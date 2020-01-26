Repassez-moi l'standard
Programmation musicale
Repassez-moi l'standard
Par Laurent Valero
le dimanche à 19hJazz
Dimanche 26 janvier 2020
58 min

Repassez-moi l'standard... “In a Sentimental Mood” musique Duke Ellington & paroles Irving Mills / Many Kurtz

"Ballade très sophistiquée, modèle du genre qui ne tardera à devenir un des standards les plus joués du répertoire jazz. L’anecdote par Ellington lui-même, raconte que ce morceau fut composé pour mettre fin à la dispute d’un de ses amis avec 2 femmes qu’il posta aux 2 extrémités du piano" L. Valero

Louis Armstrong, Paul Newman & Duke Ellington en 1961, film "Paris Blues" de Martin Ritt , © Larry Shaw (1937-2007)

In a sentimental mood
I can see the stars come through my room
While your loving attitude
Is like a flame that lights the gloom
On the wings of every kiss...

...Drifts a melody so strange and sweet
In this sentimental bliss
You make my paradise complete
Rose petals seem to fall
It’s all I could dream to call you mine...

Partition de “In a Sentimental Mood”
...My heart’s a lighter thing
Since you made this night a thing divine
In a sentimental mood
I’m within a world so heavenly.
For I never dreamt that you’d be loving sentimental me

♫Repassez-moi l'standard - Générique

Label Bleu
♪Stefano Bollani, piano solo :Bar Biturico - De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2001)" -Label Bleu ‎LBLC 6635 

♫Repassez-moi l'standard - Programme

Recorded in Los Angeles, April 14, 1953...

Label Capitol Records
♪Duke Ellington, piano. Paul Gonsalves, sax ténor. Jeff Castleman, contrebasse. Rufus Jones, batterie : In A Sentimental Mood (Duke Ellington) – De l'album "Duke Ellington ‎– Piano Reflections (1972) – LP label Capitol Records ‎M-11058 

♪Duo Ella Fitzgerald, chant & Barney Kessel, guitare :In A Sentimental Mood (Duke Ellington / Irving Mills / Manny Kurz) – De l’album Duke Ellington Songbook (1957) – Label VERVE 837035-2

Label World Pacific Records
♪Chico Hamilton, batterie. Buddy Collette, sax alto. Jim Hall, guitare. Fred Katz, violoncelle.. Carson Smith, contrebasse : In A Sentimental Mood (Duke Ellington) – De l’album "Chico Hamilton Quintet ‎– Ellington Suite (1959) – Label World Pacific Records WP-1258

Recorded October 11, 1954, New York City...

Label Columbia
♪Pete Rugolo and His Orchestra · The Rugolettes :In A Sentimental Mood (Duke Ellington) – De l’album "Pete Rugolo And His Orchestra With The Rugolettes  – Rugolomania (1955) – LP label Columbia ‎CL 689

Label Budapest Music Center Records
♪Mihály Dresch, flûte à bec. Miklós Lukács, cymbalum. Mátyás Szandai, contrebasse : In A Sentimental Mood (Duke Ellington) – De l’album "Mihály Dresch Quartet ‎– Árgyélus (2007) – Label Budapest Music Center Records BMC CD 131

Recorded: MPS-Studio Villingen, february 9th/10th, 1976...

Label MPS Records
♪Joachim Kühn, piano solo :In A Sentimental Mood (Duke Ellington) – De l’album "Albert Mangelsdorff, Pierre Favre, Joachim Kühn, Gunter Hampel ‎– Solo Now (2008)" – Label MPS Records ‎06025 1779509 

♪The Gustavo Beytelmann Trio : Gustavo Beytelmann, piano. Juanjo Mosalini, bandonéon. Roberto Tormo, contrebasse : Me pongo sentimental (In a Sentimental Mood) (Duke Ellington) – De l'album "Tango à la Duke : The Gustavo Beytelmann Trio (1997)" – Label Biram 97 000 11

Label Winter & Winter
♪Duo Theo Bleckmann, chant & Fumio Yasuda, piano :In A Sentimental Mood (Duke Ellington / Irving Mills / Manny Kurz) – De l’album "Theo Bleckmann : Schumann's Favored Bar Songs (2009)" – Label Winter & Winter 910152-2

Label ACT
♪The David Helbock Random Control Trio : David Helbock, piano électronique. Andreas Broger, sax. Johannes Bär, trompette : In A Sentimental Mood (Duke Ellington) – De l’album "David Helbock's Random Control ‎– Tour D'Horizon - From Brubeck To Zawinul (2018)" – Label ACT 9869-2

Label Deutsche Grammophon
♪Duo André Previn, piano & David Finck, contrebasse :In A Sentimental Mood (Duke Ellington) – De l’album We got it good and that Ain’t bad : An Ellington Songbook (1999) – Label Deutsche Grammophon463 456-2

Recorded at studio "e 5.1" North Hollywood on 22/23 july 2005...

