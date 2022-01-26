Programmation musicale
Mercredi 26 janvier 2022
Bon anniversaire Frédéric Lodéon !
Aujourd'hui, nous sommes en compagnie de Frédéric Lodéon à l'occasion de ses 70 ans et de la sortie du coffret Erato ! Nous évoquerons entre autres avec lui les grandes personnalités qui ont marqué sa carrière : Augustin Dumay, Jean-Philippe Collard, Daria Hovora, Jean Hubeau ou Michel Garcin...
- Le coffret de 21CD sortait le 21 janvier 2022 sous le label Erato pour le 70e anniversaire du violoncelliste français Frédéric Lodéon.
Disques de légende : Water Music de Haendel par John Eliot Gardiner
La programmation musicale :
- 15h00Gabriel Faurécompositeur
Quatuor pour trio à cordes et piano n°1 en ut min op 15 : 4. Allegro moltoAugustin Dumay : Violon, Bruno Pasquier : Alto (instrument), Frédéric Lodéon : Violoncelle, Jean-Philippe Collard : PianoAlbum Frédéric Lodéon - Le Flamboyant : The complete Erato & EMI recordings / CD 08 Label Warner Classics (0190296546259/8) Année 2022
- 15h12Edouard Lalocompositeur
Concerto pour violoncelle en ré min : 2. Intermezzo. Andantino con moto - Allegro prestoCharles Dutoit : chef d'orchestre, Philharmonia Orchestra, Frédéric Lodéon : VioloncelleAlbum Frédéric Lodéon - Le Flamboyant : The complete Erato & EMI recordings / CD 12 Label Warner Classics (0190296546259/12) Année 2022
- 15h22Serge Prokofievcompositeur
Sonate pour violoncelle et piano en Ut Maj op 119 : 2. ModeratoFrédéric Lodéon : Violoncelle, Daria Hovora : PianoAlbum Frédéric Lodéon - Le Flamboyant : The complete Erato & EMI recordings / CD 01 Label Erato - Warner Classics (0190296546259/1) Année 2022
- 15h32Robert Schumanncompositeur
Trio pour violon violoncelle et piano n°2 en Fa Maj op 80 : 3. In mässiger BewegungJean Mouillere, Frédéric Lodéon : Violoncelle, Jean Hubeau : PianoAlbum Frédéric Lodéon - Le Flamboyant : The complete Erato & EMI recordings / CD 10 Label Warner Classics (0190296546259/10) Année 2022
- 15h40Franz Schubertcompositeur
Trio avec piano en Mi bémol Maj op 100 D 929 : 2. Andante con motoAugustin Dumay : Violon, Frédéric Lodéon : Violoncelle, Jean-Philippe Collard : PianoAlbum Frédéric Lodéon - Le Flamboyant : The complete Erato & EMI recordings / CD 15 Label Warner Classics (0190296546259/15) Année 2022
- 16h01Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur
Suite nº1 en Fa Maj hwv 348 : Alla hornpipeJohn Eliot Gardiner : chef d'orchestre, Solistes Baroques AnglaisAlbum Georg Friedrich Haendel : Water music hwv 348 a 350 Label Erato (ERAT ECD 88 005) Année 1982
- 16h07Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur
Suite nº2 en Ré Maj hwv 349 : AllegroJohn Eliot Gardiner : chef d'orchestre, Solistes Baroques AnglaisAlbum Georg Friedrich Haendel : Water music hwv 348 a 350 Label Erato (ERAT ECD 88 005) Année 1982
