Par Lionel Esparza
du lundi au vendredi à 15hMusique classique
Mercredi 14 octobre 2020
1h 58mn

John Eliot Gardiner à Paris, Franz Liszt à Châteauroux

Un petit portrait du chef britannique John Eliot Gardiner, qui vient diriger le Requiem de Brahms à Radio France cette semaine, et une belle nouveauté du disque : Franz Schubert par le Quatuor Arod. Et à 16h, on écoute l'intégrale légendaire des œuvres d'Igor Stravinsky dirigées par Stravinsky.

Le chef d'orchestre britannique John Eliot Gardiner photographié le 28 février 1988, © Getty / Peter Rae / Fairfax Media

Disques de légende : Stravinsky dirige Stravinsky

La programmation musicale :
  • 15h00
    Concerto en Ré Maj BWV 1053 : 3. Allegro - arrangement pour violon cordes et basse continue - KATI DEBRETZENI
    Jean Sebastien Bachcompositeur

    John Eliot Gardiner : chef d'orchestre, Solistes Baroques Anglais, Kati Debretzeni : Violon, Kati Debretzeni : auteur
    Album Bach : Concertos pour violon Label Sdg (SDG732) Année 2019
  • 15h07
    Missa brevis en Fa Maj BWV 233 : 2. Gloria (Choeur)
    Jean Sebastien Bachcompositeur

    John Eliot Gardiner : chef d'orchestre, Solistes Baroques Anglais, Choeur Monteverdi
    Album Jean Sebastien Bach : Bach : Magnificat Missa Brevis BWV 233 et cantate BWV 151 Label Soli Deo Gloria (SDG728) Année 2017
  • 15h13
    Symphonie n°5 en Ré Maj op 107 MWV N 15 (Reformation) : 4. Choral : Ein feste Burg ist unser Gott
    Felix Mendelssohncompositeur

    John Eliot Gardiner : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres
    Album Felix Mendelssohn : Oeuvres symphoniques Label Lso Live (LSO0826D) Année 2018
  • 15h23
    Suite anglaise n°1 en La Maj BWV 806 : Allemande - GLENN GOULD
    Jean Sebastien Bachcompositeur

    Glenn Gould : Piano
    Album Bach : Intégrale des Suites anglaises (remasterisé) Label Sony (G0100032924998) Année 2015
  • 15h25
    Suite anglaise n°6 en ré min BWV 811 : Gavotte I - GLENN GOULD
    Jean Sebastien Bachcompositeur

    Glenn Gould : Piano
    Album Bach : Intégrale des Suites anglaises (remasterisé) Label Sony (G0100032924998) Année 2015
  • 15h27
    Suite anglaise n°6 en ré min BWV 811 : Gavotte II - GLENN GOULD
    Jean Sebastien Bachcompositeur

    Glenn Gould : Piano
    Album Bach : Intégrale des Suites anglaises (remasterisé) Label Sony (G0100032924998) Année 2015
  • 15h29
    Suite anglaise n°6 en ré min BWV 811 : Gigue - GLENN GOULD
    Jean Sebastien Bachcompositeur

    Glenn Gould : Piano
    Album Bach : Intégrale des Suites anglaises (remasterisé) Label Sony (G0100032924998) Année 2015
  • 15h33
    Concerto n°1 en Sol Maj : Allegro spiritoso - JEAN PIERRE RAMPAL
    Giovanni Battista Pergolesecompositeur

    Karl Munchinger : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De Chambre De Stuttgart, Jean Pierre Rampal : Flûte traversière
    Album Jean Pierre Rampal : Concerts et recitals 1961-1965 / Volume 1 Label Decca (480 1324)
  • 15h38
    Concerto pour flûte traversière en ré min Wq 22 H 425 : Allegro di molto - EMMANUEL PAHUD
    Carl Philipp Emanuel Bachcompositeur

    Trevor Pinnock : chef d'orchestre, Academie De Chambre De Potsdam, Emmanuel Pahud : Flûte traversière
    Album Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach : Concertos pour flûte traversière Label Warner Classics (0825646276790) Année 2016
  • 15h45
    Quintette avec saxophone en Mi bémol Maj op 34 : 1. Allegro ma non troppo vivo - NICOLAS ARSENIJEVIC
    Adolf Buschcompositeur

    Nicolas Arsenijevic : Saxophone alto, Yaore Talibart : Violon, Clemence Meriaux : Violon, Anna Sypniewski : Alto (instrument), Aurelie Allexandre D'Albronn : Violoncelle
    Album Inveniendi Label Chapeau L'artiste (CLAPARSEN1/1)
  • 15h54
    Sonate pour violoncelle et piano n°5 en Ré Maj op 102 n°2 : Allegro con brio - XAVIER PHILLIPS
    Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur

    Xavier Phillips : Violoncelle, François Frederic Guy : Piano
    Album Beethoven : Intégrale des oeuvres pour violoncelle et piano Label Evidence (EVCD015/1) Année 2015
  • 16h01
    Scherzo à la russe
    Igor Stravinskycompositeur, Igor Stravinskychef d'orchestre

    Orchestre Symphonique De La Columbia
    Album Igor Stravinsky : The complete Columbia album collection / CD 49 Label Sony Classical (88875026162-49) Année 2015
  • 16h06
    Apollon musagète : Apothéose
    Igor Stravinskycompositeur, Igor Stravinskychef d'orchestre

    Orchestre Symphonique De La Columbia
    Album Igor Stravinsky : Ballets / Volume 2 Label Sony (SM3K 46292) Année 1991
L'équipe de l'émission :
