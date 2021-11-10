Programmation musicale
Relax !
Par Lionel Esparza
du lundi au vendredi à 15hMusique classique
Mercredi 10 novembre 2021
Relax ! du mercredi 10 novembre 2021
La programmation musicale :
- 15h00Robert Schumanncompositeur
Concerto en la mineur op 54 : Allegro affettuoso - pour piano et orchestreCharles Munch : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre National de la RTF, Samson FrancoisAlbum Samson François : Edition intégrale : Volume 32 Label Emi (6461382) Année 2010
- 15h16Giuseppe Verdicompositeur
La bataille de legnano : O magnanima e prima (Acte I) air d'arrigoNello Santi : chef d'orchestre, Lamberto Gardelli : chef d'orchestre, New Philharmonia Orchestra, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra De Londres, Ambrosian Singer, Carlo Bergonzi : TénorAlbum Carlo bergonzi chante 31 airs de Verdi Label Philips (432486-2)
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Lionel EsparzaProduction
- Antoine CourtinRéalisation
- Floriane EsnaultCollaboration
- Elise LejeuneCollaboration
Relax ! spécial Opéra Magazine
1h 58mn