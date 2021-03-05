Riccardo Chailly dirige Bruckner, Elisabeth Schwarzkopf et Irmgard Seefried chantent Dvorak

Au programme : un extrait de la 6ème Symphonie de Bruckner dirigée par Riccardo Chailly, à 16h notre disque de légende est le Concerto pour violon de Beethoven dans la version d'Itzhak Perlman, et on referme l'émission avec les Duos moraves de Dvorak, par Elisabeth Schwarzkopf & Irmgard Seefried.

Programme musical

Gustav Holst, The Planets op. 32 - Uranus the magician

New York Choral Artists, Orchestre philharmonique de New York, Zubin Mehta (direction)

Teldec

Albéric Magnard, Quintette en ré mineur op. 8 pour vents et piano - III. Léger

Christoph Keller, Anna Katharina Graf, Roman Schmid, Elmar Schmid, Jiri Flieger

Accord

Antonio Vivaldi, Filiae maestae Jerusalem RV 638 - "Sileant zephyri" (Air) - pour contralto et orchestre

Delphine Galou, Accademia Bizantina, Ottavio Dantone (direction)

Naïve Records

Anton Bruckner, Symphonie n° 6 en la majeur WAB 106 - 2. Adagio

Orchestre royal du Concertgebouw d'Amsterdam, Riccardo Chailly (direction)

Decca

Dimitri Chostakovitch, Cinq pièces, arrangement pour 2 instruments à vent et piano

Alliage Quintett & Sabine Meyer (clarinette)

Sony Classical

Gabriel Fauré, Elégie en ut mineur op. 24

Anne Gastinel (violoncelle), Orchestre national de Lyon, Emmanuel Krivine (direction)

Valois

Jean-Sébastien Bach, Suite pour violoncelle n° 4 en mi bémol majeur BWV 1010 - Allemande

Anne Gastinel (violoncelle)

Naïve Records

Ludwig van Beethoven, Concerto en ré majeur op. 61 pour violon et orchestre - I. Allegro ma non troppo

Itzhak Perlman (violon), Philharmonia Orchestra, Carlo Maria Giulini (direction)

EMI

Sergueï Prokofiev, Contes de la vieille grand-mère op. 31

Simon Trpceski (piano)

Onyx

Saverio Mercadante, Concerto pour flûte en mi mineur : Rondo russo - Allegro vivace scherzando

Jean-Pierre Rampal (flûte traversière), Orchestre de chambre anglais, Andrea Griminelli (direction)

London

Claudio Monteverdi, Ardo e scoprir, ahi lasso, io non ardisco SV 158

Elisabeth Schwarzkopf & Irmgard Seefried (sopranos), Gerald Moore (piano)

EMI

Antonin Dvorak, 13 Duos Moraves op. 32 B 60 et 62

Elisabeth Schwarzkopf & Irmgard Seefried (sopranos), Gerald Moore (piano)

EMI

Disques de légende : Itzhak Perlman joue le Concerto pour violon de Beethoven