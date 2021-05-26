Relax !
Programmation musicale
Par Lionel Esparza
du lundi au vendredi à 15hMusique classique
Mercredi 26 mai 2021
1h 58mn

Relax! en compagnie de Philippe Blay, pour sa biographie de Reynaldo Hahn chez Fayard

Nous avons le plaisir de recevoir le musicologue Philippe Blay : conservateur à la BNF, spécialiste du théâtre lyrique en France sous la Troisième République, il vient de publier aux éditions Fayard la première biographie importante du compositeur Reynaldo Hahn.

Le compositeur Reynaldo Hahn en compagnie de l'actrice Sarah Bernhardt et de Madame Graus au Fort Sarah-Bernhardt de Belle-Ile (c. 1900), © Getty / Bernard Annebicque / Sygma
La programmation musicale :
  • 15h00
    Raymond : Ouverture
    Ambroise Thomascompositeur

    Leonard Bernstein : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre National de France
    Album L'Orchestre National de France : 80 ans de concerts inédits / CD 4 : Compagnons de route Label Radio France Ina (FRF023) Année 2015
  • 15h10
    Cadmus et Hermione : Belle Hermione hélas (Acte V) Ritournelle de Cadmus - CHARLES PANZERA
    Jean Baptiste Lullycompositeur

    Charles Panzera : Baryton (voix), Madeleine Panzera-Baillot : Piano
    Album Les introuvables du chant français Label Emi (5858282) Année 2004
  • 15h14
    Fugue en Ut Maj BWV 547 - SKIP SEMPE
    Jean Sebastien Bachcompositeur

    Skip Sempe : Clavecin, Olivier Fortin : Clavecin
    Album Bach : Oeuvres pour 2 clavecins Label Paradizo (PA0014) Année 1998
  • 15h24
    La Création : Mit Staunen sieht das Wunderwerk (1ère partie) Air de Gabriel et choeur - GUNDULA JANOWITZ
    Joseph Haydncompositeur

    Herbert von Karajan : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique de Berlin, Wiener Singverein, Gundula Janowitz : Soprano, Gabriel
    Album Die Schöpfung HOB XXI : 2 (Intégrale) Label Deutsche Grammophon (449761-2) Année 1969
  • 15h28
    Quatuor à cordes n°14 en ré min D 810 ( Der Tod und das Mädchen ) : Andante con moto - QUATUOR ARTEMIS
    Franz Schubertcompositeur

    Quatuor Artemis, Natalia Prischepenko : Violon, Gregor Sigl : Violon, Friedemann Weigle : Alto (instrument), Eckart Runge : Violoncelle
    Album Franz Schubert : Quatuors à cordes Label Virgin Classics (50999 602512 2 0) Année 2012
  • 15h42
    Gaspard de la nuit : Ondine - pour piano - COR DE GROOT
    Maurice Ravelcompositeur

    Cor De Groot : Piano
    Album The Cor de groot collection / volume 1 Label Appian Publications & Recordings (APR 5611) Année 2000
  • 15h50
    3 mélodies : Les anges - BARBARA HANNIGAN
    Erik Satiecompositeur

    Barbara Hannigan : Soprano, Reinbert De Leeuw : Piano
    Album Erik Satie : Socrate Label Winter & Winter (9102342) Année 2016
  • 15h53
    3 mélodies : Elégie - BARBARA HANNIGAN
    Erik Satiecompositeur

    Barbara Hannigan : Soprano, Reinbert De Leeuw : Piano
    Album Erik Satie : Socrate Label Winter & Winter (9102342) Année 2016
  • 15h56
    3 mélodies : Sylvie - BARBARA HANNIGAN
    Erik Satiecompositeur

    Barbara Hannigan : Soprano, Reinbert De Leeuw : Piano
    Album Erik Satie : Socrate Label Winter & Winter (9102342) Année 2016
  • 16h02
    Concerto n°1 en fa dièse min op 1 : Vivace - pour piano et orchestre - BYRON JANIS
    Serge Rachmaninovcompositeur

    Kiril Kondrachine : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De Moscou, Byron Janis : Piano
    Album Byron Janis : Les enregistrements de concertos légendaires Label Brilliant Classics (9182)
L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
mardi 25 mai 2021
1h 58mn
Portrait de Serge Diaghilev
émission suivante
jeudi 27 mai 2021
1h 58mn
Relax ! du jeudi 27 mai 2021