Programmation musicale
Relax !
Par Lionel Esparza
du lundi au vendredi à 15hMusique classique
Mardi 24 septembre 2019
Le baroque français découvert par Roger Désormière, le wifi inventé par George Antheil & Hedy Lamarr
Portrait du compositeur et pianiste américain George Antheil, qui fut aussi, avec l'actrice Hedy Lamarr, le co-inventeur de la première forme de communication moderne sans fil, ancêtre du wifi ! Et notre disque de légende est consacré au chef d'orchestre Roger Désormière, qui dirige Couperin...
Le disque de légende du jour :
La programmation musicale :
- 15h00Carl Maria Von Webercompositeur
OuvertureRafael Kubelik : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio Bavaroise, Choeur De La Radio Bavaroise, Donald Grobe : Ténor, Julia Hamari : Mezzo-soprano, Hermann Prey : Baryton (voix), DiversAlbum Carl Maria Von Weber : Oberon J 306 (Intégrale) Label Deutsche Grammophon (419038-2) Année 1971
- 15h10Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur
Les noces de Figaro : non piu andrai (acte I) air de figaroGeorg Solti : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique de Londres, Samuel Ramey : Basse (voix)Album Recital : Samuel Ramey Label Decca (448251-2) Année 1982
- 15h14Samuel RameyBaryton (voix)
La sonnambula : Vi ravviso, o luoghi ameni [ambrosiaVincenzo Bellini : compositeur, Donato Renzetti : chef d'orchestre, Philharmonia Orchestra, Ambrosian Opera Chorus, Adrian Martin : TénorAlbum Recital : Samuel Ramey Interprète Verdi Mozart Boito ... Label Philips (420184-2) Année 1986
- 15h20Claude Debussycompositeur
Marche écossaise sur un thème populaire L 77 - pour piano à 4 mainsMichel Beroff : Piano, Jean-Philippe Collard : PianoAlbum Debussy Et Ravel : Oeuvres Pour 2 Pianos Et Piano À 4 Mains Label Emi (7631562) Année 1989
- 15h28Max Bruchcompositeur
Fantaisie écossaise op 46 : Adagio cantabile - pour violon harpe et orchestreZubin Mehta : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique D'Israel, Midori : Violon, Natalie Tal Glaser : HarpeAlbum Jean Sibelius Et Max Bruch : Concerto Pour Violon Et Fantaisie Label Sony (88875183402-5) Année 2016
- 15h34Felix Mendelssohncompositeur
Symphonie n°3 en la min op 56 MWV N 18 (Ecossaise) : 4. Allegro vivacissimo - Allegro maestoso assaiNikolaus Harnoncourt : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de Chambre d'EuropeAlbum Felix Mendelssohn : Symphonies N°3 Et 4 Label Teldec (9031-72308-2) Année 1992
- 15h45Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur
Alcina HWV 34 : Sta nell'Ircana pietrosa tana (Acte III Sc 3) Air de RuggieroChristophe Rousset : chef d'orchestre, Les Talens Lyriques, Ann Hallenberg : SopranoAlbum Farinelli : Un Portrait Live À Bergen Label Aparte (AP117) Année 2016
- 15h51Franz Lisztcompositeur
6 Consolations pour piano S 172 : 3. Lento placidoMariam Batsashvili : PianoAlbum Mariam Batsashvili Joue Chopin Et Liszt Label Warner Classics (190295427863) Année 2019
- 15h55Franz Lisztcompositeur
6 Chants polonais pour piano S 480 : 1. Mädchens WunschFrédéric Chopin : compositeur, Mariam Batsashvili : PianoAlbum Mariam Batsashvili Joue Chopin Et Liszt Label Warner Classics (190295427863) Année 2019
- 15h58Franz Lisztcompositeur
6 Chants polonais pour piano S 480 : 2. FrühlingFrédéric Chopin : compositeur, Mariam Batsashvili : PianoAlbum Mariam Batsashvili Joue Chopin Et Liszt Label Warner Classics (190295427863) Année 2019
- 16h01Jean-Baptiste Lullycompositeur
Alceste : OuvertureRoger Désormière : chef d'orchestre, Ensemble Roger DesormiereAlbum Collection Roger Désormière / Vol 2 Label Lys (LYS 293) Année 1997
- 16h05Jean Philippe Rameaucompositeur
Les paladins suite nº1 pour orchestre : Entree tres gaie des troubadoursRoger Désormière : chef d'orchestre, Ensemble Orchestral De L'Oiseau LyreAlbum Collection Roger Désormière / Vol 2 Label Lys (LYS 293) Année 1997
- 16h09François Couperincompositeur
L'apothéose de Lulli : Lully aux Champs Elysées concertant avec les ombres lyriques / Air pour les mêmes / Vol de Mercure aux Champs Elysées pour avertir qu'Apollon y va descendreRoger Désormière : chef d'orchestre, Ensemble Orchestral De L'Oiseau LyreAlbum François Couperin : L'apothéose De Lulli Label Pyral (335)
- 16h14Vincent D'Indycompositeur
Symphonie n°1 en la min : VeniseLionel Bringuier : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De BretagneAlbum Vincent D'indy : Symphonie Italienne Et Concert Op 89 Label Timpani (1C1125) Année 2007
- 16h21Jean Sébastien Bachcompositeur
Concerto nº1 en la min BWV 1041 pour violon et cordes : III. Allegro assaiChristopher Hogwood : chef d'orchestre, Academy of Ancient Music, Jaap Schroeder : ViolonAlbum Jean Sebastien Bach : Concertos Pour Violon N°1 & 2 / Concerto Pour 2 Violons Label Oiseau Lyre (OILY 400 080-2) Année 1982
- 16h26Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur
Symphonie n°4 en Si bémol Maj op 60 : Allegro ma non troppoChristopher Hogwood : chef d'orchestre, Academy of Ancient MusicAlbum Ludwig Van Beethoven : Symphonies N°4 Et 5 Label Oiseau Lyre (417615-2) Année 1987
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Lionel EsparzaProduction
- Antoine CourtinRéalisation
- Flora SternadelCollaboration
