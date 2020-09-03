Relax !
Programmation musicale
Relax !
Par Lionel Esparza
du lundi au vendredi à 15hMusique classique
Jeudi 3 septembre 2020
1h 58mn

Histoires d'amour et de musique

Attention, émission people ! Nous nous intéressons ce jeudi à quelques grands couples de musiciens, à la ville comme à la scène... Et notre disque de légende est la version mythique des variations Goldberg de Jean-Sébastien Bach par le pianiste canadien Glenn Gould.

Histoires d'amour et de musique
Le ténor Roberto Alagna & la soprano Aleksandra Kurzak dans une production de L’Élixir d'amour de Gaetano Donizetti au Royal Opera House / Covent Garden de Londres ennovembre 2012, © Getty / Robbie Jack / Corbis

Petit panorama - en musique ! - des couples les plus glamour de la musique classique : de Magdalena Kozena & Simon Rattle dans Carmen, à Maria Joao Pires & Augustin Dumay dans la musique de Brahms, en passant par Mariana Flores & Leonardo Garcia Alarcon dans un oratorio de Falvetti... sans oublier Roberto Alagna et Aleksandra Kurzak et leur dernier disque de duos d'amour, Puccini in love !

Disques de légende : le pianiste Glenn Gould joue les Variations Goldberg de Bach

La programmation musicale :
  • 15h00
    La bohème : O soave fanciulla (Acte I) Mimì Rodolfo - ROBERTO ALAGNA
    Giacomo Puccinicompositeur

    La bohème : O soave fanciulla (Acte I) Mimì Rodolfo

    Riccardo Frizza : chef d'orchestre, Sinfonia Varsovia, Roberto Alagna : Ténor, Rodolfo, Aleksandra Kurzak : Soprano, Mimi
    Album Puccini in love Label Sony Classical (19075879232) Année 2018
  • 15h05
    Orphée aux enfers : Il m'a semblé sur mon épaule (Acte II 3ème tableau) Duo Eurydice Jupiter (Duo de la mouche) - NATALIE DESSAY
    Jacques Offenbachcompositeur

    Orphée aux enfers : Il m'a semblé sur mon épaule (Acte II 3ème tableau) Duo Eurydice Jupiter (Duo de la mouche)

    Marc Minkowski : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de l'Opéra National de Lyon, Natalie Dessay : Soprano, Eurydice, Laurent Naouri : Baryton (voix), Jupiter
    Album Orphée aux enfers (intégrale) Label Emi (5567252)
  • 15h11
    Qual in pioggia dorata RV 686 : Ombre nere (Air) - pour contralto ensemble instrumental et basse continue - DELPHINE GALOU
    Antonio Vivaldicompositeur

    Qual in pioggia dorata RV 686 : Ombre nere (Air) - pour contralto ensemble instrumental et basse continue

    Ottavio Dantone : chef d'orchestre, Accademia Bizantina, Delphine Galou : Contralto
    Album Antonio Vivaldi : Arie e cantate per contralto Label Naive Records (OP30584) Année 2018
  • 15h17
    Sonate n°2 en La Maj op 100 : Andante tranquilo - MARIA JOAO PIRES
    Johannes Brahmscompositeur

    Sonate n°2 en La Maj op 100 : Andante tranquilo

    Maria Joao Pires : Piano, Augustin Dumay : Violon
    Album Johannes Brahms : Les 3 sonates pour violon et piano Label Dgg (435800-2) Année 1992
  • 15h24
    Carmen : Non tu ne m'aimes pas (Acte II) Carmen Don José - MAGDALENA KOZENA
    Georges Bizetcompositeur

    Carmen : Non tu ne m'aimes pas (Acte II) Carmen Don José

    Simon Rattle : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique de Berlin, Magdalena Kozena : Mezzo-soprano, Jonas Kaufmann : Ténor
    Album Carmen (Intégrale) Label Emi Classics (4 40285 2) Année 2012
  • 15h34
    Dolce sposo Noè (2ème partie) Rad et Noé - KEYVAN CHEMIRANI
    Michelangelo Falvetticompositeur

    Il diluvio universale : Dolce sposo Noè (2ème partie) Rad et Noé

    Leonardo Garcia-Alarcon : chef d'orchestre, Cappella Mediterranea, Choeur De Chambre De Namur, Keyvan Chemirani : Percussions, Fernando Guimaraes : Ténor, Noé, Mariana Flores : Soprano, Rad, Matteo Bellotto : Basse (voix), Dieu, Evelyn Ramirez-Munoz : Contralto, La Justice divine, Fabian Schofrin : Haute-contre, La Mort, Magali Arnault : Soprano, L'Eau, Caroline Weynants : Soprano, La Nature humaine, Thibaut Lenaerts : Ténor, Le Feu, Benoit Giaux : Basse (voix), La Terre
    Album Il diluvio universale (intégrale) Label Ambronay (AMY026) Année 2011
  • 15h41
    Sonate pour violoncelle et piano n°2 en Fa Maj op 123 : Allegro non troppo grazioso - EMMANUELLE BERTRAND
    Camille Saint Saenscompositeur

    Sonate pour violoncelle et piano n°2 en Fa Maj op 123 : Allegro non troppo grazioso

    Emmanuelle Bertrand : Violoncelle, Pascal Amoyel : Piano
    Album Saint Saëns : Concerto n°1 et sonates n°2 et 3 pour violoncelle Label Harmonia Mundi (902210) Année 2017
  • 15h48
    Schon lacht der holde Frühling K 580 - pour soprano et orchestre - SABINE DEVIEILHE
    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur

