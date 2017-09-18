Everybody's Talkin' de Fred Neil, par Harry Nilsson dans le film de John Schlesinger "Macadam Cowboy"
Everybody's Talkin de Fred Neil a reçu un Grammy Award en tant que bande originale du film "Macadam Cowboy" (1969)
Aujourd'hui... Everybody's Talkin' de Fred Neil - reprise par Harry Nilsson dans le film de John Schlesinger "Macadam Cowboy" en 1969
Everybody's talking at me. I don't hear a word they're saying. Only the echoes of my mind... Le site de Fred Neil
♪ Générique
♪Stefano Bollani piano solo :Bar biturico - De l'album "Les fleurs bleues (2002)" - Label Bleu LBLC 6635
People stopping, staring. I can't see their faces. Only the shadows of their eyes...
♪Programmation musicale
♪Fred Neil : "Everybody's Talkin' " (Fred Neil) - De l'album "Before They Were Hits or We Did It First!!! " Vol 8 - Label Triple Crown 108
♪Harry Nilsson : "Everybody's Talkin' " (Fred Neil) - De la BO film de John Schlesinger "Midnight Cowboy (1969)" - Label EMI Records 7484092
♪Ernst Ranglin, guitare :"Everybody's Talkin' " (Fred Neil) - De l'album "Boss Reggae - Sounds Ranglin (1969)" - Label Dub Store Records DSR CD 516
I'm going where the sun keeps shining. Through the pouring rain. Going where the weather suits my clothes...
♪Errol Dunkley :"Everybody's Talkin' " (Fred Neil) 1978- De l'album "Errol Dunkley – O.K. Fred' - Label Trojan Records 06076-80473 -2
♪MC Squared : Linda Carey, Michael Clough et Michael Crowl : "Everybody's Talkin' " (Fred Neil) 45T (1968) - De l'album "MC Squared – Tantalizing Colours: The Reprise Recordings 67/68" - Label Now Sounds CRNOW 34
Banking off of the northeast winds. Sailing on a summer breeze. And skipping over the ocean like a stone...
♪Claudine Longet, chant : "Everybody's Talkin' " (Fred Neil) - De l'album "Claudine Longet – Hello, Hello : The Best Of Claudine Longet" - Label Rev-Ola CR REV 119
♪Ramsey Lewis, pianiste. Orchestre direction Richard Evans : "Everybody's Talkin' " (Fred Neil) - De l'album "Ramsey Lewis – Inside Ramsey Lewis" - Label Cadet Records 2CA-60018
I'm going where the sun keeps shining. Through the pouring rain. Going where the weather suits my clothes...
♪Bernard Purdie, batterie. Harold Wheeler, piano. Ted Dunbar/Billy Nichols, guitares. Tippy Larkin trompette, Warren Daniels/Charlie Brown, saxophones ténors. Gordon Edwards, basse. Norman Pride, congas : "Everybody's Talkin' " (Fred Neil) - De l'album "Purdie Good (1971)" - Label BGO RECORDS 050
♪Steve Seasick, chant et guitare : "Everybody's Talkin' at Me " (Fred Neil) - De l'album "Keepin' the Horse Between Me and the Ground 2016 " - Label There's a dead skunk records 2016
Banking off of the northeast winds. Sailing on a summer breeze. And skipping over the ocean like a stone...
♪Tedeschi Trucks Band : Susan Tedeschi, chant/ guitare. Derek Truck, guitare : "Everybody's talkin' " (Fred Neil) - De l'album "Tedeschi Trucks Band – Everybody's Talkin'" - Label Masterworks 88725 42193 2
♪Randy Crawford, chant. Joe Sample, piano et orgue. Anthony Wilson / Dean Parks guitares, Christian Mc Bride contrebasse. Steve Gadd, batterie. Luis Quintero, percussions : "Everybody's Talkin' " (Fred Neil) - De l'album "Randy Crawford and Joe Sample – Feeling Good" - Label EmArcy 170 116-3
Everybody's talking at me. Can't hear a word they're saying. Only the echoes of my mind...
♪Madeleine Peyroux, chant. Sam Yamel, piano. Larry Klein, wurlitzer. Dean Parks, guitare. David Piltch, contrebasse. Jay Bellerose, batterie : "Everybody's talkin' " (Fred Neil) - De l'album "Half the perfect world (2006) " - Label Rounder Records Emarcy 602517032798
♪Norma Winstone; chant. Glauco Venier, piano. Klaus Gesing, saxophone soprano. "Everybody's talkin' " (Fred Neil) - De l'album "Norma Winstone - Dance Without Answer (2008)" - Label ECM Records 374 3047
I won't let you leave my love behind. No, I won't let you leave Wah, wah. I won't let you leave my love behind... Le site de Fred Neil
- Laurent ValeroProduction
- Annick HaumierCollaboration