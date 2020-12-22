Relax !
Programmation musicale
Relax !
Par Lionel Esparza
du lundi au vendredi à 15hMusique classique
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Mardi 22 décembre 2020
1h 58mn

Cette année là... 1936 en musique !

Cette année là... 1936 en musique !
Sergei Prokofiev (au piano) et "l'artiste du peuple" de l'URSS Natalia Sats (à droite) parmi des enfants, le 31 mai 1936, © AFP / RIA Novosti / Sputnik / Sputnik

Disques de légende : Jascha Heigetz joue des pièces de Saint-Saëns, Chausson, Lalo et Sarastate

La programmation musicale :
  • 15h00
    Musique pour cordes, percussions et célesta Sz 106 : 4. Allegro molto
    BELA BARTOKcompositeur

    Musique pour cordes, percussions et célesta Sz 106 : 4. Allegro molto

    FERENC FRICSAY : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE SYMPHONIQUE DU RIAS DE BERLIN
  • 15h08
    QUATUOR A CORDES OP 11 : MOLTO ADAGIO

    QUATUOR A CORDES OP 11 : MOLTO ADAGIO

    Année 1993
  • 15h17
    Poèmes pour Mi : Ta voix - RENEE FLEMING
    Olivier Messiaencompositeur

    Poèmes pour Mi : Ta voix

    Alan Gilbert : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique de Radio France, Renée Fleming : Soprano
    Album Poèmes / Renée Fleming interprète Ravel Messiaen et Dutilleux Label Decca (478 3500)
  • 15h22
    Symphonie n°3 en la min op 44 : 1. Lento - Allegro moderato
    Serge Rachmaninovcompositeur

    Symphonie n°3 en la min op 44 : 1. Lento - Allegro moderato

    Eugene Ormandy : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de Philadelphie
    Album Serge Rachmaninov : Les 3 symphonies Label Cbs (M2YK 45678)
  • 15h36
    Pierre et le loup op 67 : Et maintenant voici l'histoire - FRANCOIS MOREL
    Serge Prokofievcompositeur

    Pierre et le loup op 67 : Et maintenant voici l'histoire

    Daniele Gatti : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre National de France, Francois Morel : Voix
    Album Serge Prokofiev : Pierre et le loup Label Radio France (RFPL2014) Année 2014
  • 15h38
    Pierre et le loup op 67 : Un canard arriva bientôt - FRANCOIS MOREL
    Serge Prokofievcompositeur

    Pierre et le loup op 67 : Un canard arriva bientôt

    Daniele Gatti : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre National de France, Francois Morel : Voix
    Album Serge Prokofiev : Pierre et le loup Label Radio France (RFPL2014) Année 2014
  • 15h40
    Pierre et le loup op 67 : Ils discutèrent longtemps - FRANCOIS MOREL
    Serge Prokofievcompositeur

    Pierre et le loup op 67 : Ils discutèrent longtemps

    Daniele Gatti : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre National de France, Francois Morel : Voix
    Album Serge Prokofiev : Pierre et le loup Label Radio France (RFPL2014) Année 2014
  • 15h41
    Pierre et le loup op 67 : C'était le chat - FRANCOIS MOREL
    Serge Prokofievcompositeur

    Pierre et le loup op 67 : C'était le chat

    Daniele Gatti : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre National de France, Francois Morel : Voix
    Album Serge Prokofiev : Pierre et le loup Label Radio France (RFPL2014) Année 2014
  • 15h44
    Symphonie n°4 en ut min op 43 : Moderato con moto
    DIMITRI CHOSTAKOVITCHcompositeur

    Symphonie n°4 en ut min op 43 : Moderato con moto

    MARISS JANSONS : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE SYMPHONIQUE DE LA RADIO BAVAROISE
    Année 2004
  • 15h54
    Carmina burana : Cour d'amours : Tempus est iocundum (Choeur) - PATRICIA PETIBON
    Carl Orffcompositeur

    Carmina burana : Cour d'amours : Tempus est iocundum (Soprano Baryton Choeur)

    Daniel Harding : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio Bavaroise, Choeur De La Radio Bavaroise, Choeur De Garcons De Tolz, Patricia Petibon : Soprano, Hans Werner Bunz, Christian Gerhaher : Baryton (voix)
    Album Carl Orff : Carmina Burana Label Deutsche Grammophon (477 8778) Année 2010
  • 15h56
    Carmina burana : Cour d'amours : Dulcissime (Air de soprano) - PATRICIA PETIBON
    Carl Orffcompositeur

    Carmina burana : Cour d'amours : Dulcissime (Air de soprano)

    Daniel Harding : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio Bavaroise, Patricia Petibon : Soprano, Hans Werner Bunz, Christian Gerhaher
    Album Carl Orff : Carmina Burana Label Deutsche Grammophon (477 8778) Année 2010
  • 15h57
    Carmina burana : Blanziflor et Helena : Ave formosissima (Choeur) - PATRICIA PETIBON
    Carl Orffcompositeur

    Carmina burana : Blanziflor et Helena : Ave formosissima (Choeur)

    Daniel Harding : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio Bavaroise, Choeur De La Radio Bavaroise, Choeur De Garcons De Tolz, Patricia Petibon, Hans Werner Bunz, Christian Gerhaher
    Album Carl Orff : Carmina Burana Label Deutsche Grammophon (477 8778) Année 2010
  • 15h58
    Carmina burana : Fortuna imperatrix mundi : O fortuna (Choeur) - PATRICIA PETIBON
    Carl Orffcompositeur

    Carmina Burana : Fortuna imperatrix mundi : O fortuna (Choeur)

    Daniel Harding : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio Bavaroise, Choeur De La Radio Bavaroise, Choeur De Garcons De Tolz, Patricia Petibon, Hans Werner Bunz, Christian Gerhaher
    Album Carl Orff : Carmina Burana Label Deutsche Grammophon (477 8778) Année 2010
  • 16h02
    Introduction et rondo capriccioso en la min op 28 : 1. Andante - JASCHA HEIFETZ
    Camille Saint Saënscompositeur

    Introduction et rondo capriccioso en la min op 28 : 1. Andante

    William Steinberg : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De La Rca, Jascha Heifetz : Violon
    Album Au panthéon de Lodéon Label Alpha (ALPHA375/1) Année 2017
  • 16h04
    Introduction et rondo capriccioso en la min op 28 : 2. Allegro ma non troppo - JASCHA HEIFETZ
    Camille Saint Saënscompositeur

    Introduction et rondo capriccioso en la min op 28 : 2. Allegro ma non troppo

    William Steinberg : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De La Rca, Jascha Heifetz : Violon
    Album Au panthéon de Lodéon Label Alpha (ALPHA375/1) Année 2017
  • 16h10
    Introduction et rondo capriccioso en la min op 28 : 3. Più allegro - JASCHA HEIFETZ
    Camille Saint Saënscompositeur

    Introduction et rondo capriccioso en la min op 28 : 3. Più allegro

    William Steinberg : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De La Rca, Jascha Heifetz : Violon
    Album Au panthéon de Lodéon Label Alpha (ALPHA375/1) Année 2017
L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
lundi 21 décembre 2020
1h 58mn
Les cadeaux de Noël !
émission suivante
mercredi 23 décembre 2020
1h 58mn
Relax ! du mercredi 23 décembre 2020