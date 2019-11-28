Relax !
Jeudi 28 novembre 2019
1h 58mn

Portrait de Guido Cantelli, Anton Rubinstein, Teresa Stich Randall chante Mozart et Bach

Portrait du chef d'orchestre italien Guido Cantelli en première partie d'émission ; protégé d'Arturo Toscanini, il disparaît tragiquement dans un accident d'avion à l'âge de seulement 36 ans. On fête aussi sur le 190e anniversaire de la naissance pianiste et compositeur Anton Rubinstein.

Le chef d'orchestre Guido Cantelli se rend à une répétition de son mentor Arturo Toscannini, ca. 1952, © Getty / Hulton-Deutsch Collection/Corbis

Disques de légende : Teresa Stich-Randall chante Bach et Mozart

La programmation musicale :
  • 15h00
    Sinfonietta / Allegro con fucco
    Francis Poulenccompositeur

    Sinfonietta / Allegro con fucco

    Georges Prêtre : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de la Société des Concerts du Conservatoire
    Album Aubade sinfonietta suite francaise stabat mater et melodies Label Accord (461746-2) Année 1961
  • 15h08
    Quatuor à cordes n°6 en la min op 12 B 40 : Poco allegro - pour quatuor à cordes - QUATUOR PANOCHA
    Anton Dvorakcompositeur

    Quatuor à cordes n°6 en la min op 12 B 40 : Poco allegro - pour quatuor à cordes

    Quatuor Panocha, Jiri Panocha : Violon, Pavel Zejfart : Violon, Miroslav Sehnoutka : Alto (instrument), Jaroslav Kulhan : Violoncelle
    Album Anton Dvorak : Intégrale de la musique de chambre Label Supraphon Ou Supraphonet (111455-2) Année 2000
  • 15h14
    Armide LWV 71 : Plus j'observe ces lieux (Acte II Sc 3) Renaud - REINOUD VAN MECHELEN
    Jean Baptiste Lullycompositeur

    Armide LWV 71 : Plus j'observe ces lieux (Acte II Sc 3) Renaud

    Reinoud Van Mechelen : chef d'orchestre, A Nocte Temporis, Reinoud Van Mechelen : Haute-contre, Renaud
    Album Dumesny haute-contre de Lully Label Alpha (346840) Année 2019
  • 15h19
    Thétis et Pelée : Ciel en voyant ce temple redoutable (Acte III Sc 3) Pelée - REINOUD VAN MECHELEN
    Pascal Collassecompositeur

    Thétis et Pelée : Ciel en voyant ce temple redoutable (Acte III Sc 3) Pelée

    Reinoud Van Mechelen : chef d'orchestre, A Nocte Temporis, Reinoud Van Mechelen : Haute-contre, Pelée
    Album Dumesny haute-contre de Lully Label Alpha (346840) Année 2019
  • 15h24
  • 15h35
    Symphonie n°7 en La Maj op 92 : Presto
    Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur

    Symphonie n°7 en La Maj op 92 : Presto

    Guido Cantelli : chef d'orchestre, Philharmonia Orchestra
    Album Guido Cantelli : Fiery Angel of the Podium Label Emi Classics (50999 6790432 7)
  • 15h44
    Symphonie en ré min M 48 : Allegretto
    Cesar Franckcompositeur

    Symphonie en ré min M 48 : Allegretto

    Guido Cantelli : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De La Nbc De New York
    Album Guido Cantelli : Fiery Angel of the Podium Label Emi Classics (50999 6790432 7)
  • 15h54
    El sombrero de tres picos / Le Tricorne : Danza final / Danse finale
    Manuel De Fallacompositeur

    El sombrero de tres picos / Le Tricorne : Danza final / Danse finale

    Guido Cantelli : chef d'orchestre, Philharmonia Orchestra
    Album Guido Cantelli : Fiery Angel of the Podium Label Emi Classics (50999 6790432 7)
  • 16h01
    Cantate BWV 51 : Jauchzet gott in Allen landen : Aria - MAURICE ANDRE
    Jean Sébastien Bachcompositeur

    Cantate BWV 51 : Jauchzet gott in Allen landen : Aria

    Karl Ristenpart : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De Chambre De La Sarre, Maurice Andre, Teresa Stich-Randall : Soprano
    Album Teresa stich-randall : Recital Bach / Mozart Label Accord (ACCD 149 052) Année 1984
  • 16h07
    Exsultate jubilate K 165 pour soprano et orchestre : Allegro - TERESA STICH-RANDALL
    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur

    Exsultate jubilate K 165 pour soprano et orchestre : Allegro

    Karl Ristenpart : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De Chambre De La Sarre, Teresa Stich-Randall : Soprano
    Album Teresa stich-randall : Recital Bach / Mozart Label Accord (ACCD 149 052) Année 1984
  • 16h12
    Etude en Ut Maj op 23 nº2 : Etudes op 23 / Pour piano - JORGE BOLET
    Anton Rubinsteincompositeur

    Etude en Ut Maj op 23 nº2 : Etudes op 23 / Pour piano

    Jorge Bolet : Piano
    Album Jorge Bolet at Carnegie Hall Label Philips (456724-2)
  • 16h17
    Quatuor pour piano et cordes en Ut Maj op 66 : Allegro vivace - LESLIE HOWARD
    Anton Rubinsteincompositeur

    Quatuor pour piano et cordes en Ut Maj op 66 : Allegro vivace

    Leslie Howard : Piano, Rita Manning : Violon, Morgan Goff : Alto (instrument), Justin Pearson : Violoncelle
    Album Quatuors pour piano Label Hyperion (CDA68018) Année 2014
