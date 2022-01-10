Programmation musicale
Lundi 10 janvier 2022
Le weekend des auditeurs !
Plusieurs suggestions musicales de nos fervents auditeurs : Brigitte, Jacqueline, Florent, Hervé, Philippe ou Monique... qui nous permettront de réécouter notamment le dernier disque de Lea Desandre, le Concertino pour harpe de Germaine Tailleferre, ou de découvrir la voix de Vincenzo Capezzuto.
Disques de légende : La Symphonie n°2 de Mahler par Gilbert Kaplan et l'Orchestre Symphonique de Londres
La programmation musicale :
- 15h00Francesco Provenzalecompositeur
Lo schiavo di sua moglie : Lasciatemi morir, stelle crudeli (Acte I Sc 8) MenalippaThomas Dunford : chef d'orchestre, Jupiter, Lea Desandre : Mezzo-soprano, MenalippaAlbum Amazone Label Erato (0190295065843) Année 2021
- 15h04Giuseppe De Bottiscompositeur
Mitilene, regina delle amazzoni : Io piango (Mitilene et Armidoro)Thomas Dunford : chef d'orchestre, Jupiter, Lea Desandre : Mezzo-soprano, Armidoro, Cecilia Bartoli : Mezzo-soprano, MitileneAlbum Amazone Label Erato (0190295065843) Année 2021
- 15h10Carl Maria Von Webercompositeur
Peter Schmoll und Seine Nachbarn J 8 : OuvertureHoward Griffiths : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique Du Wdr De CologneAlbum Carl Maria von Weber : Intégrale des ouvertures Label Cpo (7778312) Année 2015
- 15h19Niccolo Paganinicompositeur
Cantabile en Ré Maj op 17 MS 109Vilde Frang : Violon, Michail Lifits : PianoAlbum Paganini et Schubert : Oeuvres pour violon et piano Label Warner Classics (0190295419363) Année 2019
- 15h24Vladimir Vavilovcompositeur
Ave Maria de Caccini - pour soprano et orchestreGiulio Caccini : compositeur, Modestas Pitrenas : chef d'orchestre, Sinfonietta Riga, Marina Rebeka : SopranoAlbum Credo Label Prima Classic (PRIMA007) Année 2020
- 15h30Carl Philipp Emanuel Bachcompositeur
Magnificat en Ré Maj Wq 215 H 772 : 1. Magnificat anima mea (Choeur)Jonathan Cohen : chef d'orchestre, Arcangelo, ArcangeloAlbum Bach : Magnificats Label Hyperion (CDA68157) Année 2018
- 15h34Germaine Tailleferrecompositeur
Concertino : Allegretto - pour harpe et orchestreJean Martinon : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre National de l'ORTF, Nicanor Zabaleta : HarpeAlbum Boieldieu Saint Saens Tailleferre : Concertos pour harpe Label Dgg (463084) Année 1999
- 15h41Germaine Tailleferrecompositeur
Concertino : Lento - pour harpe et orchestreJean Martinon : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre National de l'ORTF, Nicanor Zabaleta : HarpeAlbum Boieldieu Saint Saens Tailleferre : Concertos pour harpe Label Dgg (463084) Année 1999
- 15h46Germaine Tailleferrecompositeur
Concertino : Rondo - pour harpe et orchestreJean Martinon : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre National de l'ORTF, Nicanor Zabaleta : HarpeAlbum Boieldieu Saint Saens Tailleferre : Concertos pour harpe Label Dgg (463084) Année 1999
- 15h51Henry Purcellcompositeur
Hail bright Cecilia Z 328 : In vain the am'rous fluteChristina Pluhar : chef d'orchestre, Philippe Jaroussky : Contre-ténor, Vincenzo Capezzuto : Contre-ténor, L'ArpeggiataAlbum Music for a While Label Erato (463375 0) Année 2014
- 15h57Enzo Gragnaniellocompositeur
Stù criato - pour tenor et ensemble instrumentalChristina Pluhar : chef d'orchestre, Vincenzo Capezzuto : Ténor, L'ArpeggiataAlbum Via crucis Label Virgin Classics (5099960710703)
- 16h01Gustav Mahlercompositeur
Symphonie n°5 en ut dièse min : Adagietto - sehr langsamGilbert Kaplan : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De LondresAlbum Gustav Mahler / édition Kaplan : Symphonie N°2 et piano rolls Label Conifer (75605 51277 2) Année 1996
- 16h10Gustav Mahlercompositeur, Gustav MahlerPiano
Ging heut' morgens ubers feldAlbum Gustav Mahler / édition Kaplan : Symphonie N°2 et piano rolls Label Conifer (75605 51277 2) Année 1996
- 16h14Gustav Mahlercompositeur
Symphonie n°2 en ut min : 5ème mouvementGilbert Kaplan : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonie De Londres, Divers, Benita Valente : Soprano, Maureen Forreser : ContraltoAlbum Gustav Mahler / édition Kaplan : Symphonie N°2 et piano rolls Label Conifer (75605 51277 2) Année 1996
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Lionel EsparzaProduction
- Antoine CourtinRéalisation
- Floriane EsnaultCollaboration
- Elise LejeuneCollaboration
