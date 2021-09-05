Repassez-moi l'standard... "The Lady Is a Tramp" written by Richard Rodgers & Lorenz Hart (1937)
"The Lady Is a Tramp" was composed by Richard Rodgers and Lorenz Hart, for the 1937 Rodgers and Hart musical "Babes In Arms."
She gets too hungry for dinner at eight
She likes the theater and never comes late
She never bothers with people she'd hate
That's why the lady is a tramp ...
1967, Live ! Ella Fitzgerald & Frank Sinatra ...kj
... Doesn't like crap games with barons or earls
Won't go to Harlem in ermine and pearls
Won't dish the dirt with the rest of the girls
That's why the lady is a tramp ...
Live in Germany 1985 ! Sammy Davis Jr...
... She likes the free, fresh wind in her hair
Life without care
She's broke, and it's "OK"
Hates California, it's cold and it's damp
That's why the lady is a tramp ...
2011, Live ! Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga ...
... She gets too hungry to wait for dinner at eight
She loves the theater but never comes late
She'd never bother with people she'd hate
That's why the lady is a tramp ...
♫ Repassez-moi l'standard – Générique
♪ Stefano Bollani, piano solo : “Bar Biturico” – De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2001)" – Label Bleu LBLC 6635
♫ Repassez-moi l'standard – Programme
Recorded in London, January 1940, from the Musical "Babes in Arms" ...
♪ Victor Silvester & His Ballroom Orchestra with Charles Spinelli, sax. Oscar Grasso, violon : "The Lady Is a Tramp" (Richard Rodgers / Lorenz Hart) - 78T label Parlophone F 1654
♪ Edythe Wright, voix. Tommy Dorsey & His Clambake Seven :The Lady Is A Tramp (Richard Rodgers / Lorenz Hart) (1937) - Album "The Music Goes Round And Round (1991)" - Label Bluebird 3140-2-RB
♪ Lena Horne, voix. Lennie Hayton & The MGM Studio Orchestra : The Lady Is A Tramp (Richard Rodgers / Lorenz Hart) BO du film Words and Music (1948) - LP label MGM Records M-G-M 37
1954, en concert au 3e Salon du Jazz, Salle Pleyel à Paris ...
♪ Gerry Mulligan Quartet : Gerry Mulligan, sax baryton. Bob Brookmeyer, trombone à piston. Red Mitchell, basse. Frank Isola, batterie : The Lady Is A Tramp (Richard Rodgers / Lorenz Hart) - LP label Vogue Records V2331
1954, Recorded in New York City (USA) ...
♪ Trio Barbara Carroll, piano. Joe Shulman, basse. Ralph Pollack, batterie : The Lady Is A Tramp (Richard Rodgers / Lorenz Hart) - Coffret "Barbara Carroll Trio - Complete 1951-1956 Recordings (2001) - Label Jazz Connections JC 2001
September 1954, Recorded in Hollywood (USA) ...
♪ Shorty Rodgers, flugelhorn. Pete Jolly, piano. Jimmy Giufre, sax ténor. Curtis Counce, basse. Shelly Manne, batterie : The Lady Is A Tramp (Richard Rodgers / Lorenz Hart) - Coffret "Shorty Rogers And His Giants – Complete Quintet Sessions 1954-1956 (2006)" - Label Fresh Sound Records FSR 2233
♪ Pat Suzuki, voix. Orchestre Henri René : The Lady Is A Tramp (Richard Rodgers / Lorenz Hart) - 45T label RCA 75537
♪ Carl Perkins, piano. Leroy Vinnegar, basse. Lawrence Marable batterie : The Lady Is A Tramp (Richard Rodgers / Lorenz Hart) - Album "Carl Perkins – Introducing... (1956)" - Label Boplicity Records BOP 008
Live at the Crescendo Club, Los Angeles, 11-21 May, 1961 ...
♪ Ella Fitzgerald, voix. Lou Levy, piano. Herb Ellis, guitare. Gus Johnson, batterie : The Lady Is A Tramp (Richard Rodgers / Lorenz Hart) - Album "Twelve Nights In Hollywood (2009)" - Label Verve Records B0012920-02
_"_This is probably my favourite song and this version is really cool. He sang this in "Pal Joey" (1957)" Jojo ...
♪ Frank Sinatra, voix. Orchestre Morris Stoloff : The Lady Is A Tramp (Richard Rodgers / Lorenz Hart) - BO du film de George Sidney Pal Joey (1957) - LP label Capitol 1005
♪ Cal Tjader, vibraphone. Lonnie Hewitt piano, Jose Chombo. Silva, sax ténor. Al Mc Kibbon, basse. Mongo Santamaria, congas. Willie Bobo, timbales : The Lady Is A Tramp (Richard Rodgers / Lorenz Hart) - Album "Cal Tjader Quintet – Tjader Goes Latin (1959)" - LP label Fantasy 8030
♪ Bobby Troup, voix & piano. Howard Roberts, guitare. Bob Enevoldsen, basse. Don Heath, batterie : The Lady Is A Tramp (Richard Rodgers / Lorenz Hart) - Album "The Distinctive Style Of Bobby Troup (1955)" - LP label Bethlehem Records BCP 35
♪ Claude Williamson, piano. Duke Morgan, basse. Chuck Flores, batterie : The Lady Is A Tramp (Richard Rodgers / Lorenz Hart) - Album "The Fabulous Claude Williamson Trio (1961)" - Label Fresh Sound Records FSR-CD 51
Recorded in December 1962 at A&R Studios, New York City (USA) Michel Legrand Big Band plays Richard Rodgers ...
♪ Michel Legrand Big Band, direction Quincy Jones. Arrgts Michel Legrand : The Lady Is A Tramp (Richard Rodgers / Lorenz Hart) - Coffret 20 CD "Michel Legrand – Les Moulins De Son Coeur (2018)" - Label Decca 6 0075384832
Les 9 et 10 juin 1997, enregistré au studio Davout à Paris ...
♪ Bireli Lagrene, voix-guitare. Maurice Vander, piano. Chris Minh Doky, basse. André Ceccarelli, batterie : The Lady Is A Tramp (Richard Rodgers / Lorenz Hart) - Album "Blue Eyes (1998)" - Label Dreyfus Jazz FDM 36591-2
♪ Martial Solal, piano. Marc Johnson, basse. Paul Motian, batterie The Lady Is A Tramp (Richard Rodgers / Lorenz Hart) - Album "Martial Solal Trio – Balade Du 10 Mars (1999)" - Label Soul Note 121340-2
... She'll have no crap games with sharpies and frauds
And she won't go to Harlem in Lincolns or Fords
And she won't dish the dirt with the rest of the broads
That's why the lady is a tramp
She'd love the free, fresh wind in her hair
Life without care
She's broke, but it's "OK"
Hates California, it's so cold and so damp
That's why the lady
That's why the lady
That's why the lady is a tramp !
