Mercredi 26 mai 2021
Relax! en compagnie de Philippe Blay, pour sa biographie de Reynaldo Hahn chez Fayard
Nous avons le plaisir de recevoir le musicologue Philippe Blay : conservateur à la BNF, spécialiste du théâtre lyrique en France sous la Troisième République, il vient de publier aux éditions Fayard la première biographie importante du compositeur Reynaldo Hahn.
La programmation musicale :
- 15h00Ambroise Thomascompositeur
Raymond : OuvertureLeonard Bernstein : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre National de FranceAlbum L'Orchestre National de France : 80 ans de concerts inédits / CD 4 : Compagnons de route Label Radio France Ina (FRF023) Année 2015
- 15h10Jean Baptiste Lullycompositeur
Cadmus et Hermione : Belle Hermione hélas (Acte V) Ritournelle de CadmusCharles Panzera : Baryton (voix), Madeleine Panzera-Baillot : PianoAlbum Les introuvables du chant français Label Emi (5858282) Année 2004
- 15h14Jean Sebastien Bachcompositeur
Fugue en Ut Maj BWV 547Skip Sempe : Clavecin, Olivier Fortin : ClavecinAlbum Bach : Oeuvres pour 2 clavecins Label Paradizo (PA0014) Année 1998
- 15h24Joseph Haydncompositeur
La Création : Mit Staunen sieht das Wunderwerk (1ère partie) Air de Gabriel et choeurHerbert von Karajan : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique de Berlin, Wiener Singverein, Gundula Janowitz : Soprano, GabrielAlbum Die Schöpfung HOB XXI : 2 (Intégrale) Label Deutsche Grammophon (449761-2) Année 1969
- 15h28Franz Schubertcompositeur
Quatuor à cordes n°14 en ré min D 810 ( Der Tod und das Mädchen ) : Andante con motoQuatuor Artemis, Natalia Prischepenko : Violon, Gregor Sigl : Violon, Friedemann Weigle : Alto (instrument), Eckart Runge : VioloncelleAlbum Franz Schubert : Quatuors à cordes Label Virgin Classics (50999 602512 2 0) Année 2012
- 15h42Maurice Ravelcompositeur
Gaspard de la nuit : Ondine - pour pianoCor De Groot : PianoAlbum The Cor de groot collection / volume 1 Label Appian Publications & Recordings (APR 5611) Année 2000
- 15h50Erik Satiecompositeur
3 mélodies : Les angesBarbara Hannigan : Soprano, Reinbert De Leeuw : PianoAlbum Erik Satie : Socrate Label Winter & Winter (9102342) Année 2016
- 15h53Erik Satiecompositeur
3 mélodies : ElégieBarbara Hannigan : Soprano, Reinbert De Leeuw : PianoAlbum Erik Satie : Socrate Label Winter & Winter (9102342) Année 2016
- 15h56Erik Satiecompositeur
3 mélodies : SylvieBarbara Hannigan : Soprano, Reinbert De Leeuw : PianoAlbum Erik Satie : Socrate Label Winter & Winter (9102342) Année 2016
- 16h02Serge Rachmaninovcompositeur
Concerto pour piano n°1 en fa dièse min op 1 : 1. VivaceKiril Kondrachine : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De Moscou, Byron Janis : PianoAlbum Byron Janis : Les enregistrements de concertos légendaires Label Brilliant Classics (9182)
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Lionel EsparzaProduction
- Antoine CourtinRéalisation
- Flora SternadelCollaboration