    Schon lacht der holde Frühling K 580 - pour soprano et orchestre

    Raphaël Pichon : chef d'orchestre, Pygmalion, Sabine Devieilhe : Soprano
    Album Mozart : The Weber sisters Label Parlophone (0825646075843) Année 2014
  • 15h57
    Histoires naturelles : Le martin-pêcheur - pour mezzo-soprano et piano - NORA GUBISCH
    Maurice Ravelcompositeur

    Histoires naturelles : Le martin-pêcheur - pour mezzo-soprano et piano

    Nora Gubisch : Mezzo-soprano, Alain Altinoglu : Piano
    Album Maurice Ravel : Mélodies Label Naive Records (V 5304) Année 2011
  • 16h00
    Variations Goldberg BWV 988 - pour piano : Variation 16 "ouverture" - GLENN GOULD
    Jean Sebastien Bachcompositeur

    Variations Goldberg BWV 988 - pour piano : Variation 16 ""ouverture""

    Glenn Gould : Piano
    Album Jean Sébastien Bach : Variations Goldberg Label Sony (SK 93070) Année 1982
  • 16h01
    Variations Goldberg BWV 988 - pour piano : Variation 17 - GLENN GOULD
    Jean Sebastien Bachcompositeur

    Variations Goldberg BWV 988 - pour piano : Variation 17

    Glenn Gould : Piano
    Album Jean Sébastien Bach : Variations Goldberg Label Sony (SK 93070) Année 1982
  • 16h02
    Variations Goldberg BWV 988 - pour piano : Variation 18 "Canon à la sixte" - GLENN GOULD
    Jean Sebastien Bachcompositeur

    Variations Goldberg BWV 988 - pour piano : Variation 18 ""Canon à la sixte""

    Glenn Gould : Piano
    Album Jean Sébastien Bach : Variations Goldberg Label Sony (SK 93070) Année 1982
  • 16h05
    Variations Goldberg BWV 988 - pour piano : Variation 4 - GLENN GOULD
    Jean Sebastien Bachcompositeur

    Variations Goldberg BWV 988 - pour piano : Variation 4

    Glenn Gould : Piano
    Album Jean Sébastien Bach : Variations Goldberg Label Sony (SK 93070) Année 1982
  • 16h06
    Variations Goldberg BWV 988 - pour piano : Variation 5 - GLENN GOULD
    Jean Sebastien Bachcompositeur

    Variations Goldberg BWV 988 - pour piano : Variation 5

    Glenn Gould : Piano
    Album Jean Sébastien Bach : Variations Goldberg Label Sony (SK 93070) Année 1982
  • 16h06
    Variations Goldberg BWV 988 - pour piano : Variation 6 "Canon à la seconde" - GLENN GOULD
    Jean Sebastien Bachcompositeur

    Variations Goldberg BWV 988 - pour piano : Variation 6 ""Canon à la seconde""

    Glenn Gould : Piano
    Album Jean Sébastien Bach : Variations Goldberg Label Sony (SK 93070) Année 1982
  • 16h07
    Variations Goldberg BWV 988 - pour piano : Variation 7 - GLENN GOULD
    Jean Sebastien Bachcompositeur

    Variations Goldberg BWV 988 - pour piano : Variation 7

    Glenn Gould : Piano
    Album Jean Sébastien Bach : Variations Goldberg Label Sony (SK 93070) Année 1982
  • 16h08
    Variations Goldberg BWV 988 - pour piano : Variation 8 - GLENN GOULD
    Jean Sebastien Bachcompositeur

    Variations Goldberg BWV 988 - pour piano : Variation 8

    Glenn Gould : Piano
    Album Jean Sébastien Bach : Variations Goldberg Label Sony (SK 93070) Année 1982
  • 16h09
    Variations Goldberg BWV 988 - pour piano : Variation 9 "Canon à la tierce" - GLENN GOULD
    Jean Sebastien Bachcompositeur

    Variations Goldberg BWV 988 - pour piano : Variation 9 ""Canon à la tierce""

    Glenn Gould : Piano
    Album Jean Sébastien Bach : Variations Goldberg Label Sony (SK 93070) Année 1982
  • 16h12
    Variations Goldberg BWV 988 - pour piano : Aria da capo - GLENN GOULD
    Jean Sebastien Bachcompositeur

    Variations Goldberg BWV 988 - pour piano : Aria da capo

    Glenn Gould : Piano
    Album Jean Sébastien Bach : Variations Goldberg Label Sony (SK 93070) Année 1982
  • 16h16
    Symphonie n°5 en Fa Maj op 76 B 54 : Andante con moto - Allegro scherzando
    Anton Dvorakcompositeur

    Symphonie n°5 en Fa Maj op 76 B 54 : Andante con moto - Allegro scherzando

    Istvan Kertesz : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres
    Album Anton Dvorak : Les symphonies Label London (430046-2)
  • 16h23
    Armide : Ouverture (Acte I) (instrumental)
    Jean Baptiste Lullycompositeur

    Armide : Ouverture (Acte I) (instrumental)

    Louis-Joseph Francoeur : compositeur, Hervé Niquet : chef d'orchestre, Le Concert Spirituel
    Album Armide (intégrale) Label Alpha (ALPHA973) Année 2020
  • 16h30
    Armide : Le perfide Renaud me fuit ! (Acte V) Armide - VERONIQUE GENS
    Jean Baptiste Lullycompositeur

    Armide : Le perfide Renaud me fuit ! (Acte V) Armide

    Louis-Joseph Francoeur : compositeur, Hervé Niquet : chef d'orchestre, Le Concert Spirituel, Véronique Gens
    Album Armide (intégrale) Label Alpha (ALPHA973) Année 2020
