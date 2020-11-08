Repassez-moi l'standard... "Alfie" composition Burt Bacharach & paroles Hal David (1966)

"Alfie un des grands thème du tandem Burt Bacharach & Hal David. La chanson utilisée pour la promotion du film éponyme de Lewis Gilbert en 1966, avait pour personnage principal l’acteur Michael Caine, dont l’essentiel de l’excellente BO purement jazz fut composée par Sonny Rollins." Laurent Valero

Les producteurs du film "Alfie" après l'avoir visionné, écrivent la chanson dont il seront les plus fiers...

Grammy Hall of Fame 2008...

What's it all about, Alfie ?

Is it just for the moment we live ?

What's it all about when you sort it out, Alfie ?

Are we meant to take more than we give or are we meant to be kind ?

♫Repassez-moi l'standard – Générique

♪Stefano Bollani, piano solo :Bar Biturico – De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2001)" – Label Bleu ‎LBLC 6635

♫Repassez-moi l'standard – Programme

♪George Martin & His Orchestra :"Alfie" (Burt Bacharach / Hal David) – De l’album "George Martin And His Orchestra ‎– Theme One / AlfieLondon by George (1968) – EP label United Artists Records ‎UA S-25.932

♪Nancy Wilson, voix. Herb Ellis, guitare. Don Trenner, piano. Mike Melvoin, orgue. Buster Williams, basse. Earl Palmer, batterie : "Alfie" (Burt Bacharach / Hal David) – De l’album "Nancy Wilson - Just for Now (1967)" – Label Capitol 0946 3 64641

And if only fools are kind, Alfie,

Then I guess it's wise to be cruel.

And if life belongs only to the strong, Alfie,

What will you lend on an old golden rule ?

♪Eivets Rednow-Stevie Wonder, harmonica & Orchestre :"Alfie" (Burt Bacharach) – De l’album "Eivets Rednow (1968)" – Label Motown 530 549-2

Le premier album des Delfonics, édité aux USA, en 1968...

♪The Delfonics (Randy Cain, William Hart & Wilbert Hart) :"Alfie" (Burt Bacharach / Hal David) – De l’album "La La Means I Love You (1968)" – LP label Philly Groove Records 1150

Dans les années 50-60, l'un des groupes les plus populaires de la musique country : Anita Kerr, leader - l'alto Dottie Dillard - le ténor Gil Wright - le baryton Louis Nunley...

♪The Anita Kerr Singers :"Alfie" (Burt Bacharach / Hal David) – De l’album "The Anita Kerr Singers ‎– Reflect On The Hits Of Burt Bacharach & Hal David / Velvet Voices And Bold Brass (1999)" – Label Universal Music Special Markets ‎MSD-37243

♪Rita Reys, voix. Orchestre direction Rogier van Otterloo : "Alfie" (Burt Bacharach / Hal David) – De l’album "Rita Reys Sings Burt Bacharach (1973)" – Label CBS 53301

Recorded in San Francisco in April 1981...

♪Barney Kessel, guitare :"Alfie" (Burt Bacharach) – De l’album "Barney Kessel – Solo (1996) – Label Concord Jazz CCD-4221

Released on 2017-01-09...

♪Bob Dorough, voix-piano. Steeve Berger, guitare. Pat O'Leary, basse : "Alfie" (Burt Bacharach / Hal David) – De l’album "Bob Dorough Trio & Special Guests Live at the Deer Head Inn (2017)" – Label Deer Head Records 008

Recorded on January 20 and February 3, 1969...

♪Hiroshi Suzuki, trombone. Tetsuo Fushimi, trompette. Yuji Ohno, piano. Jun Suzuki, basse. Masahiko Togashi, batterie : "Alfie" (Burt Bacharach) – De l’album "Hiroshi Suzuki & Masahiko Togashi Quintet - Variation (2010)" – Label Nippon Columbia Co. ‎CORR-10595

As sure as I believe there's a heaven above, Alfie,

I know there's something much more,

Something even non-believers can believe in.

I believe in love, Alfie.

♪Ian Shaw, voix. Cesar Walton, piano. David Williams, basse. Ian Ballamy, sax ténor : "Alfie" (Burt Bacharach / Hal David) – De l’album "Ian Shaw And Cedar Walton ‎– In A New York Minute (1999) – Label Milestone MCD-9297-2

2005, Jazz in Svaben, Sweden...

Recorded 25-27th July 2004...

♪Rigmor Gustafsson, svensk sångare. Jacky Terrasson, piano. Sean Smith, basse. Eric Harland, batterie : "Alfie" (Burt Bacharach / Hal David) – De l’album "Rigmor Gustafsson And The Jacky Terrasson Trio ‎– Close To You - Celebrating Dionne Warwick (2004) – Label ACT 9703-2

Recorded October 23 1968, Greenwich Village, New York City, USA...

♪Bill Evans, piano. Eddie Gomez, basse. Marty Morell, batterie : "Alfie" (Burt Bacharach) – De l’album "Bill Evans Trio Live at Art D'Lugoff's Top of the Gate (2012)" – Label Resonance Records HCD-2012

1974, Live in Copenhagen, Denmark : Sonny Rollins, sax tenor, Rufus Harley, sax - David Lee, drums - Gene Perla, bass - Yoshiaki Masuo, guitar...

Without true love we just exist, Alfie.

Until you find the love you've missed you're nothing, Alfie.

When you walk let your heart lead the way

And you'll find love any day, Alfie, Alfie.

Réécouter !