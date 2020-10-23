Mon chef bien-aimé : 5. Florilège
Suite et fin aujourd’hui de notre série “mon chef bien-aimé” avec un florilège de gentils chefs : Seiji Ozawa, Jean-Claude Malgoire, Kirill Petrenko et d’autres encore. Et à 16h on écoute Strauss dirigeant ses propres oeuvres
Pour ce dernier épisode consacré aux chefs qui ont su s’attirer l’affection des musiciens, nous nous intéresserons aujourd’hui à Jean-Claude Malgoire, Kirill Petrenko, Pierre Boulez, Jordi Savall, Pierre Monteux et plus particulièrement à Seiji Ozawa.
Chef d'orchestre japonais né en 1935, Seiji Ozawa allie la bienveillance, l’humour, l’amour et l’humilité, des vertus qui non content de ne pas avoir nui à sa direction l’ont brillamment servie.
Seiji Ozawa fait partie de ces chefs extraordinairement solaires : à la baguette, il rayonne.
Disques de légende : Richard Strauss par Richard Strauss
- 15h00Maurice Ravelcompositeur
Miroirs : Alborada del graciosoSeiji Ozawa : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Boston, Walt Sherman : BassonAlbum Seiji Ozawa : Complete recordings on Deutsche Grammophon / CD 08 Label Dgg (002894836516)
- 15h08Serge Prokofievcompositeur
Roméo et Juliette op 64 : Gavotte (Acte I)Seiji Ozawa : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De BostonAlbum Roméo et Juliette op 64 Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (423268-2) Année 1987
- 15h13Gustav Mahlercompositeur
Des Knaben Wunderhorn : Der Schildwache Nachtlied - pour baryton et orchestrePierre Boulez : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de Cleveland, Christian Gerhaher : Baryton (voix)Album Gustav Mahler : Des Knaben Wunderhorn et Adagio de la symphonie n°10 Label Deutsche Grammophon (477 9060) Année 2010
- 15h20Emmanuel Chabriercompositeur
EspañaArmin Jordan : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre National de FranceAlbum Armin Jordan : The french symphonic recordings / CD 5 Label Erato (0190295953539/2) Année 2016
- 15h27Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur
Suite n°1 en Fa Maj HWV 348 : BourréeJean Claude Malgoire : chef d'orchestre, La Grande Ecurie Et La Chambre Du RoyAlbum Georg Friedrich Haendel : Intégrale de Water music Label Cbs (75 971) Année 1972
- 15h28Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur
Suite n°1 en Fa Maj HWV 348 : HornpipeJean Claude Malgoire : chef d'orchestre, La Grande Ecurie Et La Chambre Du RoyAlbum Georg Friedrich Haendel : Intégrale de Water music Label Cbs (75 971) Année 1972
- 15h30Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur
Suite n°1 en Fa Maj HWV 348 : AllegroJean Claude Malgoire : chef d'orchestre, La Grande Ecurie Et La Chambre Du RoyAlbum Georg Friedrich Haendel : Intégrale de Water music Label Cbs (75 971) Année 1972
- 15h33Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur
Fidelio : Ouverture 72cPierre Monteux : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De LondresAlbum Pierre Monteux : Complete Decca Recordings / CD 01 Label Decca (4834809) Année 2019
- 15h41Manuel De Fallacompositeur
Canciones populares espanolas : Duermete nino duerme - pour soprano et ensemble instrumentalJordi Savall : chef d'orchestre, Hesperion XXI, Montserrat Figueras : SopranoAlbum Montserrat Figueras : Ninna nanna Label Alia Vox (AV 9826) Année 2002
- 15h47Piotr Ilitch Tchaïkovskicompositeur
Symphonie n°5 en mi min op 64 : 4. Finale. Andante maestoso - Allegro vivaceKirill Petrenko : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique de BerlinAlbum Kirill Petrenko dirige Beethoven, Tchaikovski, Schmidt et Stephan Label Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra (BPHR200354D) Année 2020
- 16h00Richard Strausscompositeur, Richard Strausschef d'orchestre
Le bourgeois gentilhomme op 60 TrV 228c - pour orchestreOrchestre Philharmonique de VienneAlbum Richard Strauss dirige Richard Strauss Label Preiser (902161)
- 16h06Richard Strausscompositeur, Richard Strausschef d'orchestre
Till Eulenspiegels lustige Streiche op 28 TrV 171 - pour orchestreOrchestre Philharmonique de VienneAlbum Richard Strauss dirige Richard Strauss Label Preiser (902161) Année 1994
- 16h11Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur
Faramondo HWV 39 : Mi parto lieta sulla tua fede ! (Acte I) ClotildeFranck Emmanuel Comte : chef d'orchestre, Le Concert De L'Hostel Dieu, Franck Emmanuel Comte : Clavecin, Sophie Junker : Soprano, ClotildeAlbum La francesina Label Aparte (AP233) Année 2020
- 16h18Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur
Serse HWV 40 : Nè men coll'ombre d'infedeltà (Acte I Sc 7) RomildaFranck Emmanuel Comte : chef d'orchestre, Le Concert De L'Hostel Dieu, Franck Emmanuel Comte : Clavecin, Sophie Junker : Soprano, RomildaAlbum La francesina Label Aparte (AP233) Année 2020
- 16h21Federico Moreno-Torrobacompositeur
Sonatine en La Maj : AllegrettoAndres SegoviaAlbum Segovia Andres : Enregistrements de 1927 à 1939 Label Emi (7610472) Année 1988
- 16h25Federico Moreno-Torrobacompositeur
NocturnoJohn Williams : GuitareAlbum John Williams the guitarist : The complete Columbia album collection / CD 10 Label Sony Classical (88843092942-10) Année 1970
- 16h30Benjamin Brittencompositeur
4 sea interludes op 33a : 1. Dawn - pour orchestreLeonard Bernstein : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De New YorkAlbum The remastered Edition Leonard Bernstein / CD 95 Label Sony Classical (889854171426566/95)
