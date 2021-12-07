Relax !
Programmation musicale
Relax !
Par Lionel Esparza
du lundi au vendredi à 15hMusique classique
Mardi 7 décembre 2021
1h 58mn

Entre autres joyeusetés, le livre "Mon encyclo illustrée, La grande histoire de la musique" à gagner

Aujourd'hui dans Relax!, tentez de gagner le livre "Mon encyclo illustrée, La grande histoire de la musique". Et en disque de légende, nous écoutons Ravel par Martha Argerich.

Parution le 6 octobre 2021, Mon Encyclo Illustrée / Editions Bayard Jeunesse

Aujourd'hui, nous écouterons notamment la 26e sonate en Mi bémol majeur pour piano op. 81 par Murray Perahia, les King's Singers ou encore un duel de chanteuses : Sonia Prina et Emőke Baráth.

Disques de légende : Ravel par Martha Argerich

La programmation musicale :
  • 15h00
    Casse-Noisette, Suite op 71a : 3. Valse des fleurs
    Jos Van Immerseelchef d'orchestre

    Anima Eterna
    Album Anima eterna Jos van Immerseel / CD 5 Label Alpha Classics (ALPHA654/5)
  • 15h08
    Quatuor à cordes n°15 en Sol Maj op posth 161 D 887 : 2. Andante un poco moto - SERGEY OSTROVSKY
    Franz Schubertcompositeur

    Quatuor à cordes n°15 en Sol Maj op posth 161 D 887 : 2. Andante un poco moto

    Quatuor Aviv, Sergey Ostrovsky : Violon, Philippe Villafranca : Violon, Noemie Bialobroda : Alto (instrument), Daniel Mitnitsky : Violoncelle
    Album Franz Schubert : The last quartets Label Aparte (AP266) Année 2021
  • 15h21
    SONATE Nº26 EN MI BEMOL MAJ POUR PIANO OP 81a LES ADIEUX : DAS LEBEWOHL/ LES ADIEUX/THE FAREWELL: ADAGIO; ALLEGRO - MURRAY PERAHIA
    Ludwig Van Beethovenchef d'orchestre

    SONATE Nº26 EN MI BEMOL MAJ POUR PIANO OP 81a LES ADIEUX : DAS LEBEWOHL/ LES ADIEUX/THE FAREWELL: ADAGIO

    Murray Perahia
    Album Beethoven : Sonates pour piano nº 17 18 et 26 Label Cbs (MK 42319) Année 1987
  • 15h28
    SONATE Nº26 EN MI BEMOL MAJ POUR PIANO OP 81a LES ADIEUX : ABWESENHEIT/L'ABSENCE/ABSENCE: ANDANTE ESPRESSIVO - MURRAY PERAHIA
    Ludwig Van Beethovenchef d'orchestre

    SONATE Nº26 EN MI BEMOL MAJ POUR PIANO OP 81a LES ADIEUX : ABWESENHEIT/L'ABSENCE/ABSENCE: ANDANTE ESPRESSIVO

    Murray Perahia
    Album Beethoven : Sonates pour piano nº 17 18 et 26 Label Cbs (MK 42319) Année 1987
  • 15h31
    SONATE Nº26 EN MI BEMOL MAJ POUR PIANO OP 81a LES ADIEUX - MURRAY PERAHIA
    Ludwig Van Beethovenchef d'orchestre

    SONATE Nº26 EN MI BEMOL MAJ POUR PIANO OP 81a LES ADIEUX

    Murray Perahia
    Album Beethoven : Sonates pour piano nº 17 18 et 26 Label Cbs (MK 42319) Année 1987
  • 15h38
    Symphonie n°3 en ut min op 78 (avec orgue) : 1. Adagio - Allegro moderato - DANIEL ROTH
    Camille Saint Saënscompositeur

    Symphonie n°3 en ut min op 78 (avec orgue) : 1. Adagio - Allegro moderato

    François Xavier Roth : chef d'orchestre, Les Siècles, Daniel Roth : Orgue
    Album Camille Saint-Saëns : Symphonie n°3 et Concerto pour piano n°4 Label Harmonia Mundi (905348)
  • 15h49
    West side story : Cool - ANSEL ELGORT
    Leonard Bernsteincompositeur

    West side story : Cool

    Gustavo Dudamel : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De Los Angeles, Orchestre Philharmonique De New York, Ansel Elgort : Tony, Mike Faist : Riff, Stephen Sondheim : auteur, Arthur Laurents : auteur, David Newman : auteur
    Album BOF West Side Story (Cast 2021) Label Hollywood Records Année 2021
  • 15h54
    West side story : Balcony scene (tonight) - ANSEL ELGORT
    Leonard Bernsteincompositeur

