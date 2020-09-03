Programmation musicale
Jeudi 3 septembre 2020
Histoires d'amour et de musique
Attention, émission people ! Nous nous intéressons ce jeudi à quelques grands couples de musiciens, à la ville comme à la scène... Et notre disque de légende est la version mythique des variations Goldberg de Jean-Sébastien Bach par le pianiste canadien Glenn Gould.
Petit panorama - en musique ! - des couples les plus glamour de la musique classique : de Magdalena Kozena & Simon Rattle dans Carmen, à Maria Joao Pires & Augustin Dumay dans la musique de Brahms, en passant par Mariana Flores & Leonardo Garcia Alarcon dans un oratorio de Falvetti... sans oublier Roberto Alagna et Aleksandra Kurzak et leur dernier disque de duos d'amour, Puccini in love !
Disques de légende : le pianiste Glenn Gould joue les Variations Goldberg de Bach
La programmation musicale :
- 15h00Giacomo Puccinicompositeur
La bohème : O soave fanciulla (Acte I) Mimì RodolfoRiccardo Frizza : chef d'orchestre, Sinfonia Varsovia, Roberto Alagna : Ténor, Rodolfo, Aleksandra Kurzak : Soprano, MimiAlbum Puccini in love Label Sony Classical (19075879232) Année 2018
- 15h05Jacques Offenbachcompositeur
Orphée aux enfers : Il m'a semblé sur mon épaule (Acte II 3ème tableau) Duo Eurydice Jupiter (Duo de la mouche)Marc Minkowski : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de l'Opéra National de Lyon, Natalie Dessay : Soprano, Eurydice, Laurent Naouri : Baryton (voix), JupiterAlbum Orphée aux enfers (intégrale) Label Emi (5567252)
- 15h11Antonio Vivaldicompositeur
Qual in pioggia dorata RV 686 : Ombre nere (Air) - pour contralto ensemble instrumental et basse continueOttavio Dantone : chef d'orchestre, Accademia Bizantina, Delphine Galou : ContraltoAlbum Antonio Vivaldi : Arie e cantate per contralto Label Naive Records (OP30584) Année 2018
- 15h17Johannes Brahmscompositeur
Sonate n°2 en La Maj op 100 : Andante tranquiloMaria Joao Pires : Piano, Augustin Dumay : ViolonAlbum Johannes Brahms : Les 3 sonates pour violon et piano Label Dgg (435800-2) Année 1992
- 15h24Georges Bizetcompositeur
Carmen : Non tu ne m'aimes pas (Acte II) Carmen Don JoséSimon Rattle : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique de Berlin, Magdalena Kozena : Mezzo-soprano, Jonas Kaufmann : TénorAlbum Carmen (Intégrale) Label Emi Classics (4 40285 2) Année 2012
- 15h34Michelangelo Falvetticompositeur
Il diluvio universale : Dolce sposo Noè (2ème partie) Rad et NoéLeonardo Garcia-Alarcon : chef d'orchestre, Cappella Mediterranea, Choeur De Chambre De Namur, Keyvan Chemirani : Percussions, Fernando Guimaraes : Ténor, Noé, Mariana Flores : Soprano, Rad, Matteo Bellotto : Basse (voix), Dieu, Evelyn Ramirez-Munoz : Contralto, La Justice divine, Fabian Schofrin : Haute-contre, La Mort, Magali Arnault : Soprano, L'Eau, Caroline Weynants : Soprano, La Nature humaine, Thibaut Lenaerts : Ténor, Le Feu, Benoit Giaux : Basse (voix), La TerreAlbum Il diluvio universale (intégrale) Label Ambronay (AMY026) Année 2011
- 15h41Camille Saint Saenscompositeur
Sonate pour violoncelle et piano n°2 en Fa Maj op 123 : Allegro non troppo graziosoEmmanuelle Bertrand : Violoncelle, Pascal Amoyel : PianoAlbum Saint Saëns : Concerto n°1 et sonates n°2 et 3 pour violoncelle Label Harmonia Mundi (902210) Année 2017
