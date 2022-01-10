Le weekend des auditeurs !

Relax !
Lundi 10 janvier 2022
Plusieurs suggestions musicales de nos fervents auditeurs : Brigitte, Jacqueline, Florent, Hervé, Philippe ou Monique... qui nous permettront de réécouter notamment le dernier disque de Lea Desandre, le Concertino pour harpe de Germaine Tailleferre, ou de découvrir la voix de Vincenzo Capezzuto.

Disques de légende : La Symphonie n°2 de Mahler par Gilbert Kaplan et l'Orchestre Symphonique de Londres

La programmation musicale :
  • 15h00
    Lo schiavo di sua moglie : Lasciatemi morir, stelle crudeli (Acte I Sc 8) Menalippa - LEA DESANDRE
    Francesco Provenzalecompositeur

    Lo schiavo di sua moglie : Lasciatemi morir, stelle crudeli (Acte I Sc 8) Menalippa

    Thomas Dunford : chef d'orchestre, Jupiter, Lea Desandre : Mezzo-soprano, Menalippa
    Album Amazone Label Erato (0190295065843) Année 2021
  • 15h04
    Mitilene, regina delle amazzoni : Io piango (Mitilene et Armidoro) - LEA DESANDRE
    Giuseppe De Bottiscompositeur

    Mitilene, regina delle amazzoni : Io piango (Mitilene et Armidoro)

    Thomas Dunford : chef d'orchestre, Jupiter, Lea Desandre : Mezzo-soprano, Armidoro, Cecilia Bartoli : Mezzo-soprano, Mitilene
    Album Amazone Label Erato (0190295065843) Année 2021
  • 15h10
    Peter Schmoll und Seine Nachbarn J 8 : Ouverture
    Carl Maria Von Webercompositeur

    Peter Schmoll und Seine Nachbarn J 8 : Ouverture

    Howard Griffiths : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique Du Wdr De Cologne
    Album Carl Maria von Weber : Intégrale des ouvertures Label Cpo (7778312) Année 2015
  • 15h19
    Cantabile en Ré Maj op 17 MS 109 - VILDE FRANG
    Niccolo Paganinicompositeur

    Cantabile en Ré Maj op 17 MS 109

    Vilde Frang : Violon, Michail Lifits : Piano
    Album Paganini et Schubert : Oeuvres pour violon et piano Label Warner Classics (0190295419363) Année 2019
  • 15h24
    Ave Maria de Caccini - pour soprano et orchestre - MARINA REBEKA
    Vladimir Vavilovcompositeur

    Ave Maria de Caccini - pour soprano et orchestre

    Giulio Caccini : compositeur, Modestas Pitrenas : chef d'orchestre, Sinfonietta Riga, Marina Rebeka : Soprano
    Album Credo Label Prima Classic (PRIMA007) Année 2020
  • 15h30
    Magnificat en Ré Maj Wq 215 H 772 : 1. Magnificat anima mea (Choeur)
    Carl Philipp Emanuel Bachcompositeur

    Magnificat en Ré Maj Wq 215 H 772 : 1. Magnificat anima mea (Choeur)

    Jonathan Cohen : chef d'orchestre, Arcangelo, Arcangelo
    Album Bach : Magnificats Label Hyperion (CDA68157) Année 2018
  • 15h34
    Concertino : Allegretto - pour harpe et orchestre - NICANOR ZABALETA
    Germaine Tailleferrecompositeur

    Concertino : Allegretto - pour harpe et orchestre

    Jean Martinon : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre National de l'ORTF, Nicanor Zabaleta : Harpe
    Album Boieldieu Saint Saens Tailleferre : Concertos pour harpe Label Dgg (463084) Année 1999
  • 15h41
    Concertino : Lento - pour harpe et orchestre - NICANOR ZABALETA
    Germaine Tailleferrecompositeur

    Concertino : Lento - pour harpe et orchestre

    Jean Martinon : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre National de l'ORTF, Nicanor Zabaleta : Harpe
    Album Boieldieu Saint Saens Tailleferre : Concertos pour harpe Label Dgg (463084) Année 1999
  • 15h46
    Concertino : Rondo - pour harpe et orchestre - NICANOR ZABALETA
    Germaine Tailleferrecompositeur

    Concertino : Rondo - pour harpe et orchestre

    Jean Martinon : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre National de l'ORTF, Nicanor Zabaleta : Harpe
    Album Boieldieu Saint Saens Tailleferre : Concertos pour harpe Label Dgg (463084) Année 1999
  • 15h51
    Hail bright Cecilia Z 328 : In vain the am'rous flute - PHILIPPE JAROUSSKY
    Henry Purcellcompositeur

    Hail bright Cecilia Z 328 : In vain the am'rous flute

    Christina Pluhar : chef d'orchestre, Philippe Jaroussky : Contre-ténor, Vincenzo Capezzuto : Contre-ténor, L'Arpeggiata
    Album Music for a While Label Erato (463375 0) Année 2014
  • 15h57
    Stù criato - pour tenor et ensemble instrumental - VINCENZO CAPEZZUTO
    Enzo Gragnaniellocompositeur

    Stù criato - pour tenor et ensemble instrumental

    Christina Pluhar : chef d'orchestre, Vincenzo Capezzuto : Ténor, L'Arpeggiata
    Album Via crucis Label Virgin Classics (5099960710703)
  • 16h01
    Symphonie n°5 en ut dièse min : Adagietto - sehr langsam
    Gustav Mahlercompositeur

    Symphonie n°5 en ut dièse min : Adagietto - sehr langsam

    Gilbert Kaplan : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres
    Album Gustav Mahler / édition Kaplan : Symphonie N°2 et piano rolls Label Conifer (75605 51277 2) Année 1996
  • 16h10
    Ging heut' morgens ubers feld - GUSTAV MAHLER
    Gustav Mahlercompositeur, Gustav MahlerPiano

    Ging heut' morgens ubers feld

    Album Gustav Mahler / édition Kaplan : Symphonie N°2 et piano rolls Label Conifer (75605 51277 2) Année 1996
  • 16h14
    Symphonie n°2 en ut min : 5ème mouvement - BENITA VALENTE
    Gustav Mahlercompositeur

    Symphonie n°2 en ut min : 5ème mouvement

    Gilbert Kaplan : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonie De Londres, Divers, Benita Valente : Soprano, Maureen Forreser : Contralto
    Album Gustav Mahler / édition Kaplan : Symphonie N°2 et piano rolls Label Conifer (75605 51277 2) Année 1996
