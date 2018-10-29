Repassez-moi l'standard
Programmation musicale
Par Laurent Valero
le dimanche de 19h à 20hJazz
Dimanche 25 novembre 2018
58 min

Repassez-moi l'standard... "Autumn in New York" composed by Vernon Duke, in Westport-Connecticut, 1934

"I can remember when i lived in my beloved New York. When autumn came i would see the trees in Central-Park changing color from red to gold to gone. After walking those cold blocks you would duck into a small cocktail lounge or café and listen to George Shearing play Autumn in New-York !" 555kappock

The Vernon Duke Songbook , © Boosey & Hawkes Inc

Autumn in New York, is a jazz standard composed by Vernon Duke in 1934 - for the Broadway musical Thumbs Up ! - which opened on December 27, 1934, performed by J. Harold Murray

Autumn in New York
Why does it seem so inviting
Autumn in New York
It spells the thrill of first-knighting

Glittering crowds and shimmering clouds
In canyons of steel
They're making me feel, I'm home...

♫Repassez-moi l'standard : Générique 

Label Bleu
Label Bleu

♪Stefano Bollani, piano solo : Bar biturico - De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2002)" - Label Bleu ‎LBLC 6635 

♫Programme

Recorded Jan. 7th, 1964 at Studio Pahé-Marconi, Boulogne (92), France...

Label Columbia
Label Columbia

♪Guy Lafitte, saxophone ténor. Jacques Cnudde, piano. Roland Lobligeois, contrebasse. Charles Saudrais, batterie : Autumn In New York (Vernon Duke) - De l'album "Guy Lafitte Quintet – 3M / Autumn In New York / Le Chat Qui Dort (1964)" - Label Columbia ‎ESRF 1400

Label BMG
Label BMG

♪Phineas Newborn, piano : Autumn In New York (Vernon Duke) - De l'album "Phineas Newborn Jr. ‎– Phineas' Rainbow (1995)" - Label BMG France ‎74321 31870 

Label Atlantic Jazz
Label Atlantic Jazz

♪Mel Tormé, chant. Orchestre direction Dick Hazard : Autumn In New York (Vernon Duke) - De l'album "Mel Tormé ‎– Songs Of New York (1983) - Label Atlantic Jazz ‎780 078-2 

Label Liberty
Label Liberty

♪Felix Slatkin et son Orchestre : Autumn In New York (Vernon Duke) - De l'album "Felix Slatkin – Fantastic Percussion (1960) - Label Liberty ‎LST 7150

Label Vinyl Passion
Label Vinyl Passion

♪Enoch Light, violon. Terry Snyder, percussions. The Command All Stars : Autumn In New York (Vernon Duke) - De l'album "Enoch Light - Terry Snyder & The All Stars - The Command All-Stars – Persuasive Percussion 1, 2 & 3 (2013) - Label Vinyl Passion ‎VP 80137

Label Capitol Records
Label Capitol Records

♪Frank Sinatra, chant. Orchestre direction Billy May : Autumn In New York (Vernon Duke) - De l'album "Frank Sinatra ‎– Come Fly With Me (1987) - Label Capitol Records CDP 7 48469 2

It's autumn in New York
That brings the promise of new love
Autumn in New York
Is often mingled with pain

Dreamers with empty hands
They sigh for exotic lands
It's autumn in New York
It's good to live it again...

Recorded September 1974, originally released on LP A Capella II...

Label MPS Records
Label MPS Records

♪The Singers Unlimited : Bonnie Herman, Don Shelton, Len Dresslar & Gene Puerling : Autumn In New York (Vernon Duke) - De l'album "The Singers Unlimited ‎– The Complete A Capella Sessions (2006) - Label MPS Records 06024 9825421

Label MPS Records
Label MPS Records

♪George Shearing, piano solo:Autumn In New York (Vernon Duke) - De  l'album "George Shearing ‎– My Ship (1975)" - Label MPS Records ‎20 22369-8

♪Dick Farney, chant-piano : Autumn In New York (Vernon Duke) - De l'album "Dick Farney ‎– Noite (1981)" - Label Som Da Gente ‎SDG/004/81

Label India Navigation ‎
Label India Navigation ‎

♪Chico Freeman, saxophone ténor & Cecil Mc Bee contrebasse : Autumn In New York (Vernon Duke) - De l'album "Chico Freeman ‎– Spirit Sensitive (1988) - Label India Navigation ‎IN 1045CD

This autumn in New York
Transforms the slums into Mayfair
Autumn in New York
You'll need no castles in Spain...

This album was recorded in Jordan Hall at the New England Conservatory, with its warm, resonant acoustics....

Label A-side Records
Label A-side Records

♪Ran Blake, piano solo :Autumn in New York (Vernon Duke) - De l'album "Ran Blake - Ghost Tones (2015)" - Label A-side Records 70026

Label Impulse
Label Impulse

♪José James, chant & Jef Neve, piano :Autumn in New York (Vernon Duke) - De l'album "José James & Jef Neve - For All We Know (2010) - Label Impulse 0607321493

Lovers that bless the dark
On benches in Central Park
It's autumn in New York
It's good to live it again.

♫Séquence "le standard est ouvert … aux auditeurs

Proposé par Guillaume Valdelièvre à Antibes...

Label Contemporary Records
Label Contemporary Records

♪Phineas Newborn Jr, piano. Ray Brown, contrebasse. Elvin Jones, batterie : Tenderly (W. Gross / J. Lawrence) - De l'album "Phineas Newborn Jr. ‎– Harlem Blues (1991) - Label Contemporary Records C 7634

Label Sonorama
Label Sonorama

♪Greetje Kauffeld, chant. Henk Elkerbout, piano. Ruud Brink saxophone ténor. Rob Langereis, contrebasse. Peter Ypma, batterie : Tenderly (W. Gross / J. Lawrence) - De l'album "Greetje Kauffeld ‎– Tender Meditation (2008)" - Label Sonorama C-29

