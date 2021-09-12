Repassez-moi l'standard... "Just One of Those Things" écrit et composé par Cole Porter (1935)

It was just one of those things Just one of those crazy flings One of those bells that now and then rings Just one of those things

It was just one of those things

Just one of those crazy flings

One of those bells that now and then rings

Just one of those things ...

1946, l'actrice-chanteuse Ginny Simms dans le le film "Night and Day" ...

... It was just one of those nights

Just one of those fabulous flights

A trip to the moon on gossamer wings

Just one of those things ...

1964, Live ! Errol Garner, piano & Eddie Calhoun , bass & Kelly Martin, drums ...

... If we'd thought a bit before the end of it

When we started painting the town

We'd have been aware that our love affair

Was too hot not to cool down ...

1989, Live ! Newport Jazz Festival, Mel Tormé, voice & George Shearing, piano ...

... So good-bye, dear, and amen

Here's hoping we meet now and then

It was great fun

But it was just one of those things.

♫ Repassez-moi l'standard – Générique

♪ Stefano Bollani, piano solo : “Bar Biturico” – De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2001)" – Label Bleu ‎LBLC 6635

♫ Repassez-moi l'standard – Programme

♪ Stuart Allen, voix. Le Richard Himber & His Ritz-Carlton Orchestra : Just One of These Things (Cole Porter) - "Anthologie The Song is Cole Porter" - Label ASV 5044

♪ André Previn, piano & His Quartet : Al Viola guitare, Lloyd Pratt, basse. Jackie Mills, batterie : Just One of These Things (Cole Porter) - Anthologie André Previn plays My fair Lady and a dozen great standards / 20 original recordings 1946 / 1956 - Label LIVING ERA 5656

♪ Frank Sinatra, voix & Orchestre Nelson Riddle :Just One of These Things (Cole Porter) - Album Swing Easy (1953) - Label CAPITOL 748702

♪ Kay Thompson, voix & Orchestre Buddy Bregman : Just One of These Things (Cole Porter) 45t (Cadence / 1956) - Anthologie Kay Thompson / Think Pink / A Kay Thompson Party" - Label SEPIA RECORDS 1135

♪ Bud Powell, piano solo :Just One of These Things (Cole Porter) (45T Mercury / 1951) produit par Norman Granz" - Album Anthologie The Genius of Bud Powell - Label VERVE 827901-2

♪ Don Ellis, trompette solo :Just One of These Things (Cole Porter) - Album "Out of Nowhere (1961)" - Label CANDID 79032

♪ Billie Holiday, voix & Jimmy Rowles, piano. Harry Edison, trompette. Ben Webster, sax ténor. Barney Kessell, guitare. Red Mitchell, basse. Alvin Stoller, batterie : Just One of Those Things (Cole Porter) (1959) - Album Songs for distingué lovers (Hollywood / 1957) - Label UNIVERSAL 533616-2

♪ Peter Nero, piano & Orchestre Martin Gold :Just One of These Things (Cole Porter) - Album New Piano in Town (1961) (Pleins feux sur Peter Nero) - LP label RCA VICTOR 2383

♪ Louis Prima, voix. Sam Butera and The Witnesses « Just One of these things » (Cole Porter) Extrait de l’album The Wildest Comes Home ! (Capitol / 1962) Anthologie Wild, Cool and Swingin’ CAPITOL RECORDS

♪ Lee Evans, piano & Orchestre Lew Davies :Just One of These Things (Cole Porter) - Album The New and Exciting Piano Talent Plays Best in Pops (produit par Enoch Light) (1964) - LP label COMMAND RECORDS 80035

♪ Jula de Palma, voix. Lelio Lutazzi, piano, Alceo Guatelli guitare, Franco Chiari vibraphone, Giorgio Azzolini contrebasse et Leonello Bionda batterie « Just One of these things » (Cole Porter) 45T Jula in Jazz / Columbia / 1958SONORAMA RECORDS 57

♪ Lalo Schifrin, piano & direction musicale. Bob Brookmeyer, trombone à piston : Just One of These Things (Cole Porter) - Album samba para dos (Verve / 1963) Anthologie Jazz samba - LP label VERVE 2 615 062

♪ Heloisa Buarque de Hollanda "Miucha". Joao Gilberto chant, Albert Dailey, piano. Stan Getz, sax. Clint Houston, basse. Arto Moreira, percussions : Just One of These Things (Cole Porter) - Album The best of Two Worlds (1976) Anthologie The world of Stan Getz / The complete Columbia album - Label COLUMBIA 88697862452-2

♪ Marc Fosset, voix & guitare. George Arvanitas, piano. Marcel Azzola, accordéon. Patrice Caratini, basse. Charles Saudrais, batterie : Un de Ces Jours (Cole Porter / Charles Aznavour) - Album Crooner (1990)" - Label OMD 1524

♪ Duo Sinne Eeg, voix & Thomas Fonnesbaeck, basse :Just One of Those Things (Cole Porter) - Album Staying in touch (2021) - Label STUNT RECORDS

♪ Charles Turner, voix :Just One of Those Things (Cole Porter) - Album Dreamers (2014) - Label SOUND ON PURPOSE