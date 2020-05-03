Repassez-moi l'standard... "Over the Rainbow" music by Harold Arlen & lyrics by E.Yip Harburg (1939)

"Une chanson dont on a beaucoup parlé cette année, lors de la sortie du biopic "Judy", autour des derniers mois de la vie de Judy Garland. Chanson indéfectiblement liée à la vie de cette Grande Artiste, qui la créa à 17 ans, dans le film de Victor Fleming "Le Magicien d'Oz", en 1939." Laurent Valero

"Over the Rainbow" est chanson n°1 du 20e siècle ! élue par La Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) et La National Endowment for the Arts (NEA).Judy Garland-Dorothy Gale...

E.Yip Harburg (1896-1981) parolier, poète et écrivain, a écrit plus de 600 chansons...

Somewhere over the rainbow, way up high

There's a land that I've heard of once in a lullaby.

Somewhere over the rainbow, skies are blue

And the dreams that you dare to dream,

Really do come true...

...Someday I'll wish upon a star

And wake up where the clouds are far behind me.

Where troubles melt like lemon drops,

High above the chimney tops,

That's where you'll find me...

♪Stefano Bollani, piano solo :Bar Biturico - De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2001)" -Label Bleu ‎LBLC 6635

Enregistré California Coliseum de Treasure Island à San Francisco le 24 septembre 1940 pour la Golden Gate Exposition...

24 septembre 1940 San Francisco, Californie, États-Unis...

♪Judy Garland, chant & Harold Arlen, piano. San Francisco Symphony Orchestra : "Over The Rainbow" (Harold Arlen / Edgard Ypsel Harburg) ‎– De l'album "Carousel Of American Music : The Fabled 24 September 1940 San Francisco (1997)" ‎– Label Music & Arts Program CD-971

The Legendary Pasadena Concert, recorded at Pasadena Civic Auditorium, États-Unis. May 9, 1949...

♪Jackie Cain, chant & Charlie Ventura & and His 'Bop for the People' Septet : "Over The Rainbow" (Harold Alen / Edgard Ypsel Harburg) ‎– Du coffret "Charlie Ventura ‎– Bop For The People (2002)" ‎– Label Proper Records PROPERBOX 41

♪Buddy Rich, chant. Howard Roberts, guitare. Paul Smith, piano. Joe Mondragon, basse. Alvin Stoller, batterie : "Over The Rainbow" (Harold Alen / Edgard Ypsel Harburg) ‎– De l’album "Buddy Rich Just Sings (1957)" ‎– Label Verve Records MGV-2075

♪Paul Gonsalves, sax ténor. Earl Hines, piano. Al Hall, basse. Jo Jones, batterie : "Over The Rainbow" (Harold Alen / Edgard Ypsel Harburg) ‎– De l’album "Earl Hines / Paul Gonsalves ‎– It Don't Mean A Thing If It Ain't Got That Swing ! (1974)" ‎– LP label Freedom ‎FR 11004

♪Aretha Franklin, chant & Ray Bryant, piano. Lord Westbrook, guitare. Tyree Glenn, trombone. Bill Lee, basse. Osie Johnson, batterie : "Over The Rainbow" (Harold Alen / Edgard Ypsel Harburg) ‎– De l’album "Aretha Franklin With The Ray Bryant Combo – Aretha (1961)" ‎– Label Columbia CL 1612

♪Billy Stewart, chant. Orchestre direction Phil Wright : "Over The Rainbow" (Harold Alen / Edgard Ypsel Harburg) ‎– De l’album "Billy Stewart ‎– Remembered (1970)" ‎– LP label Chess LPS-154

Recorded at Studio Davout, Paris in 1968...

♪Maurice Vander, piano. Luigi Trussardi, basse. Philly Joe Jones, batterie : "Over The Rainbow" (Harold Arlen / Edgard Ypsel Harburg) ‎– De l'album "Maurice Vander - Luigi Trussardi - Philly Joe Jones (1991) ‎– Label Dreyfus Jazz ‎FDM 36502-2

A rare concert of Harry Nilsson, arranged & conducted by Gordon Jenkins. It was recorded in March 1973 at the Shepherd's Bush Empire, London, England...

♪Harry Nilsson, chant. Orchestre direction Gordon Jenkins : "Over The Rainbow" (Harold Alen / Edgard Ypsel Harburg) ‎– De l'album "Harry Nilsson – Personal Best: The Harry Nilsson Anthology (1995)" – Label RCA BG2 66354

Rufus along with a 36-piece orchestra, re-creates Judy Garland's celebrated 1961 concert song-for-song in the original venue ! - Recorded at Carnegie Hall, New York City, United States - June 14 & 15, 2006...

♪Rufus Wainwright, chant. Kate McGarrigle, piano :"Over The Rainbow" (Harold Alen / Edgard Ypsel Harburg) ‎– De l'album "Rufus Does Judy At Carnegie Hall (2007)" ‎– Label Geffen Records ‎0602517516724

♪Chucho Valdés, piano solo :"Somewhere Over The Rainbow" (Harold Alen / Edgard Ypsel Harburg) ‎– De l'album "Chucho Valdés - Solo - Live In New York (2001)" ‎– Label Blue Note 7243 4 93456 2

♪Mark Kozelek, chant-piano :"Somewhere Over The Rainbow" (Harold Alen / Edgard Ypsel Harburg) ‎– De l'album "Mark Kozelek Sings Favorites (2016)" ‎– Label Caldo Verde Records CV040

Recorded August 29 & September 12, 1991...

♪DuoJack Sheldon chant-trompette & Ross Tompkins, piano :"Over The Rainbow" (Harold Alen / Edgard Ypsel Harburg) ‎– De l’album "Jack Sheldon ‎– On My Own (1992)" ‎– Label Concord Records CCD-4529

Recorded at Emil Berliner Studios, Berlin, Germany - 29 & 30/10/2013...

♪iiro Rantala, piano. Adam Baldych, violon. Asja Valcic, violoncelle : "Over The Rainbow" (Harold Alen / Edgard Ypsel Harburg) ‎– De l’album "Iiro Rantala String Trio ‎– Anyone With A Heart (2014)" ‎– Label ACT Music 9566-2