- 15h48Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur
Schon lacht der holde Frühling K 580 - pour soprano et orchestreRaphaël Pichon : chef d'orchestre, Pygmalion, Sabine Devieilhe : SopranoAlbum Mozart : The Weber sisters Label Parlophone (0825646075843) Année 2014
- 15h57Maurice Ravelcompositeur
Histoires naturelles : Le martin-pêcheur - pour mezzo-soprano et pianoNora Gubisch : Mezzo-soprano, Alain Altinoglu : PianoAlbum Maurice Ravel : Mélodies Label Naive Records (V 5304) Année 2011
- 16h00Jean Sebastien Bachcompositeur
Variations Goldberg BWV 988 - pour piano : Variation 16 ""ouverture""Glenn Gould : PianoAlbum Jean Sébastien Bach : Variations Goldberg Label Sony (SK 93070) Année 1982
- 16h01Jean Sebastien Bachcompositeur
Variations Goldberg BWV 988 - pour piano : Variation 17Glenn Gould : PianoAlbum Jean Sébastien Bach : Variations Goldberg Label Sony (SK 93070) Année 1982
- 16h02Jean Sebastien Bachcompositeur
Variations Goldberg BWV 988 - pour piano : Variation 18 ""Canon à la sixte""Glenn Gould : PianoAlbum Jean Sébastien Bach : Variations Goldberg Label Sony (SK 93070) Année 1982
- 16h05Jean Sebastien Bachcompositeur
Variations Goldberg BWV 988 - pour piano : Variation 4Glenn Gould : PianoAlbum Jean Sébastien Bach : Variations Goldberg Label Sony (SK 93070) Année 1982
- 16h06Jean Sebastien Bachcompositeur
Variations Goldberg BWV 988 - pour piano : Variation 5Glenn Gould : PianoAlbum Jean Sébastien Bach : Variations Goldberg Label Sony (SK 93070) Année 1982
- 16h06Jean Sebastien Bachcompositeur
Variations Goldberg BWV 988 - pour piano : Variation 6 ""Canon à la seconde""Glenn Gould : PianoAlbum Jean Sébastien Bach : Variations Goldberg Label Sony (SK 93070) Année 1982
- 16h07Jean Sebastien Bachcompositeur
Variations Goldberg BWV 988 - pour piano : Variation 7Glenn Gould : PianoAlbum Jean Sébastien Bach : Variations Goldberg Label Sony (SK 93070) Année 1982
- 16h08Jean Sebastien Bachcompositeur
Variations Goldberg BWV 988 - pour piano : Variation 8Glenn Gould : PianoAlbum Jean Sébastien Bach : Variations Goldberg Label Sony (SK 93070) Année 1982
- 16h09Jean Sebastien Bachcompositeur
Variations Goldberg BWV 988 - pour piano : Variation 9 ""Canon à la tierce""Glenn Gould : PianoAlbum Jean Sébastien Bach : Variations Goldberg Label Sony (SK 93070) Année 1982
- 16h12Jean Sebastien Bachcompositeur
Variations Goldberg BWV 988 - pour piano : Aria da capoGlenn Gould : PianoAlbum Jean Sébastien Bach : Variations Goldberg Label Sony (SK 93070) Année 1982
- 16h16Anton Dvorakcompositeur
Symphonie n°5 en Fa Maj op 76 B 54 : Andante con moto - Allegro scherzandoIstvan Kertesz : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De LondresAlbum Anton Dvorak : Les symphonies Label London (430046-2)
- 16h23Jean Baptiste Lullycompositeur
Armide : Ouverture (Acte I) (instrumental)Louis-Joseph Francoeur : compositeur, Hervé Niquet : chef d'orchestre, Le Concert SpirituelAlbum Armide (intégrale) Label Alpha (ALPHA973) Année 2020
- 16h30Jean Baptiste Lullycompositeur
Armide : Le perfide Renaud me fuit ! (Acte V) ArmideLouis-Joseph Francoeur : compositeur, Hervé Niquet : chef d'orchestre, Le Concert Spirituel, Véronique GensAlbum Armide (intégrale) Label Alpha (ALPHA973) Année 2020
