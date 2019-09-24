Relax !
Programmation musicale
Relax !
Par Lionel Esparza
du lundi au vendredi à 15hMusique classique
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Mardi 24 septembre 2019
1h 58mn

Le baroque français découvert par Roger Désormière, le wifi inventé par George Antheil & Hedy Lamarr

Portrait du compositeur et pianiste américain George Antheil, qui fut aussi, avec l'actrice Hedy Lamarr, le co-inventeur de la première forme de communication moderne sans fil, ancêtre du wifi ! Et notre disque de légende est consacré au chef d'orchestre Roger Désormière, qui dirige Couperin...

Le baroque français découvert par Roger Désormière, le wifi inventé par George Antheil & Hedy Lamarr
L'actrice Hedy Lamarr en 1938, © Getty / Donaldson Collection

Le disque de légende du jour :

La programmation musicale :
  • 15h00
    Ouverture - DONALD GROBE
    Carl Maria Von Webercompositeur

    Ouverture

    Rafael Kubelik : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio Bavaroise, Choeur De La Radio Bavaroise, Donald Grobe : Ténor, Julia Hamari : Mezzo-soprano, Hermann Prey : Baryton (voix), Divers
    Album Carl Maria Von Weber : Oberon J 306 (Intégrale) Label Deutsche Grammophon (419038-2) Année 1971
  • 15h10
    Les noces de Figaro : non piu andrai (acte I) air de figaro - SAMUEL RAMEY
    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur

    Les noces de Figaro : non piu andrai (acte I) air de figaro

    Georg Solti : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique de Londres, Samuel Ramey : Basse (voix)
    Album Recital : Samuel Ramey Label Decca (448251-2) Année 1982
  • 15h14
    La sonnambula : Vi ravviso, o luoghi ameni [ambrosia - SAMUEL RAMEY
    Samuel RameyBaryton (voix)

    La sonnambula : Vi ravviso, o luoghi ameni [ambrosia

    Vincenzo Bellini : compositeur, Donato Renzetti : chef d'orchestre, Philharmonia Orchestra, Ambrosian Opera Chorus, Adrian Martin : Ténor
    Album Recital : Samuel Ramey Interprète Verdi Mozart Boito ... Label Philips (420184-2) Année 1986
  • 15h20
    Marche écossaise sur un thème populaire L 77 - pour piano à 4 mains - MICHEL BEROFF
    Claude Debussycompositeur

    Marche écossaise sur un thème populaire L 77 - pour piano à 4 mains

    Michel Beroff : Piano, Jean-Philippe Collard : Piano
    Album Debussy Et Ravel : Oeuvres Pour 2 Pianos Et Piano À 4 Mains Label Emi (7631562) Année 1989
  • 15h28
    Fantaisie écossaise op 46 : Adagio cantabile - pour violon harpe et orchestre - MIDORI
    Max Bruchcompositeur

    Fantaisie écossaise op 46 : Adagio cantabile - pour violon harpe et orchestre

    Zubin Mehta : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique D'Israel, Midori : Violon, Natalie Tal Glaser : Harpe
    Album Jean Sibelius Et Max Bruch : Concerto Pour Violon Et Fantaisie Label Sony (88875183402-5) Année 2016
  • 15h34
    Symphonie n°3 en la min op 56 MWV N 18 (Ecossaise) : 4. Allegro vivacissimo - Allegro maestoso assai
    Felix Mendelssohncompositeur

    Symphonie n°3 en la min op 56 MWV N 18 (Ecossaise) : 4. Allegro vivacissimo - Allegro maestoso assai

    Nikolaus Harnoncourt : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de Chambre d'Europe
    Album Felix Mendelssohn : Symphonies N°3 Et 4 Label Teldec (9031-72308-2) Année 1992
  • 15h45
    Alcina HWV 34 : Sta nell'Ircana pietrosa tana (Acte III Sc 3) Air de Ruggiero - ANN HALLENBERG
    Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur

    Alcina HWV 34 : Sta nell'Ircana pietrosa tana (Acte III Sc 3) Air de Ruggiero

    Christophe Rousset : chef d'orchestre, Les Talens Lyriques, Ann Hallenberg : Soprano
    Album Farinelli : Un Portrait Live À Bergen Label Aparte (AP117) Année 2016
  • 15h51
    6 Consolations pour piano S 172 : 3. Lento placido - MARIAM BATSASHVILI
    Franz Lisztcompositeur

