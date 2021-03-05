Riccardo Chailly dirige Bruckner, Elisabeth Schwarzkopf et Irmgard Seefried chantent Dvorak
Au programme : un extrait de la 6ème Symphonie de Bruckner dirigée par Riccardo Chailly, à 16h notre disque de légende est le Concerto pour violon de Beethoven dans la version d'Itzhak Perlman, et on referme l'émission avec les Duos moraves de Dvorak, par Elisabeth Schwarzkopf & Irmgard Seefried.
Programme musical
Gustav Holst, The Planets op. 32 - Uranus the magician
New York Choral Artists, Orchestre philharmonique de New York, Zubin Mehta (direction)
Teldec
Albéric Magnard, Quintette en ré mineur op. 8 pour vents et piano - III. Léger
Christoph Keller, Anna Katharina Graf, Roman Schmid, Elmar Schmid, Jiri Flieger
Accord
Antonio Vivaldi, Filiae maestae Jerusalem RV 638 - "Sileant zephyri" (Air) - pour contralto et orchestre
Delphine Galou, Accademia Bizantina, Ottavio Dantone (direction)
Naïve Records
Anton Bruckner, Symphonie n° 6 en la majeur WAB 106 - 2. Adagio
Orchestre royal du Concertgebouw d'Amsterdam, Riccardo Chailly (direction)
Decca
Dimitri Chostakovitch, Cinq pièces, arrangement pour 2 instruments à vent et piano
Alliage Quintett & Sabine Meyer (clarinette)
Sony Classical
Gabriel Fauré, Elégie en ut mineur op. 24
Anne Gastinel (violoncelle), Orchestre national de Lyon, Emmanuel Krivine (direction)
Valois
Jean-Sébastien Bach, Suite pour violoncelle n° 4 en mi bémol majeur BWV 1010 - Allemande
Anne Gastinel (violoncelle)
Naïve Records
Ludwig van Beethoven, Concerto en ré majeur op. 61 pour violon et orchestre - I. Allegro ma non troppo
Itzhak Perlman (violon), Philharmonia Orchestra, Carlo Maria Giulini (direction)
EMI
Sergueï Prokofiev, Contes de la vieille grand-mère op. 31
Simon Trpceski (piano)
Onyx
Saverio Mercadante, Concerto pour flûte en mi mineur : Rondo russo - Allegro vivace scherzando
Jean-Pierre Rampal (flûte traversière), Orchestre de chambre anglais, Andrea Griminelli (direction)
London
Claudio Monteverdi, Ardo e scoprir, ahi lasso, io non ardisco SV 158
Elisabeth Schwarzkopf & Irmgard Seefried (sopranos), Gerald Moore (piano)
EMI
Antonin Dvorak, 13 Duos Moraves op. 32 B 60 et 62
Elisabeth Schwarzkopf & Irmgard Seefried (sopranos), Gerald Moore (piano)
EMI
Disques de légende : Itzhak Perlman joue le Concerto pour violon de Beethoven
- Lionel EsparzaProduction
- Antoine CourtinRéalisation
- Flora SternadelCollaboration