    West side story : Balcony scene (tonight)

    Gustavo Dudamel : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De Los Angeles, Orchestre Philharmonique De New York, Ansel Elgort : Tony, Rachel Zegler : Maria, Stephen Sondheim : auteur, Arthur Laurents : auteur, David Newman : auteur
    Album BOF West Side Story (Cast 2021) Label Hollywood Records Année 2021
  • 16h00
    Gaspard de la nuit : 3. Scarbo - pour piano - MARTHA ARGERICH
    Maurice Ravelcompositeur

    Gaspard de la nuit : 3. Scarbo - pour piano

    Martha Argerich : Piano
    Album Martha Argerich : The complete recordings on Deutsche Grammophon / CD 8 Label Deutsche Grammophon (4795129) Année 2015
  • 16h10
    Valses nobles et sentimentales pour piano : 1. Modéré - Très franc - MARTHA ARGERICH
    Maurice Ravelcompositeur

    Valses nobles et sentimentales pour piano : 1. Modéré - Très franc

    Martha Argerich : Piano
    Album Martha Argerich : The complete recordings on Deutsche Grammophon / CD 8 Label Deutsche Grammophon (4795129) Année 2015
  • 16h12
    Valses nobles et sentimentales pour piano : 2. Assez lent - MARTHA ARGERICH
    Maurice Ravelcompositeur

    Valses nobles et sentimentales pour piano : 2. Assez lent

    Martha Argerich : Piano
    Album Martha Argerich : The complete recordings on Deutsche Grammophon / CD 8 Label Deutsche Grammophon (4795129) Année 2015
  • 16h14
    Valses nobles et sentimentales pour piano : 3. Modéré - MARTHA ARGERICH
    Maurice Ravelcompositeur

    Valses nobles et sentimentales pour piano : 3. Modéré

    Martha Argerich : Piano
    Album Martha Argerich : The complete recordings on Deutsche Grammophon / CD 8 Label Deutsche Grammophon (4795129) Année 2015
  • 16h15
    Valses nobles et sentimentales pour piano : 4. Assez animé - MARTHA ARGERICH
    Maurice Ravelcompositeur

    Valses nobles et sentimentales pour piano : 4. Assez animé

    Martha Argerich : Piano
    Album Martha Argerich : The complete recordings on Deutsche Grammophon / CD 8 Label Deutsche Grammophon (4795129) Année 2015
  • 16h17
    Valses nobles et sentimentales pour piano : 5. Presque lent - MARTHA ARGERICH
    Maurice Ravelcompositeur

    Valses nobles et sentimentales pour piano : 5. Presque lent

    Martha Argerich : Piano
    Album Martha Argerich : The complete recordings on Deutsche Grammophon / CD 8 Label Deutsche Grammophon (4795129) Année 2015
  • 16h18
    Valses nobles et sentimentales pour piano : 6. Vif - MARTHA ARGERICH
    Maurice Ravelcompositeur

    Valses nobles et sentimentales pour piano : 6. Vif

    Martha Argerich : Piano
    Album Martha Argerich : The complete recordings on Deutsche Grammophon / CD 8 Label Deutsche Grammophon (4795129) Année 2015
  • 16h19
    Valses nobles et sentimentales pour piano : 7. Moins vif - MARTHA ARGERICH
    Maurice Ravelcompositeur

    Valses nobles et sentimentales pour piano : 7. Moins vif

    Martha Argerich : Piano
    Album Martha Argerich : The complete recordings on Deutsche Grammophon / CD 8 Label Deutsche Grammophon (4795129) Année 2015
  • 16h21
    Valses nobles et sentimentales pour piano : 8. Epilogue - MARTHA ARGERICH
    Maurice Ravelcompositeur

    Valses nobles et sentimentales pour piano : 8. Epilogue

    Martha Argerich : Piano
    Album Martha Argerich : The complete recordings on Deutsche Grammophon / CD 8 Label Deutsche Grammophon (4795129) Année 2015
  • 16h27
    Wither's rocking hymn - pour ensemble vocal d'hommes a cappella - PATRICK DUNACHIE
    Ralph Vaughan-Williamscompositeur

    Wither's rocking hymn - pour ensemble vocal d'hommes a cappella

    King'S Singers, Patrick Dunachie : Contre-ténor, Edward Button : Contre-ténor, Julian Gregory : Ténor, Christopher Bruerton : Baryton (voix), Nick Ashby : Baryton (voix), Jonathan Howard : Basse (voix), Christopher Bruerton : auteur
    Album Christmas carols with the King's singers Label Signum (SIGCD683) Année 2021
L'équipe de l'émission :
