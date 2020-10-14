John Eliot Gardiner à Paris, Franz Liszt à Châteauroux

Un petit portrait du chef britannique John Eliot Gardiner, qui vient diriger le Requiem de Brahms à Radio France cette semaine, et une belle nouveauté du disque : Franz Schubert par le Quatuor Arod. Et à 16h, on écoute l'intégrale légendaire des œuvres d'Igor Stravinsky dirigées par Stravinsky.

Le chef d'orchestre britannique John Eliot Gardiner photographié le 28 février 1988, © Getty / Peter Rae / Fairfax Media