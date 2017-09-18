Repassez-moi l'standard
Dimanche 15 octobre 2017
Everybody's Talkin' de Fred Neil, par Harry Nilsson dans le film de John Schlesinger "Macadam Cowboy"

Everybody's Talkin de Fred Neil a reçu un Grammy Award en tant que bande originale du film "Macadam Cowboy" (1969)

Fred Neil

Everybody's talking at me. I don't hear a word they're saying. Only the echoes of my mind... Le site de Fred Neil

♪ Générique

Label Bleu
Label Bleu

♪Stefano Bollani piano solo :Bar biturico - De l'album "Les fleurs bleues (2002)" - Label Bleu ‎LBLC 6635

People stopping, staring. I can't see their faces. Only the shadows of their eyes...

♪Programmation musicale

Label Triple Crown
Label Triple Crown

♪Fred Neil : "Everybody's Talkin' " (Fred Neil) - De l'album "Before They Were Hits or We Did It First!!! " Vol 8 - Label Triple Crown ‎ 108

Label EMI Records
Label EMI Records

♪Harry Nilsson : "Everybody's Talkin' " (Fred Neil) - De la BO film de John Schlesinger "Midnight Cowboy (1969)" - Label EMI Records 7484092

Label Dub Store Records
Label Dub Store Records

♪Ernst Ranglin, guitare :"Everybody's Talkin' " (Fred Neil) - De l'album "Boss Reggae - Sounds Ranglin (1969)" - Label Dub Store Records ‎ DSR CD 516

I'm going where the sun keeps shining. Through the pouring rain. Going where the weather suits my clothes...

Label Trojan Records
Label Trojan Records

♪Errol Dunkley :"Everybody's Talkin' " (Fred Neil) 1978- De l'album "Errol Dunkley ‎– O.K. Fred' - Label Trojan Records ‎ 06076-80473 -2

Label Now Sounds
Label Now Sounds

♪MC Squared : Linda Carey, Michael Clough et Michael Crowl : "Everybody's Talkin' " (Fred Neil) 45T (1968) - De l'album "MC Squared ‎– Tantalizing Colours: The Reprise Recordings 67/68" - Label Now Sounds CRNOW 34

Banking off of the northeast winds. Sailing on a summer breeze. And skipping over the ocean like a stone...

Label Rev-Ola ‎
Label Rev-Ola ‎

♪Claudine Longet, chant : "Everybody's Talkin' " (Fred Neil) - De l'album "Claudine Longet ‎– Hello, Hello : The Best Of Claudine Longet" - Label Rev-Ola ‎ CR REV 119

Label Cadet Records ‎
Label Cadet Records ‎

♪Ramsey Lewis, pianiste. Orchestre direction Richard Evans : "Everybody's Talkin' " (Fred Neil) - De l'album "Ramsey Lewis ‎– Inside Ramsey Lewis" - Label Cadet Records ‎2CA-60018

I'm going where the sun keeps shining. Through the pouring rain. Going where the weather suits my clothes...

♪Bernard Purdie, batterie. Harold Wheeler, piano. Ted Dunbar/Billy Nichols, guitares. Tippy Larkin trompette, Warren Daniels/Charlie Brown, saxophones ténors. Gordon Edwards, basse. Norman Pride, congas : "Everybody's Talkin' " (Fred Neil) - De l'album "Purdie Good (1971)" - Label BGO RECORDS 050

♪Steve Seasick, chant et guitare : "Everybody's Talkin' at Me " (Fred Neil) - De l'album "Keepin' the Horse Between Me and the Ground 2016 " - Label There's a dead skunk records 2016

Banking off of the northeast winds. Sailing on a summer breeze. And skipping over the ocean like a stone...

Label Masterworks
Label Masterworks

♪Tedeschi Trucks Band : Susan Tedeschi, chant/ guitare. Derek Truck, guitare : "Everybody's talkin' " (Fred Neil) - De l'album "Tedeschi Trucks Band ‎– Everybody's Talkin'" - Label Masterworks 88725 42193 2

Label EmArcy
Label EmArcy

♪Randy Crawford, chant. Joe Sample, piano et orgue. Anthony Wilson / Dean Parks guitares, Christian Mc Bride contrebasse. Steve Gadd, batterie. Luis Quintero, percussions : "Everybody's Talkin' " (Fred Neil) - De l'album "Randy Crawford and Joe Sample ‎– Feeling Good" - Label EmArcy ‎ 170 116-3

Everybody's talking at me. Can't hear a word they're saying. Only the echoes of my mind...

Label Rounder Records Emarcy
Label Rounder Records Emarcy

♪Madeleine Peyroux, chant. Sam Yamel, piano. Larry Klein, wurlitzer. Dean Parks, guitare. David Piltch, contrebasse. Jay Bellerose, batterie : "Everybody's talkin' " (Fred Neil) - De l'album "Half the perfect world (2006) " - Label Rounder Records Emarcy 602517032798

Label ECM Records ‎
Label ECM Records ‎

♪Norma Winstone; chant. Glauco Venier, piano. Klaus Gesing, saxophone soprano. "Everybody's talkin' " (Fred Neil) - De l'album "Norma Winstone - Dance Without Answer (2008)" - Label ECM Records ‎ 374 3047

Label EMI Records
Label EMI Records

♪Harry Nilsson : "Everybody's talkin' " (Fred Neil) - De la BO film de John Schlesinger "Midnight Cowboy (1969)" - Label EMI Records 7484092

I won't let you leave my love behind. No, I won't let you leave Wah, wah. I won't let you leave my love behind... Le site de Fred Neil

