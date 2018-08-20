Repassez-moi l'standard
Programmation musicale
Repassez-moi l'standard
Par Laurent Valero
le dimanche de 19h à 20hJazz
Dimanche 16 septembre 2018
58 min

Repassez-moi l'standard... "Angel Eyes" composed by Matt Dennis with lyrics by Earl Brent (1946)

"Sometimes a great song could be written by somebody the public had never heard of like the boys who wrote "Angel Eyes" Earl Brent and Matt Dennis" Ella Fitzgerald

Matt Dennis (1914 - 2002) chanteur, pianiste et compositeur , © Label Baystate ‎

Having completed the piece, Matt Dennis played it through one last time and then turned to his lyricist, "The title, i don't like the title" Brent had called the song : Have Another Beer On Me !

♫Générique 

Label Bleu
Label Bleu

♪Stefano Bollani, piano solo : Bar biturico - De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2002)" - Label Bleu ‎LBLC 6635 

♫Programme

Live in Hollywood from The Tally-Ho and the Encore, 1954... 

Label Fresh Sound Records
Label Fresh Sound Records

♪Matt Dennis, chant-piano. Gene Englund,, contrebasse. Mark Barnett, batterie : Angel Eyes (Matt Dennis/Earl Brent) - De l'album "Matt Dennis plays and sings Matt Dennis" - Label Fresh Sound Records FSRCD 385

Label Verve Records
Label Verve Records

♪Ella Fitzgerald, chant & Paul Smith, piano :Angel Eyes (Matt Dennis/Earl Brent) - De l'album "Ella Fitzgerald Sings Songs From Let No Man Write My Epitaph (1960) - Label Verve Records MG V-4043

Lawrence 'Tricky' Lofton & Carmell Jones, trompette. Bob Edmondson, Wayne Henderson, Frank Strong, trombones. Kenny Shroyer, tuba basse. Frank Strazzeri, piano. Leroy Vinnegar, contrebasse. Ron Jefferson, batterie : Angel Eyes (Matt Dennis/Earl Brent) - De l'album "Tricky Lofton & Carmell Jones With The Arrangements Of Gerald Wilson ‎– Brass bad (1962) - Label Pacific Jazz Records Stereo 49

Label MGM Records
Label MGM Records

♪Connie Francis, chant. Orchestre direction Richard Wess : Angel Eyes (Matt Dennis/Earl Brent) - De l'album "Connie Francis ‎– Songs To A Swinging Band (1960) -Label MGM Records E3893

Album live enregistré en direct dans la Copa Room de l'ancien Sands Hotel and Casino de Las Vegas en 1966...

Label Reprise Records
Label Reprise Records

♪Frank Sinatra, chant. Count Basie et son orchestre, direction Quincy Jones : Angel Eyes (Matt Dennis/Earl Brent) - De l’album "Sinatra At The Sands With Count Basie & The Orchestra (1966) - Label Reprise Records ‎64.002

Label Mercury
Label Mercury

♪The Al Cohn / Zoot Sims Quintet : Al Cohn, saxophone ténor. Zoot Sims, clarinette. Mose Allison, piano. Major Holley, contrebasse. Osie Johnson, batterie : Angel Eyes (Matt Dennis/Earl Brent) - De l’album "Al Cohn - Zoot Sims Quintet ‎– You 'N Me (1960)" - Label Mercury ‎MG-20606

Label Riverside Records
Label Riverside Records

♪Mark Murphy, chant. Orchestre direction Ernie Wilkins : Angel Eyes (Matt Dennis / Earl Brent) - De l’album "Mark Murphy ‎– Rah (1961) - Label Riverside Records ‎RLP 9395

Clark Terry with an orchestra conducted by Peter Herbolzheimer and his brilliant improvisations on fluegelhorn, which he plays throughout the session...

Label MPS
Label MPS

♪Clark Terry, flugelhorn. Orchestre direction Peter Herbolzheimer : Angel Eyes (Matt Dennis/Earl Brent) - De l’album "Clark After Dark : The Ballad Album (1978) - Label MPS 529088-2

Label Douglas:
Label Douglas:

♪Amina Claudine Myers, chant-claviers. Graham Haynes, flugelhorn Asante choeurs, Karl Berger vibraphone, claviers. Nickky Skopelitis, guitare : Angel   Eyes (Matt Dennis/Earl Brent) - De l’album "Jazzonia ‎– Little Boy Don't Get Scared (2006) - Label Douglas: ‎AD-12

Enregistré au Pacific Jazz Festival 1966...

Label Pacific Jazz Records
Label Pacific Jazz Records

♪Don Ellis, trompette and his Orchestra :Angel Eyes (Matt Dennis / Earl Brent) - De l'album "The Don Ellis Orchestra ‎– Live In 3⅔/4 Time (1966)" - Label Pacific Jazz Records PJ-10123

Séquence "A vous l'standard"

L'équipe de l'émission :
