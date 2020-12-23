Relax !
Programmation musicale
Relax !
Par Lionel Esparza
du lundi au vendredi à 15hMusique classique
Mercredi 23 décembre 2020
1h 58mn

Relax ! du mercredi 23 décembre 2020

La programmation musicale :
  • 15h00
    Prelude pour mandoline - AVI AVITAL
    Giovanni Sollimacompositeur

    Prelude pour mandoline

    Avi Avital : Mandoline
    Album Avi Avital : Art of the mandolin Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (4838534) Année 2020
  • 15h05
    Sonate pour mandoline et basse continue en ré min K 89 L 211 : 1. Allegro - AVI AVITAL
    Domenico Scarlatticompositeur

    Sonate pour mandoline et basse continue en ré min K 89 L 211 : 1. Allegro

    Avi Avital : Mandoline, Patrick Sepec : Violoncelle, Ophira Zakai : Théorbe, Yizhar Karshon : Clavecin
    Album Avi Avital : Art of the mandolin Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (4838534) Année 2020
  • 15h07
    Sonate pour mandoline et basse continue en ré min K 89 L 211 : 2. Grave - AVI AVITAL
    Domenico Scarlatticompositeur

    Sonate pour mandoline et basse continue en ré min K 89 L 211 : 2. Grave

    Avi Avital : Mandoline, Patrick Sepec : Violoncelle, Ophira Zakai : Théorbe, Yizhar Karshon : Clavecin
    Album Avi Avital : Art of the mandolin Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (4838534) Année 2020
  • 15h09
    Sonate pour mandoline et basse continue en ré min K 89 L 211 : 3. Allegro - AVI AVITAL
    Domenico Scarlatticompositeur

    Sonate pour mandoline et basse continue en ré min K 89 L 211 : 3. Allegro

    Avi Avital : Mandoline, Patrick Sepec : Violoncelle, Ophira Zakai : Théorbe, Yizhar Karshon : Clavecin
    Album Avi Avital : Art of the mandolin Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (4838534) Année 2020
L'équipe de l'émission :
