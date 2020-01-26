Repassez-moi l'standard... “In a Sentimental Mood” musique Duke Ellington & paroles Irving Mills / Many Kurtz
"Ballade très sophistiquée, modèle du genre qui ne tardera à devenir un des standards les plus joués du répertoire jazz. L’anecdote par Ellington lui-même, raconte que ce morceau fut composé pour mettre fin à la dispute d’un de ses amis avec 2 femmes qu’il posta aux 2 extrémités du piano" L. Valero
In a sentimental mood
I can see the stars come through my room
While your loving attitude
Is like a flame that lights the gloom
On the wings of every kiss...
...Drifts a melody so strange and sweet
In this sentimental bliss
You make my paradise complete
Rose petals seem to fall
It’s all I could dream to call you mine...
...My heart’s a lighter thing
Since you made this night a thing divine
In a sentimental mood
I’m within a world so heavenly.
For I never dreamt that you’d be loving sentimental me
♪Stefano Bollani, piano solo :Bar Biturico - De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2001)" -Label Bleu LBLC 6635
Recorded in Los Angeles, April 14, 1953...
♪Duke Ellington, piano. Paul Gonsalves, sax ténor. Jeff Castleman, contrebasse. Rufus Jones, batterie : In A Sentimental Mood (Duke Ellington) – De l'album "Duke Ellington – Piano Reflections (1972) – LP label Capitol Records M-11058
♪Duo Ella Fitzgerald, chant & Barney Kessel, guitare :In A Sentimental Mood (Duke Ellington / Irving Mills / Manny Kurz) – De l’album Duke Ellington Songbook (1957) – Label VERVE 837035-2
♪Chico Hamilton, batterie. Buddy Collette, sax alto. Jim Hall, guitare. Fred Katz, violoncelle.. Carson Smith, contrebasse : In A Sentimental Mood (Duke Ellington) – De l’album "Chico Hamilton Quintet – Ellington Suite (1959) – Label World Pacific Records WP-1258
Recorded October 11, 1954, New York City...
♪Pete Rugolo and His Orchestra · The Rugolettes :In A Sentimental Mood (Duke Ellington) – De l’album "Pete Rugolo And His Orchestra With The Rugolettes – Rugolomania (1955) – LP label Columbia CL 689
♪Mihály Dresch, flûte à bec. Miklós Lukács, cymbalum. Mátyás Szandai, contrebasse : In A Sentimental Mood (Duke Ellington) – De l’album "Mihály Dresch Quartet – Árgyélus (2007) – Label Budapest Music Center Records BMC CD 131
Recorded: MPS-Studio Villingen, february 9th/10th, 1976...
♪Joachim Kühn, piano solo :In A Sentimental Mood (Duke Ellington) – De l’album "Albert Mangelsdorff, Pierre Favre, Joachim Kühn, Gunter Hampel – Solo Now (2008)" – Label MPS Records 06025 1779509
♪The Gustavo Beytelmann Trio : Gustavo Beytelmann, piano. Juanjo Mosalini, bandonéon. Roberto Tormo, contrebasse : Me pongo sentimental (In a Sentimental Mood) (Duke Ellington) – De l'album "Tango à la Duke : The Gustavo Beytelmann Trio (1997)" – Label Biram 97 000 11
♪Duo Theo Bleckmann, chant & Fumio Yasuda, piano :In A Sentimental Mood (Duke Ellington / Irving Mills / Manny Kurz) – De l’album "Theo Bleckmann : Schumann's Favored Bar Songs (2009)" – Label Winter & Winter 910152-2
♪The David Helbock Random Control Trio : David Helbock, piano électronique. Andreas Broger, sax. Johannes Bär, trompette : In A Sentimental Mood (Duke Ellington) – De l’album "David Helbock's Random Control – Tour D'Horizon - From Brubeck To Zawinul (2018)" – Label ACT 9869-2
♪Duo André Previn, piano & David Finck, contrebasse :In A Sentimental Mood (Duke Ellington) – De l’album We got it good and that Ain’t bad : An Ellington Songbook (1999) – Label Deutsche Grammophon463 456-2
Recorded at studio "e 5.1" North Hollywood on 22/23 july 2005...
♪Duo Frédéric Loiseau, guitare & Carl Schroeder, piano :In A Sentimental Mood (Duke Ellington) – De l’album "Frederic Loiseau, Carl Schroeder – Red Shoes (2007)" - Label Les Disques Deluxe 6131702
