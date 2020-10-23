Relax !
Programmation musicale
Relax !
Par Lionel Esparza
du lundi au vendredi à 15hMusique classique
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Vendredi 23 octobre 2020
1h 58mn

Mon chef bien-aimé : 5. Florilège

Suite et fin aujourd’hui de notre série “mon chef bien-aimé” avec un florilège de gentils chefs : Seiji Ozawa, Jean-Claude Malgoire, Kirill Petrenko et d’autres encore. Et à 16h on écoute Strauss dirigeant ses propres oeuvres

Mon chef bien-aimé : 5. Florilège
Seiji Ozawa dirige le Philharmonique de Berlin à la Waldbühne en 1993, © Getty / POP-EYE

Pour ce dernier épisode consacré aux chefs qui ont su s’attirer l’affection des musiciens, nous nous intéresserons aujourd’hui à Jean-Claude Malgoire, Kirill Petrenko, Pierre Boulez, Jordi Savall, Pierre Monteux et plus particulièrement à Seiji Ozawa.

Chef d'orchestre japonais né en 1935, Seiji Ozawa allie la bienveillance, l’humour, l’amour et l’humilité, des vertus qui non content de ne pas avoir nui à sa direction l’ont brillamment servie.

Seiji Ozawa fait partie de ces chefs extraordinairement solaires : à la baguette, il rayonne.

Disques de légende : Richard Strauss par Richard Strauss

La programmation musicale :
  • 15h00
    Miroirs : Alborada del gracioso - WALT SHERMAN
    Maurice Ravelcompositeur

    Miroirs : Alborada del gracioso

    Seiji Ozawa : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Boston, Walt Sherman : Basson
    Album Seiji Ozawa : Complete recordings on Deutsche Grammophon / CD 08 Label Dgg (002894836516)
  • 15h08
    Roméo et Juliette op 64 : Gavotte (Acte I)
    Serge Prokofievcompositeur

    Roméo et Juliette op 64 : Gavotte (Acte I)

    Seiji Ozawa : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Boston
    Album Roméo et Juliette op 64 Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (423268-2) Année 1987
  • 15h13
    Des Knaben Wunderhorn : Der Schildwache Nachtlied - pour baryton et orchestre - CHRISTIAN GERHAHER
    Gustav Mahlercompositeur

    Des Knaben Wunderhorn : Der Schildwache Nachtlied - pour baryton et orchestre

    Pierre Boulez : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de Cleveland, Christian Gerhaher : Baryton (voix)
    Album Gustav Mahler : Des Knaben Wunderhorn et Adagio de la symphonie n°10 Label Deutsche Grammophon (477 9060) Année 2010
  • 15h20
    España
    Emmanuel Chabriercompositeur

    España

    Armin Jordan : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre National de France
    Album Armin Jordan : The french symphonic recordings / CD 5 Label Erato (0190295953539/2) Année 2016
  • 15h27
    Suite n°1 en Fa Maj HWV 348 : Bourrée
    Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur

    Suite n°1 en Fa Maj HWV 348 : Bourrée

    Jean Claude Malgoire : chef d'orchestre, La Grande Ecurie Et La Chambre Du Roy
    Album Georg Friedrich Haendel : Intégrale de Water music Label Cbs (75 971) Année 1972
  • 15h28
    Suite n°1 en Fa Maj HWV 348 : Hornpipe
    Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur

    Suite n°1 en Fa Maj HWV 348 : Hornpipe

    Jean Claude Malgoire : chef d'orchestre, La Grande Ecurie Et La Chambre Du Roy
    Album Georg Friedrich Haendel : Intégrale de Water music Label Cbs (75 971) Année 1972
  • 15h30
    Suite n°1 en Fa Maj HWV 348 : Allegro
    Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur

    Suite n°1 en Fa Maj HWV 348 : Allegro

    Jean Claude Malgoire : chef d'orchestre, La Grande Ecurie Et La Chambre Du Roy
    Album Georg Friedrich Haendel : Intégrale de Water music Label Cbs (75 971) Année 1972
  • 15h33
    Fidelio : Ouverture 72c
    Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur

    Fidelio : Ouverture 72c

    Pierre Monteux : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres
    Album Pierre Monteux : Complete Decca Recordings / CD 01 Label Decca (4834809) Année 2019
  • 15h41
    Canciones populares espanolas : Duermete nino duerme - pour soprano et ensemble instrumental - MONTSERRAT FIGUERAS
    Manuel De Fallacompositeur

    Canciones populares espanolas : Duermete nino duerme - pour soprano et ensemble instrumental

    Jordi Savall : chef d'orchestre, Hesperion XXI, Montserrat Figueras : Soprano
    Album Montserrat Figueras : Ninna nanna Label Alia Vox (AV 9826) Année 2002
  • 15h47
    Symphonie n°5 en mi min op 64 : 4. Finale. Andante maestoso - Allegro vivace
    Piotr Ilitch Tchaïkovskicompositeur

    Symphonie n°5 en mi min op 64 : 4. Finale. Andante maestoso - Allegro vivace

    Kirill Petrenko : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique de Berlin
    Album Kirill Petrenko dirige Beethoven, Tchaikovski, Schmidt et Stephan Label Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra (BPHR200354D) Année 2020
  • 16h00
    Le bourgeois gentilhomme op 60 TrV 228c - pour orchestre
    Richard Strausscompositeur, Richard Strausschef d'orchestre

    Le bourgeois gentilhomme op 60 TrV 228c - pour orchestre

    Orchestre Philharmonique de Vienne
    Album Richard Strauss dirige Richard Strauss Label Preiser (902161)
  • 16h06
    Till Eulenspiegels lustige Streiche op 28 TrV 171 - pour orchestre
    Richard Strausscompositeur, Richard Strausschef d'orchestre

    Till Eulenspiegels lustige Streiche op 28 TrV 171 - pour orchestre

    Orchestre Philharmonique de Vienne
    Album Richard Strauss dirige Richard Strauss Label Preiser (902161) Année 1994
  • 16h11
    Faramondo HWV 39 : Mi parto lieta sulla tua fede ! (Acte I) Clotilde - FRANCK EMMANUEL COMTE
    Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur

    Faramondo HWV 39 : Mi parto lieta sulla tua fede ! (Acte I) Clotilde

    Franck Emmanuel Comte : chef d'orchestre, Le Concert De L'Hostel Dieu, Franck Emmanuel Comte : Clavecin, Sophie Junker : Soprano, Clotilde
    Album La francesina Label Aparte (AP233) Année 2020
  • 16h18
    Serse HWV 40 : Nè men coll'ombre d'infedeltà (Acte I Sc 7) Romilda - FRANCK EMMANUEL COMTE
    Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur

    Serse HWV 40 : Nè men coll'ombre d'infedeltà (Acte I Sc 7) Romilda

    Franck Emmanuel Comte : chef d'orchestre, Le Concert De L'Hostel Dieu, Franck Emmanuel Comte : Clavecin, Sophie Junker : Soprano, Romilda
    Album La francesina Label Aparte (AP233) Année 2020
  • 16h21
    Sonatine en La Maj : Allegretto - ANDRES SEGOVIA
    Federico Moreno-Torrobacompositeur

    Sonatine en La Maj : Allegretto

    Andres Segovia
    Album Segovia Andres : Enregistrements de 1927 à 1939 Label Emi (7610472) Année 1988
  • 16h25
    Nocturno - JOHN WILLIAMS
    Federico Moreno-Torrobacompositeur

    Nocturno

    John Williams : Guitare
    Album John Williams the guitarist : The complete Columbia album collection / CD 10 Label Sony Classical (88843092942-10) Année 1970
  • 16h30
    4 sea interludes op 33a : 1. Dawn - pour orchestre
    Benjamin Brittencompositeur

    4 sea interludes op 33a : 1. Dawn - pour orchestre

    Leonard Bernstein : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De New York
    Album The remastered Edition Leonard Bernstein / CD 95 Label Sony Classical (889854171426566/95)
L'équipe de l'émission :
1h 58mn
émission précédente
Mon chef bien-aimé : 4. Yannick Nézet-Séguin
jeudi 22 octobre 2020 Mon chef bien-aimé : 4. Yannick Nézet-Séguin