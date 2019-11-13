Programmation musicale
Relax !
Par Lionel Esparza
du lundi au vendredi à 15hMusique classique
Mercredi 13 novembre 2019
Matthias Goerne à Radio France, Hans Hotter chante le Voyage d'Hiver de Schubert
Disques de légende
La programmation musicale :
- 15h14Henry Desmarestcompositeur
Circé : Sombres marais du Styx, Cocyte, Phlégéton (Acte IV Sc 1) CircéAlexis Kossenko : chef d'orchestre, Les Ambassadeurs, Katherine Watson : Soprano, CircéAlbum L'opéra Du Roi Soleil Label Aparte (AP209D) Année 2019
- 15h18André Campracompositeur
Idoménée : Espoir des malheureux, plaisir de la vengeance (Acte IV Sc 1) IlioneAlexis Kossenko : chef d'orchestre, Les Ambassadeurs, Katherine Watson : Soprano, IlioneAlbum L'opéra Du Roi Soleil Label Aparte (AP209D) Année 2019
- 15h22Marin Maraiscompositeur
Alcyone : 2ème air des MatelotsAlexis Kossenko : chef d'orchestre, Les AmbassadeursAlbum L'opéra Du Roi Soleil Label Aparte (AP209D) Année 2019
- 15h24Tasmin LittleViolon
Concerto en La Maj op 8 : Romanza andanteMieczyslaw Karlowicz : compositeur, Martyn Brabbins : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De La Bbc D'EcosseAlbum Moskowski Et Karlowicz : Concertos Pour Violon Label Hyperion (HYPE CDA67389) Année 2003
- 15h33Richard Wagnercompositeur
Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg WWV 96 (Les maîtres chanteurs de Nuremberg) : Wie duftet doch der Flieder (Acte II) SachsDaniel Harding : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio Suedoise, Matthias Goerne : Baryton (voix)Album The Wagner Project Label Harmonia Mundi (90225051DI) Année 2017
- 16h01Franz Schubertcompositeur
Winterreise op 89 D 911 (intégrale) : Auf dem flusseHans Hotter : Baryton-basse (voix), Gerald Moore : PianoAlbum Hans Hotter Interprète Le Voyage D'hiver De Schubert Label Emi Classics (2649042) Année 2009
- 16h06Franz Schubertcompositeur
Winterreise op 89 D 911 (intégrale) : Im dorfeHans Hotter : Baryton-basse (voix), Gerald Moore : PianoAlbum Hans Hotter Interprète Le Voyage D'hiver De Schubert Label Emi Classics (2649042) Année 2009
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Lionel EsparzaProduction
- Antoine CourtinRéalisation
- Flora SternadelCollaboration
émission précédentemardi 12 novembre 2019
émission suivantejeudi 14 novembre 2019