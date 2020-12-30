Relax !
Programmation musicale
Relax !
Par Lionel Esparza
du lundi au vendredi à 15hMusique classique
Mercredi 30 décembre 2020
1h 58mn

Portrait de Janet Baker

Au sommaire, un portrait de la grande mezzo-soprano britannique Janet Baker, les Gnossiennes et Gymnopédies d'Erik Satie par Reinbert de Leeuw en disque de légende, et on termine avec la Fantaisie pour piano de Robert Schumann, interprétée par Leif Ove Andsnes.

La mezzo-soprano Janet Baker en 1967, © Getty / David Farrell / Redferns

Disques de légende : Reinbert de Leeuw joue les Gymnopédies de Satie

Programme musical

Hector Berlioz, Les Nuits d'été op. 7 : Au cimetière - pour mezzo-soprano et orchestre
Janet Baker (mezzo-soprano), New Philharmonia Orchestra, John Barbirolli (direction)
EMI Classics

Gustav Mahler, Kindertotenlieder - Wenn dein Mütterlein
Janet Baker (mezzo-soprano), Orchestre Halle, John Barbirolli (direction)  
EMI Classics

Jean-Sébastien Bach, Cantate BWV 34 "O ewiges Feuer o Ursprung der Liebe" - Air : "Wohl euch ihr auserwählten Seelen"
Janet Baker (mezzo-soprano), Academy of Saint-Martin-in-the-Fields, Neville Marriner (direction)
EMI Classics

Georg Friedrich Haendel, Le Messie HWV 56 - "O thou that tellest good tidings to Zion" (1ère partie)
Janet Baker (mezzo-soprano), Ambrosian Singers, Orchestre de chambre anglais, Charles Mackerras (direction)  
EMI Classics

Ludwig van Beethoven, Schottische Lieder WoO 156 - n° 5 : "Cease your funning" ; n° 7 "Bonny laddie highland laddie" (arrangement pour mezzo-soprano, violon, violoncelle et piano)
Janet Baker (mezzo-soprano), Yehudi Menuhin (violon), Ross Pople (violoncelle), Daniel Barenboim (piano)
EMI Classics

Edward Elgar, Sea pictures op. 37 - 3. Sabbath morning at sea
Janet Baker (mezzo-soprano), Orchestre symphonique de Londres, John Barbirolli (direction)  
EMI Classics

Franz Schubert, An die Musik op. 88 n° 4 D 547
Janet Baker (mezzo-soprano), Geoffrey Parsons (piano)
EMI Classics

Erik Satie, Gnossienne n° 3
Reinbert de Leeuw (piano)
Philips

Erik Satie, Gymnopédie n° 1
Reinbert de Leeuw (piano)
Philips

Antonio Vivaldi, Concerto en Ut majeur RV 443 - Allegro ; Largo ; Allegro
Erik Bosgraaf (flûte à bec), Ensemble Cordevento
Brilliant Classics

Piotr Ilitch Tchaïkovsky, Casse-Noisette op. 71 - Acte II, Scène 15 : Final. Valse et apothéose
Orchestre symphonique de Boston, Seiji Ozawa (direction)
Deutsche Grammophon

Robert Schumann, Fantaisie pour piano en Ut majeur op. 17 :
I. Durchaus phantastisch und leidenschaftlich vorzutragen
II. Mässig. Durchaus energisch
III. Langsam getragen, Durchwegleise zu halten
Leif Ove Andsnes (piano)
EMI Classics

