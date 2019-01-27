Hommage à Michel Legrand "Legrand Standards"

Emission spéciale de 18h à 20h.

Programmation musicale

Michel Legrand rengagements et direction avec Ernie Royal, Art Farmer, Joe Wilder trompettes, Jimmy Cleveland, Frank Rehac trombones, Phil Woods, Gene Quill, Seldon Powell et Teo Macero saxophones, Don Elliot vibraphone, Nat Pierce piano, Milt Hinton contrebasse et Osie Johnson batterie

« Night in Tunisia" (Dizzy Gillespie)

Extrait de l’album Legrand Jazz (1958)

Michel Legrand Big Band direction Quincy Jones

"The lady is a tramp" (Richard Rodgers)

Extrait de l’album Michel Legrand Big Band plays Richard Rogers (1963)

Michel Legrand et son orchestre direction Quincy Jones

"Love for sale " (Cole Porter)

Extrait de l'album The Columbia album of Cole Porter (1963)

Frankie Laine avec un orchestre arrangé et dirigé par Michel Legrand

"Baby just for me" (F.Laine / C. Fisher)

Extrait de l'album Reunion in rythm (Columbia /1959)

Michel Legrand et son ensemble

"Les dom Juan" (Michel Legrand)

Extrait du 45T Legrand se joue Nougaro (1962)

Michel Legrand chant

« La chanson » (Claude Nougaro / Michel Legrand)

Extrait de l’album Legrand / Nougaro (2005)

André Previn piano avec un orchestre arrangé et dirigé par John Williams

"I will wait for you" (Les parapluies de Cherbourg)

Extrait de l'album André Previn plays the music of young Hollywood composers (1965)

Howard Roberts guitare avec Dave Grusin orgue, Chuck Berghofer basse, Shelly Manne batterie et Larry Bunker percussions

« I will wait for you » (Michel Legrand)

Extrait de l’album Jaunty-Jolly ! (1967)

Bud Shank avec un orchestre arrangé et dirigé par Michel Legrand

"La chanson des jumelles", "La chanson de solange" et "De Delphine à Lancien"(Michel Legrand) (Les parapluies)

Extraits de l'album Bud Shank plays the music and the arrangements of Michel Legrand ( World Pacific Jazz / 1969) Anthologie Les moulins de son coeur

Cut / Sergio Mendes & Brasil '66

"Watch what happens" (Michel Legrand / Norman Gimbel)

Extrait de l'album Equinox (1967)

Elis Regina avec un orchestre arrangé et dirigé par Erlon Chaves

"Le Récit de Cassart" (Michel Legrand / Jacques Demy)

Les parapluies de Cherbourg Extrait de l'album Elis, Como e porque (1968)

Michel Legrand voix et piano avec Ray Brown contrebasse et Shelly Manne batterie :

« My funny Valentine » (R. Rodgers / L. Hart).

Extrait de l’album Michel Legrand at Shelly Manne-Hole (1968)

Lena Horne chant avec Richard Tee orgue, Paul Griffin piano, Cornell Dupree guitare et Grady Tate batterie

“One at a time” (Michel Legrand / A. & M. Bergman)

Extrait de l’album Lena and Michel (1975)

Sarah Vaughan chant avec un orchestre arrangé et dirigé par Michel Legrand

« Summer me, winter me » (Michel Legrand / Alan & Marylin Bergman) du film L'été Picasso.

Extrait de l’album Sarah Vaughan with Michel Legrand (1972)

Frank Sinatra avec un orchestre arrangé et dirigé par Don Costa

"What are you doing the rest of your life" (Alan & Marylin Bergman / Michel Legrand)

Extrait de l'album Some nice things I've missed (1974)

Michel Legrand piano électrique, avec Phil Woods clarinette, Gary Bertoncini guitare, Ron Carter contrebasse et Grady Tate batterie

« Martina » (Michel Legrand / Eddie Marnay) (Les enfants qui pleurent)

Extrait de l’album After the rain (1983)

Michel Legrand piano avec Jon Faddis trompette, Ron Carter contrebasse, Jimmy Madison batterie

"Malagan Stew" (Michel Legrand) / Soliste Gerry Muligan saxophone Baryton. d'après les thèmes du film Les routes du sud de Joseph Losey.

Extrait de l'album Le Jazz Grand / Michel Legrand & Company (New-York 1978)

Michel Legrand piano avec Randy Brecker trompette, Phil Woods saxophone alto, Joe Beck guitare, Ron Carter contrebasse et Grady Tate batterie

"The friday fugue" (Michel Legrand)

Extrait de l'album Michel Legrand and friends (1976) (enregistré en public à New-York au St Regis Maisonette)

Ray Charles chant et piano avec Toots Thielemans harmonica

« Love makes the changes »

Extrait de la BO du film de Michel Legrand 5 jours en juin (1989)