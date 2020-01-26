Repassez-moi l'standard... “In a Sentimental Mood” musique Duke Ellington & paroles Irving Mills / Many Kurtz

"Ballade très sophistiquée, modèle du genre qui ne tardera à devenir un des standards les plus joués du répertoire jazz. L’anecdote par Ellington lui-même, raconte que ce morceau fut composé pour mettre fin à la dispute d’un de ses amis avec 2 femmes qu’il posta aux 2 extrémités du piano" L. Valero

In a sentimental mood

I can see the stars come through my room

While your loving attitude

Is like a flame that lights the gloom

On the wings of every kiss...

...Drifts a melody so strange and sweet

In this sentimental bliss

You make my paradise complete

Rose petals seem to fall

It’s all I could dream to call you mine...

...My heart’s a lighter thing

Since you made this night a thing divine

In a sentimental mood

I’m within a world so heavenly.

For I never dreamt that you’d be loving sentimental me

♫Repassez-moi l'standard - Générique

♪Stefano Bollani, piano solo :Bar Biturico - De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2001)" -Label Bleu ‎LBLC 6635

♫Repassez-moi l'standard - Programme

Recorded in Los Angeles, April 14, 1953...

♪Duke Ellington, piano. Paul Gonsalves, sax ténor. Jeff Castleman, contrebasse. Rufus Jones, batterie : In A Sentimental Mood (Duke Ellington) – De l'album "Duke Ellington ‎– Piano Reflections (1972) – LP label Capitol Records ‎M-11058

♪Duo Ella Fitzgerald, chant & Barney Kessel, guitare :In A Sentimental Mood (Duke Ellington / Irving Mills / Manny Kurz) – De l’album Duke Ellington Songbook (1957) – Label VERVE 837035-2

♪Chico Hamilton, batterie. Buddy Collette, sax alto. Jim Hall, guitare. Fred Katz, violoncelle.. Carson Smith, contrebasse : In A Sentimental Mood (Duke Ellington) – De l’album "Chico Hamilton Quintet ‎– Ellington Suite (1959) – Label World Pacific Records WP-1258

Recorded October 11, 1954, New York City...

♪Pete Rugolo and His Orchestra · The Rugolettes :In A Sentimental Mood (Duke Ellington) – De l’album "Pete Rugolo And His Orchestra With The Rugolettes – Rugolomania (1955) – LP label Columbia ‎CL 689

♪Mihály Dresch, flûte à bec. Miklós Lukács, cymbalum. Mátyás Szandai, contrebasse : In A Sentimental Mood (Duke Ellington) – De l’album "Mihály Dresch Quartet ‎– Árgyélus (2007) – Label Budapest Music Center Records BMC CD 131

Recorded: MPS-Studio Villingen, february 9th/10th, 1976...

♪Joachim Kühn, piano solo :In A Sentimental Mood (Duke Ellington) – De l’album "Albert Mangelsdorff, Pierre Favre, Joachim Kühn, Gunter Hampel ‎– Solo Now (2008)" – Label MPS Records ‎06025 1779509

♪The Gustavo Beytelmann Trio : Gustavo Beytelmann, piano. Juanjo Mosalini, bandonéon. Roberto Tormo, contrebasse : Me pongo sentimental (In a Sentimental Mood) (Duke Ellington) – De l'album "Tango à la Duke : The Gustavo Beytelmann Trio (1997)" – Label Biram 97 000 11

♪Duo Theo Bleckmann, chant & Fumio Yasuda, piano :In A Sentimental Mood (Duke Ellington / Irving Mills / Manny Kurz) – De l’album "Theo Bleckmann : Schumann's Favored Bar Songs (2009)" – Label Winter & Winter 910152-2

♪The David Helbock Random Control Trio : David Helbock, piano électronique. Andreas Broger, sax. Johannes Bär, trompette : In A Sentimental Mood (Duke Ellington) – De l’album "David Helbock's Random Control ‎– Tour D'Horizon - From Brubeck To Zawinul (2018)" – Label ACT 9869-2

♪Duo André Previn, piano & David Finck, contrebasse :In A Sentimental Mood (Duke Ellington) – De l’album We got it good and that Ain’t bad : An Ellington Songbook (1999) – Label Deutsche Grammophon463 456-2

Recorded at studio "e 5.1" North Hollywood on 22/23 july 2005...

♪Duo Frédéric Loiseau, guitare & Carl Schroeder, piano :In A Sentimental Mood (Duke Ellington) – De l’album "Frederic Loiseau, Carl Schroeder – Red Shoes (2007)" - Label Les Disques Deluxe ‎6131702