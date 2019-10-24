Relax !
Programmation musicale
Par Lionel Esparza
du lundi au vendredi à 15hMusique classique
Jeudi 24 octobre 2019
1h 58mn

Hommage à Rolando Panerai, un portrait de Christoph von Dohnanyi et des Cantates de Bach par Harnoncourt

Nous rendons hommage au baryton italien Rolando Panerai, disparu mardi 22 octobre. On parle aussi du chef Christoph von Dohnanyi qui dirige Brahms ce jeudi à la Philharmonie de Paris, et enfin notre légende du jour est le premier volume de l'intégrale des Cantates de Bach par Nikolaus Harnoncourt.

Le chef d'orchestre allemand Christoph von Dohnanyi dirige l'orchestre de Cleveland en 1983, © Getty / Bettmann

Né en 1924, le baryton Rolando Panerai a fait ses débuts à Florence en 1946 dans Lucia di Lammermoor de Donizetti. Grand partenaire de Maria Callas, mais aussi d'Elisabeth Schwarzkopf, Anna Moffo ou Tito Gobbi, il a mené une grande carrière dans les années 50-70. Sa dernière apparition sur scène à Paris remonte à l'année 2000, où il avait participé à une production de la Traviata dirigée par Zubin Mehta pour la télévision.

Disques de légende : Nikolaus Harnoncourt dirige des Cantates de Bach

Ce disque paru en 1971 chez Teldec est le premier volume de l'intégrale des Cantates de Jean-Sébastien Bach par les chefs Nikolaus Harnoncourt et Gustav Leonhardt.

La programmation musicale :
  • 15h00
    Symphonie nº35 en Ré Maj K 385 : Allegro
    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur

    Symphonie nº35 en Ré Maj K 385 : Allegro

    Christoph Von Dohnanyi : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de Cleveland
    Album Christoph Von Dohnanyi Dirige Mozart Et Webern Label Decca (436422-2) Année 1993
  • 15h06
    Symphonie nº4 en La Maj "Italienne" : Andante con moto
    Felix Mendelssohncompositeur

    Symphonie nº4 en La Maj ""Italienne"" : Andante con moto

    Christoph Von Dohnanyi : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique de Vienne
    Album Mendelssohn Felix : Symphonie N°3 & 4 Label Decca (417731-2) Année 1979
  • 15h13
    Symphonie n°3 en Fa Maj op 90 : Allegro
    Johannes Brahmscompositeur

    Symphonie n°3 en Fa Maj op 90 : Allegro

    Christoph Von Dohnanyi : chef d'orchestre, Philharmonia Orchestra
    Album Johannes Brahms : Symphonies N°1 Et 3 Label Signum (SIGCD250)
  • 15h22
    Lachrimae, or Seven Tears : 15. Mr. Giles Hobies Galliard - SOKRATIS SINOPOULOS
    John Dowlandcompositeur

    Lachrimae, or Seven Tears : 15. Mr. Giles Hobies Galliard

    Francois Joubert-Caillet : chef d'orchestre, L'Acheron, Sokratis Sinopoulos : Lyre
    Album Lachrimæ Lyræ - Tears Of Exile Label Fuga Libera (275050) Année 2019
  • 15h26
    Lachrimae, or Seven Tears : 20. Mistress Nichols Almand - SOKRATIS SINOPOULOS
    John Dowlandcompositeur

    Lachrimae, or Seven Tears : 20. Mistress Nichols Almand

    Francois Joubert-Caillet : chef d'orchestre, L'Acheron, Sokratis Sinopoulos : Lyre
    Album Lachrimæ Lyræ - Tears Of Exile Label Fuga Libera (275050) Année 2019
  • 15h31
    Sonate pour piano et violon n°24 en Ut Maj K 296 : 3. Rondo. Allegro - MICHELE BOEGNER
    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur

    Sonate pour piano et violon n°24 en Ut Maj K 296 : 3. Rondo. Allegro

    Michele Boegner : Piano, Jean Mouillere
    Album Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart : Sonates Pour Piano Et Violon Label Erato (ECD75444)
  • 15h36
    Sonate pour piano n°2 en sol min op 22 : 2. Andantino - MICHELE BOEGNER
    Robert Schumanncompositeur

