Portrait de Janet Baker

Au sommaire, un portrait de la grande mezzo-soprano britannique Janet Baker, les Gnossiennes et Gymnopédies d'Erik Satie par Reinbert de Leeuw en disque de légende, et on termine avec la Fantaisie pour piano de Robert Schumann, interprétée par Leif Ove Andsnes.

La mezzo-soprano Janet Baker en 1967, © Getty / David Farrell / Redferns