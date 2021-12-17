La Joan Sutherland des auditeurs

À la demande des auditeurs, Lionel Esparza dresse aujourd'hui le portrait de la cantatrice australienne Joan Sutherland

La soprano colorature Joan Sutherland a rapidement été surnommée « la Stupenda » (signifiant « la Magnifique ») de par sa virtuosité et son matériau vocal exceptionnel ; une voix ample et puissante.

Mariée au chef d'orchestre Richard Bonynge, il était aussi son partenaire de travail et l’a poussée à travailler ses aigus. Un travail récompensé par une carrière assez longue et d’impressionnantes capacités à asseoir sa voix dans les graves mais aussi la pousser dans les aigus, très hauts, ce qui justifie que nous la qualifions encore aujourd’hui de soprano colorature. Au-delà d’un étendu vocal frappant et une bonne maîtrise du solfège, la chanteuse abordait aussi des répertoires très variés (italiens, français, baroques…).

À l’instar de Mirella Freni, elle était une grande partenaire artistique de Luciano Pavarotti. C’est à ses côtés qu’elle a fait ses adieux à Covent Garden le 31 décembre 1990 en interprétant entre autres, un duo de La Traviata.

