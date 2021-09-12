Repassez-moi l'standard... "Just One of Those Things" écrit et composé par Cole Porter (1935)
It was just one of those things Just one of those crazy flings One of those bells that now and then rings Just one of those things
It was just one of those things
Just one of those crazy flings
One of those bells that now and then rings
Just one of those things ...
1946, l'actrice-chanteuse Ginny Simms dans le le film "Night and Day" ...
... It was just one of those nights
Just one of those fabulous flights
A trip to the moon on gossamer wings
Just one of those things ...
1964, Live ! Errol Garner, piano & Eddie Calhoun , bass & Kelly Martin, drums ...
... If we'd thought a bit before the end of it
When we started painting the town
We'd have been aware that our love affair
Was too hot not to cool down ...
1989, Live ! Newport Jazz Festival, Mel Tormé, voice & George Shearing, piano ...
... So good-bye, dear, and amen
Here's hoping we meet now and then
It was great fun
But it was just one of those things.
♫ Repassez-moi l'standard – Générique
♪ Stefano Bollani, piano solo : “Bar Biturico” – De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2001)" – Label Bleu LBLC 6635
♫ Repassez-moi l'standard – Programme
♪ Stuart Allen, voix. Le Richard Himber & His Ritz-Carlton Orchestra : Just One of These Things (Cole Porter) - "Anthologie The Song is Cole Porter" - Label ASV 5044
♪ André Previn, piano & His Quartet : Al Viola guitare, Lloyd Pratt, basse. Jackie Mills, batterie : Just One of These Things (Cole Porter) - Anthologie André Previn plays My fair Lady and a dozen great standards / 20 original recordings 1946 / 1956 - Label LIVING ERA 5656
♪ Frank Sinatra, voix & Orchestre Nelson Riddle :Just One of These Things (Cole Porter) - Album Swing Easy (1953) - Label CAPITOL 748702
♪ Kay Thompson, voix & Orchestre Buddy Bregman : Just One of These Things (Cole Porter) 45t (Cadence / 1956) - Anthologie Kay Thompson / Think Pink / A Kay Thompson Party" - Label SEPIA RECORDS 1135
♪ Bud Powell, piano solo :Just One of These Things (Cole Porter) (45T Mercury / 1951) produit par Norman Granz" - Album Anthologie The Genius of Bud Powell - Label VERVE 827901-2
♪ Don Ellis, trompette solo :Just One of These Things (Cole Porter) - Album "Out of Nowhere (1961)" - Label CANDID 79032
♪ Billie Holiday, voix & Jimmy Rowles, piano. Harry Edison, trompette. Ben Webster, sax ténor. Barney Kessell, guitare. Red Mitchell, basse. Alvin Stoller, batterie : Just One of Those Things (Cole Porter) (1959) - Album Songs for distingué lovers (Hollywood / 1957) - Label UNIVERSAL 533616-2
♪ Peter Nero, piano & Orchestre Martin Gold :Just One of These Things (Cole Porter) - Album New Piano in Town (1961) (Pleins feux sur Peter Nero) - LP label RCA VICTOR 2383
♪ Louis Prima, voix. Sam Butera and The Witnesses « Just One of these things » (Cole Porter) Extrait de l’album The Wildest Comes Home ! (Capitol / 1962) Anthologie Wild, Cool and Swingin’ CAPITOL RECORDS
♪ Lee Evans, piano & Orchestre Lew Davies :Just One of These Things (Cole Porter) - Album The New and Exciting Piano Talent Plays Best in Pops (produit par Enoch Light) (1964) - LP label COMMAND RECORDS 80035
♪ Jula de Palma, voix. Lelio Lutazzi, piano, Alceo Guatelli guitare, Franco Chiari vibraphone, Giorgio Azzolini contrebasse et Leonello Bionda batterie « Just One of these things » (Cole Porter) 45T Jula in Jazz / Columbia / 1958SONORAMA RECORDS 57
♪ Lalo Schifrin, piano & direction musicale. Bob Brookmeyer, trombone à piston : Just One of These Things (Cole Porter) - Album samba para dos (Verve / 1963) Anthologie Jazz samba - LP label VERVE 2 615 062
♪ Heloisa Buarque de Hollanda "Miucha". Joao Gilberto chant, Albert Dailey, piano. Stan Getz, sax. Clint Houston, basse. Arto Moreira, percussions : Just One of These Things (Cole Porter) - Album The best of Two Worlds (1976) Anthologie The world of Stan Getz / The complete Columbia album - Label COLUMBIA 88697862452-2
♪ Marc Fosset, voix & guitare. George Arvanitas, piano. Marcel Azzola, accordéon. Patrice Caratini, basse. Charles Saudrais, batterie : Un de Ces Jours (Cole Porter / Charles Aznavour) - Album Crooner (1990)" - Label OMD 1524
♪ Duo Sinne Eeg, voix & Thomas Fonnesbaeck, basse :Just One of Those Things (Cole Porter) - Album Staying in touch (2021) - Label STUNT RECORDS
♪ Charles Turner, voix :Just One of Those Things (Cole Porter) - Album Dreamers (2014) - Label SOUND ON PURPOSE
- 19h02
Just One of Those ThingsHimber Richard & His Ritz Carlton Orchestra, Stuart AllenAlbum The song is Cole Porter Label Asv (CD AJA 5044) Année 1986
- 19h05André PrevinPiano
Just One of Those ThingsCole Porter : compositeur, Al Viola : Guitare, Lloyd Pratt : Contrebasse, Jackie Mills : PercussionsAlbum Andre Previn plays My Fair Lady & a dozen great standards Label Living Era (CD AJA 5656) Année 2007
- 19h12Kay Thompson
Rarities and live performances : Just one of those thingsAlbum Think pink a Kay Thompson party Label Sepia Records (1135) Année 2009
- 19h16Bud PowellPiano
Just One of Those ThingsRay Brown : Basse, Buddy Rich : BatterieAlbum The genius of Bud Powell Label Verve (827901-2) Année 1950
- 19h19Don EllisTrompette
Just one of those things (take 5)Paul Bley : Piano, Steve Swallow : BasseAlbum Out of nowhere Label Candid (CCD 79032) Année 1988
- Cole Portercompositeur et parolier
- Laurent ValeroProduction
- Patrick LérissetRéalisation
- Annick HaumierCollaboration
- Romain Couturier (Discothèque RF)Collaboration