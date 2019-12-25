Programmation musicale
Relax !
Par Lionel Esparza
du lundi au vendredi à 15hMusique classique
Mercredi 25 décembre 2019
Portrait de Andreas Scholl, Leontyne Price et Herbert von Karajan chantent Noël
Aujourd’hui dans Relax le portrait du contre ténor Andreas Scholl et en disques de légende "13 chants de Noël" par Leontyne Price dirigée par Herbert von Karajan.
Disques de légende : Leontyne Price chante Noël dirigée par Herbert von Karajan
La programmation musicale :
- 15h00Eric Coatescompositeur
The merrymakers (Ouverture miniature) - pour orchestreJohn Wilson : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique de la BBCAlbum Eric Coates : Oeuvres orchestrales / vol 1 Label Chandos (CHAN20036) Année 2019
- 15h05Eric Coatescompositeur
Dancing Nights - pour orchestreJohn Wilson : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique de la BBCAlbum Eric Coates : Oeuvres orchestrales / vol 1 Label Chandos (CHAN20036) Année 2019
- 15h13Maurice Ravelcompositeur
Le Tombeau de Couperin M 68 : 3. ForlaneVanessa Benelli-Mosell : PianoAlbum Maurice Ravel : Concerto en Sol Maj et autres oeuvres Label Decca Italy (4818834) Année 2019
- 15h20Kurt Weillcompositeur
Happy end : Surabaya JohnnyJohn Eliot Gardiner : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique Du Ndr De Hambourg, Anne Sofie Von Otter : Mezzo-sopranoAlbum Speak low / Anne Sophie von Otter chante Kurt Weill Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (439894-2) Année 1994
- 15h28Hector Berliozcompositeur
Benvenuto Cellini op 23 : OuvertureJohn Nelson : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre National de FranceAlbum Benvenuto Cellini op 23 (Intégrale) Label Virgin (5457062) Année 2004
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Lionel EsparzaProduction
- Antoine CourtinRéalisation
- Flora SternadelCollaboration
