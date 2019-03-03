Repassez-moi l'standard
Dimanche 3 mars 2019
58 min

Repassez-moi l'standard... "Goodbye Pork Pie Hat" de Charles Mingus (1959)

It was the Pork Pie hat that saxophone legend Lester Young wore, and it was for Lester Young that Charles Mingus wrote this gorgeous song, after Young’s death in 1959.

Charles Mingus (1922-1979) contrebassiste, pianiste de jazz, compositeur , © Le silence qui parle-unBlog.fr

Standard de jazz composé par Charles Mingus, comme une élégie pour le saxophoniste Lester Young décédé deux mois avant la première session d’enregistrements de l’album Mingus Ah Um...

He put all of his soul
into a tenor saxophone
he had his way a talking
't was a language of his own.
Life story love and glory...

♪Stefano Bollani, piano solo : Bar biturico - De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2002)" - Label Bleu ‎LBLC 6635 

if you listen when he plays it for you
now listen and listen, and dig it-
can't you dig it?
Lester Young is playing what he's feeling
dealing and dancing you home...

Recorded at 30th Street Studio, NYC. May 12, 1959...

♪Charles Mingus contrebasse. Horace Parlan, piano. Booker Ervin & Shafi Hadi, saxophones. Willie Dennis, trombone. Mathias Pearson, contrebasse. Danny Richmond, batterie : Goodbye Pork Pie Hat(Charles Mingus / Roland Kirk) - De l'album "Charles Mingus ‎– Mingus Ah Um (1959)" - Label Columbia CS 8171

♪Rahsaan Roland Kirk, chant & saxophone ténor. Arthur Jenkins piano & claviers. William Butler, guitare. Ernie Farrow, contrebasse. Fred Moore, washboard. Hobao Texidor, percussions. Jerry Griffin, batterie : Goodbye Pork Pie Hat (Charles Mingus / Roland Kirk) - De l’album "Rahsaan Roland Kirk ‎– The Return Of The 5000 Lb. Man (2005)" - Label Collectables ‎COL-CD-6701 

Now someone might have told you,
Lester Young he's out of style.
But now I'm here to tell you,
tell you, Prez is happening right now.
Life's story, love and glory if you listen...

In Memory Of Charles Mingus 1922-1979 - Recorded at A&M Studios in Hollywood...

♪Joni Mitchell, chant. Herbie Hancock, piano. Wayne Shorter, saxophone soprano. Jaco Pastorius, basse. Don Alias, congas. Peter Erskine, batterie : Goodbye Pork Pie Hat (Charles Mingus / Joni Mitchell) - De l'album "Joni Mitchell ‎– Mingus (1979) - Label Asylum Records ‎5E-505

Label Shanachie
Label Shanachie

♪John Renbourn & Stefan Grossman, guitares folk :Goodbye Porkpie Hat (Charles Mingus) - De l'album "John Renbourn And Stefan Grossman – Live... In Concert (1993)" - Label Shanachie ‎95001 

Label Hannibal Records
Label Hannibal Records

♪June Tabor, chant. Huw Warren piano. Mark Lockheart, saxophone : Pork Pie Hat (Charles Mingus / Roland Kirk) - De l'album "June Tabor ‎– Some Other Time (1989) - Label Hannibal Records ‎HNCD 1347

when he plays it for you
Now listen, and listen, and dig it,
can't you dig it?
Lester Young is playing what he's feeling
Dealing and dancing you home...

En pleine possession de son art Roswell Rudd offre avec le nouvel album Embrace sorti en novembre 2017 une musique d'héritage qui a la beauté et l'urgence de l'instant. A 81 ans, le tromboniste avant-gardiste s'attaque aux fondamentaux...

Label RareNoise Recotds
Label RareNoise Recotds

♪Fay Victor, chant. Roswell Rudd, trombone. Lafayette Harris, piano. Ken Filiano, contrebasse : Goodbye Pork-pie hat (Charles Mingus / Roland Kirk) - De l'album Embrace (2017) - Label RareNoise Recotds 085

Recorded December 3, 2014...

Label Sunnyside
Label Sunnyside

♪Frank Lacy chant & Mingus Big Band : Goodbye Porkpie Hat(Charles Mingus / Joni Mitchell) - De l'album "Ku-Umba Frank Lacy & Mingus Big Band ‎– Mingus Sings (2015)" - Label Sunnyside ‎SSC 1407                  

He put all of his soul
into a tenor saxophone
he had his way a talking
't was a language of his own.
Life story love and glory...

Label Owl Records
Label Owl Records

♪Jeanne Lee, chant & Mal Waldron, piano :Goodbye Pork-Pie Hat (Charles Mingus / Roland Kirk) - De l'album "Jeanne Lee - Mal Waldron ‎– After Hours (1994) - Label Owl Records OWL 077

Recorded November 30 and December 1st, 1987 at Family Sound Studio, Paris...

Label Owl Records
Label Owl Records

♪Gil Evans, piano électrique & Steve Lacy, saxophone soprano : Goodby Pork-Pie Hat (Charles Mingus) - De l’album "Gil Evans / Steve Lacy ‎– Paris Blues (1988) - Label Owl Records OWL 049

if you listen when he plays it for you
now listen and listen, and dig it-
can't you dig it?
Lester Young is playing what he's feeling
dealing and dancing you home.

    Goodbye pork pie hat

    Rahsaan Roland Kirk

    Goodbye pork pie hat

    Goodbye pork pie hat

    Goodbye porkpie hat

    Pork pie hat

    GOODBYE PORK PIE HAT

