Programmation musicale
Relax !
Par Lionel Esparza
du lundi au vendredi à 15hMusique classique
Mercredi 14 octobre 2020
John Eliot Gardiner à Paris, Franz Liszt à Châteauroux
Un petit portrait du chef britannique John Eliot Gardiner, qui vient diriger le Requiem de Brahms à Radio France cette semaine, et une belle nouveauté du disque : Franz Schubert par le Quatuor Arod. Et à 16h, on écoute l'intégrale légendaire des œuvres d'Igor Stravinsky dirigées par Stravinsky.
Disques de légende : Stravinsky dirige Stravinsky
La programmation musicale :
- 15h00Jean Sebastien Bachcompositeur
Concerto en Ré Maj BWV 1053 : 3. Allegro - arrangement pour violon cordes et basse continueJohn Eliot Gardiner : chef d'orchestre, Solistes Baroques Anglais, Kati Debretzeni : Violon, Kati Debretzeni : auteurAlbum Bach : Concertos pour violon Label Sdg (SDG732) Année 2019
- 15h07Jean Sebastien Bachcompositeur
Missa brevis en Fa Maj BWV 233 : 2. Gloria (Choeur)John Eliot Gardiner : chef d'orchestre, Solistes Baroques Anglais, Choeur MonteverdiAlbum Jean Sebastien Bach : Bach : Magnificat Missa Brevis BWV 233 et cantate BWV 151 Label Soli Deo Gloria (SDG728) Année 2017
- 15h13Felix Mendelssohncompositeur
Symphonie n°5 en Ré Maj op 107 MWV N 15 (Reformation) : 4. Choral : Ein feste Burg ist unser GottJohn Eliot Gardiner : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De LondresAlbum Felix Mendelssohn : Oeuvres symphoniques Label Lso Live (LSO0826D) Année 2018
- 15h23Jean Sebastien Bachcompositeur
Suite anglaise n°1 en La Maj BWV 806 : AllemandeGlenn Gould : PianoAlbum Bach : Intégrale des Suites anglaises (remasterisé) Label Sony (G0100032924998) Année 2015
- 15h25Jean Sebastien Bachcompositeur
Suite anglaise n°6 en ré min BWV 811 : Gavotte IGlenn Gould : PianoAlbum Bach : Intégrale des Suites anglaises (remasterisé) Label Sony (G0100032924998) Année 2015
- 15h27Jean Sebastien Bachcompositeur
Suite anglaise n°6 en ré min BWV 811 : Gavotte IIGlenn Gould : PianoAlbum Bach : Intégrale des Suites anglaises (remasterisé) Label Sony (G0100032924998) Année 2015
- 15h29Jean Sebastien Bachcompositeur
Suite anglaise n°6 en ré min BWV 811 : GigueGlenn Gould : PianoAlbum Bach : Intégrale des Suites anglaises (remasterisé) Label Sony (G0100032924998) Année 2015
- 15h33Giovanni Battista Pergolesecompositeur
Concerto n°1 en Sol Maj : Allegro spiritosoKarl Munchinger : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De Chambre De Stuttgart, Jean Pierre Rampal : Flûte traversièreAlbum Jean Pierre Rampal : Concerts et recitals 1961-1965 / Volume 1 Label Decca (480 1324)
- 15h38Carl Philipp Emanuel Bachcompositeur
Concerto pour flûte traversière en ré min Wq 22 H 425 : Allegro di moltoTrevor Pinnock : chef d'orchestre, Academie De Chambre De Potsdam, Emmanuel Pahud : Flûte traversièreAlbum Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach : Concertos pour flûte traversière Label Warner Classics (0825646276790) Année 2016
- 15h45Adolf Buschcompositeur
Quintette avec saxophone en Mi bémol Maj op 34 : 1. Allegro ma non troppo vivoNicolas Arsenijevic : Saxophone alto, Yaore Talibart : Violon, Clemence Meriaux : Violon, Anna Sypniewski : Alto (instrument), Aurelie Allexandre D'Albronn : VioloncelleAlbum Inveniendi Label Chapeau L'artiste (CLAPARSEN1/1)
- 15h54Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur
Sonate pour violoncelle et piano n°5 en Ré Maj op 102 n°2 : Allegro con brioXavier Phillips : Violoncelle, François Frederic Guy : PianoAlbum Beethoven : Intégrale des oeuvres pour violoncelle et piano Label Evidence (EVCD015/1) Année 2015
- 16h01Igor Stravinskycompositeur, Igor Stravinskychef d'orchestre
Scherzo à la russeOrchestre Symphonique De La ColumbiaAlbum Igor Stravinsky : The complete Columbia album collection / CD 49 Label Sony Classical (88875026162-49) Année 2015
- 16h06Igor Stravinskycompositeur, Igor Stravinskychef d'orchestre
Apollon musagète : ApothéoseOrchestre Symphonique De La ColumbiaAlbum Igor Stravinsky : Ballets / Volume 2 Label Sony (SM3K 46292) Année 1991
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Lionel EsparzaProduction
- Antoine CourtinRéalisation
- Flora SternadelCollaboration
