Repassez-moi l'standard... "Alfie" composition Burt Bacharach & paroles Hal David (1966)
"Alfie un des grands thème du tandem Burt Bacharach & Hal David. La chanson utilisée pour la promotion du film éponyme de Lewis Gilbert en 1966, avait pour personnage principal l’acteur Michael Caine, dont l’essentiel de l’excellente BO purement jazz fut composée par Sonny Rollins." Laurent Valero
Les producteurs du film "Alfie" après l'avoir visionné, écrivent la chanson dont il seront les plus fiers...
Grammy Hall of Fame 2008...
What's it all about, Alfie ?
Is it just for the moment we live ?
What's it all about when you sort it out, Alfie ?
Are we meant to take more than we give or are we meant to be kind ?
♫Repassez-moi l'standard – Générique
♪Stefano Bollani, piano solo :Bar Biturico – De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2001)" – Label Bleu LBLC 6635
♫Repassez-moi l'standard – Programme
♪George Martin & His Orchestra :"Alfie" (Burt Bacharach / Hal David) – De l’album "George Martin And His Orchestra – Theme One / AlfieLondon by George (1968) – EP label United Artists Records UA S-25.932
♪Nancy Wilson, voix. Herb Ellis, guitare. Don Trenner, piano. Mike Melvoin, orgue. Buster Williams, basse. Earl Palmer, batterie : "Alfie" (Burt Bacharach / Hal David) – De l’album "Nancy Wilson - Just for Now (1967)" – Label Capitol 0946 3 64641
And if only fools are kind, Alfie,
Then I guess it's wise to be cruel.
And if life belongs only to the strong, Alfie,
What will you lend on an old golden rule ?
♪Eivets Rednow-Stevie Wonder, harmonica & Orchestre :"Alfie" (Burt Bacharach) – De l’album "Eivets Rednow (1968)" – Label Motown 530 549-2
Le premier album des Delfonics, édité aux USA, en 1968...
♪The Delfonics (Randy Cain, William Hart & Wilbert Hart) :"Alfie" (Burt Bacharach / Hal David) – De l’album "La La Means I Love You (1968)" – LP label Philly Groove Records 1150
Dans les années 50-60, l'un des groupes les plus populaires de la musique country : Anita Kerr, leader - l'alto Dottie Dillard - le ténor Gil Wright - le baryton Louis Nunley...
♪The Anita Kerr Singers :"Alfie" (Burt Bacharach / Hal David) – De l’album "The Anita Kerr Singers – Reflect On The Hits Of Burt Bacharach & Hal David / Velvet Voices And Bold Brass (1999)" – Label Universal Music Special Markets MSD-37243
♪Rita Reys, voix. Orchestre direction Rogier van Otterloo : "Alfie" (Burt Bacharach / Hal David) – De l’album "Rita Reys Sings Burt Bacharach (1973)" – Label CBS 53301
Recorded in San Francisco in April 1981...
♪Barney Kessel, guitare :"Alfie" (Burt Bacharach) – De l’album "Barney Kessel – Solo (1996) – Label Concord Jazz CCD-4221
Released on 2017-01-09...
♪Bob Dorough, voix-piano. Steeve Berger, guitare. Pat O'Leary, basse : "Alfie" (Burt Bacharach / Hal David) – De l’album "Bob Dorough Trio & Special Guests Live at the Deer Head Inn (2017)" – Label Deer Head Records 008
Recorded on January 20 and February 3, 1969...
♪Hiroshi Suzuki, trombone. Tetsuo Fushimi, trompette. Yuji Ohno, piano. Jun Suzuki, basse. Masahiko Togashi, batterie : "Alfie" (Burt Bacharach) – De l’album "Hiroshi Suzuki & Masahiko Togashi Quintet - Variation (2010)" – Label Nippon Columbia Co. CORR-10595
As sure as I believe there's a heaven above, Alfie,
I know there's something much more,
Something even non-believers can believe in.
I believe in love, Alfie.
♪Ian Shaw, voix. Cesar Walton, piano. David Williams, basse. Ian Ballamy, sax ténor : "Alfie" (Burt Bacharach / Hal David) – De l’album "Ian Shaw And Cedar Walton – In A New York Minute (1999) – Label Milestone MCD-9297-2
2005, Jazz in Svaben, Sweden...
Recorded 25-27th July 2004...
♪Rigmor Gustafsson, svensk sångare. Jacky Terrasson, piano. Sean Smith, basse. Eric Harland, batterie : "Alfie" (Burt Bacharach / Hal David) – De l’album "Rigmor Gustafsson And The Jacky Terrasson Trio – Close To You - Celebrating Dionne Warwick (2004) – Label ACT 9703-2
Recorded October 23 1968, Greenwich Village, New York City, USA...
♪Bill Evans, piano. Eddie Gomez, basse. Marty Morell, batterie : "Alfie" (Burt Bacharach) – De l’album "Bill Evans Trio Live at Art D'Lugoff's Top of the Gate (2012)" – Label Resonance Records HCD-2012
1974, Live in Copenhagen, Denmark : Sonny Rollins, sax tenor, Rufus Harley, sax - David Lee, drums - Gene Perla, bass - Yoshiaki Masuo, guitar...
Without true love we just exist, Alfie.
Until you find the love you've missed you're nothing, Alfie.
When you walk let your heart lead the way
And you'll find love any day, Alfie, Alfie.
Réécouter !
- 19h02George Martin & His Orchestra
AlfieAlbum London by George Label United Artists (UAS 6647) Année 1968
- 19h05Nancy Wilson
AlfieDivers : Trompette, Trombone, Piano, Buster Williams : Basse, Earl Plamer : PercussionsAlbum Hollywood - my way Label Capitol (0946 3 64641 2 1) Année 2009
- 19h09Eivets Rednow
AlfieAlbum Eivets rednow Label Gordy (GS932)
- 19h13The Delfonics
AlfieAlbum Break your promise Label Bell Records (BLD503)
- 19h16Dee Dee Warwick
AlfieBurt Bacharach : compositeur, Hal David : compositeurAlbum 20 classic recordings Label Universal Music (Label & Distributeur) (585021-2) Année 2001
- 19h19The Anita Kerr Singers
AlfieAlbum Reflect on the hits of Burt Bacharach & Hal David Label Dot Records (2C06290430) Année 1969
- 19h24
Alfie
- 19h27Barney KesselGuitare
AlfieAlbum Solo Label Concord Jazz (CJ 221) Année 1981
- 19h33Bob Dorough Trio
AlfieBob Dorough : Piano, Voix, Steve Berger : Guitare, Pat O'Leary : Contrebasse, Aralee Dorough : Flûte traversière, Larry Fink : HarmonicaAlbum Live at the Deer head inn Label Deer Head Records (008) Année 2016
- Laurent ValeroProduction
- Antoine CourtinRéalisation
- Patrick LérissetRéalisation
- Annick HaumierCollaboration