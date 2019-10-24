Programmation musicale
Relax !
Par Lionel Esparza
du lundi au vendredi à 15h
Jeudi 24 octobre 2019
Hommage à Rolando Panerai, un portrait de Christoph von Dohnanyi et des Cantates de Bach par Harnoncourt
Nous rendons hommage au baryton italien Rolando Panerai, disparu mardi 22 octobre. On parle aussi du chef Christoph von Dohnanyi qui dirige Brahms ce jeudi à la Philharmonie de Paris, et enfin notre légende du jour est le premier volume de l'intégrale des Cantates de Bach par Nikolaus Harnoncourt.
Né en 1924, le baryton Rolando Panerai a fait ses débuts à Florence en 1946 dans Lucia di Lammermoor de Donizetti. Grand partenaire de Maria Callas, mais aussi d'Elisabeth Schwarzkopf, Anna Moffo ou Tito Gobbi, il a mené une grande carrière dans les années 50-70. Sa dernière apparition sur scène à Paris remonte à l'année 2000, où il avait participé à une production de la Traviata dirigée par Zubin Mehta pour la télévision.
Disques de légende : Nikolaus Harnoncourt dirige des Cantates de Bach
Ce disque paru en 1971 chez Teldec est le premier volume de l'intégrale des Cantates de Jean-Sébastien Bach par les chefs Nikolaus Harnoncourt et Gustav Leonhardt.
La programmation musicale :
- 15h00Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur
Symphonie nº35 en Ré Maj K 385 : AllegroChristoph Von Dohnanyi : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de ClevelandAlbum Christoph Von Dohnanyi Dirige Mozart Et Webern Label Decca (436422-2) Année 1993
- 15h06Felix Mendelssohncompositeur
Symphonie nº4 en La Maj ""Italienne"" : Andante con motoChristoph Von Dohnanyi : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique de VienneAlbum Mendelssohn Felix : Symphonie N°3 & 4 Label Decca (417731-2) Année 1979
- 15h13Johannes Brahmscompositeur
Symphonie n°3 en Fa Maj op 90 : AllegroChristoph Von Dohnanyi : chef d'orchestre, Philharmonia OrchestraAlbum Johannes Brahms : Symphonies N°1 Et 3 Label Signum (SIGCD250)
- 15h22John Dowlandcompositeur
Lachrimae, or Seven Tears : 15. Mr. Giles Hobies GalliardFrancois Joubert-Caillet : chef d'orchestre, L'Acheron, Sokratis Sinopoulos : LyreAlbum Lachrimæ Lyræ - Tears Of Exile Label Fuga Libera (275050) Année 2019
- 15h26John Dowlandcompositeur
Lachrimae, or Seven Tears : 20. Mistress Nichols AlmandFrancois Joubert-Caillet : chef d'orchestre, L'Acheron, Sokratis Sinopoulos : LyreAlbum Lachrimæ Lyræ - Tears Of Exile Label Fuga Libera (275050) Année 2019
- 15h31Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur
Sonate pour piano et violon n°24 en Ut Maj K 296 : 3. Rondo. AllegroMichele Boegner : Piano, Jean MouillereAlbum Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart : Sonates Pour Piano Et Violon Label Erato (ECD75444)
- 15h36Robert Schumanncompositeur
Sonate pour piano n°2 en sol min op 22 : 2. AndantinoMichele Boegner : PianoAlbum Schumann / Sonate N2.kreisleriana Label Calliope (CAL 9286) Année 1999
- 15h41Joseph Haydncompositeur
Concerto pour piano en Fa Maj HOB XVIII : 3 : 3. PrestoJose Luis Garcia : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De Chambre Anglais, Michele Boegner : PianoAlbum Joseph Haydn : Les 3 Concertos Pour Piano Label Erato (2292456932) Année 1991
- 15h46Pierre Attaingnantcompositeur
Pot pourri : Bransle / Dit Le Bourguignon / Fantaisie / Saltarello / Pièce à 2. Musique pour les instruments anciens pour ensemble instrumentalHenri Le Jeune : compositeur, Pierre Certon : compositeur, Florilegium Musicum De ParisAlbum Musique Pour Les Instruments Anciens Label Cbs (61 238)
- 15h53Franz von Suppécompositeur
Matin midi et soir à Vienne : OuvertureGeorg Solti : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique de LondresAlbum Solti : Ouvertures Label Decca Année 2016
- 16h00Jean Sébastien Bachcompositeur
Cantate BWV 3 : Ach Gott wie manches Herzeleid : Choral : Ach Gott wie manches HerzeleidNikolaus Harnoncourt : chef d'orchestre, Concentus Musicus De Vienne, Petits Chanteurs De VienneAlbum Jean Sébastien Bach : Cantates Bwv 1 À 4 Label Teldec (835027) Année 1971
- 16h06Jean Sébastien Bachcompositeur
Cantate BWV 4 : Christ lag in Todesbanden : So feiern wir das hohe Fest Duo soprano ténorNikolaus Harnoncourt : chef d'orchestre, Concentus Musicus De Vienne, Non Identifie : Soprano, Kurt Equiluz : TénorAlbum Jean Sébastien Bach : Cantates Bwv 1 À 4 Label Teldec (835027) Année 1971
- 16h10Jean Sébastien Bachcompositeur
Cantate BWV 2 : Ach Gott vom Himmel sieh darein : Choral : Ach Gott, vom Himmel sieh dareinNikolaus Harnoncourt : chef d'orchestre, Concentus Musicus De Vienne, Petits Chanteurs De VienneAlbum Jean Sébastien Bach : Cantates Bwv 1 À 4 Label Teldec (835027) Année 1971
- 16h15Adolphe Adamcompositeur
Si j'étais roi : OuvertureRaymond Agoult : chef d'orchestre, Nouvel Orchestre Symphonique De LondresAlbum Clair De Lune : Orchestral Favourites Label Decca Eloquence (DECCA4827339)
- 16h22Léo Delibescompositeur
Coppélia : Valse lente (Acte I) - arrangement pour pianoPolina Leschenko : Piano, Ernst Von Dohnanyi : auteurAlbum Deux Label Alpha (188986) Année 2018
