Mon chef bien-aimé : 5. Florilège

Suite et fin aujourd’hui de notre série “mon chef bien-aimé” avec un florilège de gentils chefs : Seiji Ozawa, Jean-Claude Malgoire, Kirill Petrenko et d’autres encore. Et à 16h on écoute Strauss dirigeant ses propres oeuvres

Seiji Ozawa dirige le Philharmonique de Berlin à la Waldbühne en 1993, © Getty / POP-EYE