Mercredi 10 novembre 2021
1h 58mn

Relax ! du mercredi 10 novembre 2021

La programmation musicale :
  • 15h00
    Concerto en la min op 54 : Allegro affeutoso - pour piano et orchestre - SAMSON FRANCOIS
    Robert Schumanncompositeur

    Concerto en la mineur op 54 : Allegro affettuoso - pour piano et orchestre

    Charles Munch : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre National de la RTF, Samson Francois
    Album Samson François : Edition intégrale : Volume 32 Label Emi (6461382) Année 2010
  • 15h16
    La bataille de legnano : O magnanima e prima (Acte I) air d'arrigo - CARLO BERGONZI
    Giuseppe Verdicompositeur

    La bataille de legnano : O magnanima e prima (Acte I) air d'arrigo

    Nello Santi : chef d'orchestre, Lamberto Gardelli : chef d'orchestre, New Philharmonia Orchestra, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra De Londres, Ambrosian Singer, Carlo Bergonzi : Ténor
    Album Carlo bergonzi chante 31 airs de Verdi Label Philips (432486-2)
L'équipe de l'émission :
