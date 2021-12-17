Relax !
Programmation musicale
Par Lionel Esparza
du lundi au vendredi à 15hMusique classique
Vendredi 17 décembre 2021
1h 58mn

La Joan Sutherland des auditeurs

À la demande des auditeurs, Lionel Esparza dresse aujourd'hui le portrait de la cantatrice australienne Joan Sutherland

Joan Sutherland, © Getty

La soprano colorature Joan Sutherland a rapidement été surnommée « la Stupenda » (signifiant « la Magnifique ») de par sa virtuosité et son matériau vocal exceptionnel ; une voix ample et puissante.
Mariée au chef d'orchestre Richard Bonynge, il était aussi son partenaire de travail et l’a poussée à travailler ses aigus. Un travail récompensé par une carrière assez longue et d’impressionnantes capacités à asseoir sa voix dans les graves mais aussi la pousser dans les aigus, très hauts, ce qui justifie que nous la qualifions encore aujourd’hui de soprano colorature. Au-delà d’un étendu vocal frappant et une bonne maîtrise du solfège, la chanteuse abordait aussi des répertoires très variés (italiens, français, baroques…).
À l’instar de Mirella Freni, elle était une grande partenaire artistique de Luciano Pavarotti. C’est à ses côtés qu’elle a fait ses adieux à Covent Garden le 31 décembre 1990 en interprétant entre autres, un duo de La Traviata.

Disque de légende : La symphonie n°5 de Jean Sibelius par Herbert von Karajan

La programmation musicale :
  • 15h00
    Lucia di Lammermoor : Acte I scène 2 : Regnava nel silenzo (Lucia) - JOAN SUTHERLAND
    Gaetano Donizetticompositeur

    Lucia di Lammermoor : Acte I scène 2 : Regnava nel silenzo (Lucia)

    Richard Bonynge : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de l'Opéra Royal de Covent Garden, Choeur de l'Opéra Royal de Covent Garden, Joan Sutherland : Soprano, Luciano Pavarotti : Ténor, Ryland Davies : Ténor, Nicolai Ghiaurov : Voix, Basse (voix), Huguette Tourangeau : Mezzo-soprano, Sherrill Milnes : Voix, Baryton (voix), Pier Francesco Poli : Ténor, Walter Scott : auteur
    Album Lucia di Lammermoor (intégrale) Label Decca (478 1513)
  • 15h04
    Lucia di Lammermoor : Acte I scène 2 : Quando rapito in estasi (Lucia) - JOAN SUTHERLAND
    Gaetano Donizetticompositeur

    Lucia di Lammermoor : Acte I scène 2 : Quando rapito in estasi (Lucia)

    Richard Bonynge : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de l'Opéra Royal de Covent Garden, Choeur de l'Opéra Royal de Covent Garden, Joan Sutherland : Soprano, Luciano Pavarotti : Ténor, Ryland Davies : Ténor, Nicolai Ghiaurov : Voix, Basse (voix), Huguette Tourangeau : Mezzo-soprano, Sherrill Milnes : Voix, Baryton (voix), Pier Francesco Poli : Ténor, Walter Scott : auteur
    Album Lucia di Lammermoor (intégrale) Label Decca (478 1513)
  • 15h10
    Rigoletto : Caro nome (Acte I) Air de Gilda - JOAN SUTHERLAND
    Giuseppe Verdicompositeur

    Rigoletto : Caro nome (acte I) air de Gilda

    Francesco Molinari-Pradelli : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de l'Opéra Royal de Covent Garden, Joan Sutherland : Soprano
    Album The art of the prima donna / Joan Sutherland interprète des airs d'opéra Label Decca (4783071)
  • 15h17
    I puritani : Son vergin vezzosa (Acte I) Air d'Elvira - JOAN SUTHERLAND
    Vincenzo Bellinicompositeur

    I puritani : Son vergin vezzosa (Acte I) Air d'Elvira

    Francesco Molinari-Pradelli : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de l'Opéra Royal de Covent Garden, Joan Sutherland : Soprano
    Album The art of the prima donna / Joan Sutherland interprète des airs d'opéra Label Decca (4783071)
  • 15h21
    La traviata : Parigi, o cara... Ah ! Gran Dio ! Morir sì giovine (Acte III) Violetta Alfredo - JOAN SUTHERLAND
    Giuseppe Verdicompositeur

    La traviata : Parigi, o cara... Ah ! Gran Dio ! Morir sì giovine (Acte III) Violetta Alfredo

    Richard Bonynge : chef d'orchestre, National Philharmonic Orchestra, Joan Sutherland : Soprano, Violetta, Luciano Pavarotti : Ténor, Alfredo
    Album La Traviata (intégrale) Label Decca (430 491-2) Année 1981
  • 15h27
    Lakmé : Où va la jeune Hindoue (Acte II) Air de Lakmé - JOAN SUTHERLAND
    Léo Delibescompositeur

    Lakmé : Où va la jeune hindoue (Acte II) Air de Lakmé

    Richard Bonynge : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre National De L'Opéra De Monte-Carlo, Joan Sutherland : Soprano, Lakmé, Edmond Gondinet : auteur, Philippe Gille : auteur, Pierre Loti : auteur
    Album Lakmé (intégrale) Label Decca (425485-2#1) Année 1968
  • 15h34
    ACT ONE, SCENE 1 : CASTA DIVA - JOAN SUTHERLAND
    Vincenzo Bellinicompositeur

