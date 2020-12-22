Programmation musicale
Relax !
Par Lionel Esparza
du lundi au vendredi à 15hMusique classique
Mardi 22 décembre 2020
Cette année là... 1936 en musique !
Disques de légende : Jascha Heigetz joue des pièces de Saint-Saëns, Chausson, Lalo et Sarastate
La programmation musicale :
- 15h00BELA BARTOKcompositeur
Musique pour cordes, percussions et célesta Sz 106 : 4. Allegro moltoFERENC FRICSAY : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE SYMPHONIQUE DU RIAS DE BERLIN
- 15h08
QUATUOR A CORDES OP 11 : MOLTO ADAGIOAnnée 1993
- 15h17Olivier Messiaencompositeur
Poèmes pour Mi : Ta voixAlan Gilbert : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique de Radio France, Renée Fleming : SopranoAlbum Poèmes / Renée Fleming interprète Ravel Messiaen et Dutilleux Label Decca (478 3500)
- 15h22Serge Rachmaninovcompositeur
Symphonie n°3 en la min op 44 : 1. Lento - Allegro moderatoEugene Ormandy : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de PhiladelphieAlbum Serge Rachmaninov : Les 3 symphonies Label Cbs (M2YK 45678)
- 15h36Serge Prokofievcompositeur
Pierre et le loup op 67 : Et maintenant voici l'histoireDaniele Gatti : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre National de France, Francois Morel : VoixAlbum Serge Prokofiev : Pierre et le loup Label Radio France (RFPL2014) Année 2014
- 15h38Serge Prokofievcompositeur
Pierre et le loup op 67 : Un canard arriva bientôtDaniele Gatti : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre National de France, Francois Morel : VoixAlbum Serge Prokofiev : Pierre et le loup Label Radio France (RFPL2014) Année 2014
- 15h40Serge Prokofievcompositeur
Pierre et le loup op 67 : Ils discutèrent longtempsDaniele Gatti : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre National de France, Francois Morel : VoixAlbum Serge Prokofiev : Pierre et le loup Label Radio France (RFPL2014) Année 2014
- 15h41Serge Prokofievcompositeur
Pierre et le loup op 67 : C'était le chatDaniele Gatti : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre National de France, Francois Morel : VoixAlbum Serge Prokofiev : Pierre et le loup Label Radio France (RFPL2014) Année 2014
- 15h44DIMITRI CHOSTAKOVITCHcompositeur
Symphonie n°4 en ut min op 43 : Moderato con motoMARISS JANSONS : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE SYMPHONIQUE DE LA RADIO BAVAROISEAnnée 2004
- 15h54Carl Orffcompositeur
Carmina burana : Cour d'amours : Tempus est iocundum (Soprano Baryton Choeur)Daniel Harding : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio Bavaroise, Choeur De La Radio Bavaroise, Choeur De Garcons De Tolz, Patricia Petibon : Soprano, Hans Werner Bunz, Christian Gerhaher : Baryton (voix)Album Carl Orff : Carmina Burana Label Deutsche Grammophon (477 8778) Année 2010
- 15h56Carl Orffcompositeur
Carmina burana : Cour d'amours : Dulcissime (Air de soprano)Daniel Harding : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio Bavaroise, Patricia Petibon : Soprano, Hans Werner Bunz, Christian GerhaherAlbum Carl Orff : Carmina Burana Label Deutsche Grammophon (477 8778) Année 2010
- 15h57Carl Orffcompositeur
Carmina burana : Blanziflor et Helena : Ave formosissima (Choeur)Daniel Harding : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio Bavaroise, Choeur De La Radio Bavaroise, Choeur De Garcons De Tolz, Patricia Petibon, Hans Werner Bunz, Christian GerhaherAlbum Carl Orff : Carmina Burana Label Deutsche Grammophon (477 8778) Année 2010
- 15h58Carl Orffcompositeur
Carmina Burana : Fortuna imperatrix mundi : O fortuna (Choeur)Daniel Harding : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio Bavaroise, Choeur De La Radio Bavaroise, Choeur De Garcons De Tolz, Patricia Petibon, Hans Werner Bunz, Christian GerhaherAlbum Carl Orff : Carmina Burana Label Deutsche Grammophon (477 8778) Année 2010
- 16h02Camille Saint Saënscompositeur
Introduction et rondo capriccioso en la min op 28 : 1. AndanteWilliam Steinberg : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De La Rca, Jascha Heifetz : ViolonAlbum Au panthéon de Lodéon Label Alpha (ALPHA375/1) Année 2017
- 16h04Camille Saint Saënscompositeur
Introduction et rondo capriccioso en la min op 28 : 2. Allegro ma non troppoWilliam Steinberg : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De La Rca, Jascha Heifetz : ViolonAlbum Au panthéon de Lodéon Label Alpha (ALPHA375/1) Année 2017
- 16h10Camille Saint Saënscompositeur
Introduction et rondo capriccioso en la min op 28 : 3. Più allegroWilliam Steinberg : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De La Rca, Jascha Heifetz : ViolonAlbum Au panthéon de Lodéon Label Alpha (ALPHA375/1) Année 2017
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Lionel EsparzaProduction
- Antoine CourtinRéalisation
- Flora SternadelCollaboration
