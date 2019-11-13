Relax !
Par Lionel Esparza
du lundi au vendredi à 15h
Mercredi 13 novembre 2019
1h 58mn

Matthias Goerne à Radio France, Hans Hotter chante le Voyage d'Hiver de Schubert

Le baryton allemand Matthias Goerne, © Caroline de Bon

Disques de légende 

La programmation musicale :
  • 15h14
    Circé : Sombres marais du Styx, Cocyte, Phlégéton (Acte IV Sc 1) Circé - KATHERINE WATSON
    Henry Desmarestcompositeur

    Circé : Sombres marais du Styx, Cocyte, Phlégéton (Acte IV Sc 1) Circé

    Alexis Kossenko : chef d'orchestre, Les Ambassadeurs, Katherine Watson : Soprano, Circé
    Album L'opéra Du Roi Soleil Label Aparte (AP209D) Année 2019
  • 15h18
    Idoménée : Espoir des malheureux, plaisir de la vengeance (Acte IV Sc 1) Ilione - KATHERINE WATSON
    André Campracompositeur

    Idoménée : Espoir des malheureux, plaisir de la vengeance (Acte IV Sc 1) Ilione

    Alexis Kossenko : chef d'orchestre, Les Ambassadeurs, Katherine Watson : Soprano, Ilione
    Album L'opéra Du Roi Soleil Label Aparte (AP209D) Année 2019
  • 15h22
    Alcyone : 2ème air des Matelots
    Marin Maraiscompositeur

    Alcyone : 2ème air des Matelots

    Alexis Kossenko : chef d'orchestre, Les Ambassadeurs
    Album L'opéra Du Roi Soleil Label Aparte (AP209D) Année 2019
  • 15h24
    Concerto en La Maj op 8 : Romanza andante - TASMIN LITTLE
    Tasmin LittleViolon

    Concerto en La Maj op 8 : Romanza andante

    Mieczyslaw Karlowicz : compositeur, Martyn Brabbins : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De La Bbc D'Ecosse
    Album Moskowski Et Karlowicz : Concertos Pour Violon Label Hyperion (HYPE CDA67389) Année 2003
  • 15h33
    Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg WWV 96 (Les maîtres chanteurs de Nuremberg) : Wie duftet doch der Flieder (Acte II) Sachs - MATTHIAS GOERNE
    Richard Wagnercompositeur

    Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg WWV 96 (Les maîtres chanteurs de Nuremberg) : Wie duftet doch der Flieder (Acte II) Sachs

    Daniel Harding : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio Suedoise, Matthias Goerne : Baryton (voix)
    Album The Wagner Project Label Harmonia Mundi (90225051DI) Année 2017
  • 16h01
    Winterreise op 89 D 911 (intégrale) : Auf dem flusse - HANS HOTTER
    Franz Schubertcompositeur

    Winterreise op 89 D 911 (intégrale) : Auf dem flusse

    Hans Hotter : Baryton-basse (voix), Gerald Moore : Piano
    Album Hans Hotter Interprète Le Voyage D'hiver De Schubert Label Emi Classics (2649042) Année 2009
  • 16h06
    Winterreise op 89 D 911 (intégrale) : Im dorfe - HANS HOTTER
    Franz Schubertcompositeur

    Winterreise op 89 D 911 (intégrale) : Im dorfe

    Hans Hotter : Baryton-basse (voix), Gerald Moore : Piano
    Album Hans Hotter Interprète Le Voyage D'hiver De Schubert Label Emi Classics (2649042) Année 2009