    Sonate pour piano n°2 en sol min op 22 : 2. Andantino

    Michele Boegner : Piano
    Album Schumann / Sonate N2.kreisleriana Label Calliope (CAL 9286) Année 1999
  • 15h41
    Concerto pour piano en Fa Maj HOB XVIII : 3 : 3. Presto - MICHELE BOEGNER
    Joseph Haydncompositeur

    Concerto pour piano en Fa Maj HOB XVIII : 3 : 3. Presto

    Jose Luis Garcia : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De Chambre Anglais, Michele Boegner : Piano
    Album Joseph Haydn : Les 3 Concertos Pour Piano Label Erato (2292456932) Année 1991
  • 15h46
    Pot pourri : Bransle / Dit Le Bourguignon / Fantaisie / Saltarello / Pièce à 2. Musique pour les instruments anciens pour ensemble instrumental - FLORILEGIUM MUSICUM DE PARIS
    Pierre Attaingnantcompositeur

    Pot pourri : Bransle / Dit Le Bourguignon / Fantaisie / Saltarello / Pièce à 2. Musique pour les instruments anciens pour ensemble instrumental

    Henri Le Jeune : compositeur, Pierre Certon : compositeur, Florilegium Musicum De Paris
    Album Musique Pour Les Instruments Anciens Label Cbs (61 238)
  • 15h53
    Matin midi et soir à Vienne : Ouverture
    Franz von Suppécompositeur

    Matin midi et soir à Vienne : Ouverture

    Georg Solti : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique de Londres
    Album Solti : Ouvertures Label Decca Année 2016
  • 16h00
    Cantate BWV 3 : Ach Gott wie manches Herzeleid : Choral : Ach Gott wie manches Herzeleid
    Jean Sébastien Bachcompositeur

    Cantate BWV 3 : Ach Gott wie manches Herzeleid : Choral : Ach Gott wie manches Herzeleid

    Nikolaus Harnoncourt : chef d'orchestre, Concentus Musicus De Vienne, Petits Chanteurs De Vienne
    Album Jean Sébastien Bach : Cantates Bwv 1 À 4 Label Teldec (835027) Année 1971
  • 16h06
    Cantate BWV 4 : Christ lag in Todesbanden : So feiern wir das hohe Fest Duo soprano ténor - NON IDENTIFIE
    Jean Sébastien Bachcompositeur

    Cantate BWV 4 : Christ lag in Todesbanden : So feiern wir das hohe Fest Duo soprano ténor

    Nikolaus Harnoncourt : chef d'orchestre, Concentus Musicus De Vienne, Non Identifie : Soprano, Kurt Equiluz : Ténor
    Album Jean Sébastien Bach : Cantates Bwv 1 À 4 Label Teldec (835027) Année 1971
  • 16h10
    Cantate BWV 2 : Ach Gott vom Himmel sieh darein : Choral : Ach Gott, vom Himmel sieh darein
    Jean Sébastien Bachcompositeur

    Cantate BWV 2 : Ach Gott vom Himmel sieh darein : Choral : Ach Gott, vom Himmel sieh darein

    Nikolaus Harnoncourt : chef d'orchestre, Concentus Musicus De Vienne, Petits Chanteurs De Vienne
    Album Jean Sébastien Bach : Cantates Bwv 1 À 4 Label Teldec (835027) Année 1971
  • 16h15
    Si j'étais roi : Ouverture
    Adolphe Adamcompositeur

    Si j'étais roi : Ouverture

    Raymond Agoult : chef d'orchestre, Nouvel Orchestre Symphonique De Londres
    Album Clair De Lune : Orchestral Favourites Label Decca Eloquence (DECCA4827339)
  • 16h22
    Coppélia : Valse lente (Acte I) - arrangement pour piano - POLINA LESCHENKO
    Léo Delibescompositeur

    Coppélia : Valse lente (Acte I) - arrangement pour piano

    Polina Leschenko : Piano, Ernst Von Dohnanyi : auteur
    Album Deux Label Alpha (188986) Année 2018
L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
mercredi 23 octobre 2019
1h 58mn
Hommage à Raymond Leppard, les Mousquetaires jouent Gabriel Fauré
émission suivante
vendredi 25 octobre 2019
1h 58mn
Relax ! du vendredi 25 octobre 2019