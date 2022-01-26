Relax !
Programmation musicale
Par Lionel Esparza
du lundi au vendredi à 15hMusique classique
Mercredi 26 janvier 2022
1h 57mn

Bon anniversaire Frédéric Lodéon !

Aujourd'hui, nous sommes en compagnie de Frédéric Lodéon à l'occasion de ses 70 ans et de la sortie du coffret Erato ! Nous évoquerons entre autres avec lui les grandes personnalités qui ont marqué sa carrière : Augustin Dumay, Jean-Philippe Collard, Daria Hovora, Jean Hubeau ou Michel Garcin...

Frédéric Lodéon est notre invité aujourd'hui dans Relax!, © Getty
  • Le coffret de 21CD sortait le 21 janvier 2022 sous le label Erato pour le 70e anniversaire du violoncelliste français Frédéric Lodéon.
Frédéric Lodéon - Le Flamboyant
Frédéric Lodéon - Le Flamboyant, © ERATO

Disques de légende : Water Music de Haendel par John Eliot Gardiner

La programmation musicale :
  • 15h00
    Quatuor pour trio à cordes et piano n°1 en ut min op 15 : 4. Allegro molto - AUGUSTIN DUMAY
    Gabriel Faurécompositeur

    Quatuor pour trio à cordes et piano n°1 en ut min op 15 : 4. Allegro molto

    Augustin Dumay : Violon, Bruno Pasquier : Alto (instrument), Frédéric Lodéon : Violoncelle, Jean-Philippe Collard : Piano
    Album Frédéric Lodéon - Le Flamboyant : The complete Erato & EMI recordings / CD 08 Label Warner Classics (0190296546259/8) Année 2022
  • 15h12
    Concerto pour violoncelle en ré min : 2. Intermezzo. Andantino con moto - Allegro presto - FREDERIC LODEON
    Edouard Lalocompositeur

    Concerto pour violoncelle en ré min : 2. Intermezzo. Andantino con moto - Allegro presto

    Charles Dutoit : chef d'orchestre, Philharmonia Orchestra, Frédéric Lodéon : Violoncelle
    Album Frédéric Lodéon - Le Flamboyant : The complete Erato & EMI recordings / CD 12 Label Warner Classics (0190296546259/12) Année 2022
  • 15h22
    Sonate pour violoncelle et piano en Ut Maj op 119 : 2. Moderato - FREDERIC LODEON
    Serge Prokofievcompositeur

    Sonate pour violoncelle et piano en Ut Maj op 119 : 2. Moderato

    Frédéric Lodéon : Violoncelle, Daria Hovora : Piano
    Album Frédéric Lodéon - Le Flamboyant : The complete Erato & EMI recordings / CD 01 Label Erato - Warner Classics (0190296546259/1) Année 2022
  • 15h32
    Trio pour violon violoncelle et piano n°2 en Fa Maj op 80 : 3. In mässiger Bewegung - JEAN MOUILLERE
    Robert Schumanncompositeur

    Trio pour violon violoncelle et piano n°2 en Fa Maj op 80 : 3. In mässiger Bewegung

    Jean Mouillere, Frédéric Lodéon : Violoncelle, Jean Hubeau : Piano
    Album Frédéric Lodéon - Le Flamboyant : The complete Erato & EMI recordings / CD 10 Label Warner Classics (0190296546259/10) Année 2022
  • 15h40
    Trio avec piano en Mi bémol Maj op 100 D 929 : 2. Andante con moto - AUGUSTIN DUMAY
    Franz Schubertcompositeur

    Trio avec piano en Mi bémol Maj op 100 D 929 : 2. Andante con moto

    Augustin Dumay : Violon, Frédéric Lodéon : Violoncelle, Jean-Philippe Collard : Piano
    Album Frédéric Lodéon - Le Flamboyant : The complete Erato & EMI recordings / CD 15 Label Warner Classics (0190296546259/15) Année 2022
  • 16h01
    Suite nº1 en Fa Maj hwv 348 : Alla hornpipe
    Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur

    Suite nº1 en Fa Maj hwv 348 : Alla hornpipe

    John Eliot Gardiner : chef d'orchestre, Solistes Baroques Anglais
    Album Georg Friedrich Haendel : Water music hwv 348 a 350 Label Erato (ERAT ECD 88 005) Année 1982
  • 16h07
    Suite nº2 en Ré Maj hwv 349 : Allegro
    Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur

    Suite nº2 en Ré Maj hwv 349 : Allegro

    John Eliot Gardiner : chef d'orchestre, Solistes Baroques Anglais
    Album Georg Friedrich Haendel : Water music hwv 348 a 350 Label Erato (ERAT ECD 88 005) Année 1982
L'équipe de l'émission :
