Programmation musicale
Relax !
Par Lionel Esparza
du lundi au vendredi à 15hMusique classique
Jeudi 28 novembre 2019
Portrait de Guido Cantelli, Anton Rubinstein, Teresa Stich Randall chante Mozart et Bach
Portrait du chef d'orchestre italien Guido Cantelli en première partie d'émission ; protégé d'Arturo Toscanini, il disparaît tragiquement dans un accident d'avion à l'âge de seulement 36 ans. On fête aussi sur le 190e anniversaire de la naissance pianiste et compositeur Anton Rubinstein.
Disques de légende : Teresa Stich-Randall chante Bach et Mozart
La programmation musicale :
- 15h00Francis Poulenccompositeur
Sinfonietta / Allegro con fuccoGeorges Prêtre : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de la Société des Concerts du ConservatoireAlbum Aubade sinfonietta suite francaise stabat mater et melodies Label Accord (461746-2) Année 1961
- 15h08Anton Dvorakcompositeur
Quatuor à cordes n°6 en la min op 12 B 40 : Poco allegro - pour quatuor à cordesQuatuor Panocha, Jiri Panocha : Violon, Pavel Zejfart : Violon, Miroslav Sehnoutka : Alto (instrument), Jaroslav Kulhan : VioloncelleAlbum Anton Dvorak : Intégrale de la musique de chambre Label Supraphon Ou Supraphonet (111455-2) Année 2000
- 15h14Jean Baptiste Lullycompositeur
Armide LWV 71 : Plus j'observe ces lieux (Acte II Sc 3) RenaudReinoud Van Mechelen : chef d'orchestre, A Nocte Temporis, Reinoud Van Mechelen : Haute-contre, RenaudAlbum Dumesny haute-contre de Lully Label Alpha (346840) Année 2019
- 15h19Pascal Collassecompositeur
Thétis et Pelée : Ciel en voyant ce temple redoutable (Acte III Sc 3) PeléeReinoud Van Mechelen : chef d'orchestre, A Nocte Temporis, Reinoud Van Mechelen : Haute-contre, PeléeAlbum Dumesny haute-contre de Lully Label Alpha (346840) Année 2019
- 15h24Maurice Ravelcompositeur
Gaspard de la nuit : scarboWerner Haas : PianoAlbum Maurice Ravel : oeuvre pour piano Label Philips (438574 2) Année 1993
- 15h35Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur
Symphonie n°7 en La Maj op 92 : PrestoGuido Cantelli : chef d'orchestre, Philharmonia OrchestraAlbum Guido Cantelli : Fiery Angel of the Podium Label Emi Classics (50999 6790432 7)
- 15h44Cesar Franckcompositeur
Symphonie en ré min M 48 : AllegrettoGuido Cantelli : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De La Nbc De New YorkAlbum Guido Cantelli : Fiery Angel of the Podium Label Emi Classics (50999 6790432 7)
- 15h54Manuel De Fallacompositeur
El sombrero de tres picos / Le Tricorne : Danza final / Danse finaleGuido Cantelli : chef d'orchestre, Philharmonia OrchestraAlbum Guido Cantelli : Fiery Angel of the Podium Label Emi Classics (50999 6790432 7)
- 16h01Jean Sébastien Bachcompositeur
Cantate BWV 51 : Jauchzet gott in Allen landen : AriaKarl Ristenpart : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De Chambre De La Sarre, Maurice Andre, Teresa Stich-Randall : SopranoAlbum Teresa stich-randall : Recital Bach / Mozart Label Accord (ACCD 149 052) Année 1984
- 16h07Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur
Exsultate jubilate K 165 pour soprano et orchestre : AllegroKarl Ristenpart : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De Chambre De La Sarre, Teresa Stich-Randall : SopranoAlbum Teresa stich-randall : Recital Bach / Mozart Label Accord (ACCD 149 052) Année 1984
- 16h12Anton Rubinsteincompositeur
Etude en Ut Maj op 23 nº2 : Etudes op 23 / Pour pianoJorge Bolet : PianoAlbum Jorge Bolet at Carnegie Hall Label Philips (456724-2)
- 16h17Anton Rubinsteincompositeur
Quatuor pour piano et cordes en Ut Maj op 66 : Allegro vivaceLeslie Howard : Piano, Rita Manning : Violon, Morgan Goff : Alto (instrument), Justin Pearson : VioloncelleAlbum Quatuors pour piano Label Hyperion (CDA68018) Année 2014
