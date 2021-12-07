Programmation musicale
Relax !
Par Lionel Esparza
du lundi au vendredi à 15hMusique classique
Mardi 7 décembre 2021
Entre autres joyeusetés, le livre "Mon encyclo illustrée, La grande histoire de la musique" à gagner
Aujourd'hui dans Relax!, tentez de gagner le livre "Mon encyclo illustrée, La grande histoire de la musique". Et en disque de légende, nous écoutons Ravel par Martha Argerich.
Aujourd'hui, nous écouterons notamment la 26e sonate en Mi bémol majeur pour piano op. 81 par Murray Perahia, les King's Singers ou encore un duel de chanteuses : Sonia Prina et Emőke Baráth.
- Tentez de gagner le livre Mon encyclo illustrée : La grande histoire de la musique, sorti le 6 octobre 2021 aux éditions Bayard Jeunesse !
Disques de légende : Ravel par Martha Argerich
La programmation musicale :
- 15h00Jos Van Immerseelchef d'orchestre
Casse-Noisette, Suite op 71a : 3. Valse des fleursAnima EternaAlbum Anima eterna Jos van Immerseel / CD 5 Label Alpha Classics (ALPHA654/5)
- 15h08Franz Schubertcompositeur
Quatuor à cordes n°15 en Sol Maj op posth 161 D 887 : 2. Andante un poco motoQuatuor Aviv, Sergey Ostrovsky : Violon, Philippe Villafranca : Violon, Noemie Bialobroda : Alto (instrument), Daniel Mitnitsky : VioloncelleAlbum Franz Schubert : The last quartets Label Aparte (AP266) Année 2021
- 15h21Ludwig Van Beethovenchef d'orchestre
SONATE Nº26 EN MI BEMOL MAJ POUR PIANO OP 81a LES ADIEUX : DAS LEBEWOHL/ LES ADIEUX/THE FAREWELL: ADAGIOMurray PerahiaAlbum Beethoven : Sonates pour piano nº 17 18 et 26 Label Cbs (MK 42319) Année 1987
- 15h28Ludwig Van Beethovenchef d'orchestre
SONATE Nº26 EN MI BEMOL MAJ POUR PIANO OP 81a LES ADIEUX : ABWESENHEIT/L'ABSENCE/ABSENCE: ANDANTE ESPRESSIVOMurray PerahiaAlbum Beethoven : Sonates pour piano nº 17 18 et 26 Label Cbs (MK 42319) Année 1987
- 15h31Ludwig Van Beethovenchef d'orchestre
SONATE Nº26 EN MI BEMOL MAJ POUR PIANO OP 81a LES ADIEUXMurray PerahiaAlbum Beethoven : Sonates pour piano nº 17 18 et 26 Label Cbs (MK 42319) Année 1987
- 15h38Camille Saint Saënscompositeur
Symphonie n°3 en ut min op 78 (avec orgue) : 1. Adagio - Allegro moderatoFrançois Xavier Roth : chef d'orchestre, Les Siècles, Daniel Roth : OrgueAlbum Camille Saint-Saëns : Symphonie n°3 et Concerto pour piano n°4 Label Harmonia Mundi (905348)
- 15h49Leonard Bernsteincompositeur
West side story : CoolGustavo Dudamel : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De Los Angeles, Orchestre Philharmonique De New York, Ansel Elgort : Tony, Mike Faist : Riff, Stephen Sondheim : auteur, Arthur Laurents : auteur, David Newman : auteurAlbum BOF West Side Story (Cast 2021) Label Hollywood Records Année 2021
- 15h54Leonard Bernsteincompositeur
West side story : Balcony scene (tonight)Gustavo Dudamel : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De Los Angeles, Orchestre Philharmonique De New York, Ansel Elgort : Tony, Rachel Zegler : Maria, Stephen Sondheim : auteur, Arthur Laurents : auteur, David Newman : auteurAlbum BOF West Side Story (Cast 2021) Label Hollywood Records Année 2021
- 16h00Maurice Ravelcompositeur
Gaspard de la nuit : 3. Scarbo - pour pianoMartha Argerich : PianoAlbum Martha Argerich : The complete recordings on Deutsche Grammophon / CD 8 Label Deutsche Grammophon (4795129) Année 2015
- 16h10Maurice Ravelcompositeur
Valses nobles et sentimentales pour piano : 1. Modéré - Très francMartha Argerich : PianoAlbum Martha Argerich : The complete recordings on Deutsche Grammophon / CD 8 Label Deutsche Grammophon (4795129) Année 2015
- 16h12Maurice Ravelcompositeur
Valses nobles et sentimentales pour piano : 2. Assez lentMartha Argerich : PianoAlbum Martha Argerich : The complete recordings on Deutsche Grammophon / CD 8 Label Deutsche Grammophon (4795129) Année 2015
- 16h14Maurice Ravelcompositeur
Valses nobles et sentimentales pour piano : 3. ModéréMartha Argerich : PianoAlbum Martha Argerich : The complete recordings on Deutsche Grammophon / CD 8 Label Deutsche Grammophon (4795129) Année 2015
- 16h15Maurice Ravelcompositeur
Valses nobles et sentimentales pour piano : 4. Assez animéMartha Argerich : PianoAlbum Martha Argerich : The complete recordings on Deutsche Grammophon / CD 8 Label Deutsche Grammophon (4795129) Année 2015
- 16h17Maurice Ravelcompositeur
Valses nobles et sentimentales pour piano : 5. Presque lentMartha Argerich : PianoAlbum Martha Argerich : The complete recordings on Deutsche Grammophon / CD 8 Label Deutsche Grammophon (4795129) Année 2015
- 16h18Maurice Ravelcompositeur
Valses nobles et sentimentales pour piano : 6. VifMartha Argerich : PianoAlbum Martha Argerich : The complete recordings on Deutsche Grammophon / CD 8 Label Deutsche Grammophon (4795129) Année 2015
- 16h19Maurice Ravelcompositeur
Valses nobles et sentimentales pour piano : 7. Moins vifMartha Argerich : PianoAlbum Martha Argerich : The complete recordings on Deutsche Grammophon / CD 8 Label Deutsche Grammophon (4795129) Année 2015
- 16h21Maurice Ravelcompositeur
Valses nobles et sentimentales pour piano : 8. EpilogueMartha Argerich : PianoAlbum Martha Argerich : The complete recordings on Deutsche Grammophon / CD 8 Label Deutsche Grammophon (4795129) Année 2015
- 16h27Ralph Vaughan-Williamscompositeur
Wither's rocking hymn - pour ensemble vocal d'hommes a cappellaKing'S Singers, Patrick Dunachie : Contre-ténor, Edward Button : Contre-ténor, Julian Gregory : Ténor, Christopher Bruerton : Baryton (voix), Nick Ashby : Baryton (voix), Jonathan Howard : Basse (voix), Christopher Bruerton : auteurAlbum Christmas carols with the King's singers Label Signum (SIGCD683) Année 2021
1h 58mn