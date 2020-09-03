Histoires d'amour et de musique

Attention, émission people ! Nous nous intéressons ce jeudi à quelques grands couples de musiciens, à la ville comme à la scène... Et notre disque de légende est la version mythique des variations Goldberg de Jean-Sébastien Bach par le pianiste canadien Glenn Gould.

Petit panorama - en musique ! - des couples les plus glamour de la musique classique : de Magdalena Kozena & Simon Rattle dans Carmen, à Maria Joao Pires & Augustin Dumay dans la musique de Brahms, en passant par Mariana Flores & Leonardo Garcia Alarcon dans un oratorio de Falvetti... sans oublier Roberto Alagna et Aleksandra Kurzak et leur dernier disque de duos d'amour, Puccini in love !

Disques de légende : le pianiste Glenn Gould joue les Variations Goldberg de Bach