Label Les Disques Deluxe ‎
♪Duo Frédéric Loiseau, guitare & Carl Schroeder, piano :In A Sentimental Mood (Duke Ellington) – De l’album "Frederic Loiseau, Carl Schroeder – Red Shoes (2007)" - Label Les Disques Deluxe ‎6131702

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h00
    In a sentimental mood - DUKE ELLINGTON
    Duke EllingtonPiano

    In a sentimental mood

    Album The private collection Volume nine/Studio sessions New-York Label Wea International (255925-2) Année 1989
  • 19h04
    In a sentimental mood - ELLA FITZGERALD
    Ella FitzgeraldChant

    In a sentimental mood

    Duke Ellington : compositeur, Barney Kessel : Guitare, Kurtz Manny : auteur, Mills Irving : auteur
    Album Ella Fitzgerald : Complete 1950-60 piano duets Label Essential Jazz Classics (EJC55724) Année 2017
  • 19h07
    In a sentimental mood - CHICO HAMILTON QUINTET
    Chico Hamilton Quintet

    In a sentimental mood

    Duke Ellington : compositeur, Chico Hamilton : Batterie, Buddy Collette : Saxophone alto, Jim Hall : Guitare électrique, Fred Katz : Violoncelle, Carson Smith : Contrebasse, Manny Kurtz : auteur, Irving Mills : auteur
    Album Plays South Pacific & Ellington suite Label Fresh Sound Records (FSRCD2257) Année 2010
  • 19h12
    Rugolomania : In a sentimental mood

    Rugolomania : In a sentimental mood

    Pete Rugolo And His Orchestra
    Album Rugolomania & New sounds Label Collectables Records (COL 6092) Année 1999
  • 19h16
    In a sentimental mood - MIHALY DRESCH
    Mihaly DreschSaxophone ténor

    In a sentimental mood

    Miklos Lukacs : Cymbalum, Matyas Szandai : Contrebasse, Istvan Balo : Batterie, Ferenc Kovacs : Violon
    Album Árgyélus Label Bmc (Budapest Music Center Records) (BMC CD 131) Année 2007
  • 19h22
    In a sentimental mood - ALBERT MANGELSDORFF
    Albert MangelsdorffTrombone

    In a sentimental mood

    Gunter Hampel : Flûte, Clarinette basse, Joachim Kuhn : Piano, Pierre Favre : Percussions
    Album Solo now Label Mps (060251779509) Année 1976
  • 19h27
    In a sentimental mood/Me pongo sentimental - GUSTAVO BEYTELMANN
    Gustavo BeytelmannPiano

    In a sentimental mood/Me pongo sentimental

    Duke Ellington : compositeur, Roberto Tormo : Contrebasse, Juan Jose Mosalini : Bandonéon
    Album Gustavo Beytelmann trio/Tango a la Duke Label Bpm Music (CD 5237) Année 1997
  • 19h33
    In a sentimental mood - FUMIO YASUDA
    Fumio YasudaPiano

    In a sentimental mood

    Theo Bleckmann : Voix
    Album Schuman's favored bar songs Label Winter & Winter (910 152-2) Année 2009
  • 19h37
    In a sentimental mood - HELBOCK DAVID RANDOM CONTROL
    Helbock David Random ControlPiano électrique

    In a sentimental mood

    Andreas Broger : Saxophone, Johannes Bar : Tuba
    Album Tour d'horizon/From Brubeck to Zawinul Label Act Music & Vision (ACT98692) Année 2018
  • 19h43
    In a sentimental mood - ANDRE PREVIN
    André Previn

    In a sentimental mood

    David Finck : Contrebasse
    Album We got it good and that ain't bad : An Ellington songbook Label Deutsche Grammophon (463456-2) Année 1999
  • 19h49
    In a sentimental mood - FREDERIC LOISEAU
    Frederic LoiseauGuitare

    In a sentimental mood

    Carlton Schroeder : Piano
    Album Red shoes Label Disques Deluxe (6131702) Année 2007
L'équipe de l'émission :
