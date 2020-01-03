Grands chefs d'orchestre (5/5) : Paavo Järvi
Programmation musicale
Alexandre Borodine
Le Prince Igor : Danses Polovtsiennes (Acte Ii) : Danse N°4 (Avec Choeur)
Paavo Järvi, Orchestre Philharmonique De Radio France, Choeur Du Théâtre Mariinsky
Virgin 5456092
Alexandre Borodine
Le Prince Igor : Danses Polovtsiennes (Acte II) : Danse N°5 (Avec Choeur)
Paavo Järvi, Orchestre Philharmonique De Radio France, Choeur Du Théâtre Mariinsky
Virgin 5456092
Johannes Brahms
Symphonie N°3 En Fa Maj Op 90 : 3. Poco Allegretto
Paavo Järvi, Philharmonie De Chambre Allemande De Breme
Sony 2019
Serge Prokofiev
Lieutenant Kije Op 60 : Romance - Suite Pour Orchestre Avec Baryton Ad Libitum
Paavo Järvi, Orchestre Symphonique De Cincinnati
Telarc Cd-80683
Anton Dvořák
Symphonie N°9 En Mi Min Op 95 B 178 (Du Nouveau Monde) : Scherzo
Paavo Järvi, Orchestre Symphonique De Cincinnati
Telarc Cd-80616
Igor Stravinsky
Scherzo A La Russe - Pour Orchestre
Paavo Järvi, Orchestre Symphonique De Cincinnati
Telarc 2017
Ludwig Van Beethoven
Triple Concerto Pour Piano Violon Et Violoncelle En Ut Maj Op 56 : 3. Rondo Alla Polacca
Paavo Järvi, Anne Gastinel, Nicholas Angelich, Gil Shaham, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio De Francfort
Naive Classique V5418
Carl Nielsen
Symphonie N°4 Op 29 Fs 76 (L'inextinguible) : Poco Allegretto
Paavo Järvi, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio De Francfort
Sony 88875178802
Carl Nielsen
Symphonie N°2 Op 16 Fs 29 (Les Quatre Tempéraments) : Allegro Sanguineo
Paavo Järvi, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio De Francfort
Sony 88875178802
Hans Rott
Suite En Si Bémol Maj : Letzter Satz
Paavo Järvi, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio De Francfort
Sony 88391963192
Hans Rott
Symphonie N°1 En Mi Maj : Alla Breve
Paavo Järvi, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio De Francfort
Sony 88391963192
Ludwig Van Beethoven
Symphonie N°6 En Fa Maj Op 68 : Scène Au Bord D'un Ruisseau
Paavo Järvi, Philharmonie De Chambre Allemande De Breme
RCA Red Seal 88697542542
Ludwig Van Beethoven
Symphonie N°4 En Si Bémol Maj Op 60 : Allegro Ma Non Troppo
Paavo Järvi, Philharmonie De Chambre Allemande De Breme
RCA Red Seal 88697129332
Gabriel Faure
Requiem En Ré Min Op 48 : In Paradisum - Pour Choeur Mixte Orgue Et Orchestre
Paavo Järvi, Orchestre De Paris, Choeur De L'orchestre De Paris
Virgin Classics 50999 088470 2
Francis PoulencGloria Fp 177 : Qui Sedes Ad Dexteram Patris - Pour Soprano Choeur Mixte Et Orchestre
Patricia Petibon, Paavo Järvi, Orchestre De Paris, Choeur De L'orchestre De Paris
DGG (Deutsche Grammophon) 479 1497
Olivier Messiaen
L'ascension : 3. Alléluia Sur La Trompette, Alléluia Sur La Cymbale
Paavo Järvi, Orchestre De La Tonhalle De Zurich
Alpha548
Edouard Grieg
Au Temps De Holberg Op 40, pour orchestre à cordes
Paavo Järvi, Orchestre Symphonique D'etat D'estonie
Virgin Classics 3447222
- Lionel EsparzaProduction
- Antoine CourtinRéalisation
- Flora SternadelCollaboration