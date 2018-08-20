Repassez-moi l'standard... "Angel Eyes" composed by Matt Dennis with lyrics by Earl Brent (1946)

Having completed the piece, Matt Dennis played it through one last time and then turned to his lyricist, "The title, i don't like the title" Brent had called the song : Have Another Beer On Me !

♫Générique

♪Stefano Bollani, piano solo : Bar biturico - De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2002)" - Label Bleu ‎LBLC 6635

♫Programme

Live in Hollywood from The Tally-Ho and the Encore, 1954...

♪Matt Dennis, chant-piano. Gene Englund,, contrebasse. Mark Barnett, batterie : Angel Eyes (Matt Dennis/Earl Brent) - De l'album "Matt Dennis plays and sings Matt Dennis" - Label Fresh Sound Records FSRCD 385

♪Ella Fitzgerald, chant & Paul Smith, piano :Angel Eyes (Matt Dennis/Earl Brent) - De l'album "Ella Fitzgerald Sings Songs From Let No Man Write My Epitaph (1960) - Label Verve Records MG V-4043

♪Lawrence 'Tricky' Lofton & Carmell Jones, trompette. Bob Edmondson, Wayne Henderson, Frank Strong, trombones. Kenny Shroyer, tuba basse. Frank Strazzeri, piano. Leroy Vinnegar, contrebasse. Ron Jefferson, batterie : Angel Eyes (Matt Dennis/Earl Brent) - De l'album "Tricky Lofton & Carmell Jones With The Arrangements Of Gerald Wilson ‎– Brass bad (1962) - Label Pacific Jazz Records Stereo 49

♪Connie Francis, chant. Orchestre direction Richard Wess : Angel Eyes (Matt Dennis/Earl Brent) - De l'album "Connie Francis ‎– Songs To A Swinging Band (1960) -Label MGM Records E3893

Album live enregistré en direct dans la Copa Room de l'ancien Sands Hotel and Casino de Las Vegas en 1966...

♪Frank Sinatra, chant. Count Basie et son orchestre, direction Quincy Jones : Angel Eyes (Matt Dennis/Earl Brent) - De l’album "Sinatra At The Sands With Count Basie & The Orchestra (1966) - Label Reprise Records ‎64.002

♪The Al Cohn / Zoot Sims Quintet : Al Cohn, saxophone ténor. Zoot Sims, clarinette. Mose Allison, piano. Major Holley, contrebasse. Osie Johnson, batterie : Angel Eyes (Matt Dennis/Earl Brent) - De l’album "Al Cohn - Zoot Sims Quintet ‎– You 'N Me (1960)" - Label Mercury ‎MG-20606

♪Mark Murphy, chant. Orchestre direction Ernie Wilkins : Angel Eyes (Matt Dennis / Earl Brent) - De l’album "Mark Murphy ‎– Rah (1961) - Label Riverside Records ‎RLP 9395

Clark Terry with an orchestra conducted by Peter Herbolzheimer and his brilliant improvisations on fluegelhorn, which he plays throughout the session...

♪Clark Terry, flugelhorn. Orchestre direction Peter Herbolzheimer : Angel Eyes (Matt Dennis/Earl Brent) - De l’album "Clark After Dark : The Ballad Album (1978) - Label MPS 529088-2

♪Amina Claudine Myers, chant-claviers. Graham Haynes, flugelhorn Asante choeurs, Karl Berger vibraphone, claviers. Nickky Skopelitis, guitare : Angel Eyes (Matt Dennis/Earl Brent) - De l’album "Jazzonia ‎– Little Boy Don't Get Scared (2006) - Label Douglas: ‎AD-12

Enregistré au Pacific Jazz Festival 1966...

♪Don Ellis, trompette and his Orchestra :Angel Eyes (Matt Dennis / Earl Brent) - De l'album "The Don Ellis Orchestra ‎– Live In 3⅔/4 Time (1966)" - Label Pacific Jazz Records PJ-10123

Séquence "A vous l'standard"

