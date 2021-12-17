La Joan Sutherland des auditeurs
À la demande des auditeurs, Lionel Esparza dresse aujourd'hui le portrait de la cantatrice australienne Joan Sutherland
La soprano colorature Joan Sutherland a rapidement été surnommée « la Stupenda » (signifiant « la Magnifique ») de par sa virtuosité et son matériau vocal exceptionnel ; une voix ample et puissante.
Mariée au chef d'orchestre Richard Bonynge, il était aussi son partenaire de travail et l’a poussée à travailler ses aigus. Un travail récompensé par une carrière assez longue et d’impressionnantes capacités à asseoir sa voix dans les graves mais aussi la pousser dans les aigus, très hauts, ce qui justifie que nous la qualifions encore aujourd’hui de soprano colorature. Au-delà d’un étendu vocal frappant et une bonne maîtrise du solfège, la chanteuse abordait aussi des répertoires très variés (italiens, français, baroques…).
À l’instar de Mirella Freni, elle était une grande partenaire artistique de Luciano Pavarotti. C’est à ses côtés qu’elle a fait ses adieux à Covent Garden le 31 décembre 1990 en interprétant entre autres, un duo de La Traviata.
Disque de légende : La symphonie n°5 de Jean Sibelius par Herbert von Karajan
- 15h00Gaetano Donizetticompositeur
Lucia di Lammermoor : Acte I scène 2 : Regnava nel silenzo (Lucia)Richard Bonynge : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de l'Opéra Royal de Covent Garden, Choeur de l'Opéra Royal de Covent Garden, Joan Sutherland : Soprano, Luciano Pavarotti : Ténor, Ryland Davies : Ténor, Nicolai Ghiaurov : Voix, Basse (voix), Huguette Tourangeau : Mezzo-soprano, Sherrill Milnes : Voix, Baryton (voix), Pier Francesco Poli : Ténor, Walter Scott : auteurAlbum Lucia di Lammermoor (intégrale) Label Decca (478 1513)
- 15h04Gaetano Donizetticompositeur
Lucia di Lammermoor : Acte I scène 2 : Quando rapito in estasi (Lucia)Richard Bonynge : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de l'Opéra Royal de Covent Garden, Choeur de l'Opéra Royal de Covent Garden, Joan Sutherland : Soprano, Luciano Pavarotti : Ténor, Ryland Davies : Ténor, Nicolai Ghiaurov : Voix, Basse (voix), Huguette Tourangeau : Mezzo-soprano, Sherrill Milnes : Voix, Baryton (voix), Pier Francesco Poli : Ténor, Walter Scott : auteurAlbum Lucia di Lammermoor (intégrale) Label Decca (478 1513)
- 15h10Giuseppe Verdicompositeur
Rigoletto : Caro nome (acte I) air de GildaFrancesco Molinari-Pradelli : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de l'Opéra Royal de Covent Garden, Joan Sutherland : SopranoAlbum The art of the prima donna / Joan Sutherland interprète des airs d'opéra Label Decca (4783071)
- 15h17Vincenzo Bellinicompositeur
I puritani : Son vergin vezzosa (Acte I) Air d'ElviraFrancesco Molinari-Pradelli : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de l'Opéra Royal de Covent Garden, Joan Sutherland : SopranoAlbum The art of the prima donna / Joan Sutherland interprète des airs d'opéra Label Decca (4783071)
- 15h21Giuseppe Verdicompositeur
La traviata : Parigi, o cara... Ah ! Gran Dio ! Morir sì giovine (Acte III) Violetta AlfredoRichard Bonynge : chef d'orchestre, National Philharmonic Orchestra, Joan Sutherland : Soprano, Violetta, Luciano Pavarotti : Ténor, AlfredoAlbum La Traviata (intégrale) Label Decca (430 491-2) Année 1981
- 15h27Léo Delibescompositeur
