It's autumn in New York

It's good to live it again...

Recorded September 1974, originally released on LP A Capella II...

♪The Singers Unlimited : Bonnie Herman, Don Shelton, Len Dresslar & Gene Puerling : Autumn In New York (Vernon Duke) - De l'album "The Singers Unlimited ‎– The Complete A Capella Sessions (2006) - Label MPS Records 06024 9825421

♪George Shearing, piano solo:Autumn In New York (Vernon Duke) - De l'album "George Shearing ‎– My Ship (1975)" - Label MPS Records ‎20 22369-8

♪Dick Farney, chant-piano : Autumn In New York (Vernon Duke) - De l'album "Dick Farney ‎– Noite (1981)" - Label Som Da Gente ‎SDG/004/81

♪Chico Freeman, saxophone ténor & Cecil Mc Bee contrebasse : Autumn In New York (Vernon Duke) - De l'album "Chico Freeman ‎– Spirit Sensitive (1988) - Label India Navigation ‎IN 1045CD

This autumn in New York

Transforms the slums into Mayfair

Autumn in New York

You'll need no castles in Spain...

This album was recorded in Jordan Hall at the New England Conservatory, with its warm, resonant acoustics....

♪Ran Blake, piano solo :Autumn in New York (Vernon Duke) - De l'album "Ran Blake - Ghost Tones (2015)" - Label A-side Records 70026

♪José James, chant & Jef Neve, piano :Autumn in New York (Vernon Duke) - De l'album "José James & Jef Neve - For All We Know (2010) - Label Impulse 0607321493

Lovers that bless the dark

On benches in Central Park

It's autumn in New York

It's good to live it again.

♫Séquence "le standard est ouvert … aux auditeurs

Proposé par Guillaume Valdelièvre à Antibes...

♪Phineas Newborn Jr, piano. Ray Brown, contrebasse. Elvin Jones, batterie : Tenderly (W. Gross / J. Lawrence) - De l'album "Phineas Newborn Jr. ‎– Harlem Blues (1991) - Label Contemporary Records C 7634

♪Greetje Kauffeld, chant. Henk Elkerbout, piano. Ruud Brink saxophone ténor. Rob Langereis, contrebasse. Peter Ypma, batterie : Tenderly (W. Gross / J. Lawrence) - De l'album "Greetje Kauffeld ‎– Tender Meditation (2008)" - Label Sonorama C-29