    6 Consolations pour piano S 172 : 3. Lento placido

    Mariam Batsashvili : Piano
    Album Mariam Batsashvili Joue Chopin Et Liszt Label Warner Classics (190295427863) Année 2019
  • 15h55
    6 Chants polonais pour piano S 480 : 1. Mädchens Wunsch - MARIAM BATSASHVILI
    Franz Lisztcompositeur

    6 Chants polonais pour piano S 480 : 1. Mädchens Wunsch

    Frédéric Chopin : compositeur, Mariam Batsashvili : Piano
    Album Mariam Batsashvili Joue Chopin Et Liszt Label Warner Classics (190295427863) Année 2019
  • 15h58
    6 Chants polonais pour piano S 480 : 2. Frühling - MARIAM BATSASHVILI
    Franz Lisztcompositeur

    6 Chants polonais pour piano S 480 : 2. Frühling

    Frédéric Chopin : compositeur, Mariam Batsashvili : Piano
    Album Mariam Batsashvili Joue Chopin Et Liszt Label Warner Classics (190295427863) Année 2019
  • 16h01
    Alceste : Ouverture
    Jean-Baptiste Lullycompositeur

    Alceste : Ouverture

    Roger Désormière : chef d'orchestre, Ensemble Roger Desormiere
    Album Collection Roger Désormière / Vol 2 Label Lys (LYS 293) Année 1997
  • 16h05
    Les paladins suite nº1 pour orchestre : Entree tres gaie des troubadours
    Jean Philippe Rameaucompositeur

    Les paladins suite nº1 pour orchestre : Entree tres gaie des troubadours

    Roger Désormière : chef d'orchestre, Ensemble Orchestral De L'Oiseau Lyre
    Album Collection Roger Désormière / Vol 2 Label Lys (LYS 293) Année 1997
  • 16h09
    L'apothéose de Lulli : Lully aux Champs Elysées concertant avec les ombres lyriques / Air pour les mêmes / Vol de Mercure aux Champs Elysées pour ave
    François Couperincompositeur

    L'apothéose de Lulli : Lully aux Champs Elysées concertant avec les ombres lyriques / Air pour les mêmes / Vol de Mercure aux Champs Elysées pour avertir qu'Apollon y va descendre

    Roger Désormière : chef d'orchestre, Ensemble Orchestral De L'Oiseau Lyre
    Album François Couperin : L'apothéose De Lulli Label Pyral (335)
  • 16h14
    Symphonie n°1 en la min : Venise
    Vincent D'Indycompositeur

    Symphonie n°1 en la min : Venise

    Lionel Bringuier : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De Bretagne
    Album Vincent D'indy : Symphonie Italienne Et Concert Op 89 Label Timpani (1C1125) Année 2007
  • 16h21
    Concerto nº1 en la min BWV 1041 pour violon et cordes : III. Allegro assai - JAAP SCHROEDER
    Jean Sébastien Bachcompositeur

    Concerto nº1 en la min BWV 1041 pour violon et cordes : III. Allegro assai

    Christopher Hogwood : chef d'orchestre, Academy of Ancient Music, Jaap Schroeder : Violon
    Album Jean Sebastien Bach : Concertos Pour Violon N°1 & 2 / Concerto Pour 2 Violons Label Oiseau Lyre (OILY 400 080-2) Année 1982
  • 16h26
    Symphonie n°4 en Si bémol Maj op 60 : Allegro ma non troppo
    Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur

    Symphonie n°4 en Si bémol Maj op 60 : Allegro ma non troppo

    Christopher Hogwood : chef d'orchestre, Academy of Ancient Music
    Album Ludwig Van Beethoven : Symphonies N°4 Et 5 Label Oiseau Lyre (417615-2) Année 1987
L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
lundi 23 septembre 2019
1h 58mn
Martha Argerich, Pierre Hantaï dans Scarlatti, et Hamlet à Nantes
émission suivante
mercredi 25 septembre 2019
1h 58mn
Relax ! du mercredi 25 septembre 2019