Lakmé : Où va la jeune hindoue (Acte II) Air de LakméRichard Bonynge : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre National De L'Opéra De Monte-Carlo, Joan Sutherland : Soprano, Lakmé, Edmond Gondinet : auteur, Philippe Gille : auteur, Pierre Loti : auteurAlbum Lakmé (intégrale) Label Decca (425485-2#1) Année 1968
- 15h34Vincenzo Bellinicompositeur
Act one, scene 1 : Casta divaRichard Bonynge : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres, Choeur Symphonique De Londres, Joan Sutherland : Soprano, John Alexander : Ténor, Marilyn Horne : Mezzo-soprano, Richard Cross : Basse (voix), Yvonne Minton : Mezzo-soprano, Joseph Ward : Baryton (voix)Album Bellini / Norma / Sutherland Label Decca (425488-2) Année 1965
- 15h41Jacques Offenbachcompositeur
Les contes d'Hoffmann : C'est une chanson d'amour qui s'envole (Acte III) Duo Hoffmann AntoniaRichard Bonynge : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de la Suisse Romande, Placido Domingo : Ténor, Hoffmann, Joan Sutherland : Soprano, AntoniaAlbum Les contes d'Hoffmann (intégrale) Label Decca (4173632)
- 15h49Giacomo Puccinicompositeur
Turandot : Che è mai di me perduta (Acte III Sc 1) Turandot Calaf et ChoeurZubin Mehta : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique de Londres, Choeur John Alldis, Choeur De L'Ecole De Garcons De Wandsworth, Joan Sutherland : Soprano, La princesse Turandot, Luciano Pavarotti : Ténor, CalafAlbum Turandot (intégrale) Label Decca (414274-2)
- 15h49Giacomo Puccinicompositeur
Turandot : Del primo pianto (Acte III Sc 1) Turandot et CalafZubin Mehta : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique de Londres, Joan Sutherland : Soprano, La princesse Turandot, Luciano Pavarotti : Ténor, CalafAlbum Turandot (intégrale) Label Decca (414274-2)
- 15h49Giacomo Puccinicompositeur
Turandot : So il tuo nome (Acte III Sc1) TurandotZubin Mehta : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique de Londres, Joan Sutherland : Soprano, La princesse TurandotAlbum Turandot (intégrale) Label Decca (414274-2)
- 15h50Giacomo Puccinicompositeur
Turandot : Diecimila anni ai nostro imperatore (Acte III Sc 2) Turandot et choeurZubin Mehta : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique de Londres, Choeur John Alldis, Choeur De L'Ecole De Garcons De Wandsworth, Joan Sutherland : Soprano, La princesse TurandotAlbum Turandot (intégrale) Label Decca (414274-2)
- 16h01Jean Sibeliuscompositeur
Symphonie n°5 en Mi bémol Maj op 82 : 1a. Tempo molto moderato - LargamenteHerbert von Karajan : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique de BerlinAlbum Karajan Sibelius : Complete recordings on Deutsche Grammophon / CD 2 Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (002894860667) Année 2021
- 16h17Jean Sibeliuscompositeur
Symphonie n°5 en Mi bémol Maj op 82 : 3. Allegro moltoHerbert von Karajan : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique de BerlinAlbum Karajan Sibelius : Complete recordings on Deutsche Grammophon / CD 2 Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (002894860667) Année 2021
- 16h26FRANZ SCHUBERTcompositeur
Heidenröslein op 3 n°3 D 257Album Franz Schubert : Der Hirt auf dem Felsen et 48 lieder Label Emi (7630402) Année 1989
- 16h29Schubert Franzcompositeur
Quintette en La Maj op posth 114 D 667 (La truite) : 2. Andante - pour violon alto violoncelle contrebasse et pianoforteWilli Boskovsky : Violon, Breitenbach Gunther : Alto (instrument), Hubner Nikolaus : Violoncelle, Krump Johann : Contrebasse, Curzon Clifford : PianoAlbum Willi Boskovsky : Complete Decca recordings / CD 5 Label Decca (483 4451)
