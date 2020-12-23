Programmation musicale
Relax !
Par Lionel Esparza
du lundi au vendredi à 15hMusique classique
Mercredi 23 décembre 2020
Relax ! du mercredi 23 décembre 2020
La programmation musicale :
- 15h00Giovanni Sollimacompositeur
Prelude pour mandolineAvi Avital : MandolineAlbum Avi Avital : Art of the mandolin Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (4838534) Année 2020
- 15h05Domenico Scarlatticompositeur
Sonate pour mandoline et basse continue en ré min K 89 L 211 : 1. AllegroAvi Avital : Mandoline, Patrick Sepec : Violoncelle, Ophira Zakai : Théorbe, Yizhar Karshon : ClavecinAlbum Avi Avital : Art of the mandolin Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (4838534) Année 2020
- 15h07Domenico Scarlatticompositeur
Sonate pour mandoline et basse continue en ré min K 89 L 211 : 2. GraveAvi Avital : Mandoline, Patrick Sepec : Violoncelle, Ophira Zakai : Théorbe, Yizhar Karshon : ClavecinAlbum Avi Avital : Art of the mandolin Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (4838534) Année 2020
- 15h09Domenico Scarlatticompositeur
Sonate pour mandoline et basse continue en ré min K 89 L 211 : 3. AllegroAvi Avital : Mandoline, Patrick Sepec : Violoncelle, Ophira Zakai : Théorbe, Yizhar Karshon : ClavecinAlbum Avi Avital : Art of the mandolin Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (4838534) Année 2020
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Lionel EsparzaProduction
- Antoine CourtinRéalisation
- Flora SternadelCollaboration
