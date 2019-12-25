Relax !
Programmation musicale
Relax !
Par Lionel Esparza
du lundi au vendredi à 15hMusique classique
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Mercredi 25 décembre 2019

Dossier Bonnes fêtes de fin d'année avec France musique

1h 58mn

Portrait de Andreas Scholl, Leontyne Price et Herbert von Karajan chantent Noël

Aujourd’hui dans Relax le portrait du contre ténor Andreas Scholl et en disques de légende "13 chants de Noël" par Leontyne Price dirigée par Herbert von Karajan.

Portrait de Andreas Scholl, Leontyne Price et Herbert von Karajan chantent Noël
Andreas Scholl , © James McMillan

Disques de légende : Leontyne Price chante Noël dirigée par Herbert von Karajan

La programmation musicale :
  • 15h00
    The merrymakers (Ouverture miniature) - pour orchestre
    Eric Coatescompositeur

    The merrymakers (Ouverture miniature) - pour orchestre

    John Wilson : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique de la BBC
    Album Eric Coates : Oeuvres orchestrales / vol 1 Label Chandos (CHAN20036) Année 2019
  • 15h05
    Dancing Nights - pour orchestre
    Eric Coatescompositeur

    Dancing Nights - pour orchestre

    John Wilson : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique de la BBC
    Album Eric Coates : Oeuvres orchestrales / vol 1 Label Chandos (CHAN20036) Année 2019
  • 15h13
    Le Tombeau de Couperin M 68 : 3. Forlane - VANESSA BENELLI-MOSELL
    Maurice Ravelcompositeur

    Le Tombeau de Couperin M 68 : 3. Forlane

    Vanessa Benelli-Mosell : Piano
    Album Maurice Ravel : Concerto en Sol Maj et autres oeuvres Label Decca Italy (4818834) Année 2019
  • 15h20
    Happy end : Surabaya Johnny - ANNE SOFIE VON OTTER
    Kurt Weillcompositeur

    Happy end : Surabaya Johnny

    John Eliot Gardiner : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique Du Ndr De Hambourg, Anne Sofie Von Otter : Mezzo-soprano
    Album Speak low / Anne Sophie von Otter chante Kurt Weill Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (439894-2) Année 1994
  • 15h28
    Benvenuto Cellini op 23 : Ouverture
    Hector Berliozcompositeur

    Benvenuto Cellini op 23 : Ouverture

    John Nelson : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre National de France
    Album Benvenuto Cellini op 23 (Intégrale) Label Virgin (5457062) Année 2004
L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
mardi 24 décembre 2019
1h 58mn
Nikolaus Harnoncourt à l'honneur !
émission suivante
jeudi 26 décembre 2019
1h 58mn
Relax ! du jeudi 26 décembre 2019