    Act one, scene 1 : Casta diva

    Richard Bonynge : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres, Choeur Symphonique De Londres, Joan Sutherland : Soprano, John Alexander : Ténor, Marilyn Horne : Mezzo-soprano, Richard Cross : Basse (voix), Yvonne Minton : Mezzo-soprano, Joseph Ward : Baryton (voix)
    Album Bellini / Norma / Sutherland Label Decca (425488-2) Année 1965
  • 15h41
    Les contes d'Hoffmann : C'est une chanson d'amour qui s'envole (Acte III) Duo Hoffmann Antonia - PLACIDO DOMINGO
    Jacques Offenbachcompositeur

    Les contes d'Hoffmann : C'est une chanson d'amour qui s'envole (Acte III) Duo Hoffmann Antonia

    Richard Bonynge : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de la Suisse Romande, Placido Domingo : Ténor, Hoffmann, Joan Sutherland : Soprano, Antonia
    Album Les contes d'Hoffmann (intégrale) Label Decca (4173632)
  • 15h49
    Turandot : Che è mai di me perduta (Acte III Sc 1) Turandot Calaf et Choeur - JOAN SUTHERLAND
    Giacomo Puccinicompositeur

    Turandot : Che è mai di me perduta (Acte III Sc 1) Turandot Calaf et Choeur

    Zubin Mehta : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique de Londres, Choeur John Alldis, Choeur De L'Ecole De Garcons De Wandsworth, Joan Sutherland : Soprano, La princesse Turandot, Luciano Pavarotti : Ténor, Calaf
    Album Turandot (intégrale) Label Decca (414274-2)
  • 15h49
    Turandot : Del primo pianto (Acte III Sc 1) Turandot et Calaf - JOAN SUTHERLAND
    Giacomo Puccinicompositeur

    Turandot : Del primo pianto (Acte III Sc 1) Turandot et Calaf

    Zubin Mehta : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique de Londres, Joan Sutherland : Soprano, La princesse Turandot, Luciano Pavarotti : Ténor, Calaf
    Album Turandot (intégrale) Label Decca (414274-2)
  • 15h49
    Turandot : So il tuo nome (Acte III Sc1) Turandot - JOAN SUTHERLAND
    Giacomo Puccinicompositeur

    Turandot : So il tuo nome (Acte III Sc1) Turandot

    Zubin Mehta : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique de Londres, Joan Sutherland : Soprano, La princesse Turandot
    Album Turandot (intégrale) Label Decca (414274-2)
  • 15h50
    Turandot : Diecimila anni ai nostro imperatore (Acte III Sc 2) Turandot et Choeur - JOAN SUTHERLAND
    Giacomo Puccinicompositeur

    Turandot : Diecimila anni ai nostro imperatore (Acte III Sc 2) Turandot et choeur

    Zubin Mehta : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique de Londres, Choeur John Alldis, Choeur De L'Ecole De Garcons De Wandsworth, Joan Sutherland : Soprano, La princesse Turandot
    Album Turandot (intégrale) Label Decca (414274-2)
  • 16h01
    Symphonie n°5 en Mi bémol Maj op 82 : 1a. Tempo molto moderato - Largamente
    Jean Sibeliuscompositeur

    Symphonie n°5 en Mi bémol Maj op 82 : 1a. Tempo molto moderato - Largamente

    Herbert von Karajan : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique de Berlin
    Album Karajan Sibelius : Complete recordings on Deutsche Grammophon / CD 2 Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (002894860667) Année 2021
  • 16h17
    Symphonie n°5 en Mi bémol Maj op 82 : 3. Allegro molto
    Jean Sibeliuscompositeur

    Symphonie n°5 en Mi bémol Maj op 82 : 3. Allegro molto

    Herbert von Karajan : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique de Berlin
    Album Karajan Sibelius : Complete recordings on Deutsche Grammophon / CD 2 Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (002894860667) Année 2021
  • 16h26
    Heidenröslein op 3 n°3 D 257 - ELISABETH SCHUMANN
    FRANZ SCHUBERTcompositeur

    Heidenröslein op 3 n°3 D 257

    Album Franz Schubert : Der Hirt auf dem Felsen et 48 lieder Label Emi (7630402) Année 1989
  • 16h29
    Quintette en La Maj op posth 114 D 667 (La truite) : 2. Andante - pour violon alto violoncelle contrebasse et pianoforte - WILLI BOSKOVSKY
    Schubert Franzcompositeur

    Quintette en La Maj op posth 114 D 667 (La truite) : 2. Andante - pour violon alto violoncelle contrebasse et pianoforte

    Willi Boskovsky : Violon, Breitenbach Gunther : Alto (instrument), Hubner Nikolaus : Violoncelle, Krump Johann : Contrebasse, Curzon Clifford : Piano
    Album Willi Boskovsky : Complete Decca recordings / CD 5 Label Decca (483 4451)
L'équipe de l'émission :
1h 58mn
